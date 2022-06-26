8 TIPS To Rent A YACHT

Share Pin 0 Shares

On a vacation, if you choose to travel by yacht, know that it may offer tons of fun. In fact, it’s going to be an ideal way to unwind after months of the busy schedule. A day on the sea will be an experience that you won’t forget, and yacht renting will make it a lot more special. In this article, we are going to give you a few tips that can help you rent a good yacht.

License

If you have the license and enough experience, you can rent a yacht to become your own captain. In this case, you can organize the necessary details. On the other hand, you may have to hire the services of a captain and crew as well.

Set a Plan

Before you look for a yacht, make sure you plan your journey in advance. Make sure you don’t hurry as this decision involves a lot of expenses. What you need to do is check possible travel dates, the departure place, the period of the trip and the locations you want to visit.

Choose a Company

Make sure you look for a good company. Ideally, you may want to choose a broker based on your plan. If you have a big budget, you can search for a luxury yacht with an experienced captain and crew. On the other hand, if you don’t need the crew, you can consider a bareboat instead.

Port of Departure

For specific search results, you can search for the port of departure as well. You may want to search for yacht websites, boating magazines, and ads. It’s a good idea to get in touch with the port authority, local yacht clubs or harbor master for recommendations.

Visit the Departure Site

It’s better to visit the port of departure in advance. You may find a bulletin board for yacht rentals in addition to free flyers, magazines or papers. These resources will help you compare your options so you can make the right choice.

Yacht Amenities

Make sure you consider the comfort level and amenities offered by the boat. If you are traveling with a group of people, it’s also important to take into account the size of the yacht.

If you and your friends want to relax and sunbathe on the boat, make sure the required services are available onboard. It’s important to know the limitations you have to face as well.

Total Expenses

Don’t forget to figure out the total expenses you have to pay for different yachts. Other things that you may want to consider are the cost of the fuel, insurance coverage, customs, and some other hidden fees.

Food and Drinks

Don’t forget to ask if food and drinks will be offered for free on the yacht. If they are not offered for free, figure out how much they will cost. If you are on a tight budget, you can bring your own food instead. It’s also important to read and follow the terms and conditions of the service provider. You have to be comfortable with them.

So, these are a few tips that you should consider before renting a yacht.