Finance
8 TIPS To Rent A YACHT
On a vacation, if you choose to travel by yacht, know that it may offer tons of fun. In fact, it’s going to be an ideal way to unwind after months of the busy schedule. A day on the sea will be an experience that you won’t forget, and yacht renting will make it a lot more special. In this article, we are going to give you a few tips that can help you rent a good yacht.
License
If you have the license and enough experience, you can rent a yacht to become your own captain. In this case, you can organize the necessary details. On the other hand, you may have to hire the services of a captain and crew as well.
Set a Plan
Before you look for a yacht, make sure you plan your journey in advance. Make sure you don’t hurry as this decision involves a lot of expenses. What you need to do is check possible travel dates, the departure place, the period of the trip and the locations you want to visit.
Choose a Company
Make sure you look for a good company. Ideally, you may want to choose a broker based on your plan. If you have a big budget, you can search for a luxury yacht with an experienced captain and crew. On the other hand, if you don’t need the crew, you can consider a bareboat instead.
Port of Departure
For specific search results, you can search for the port of departure as well. You may want to search for yacht websites, boating magazines, and ads. It’s a good idea to get in touch with the port authority, local yacht clubs or harbor master for recommendations.
Visit the Departure Site
It’s better to visit the port of departure in advance. You may find a bulletin board for yacht rentals in addition to free flyers, magazines or papers. These resources will help you compare your options so you can make the right choice.
Yacht Amenities
Make sure you consider the comfort level and amenities offered by the boat. If you are traveling with a group of people, it’s also important to take into account the size of the yacht.
If you and your friends want to relax and sunbathe on the boat, make sure the required services are available onboard. It’s important to know the limitations you have to face as well.
Total Expenses
Don’t forget to figure out the total expenses you have to pay for different yachts. Other things that you may want to consider are the cost of the fuel, insurance coverage, customs, and some other hidden fees.
Food and Drinks
Don’t forget to ask if food and drinks will be offered for free on the yacht. If they are not offered for free, figure out how much they will cost. If you are on a tight budget, you can bring your own food instead. It’s also important to read and follow the terms and conditions of the service provider. You have to be comfortable with them.
So, these are a few tips that you should consider before renting a yacht.
Finance
Caultivating an Entrepreneurial Skill Set
Entrepreneurship is a skill that seems elusive. No one seems to have a satisfactory answer to the question of whether an entrepreneur is born or made. Some people claim that there are people who are born with a special skill set – ambition, business sense, independence, creativity – and that this is the makings of an entrepreneur. They point to cases like Rockefeller, Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates to make their point.
There are other successful businessmen who didn’t start out in an entrepreneurial vein, however. Many successful businessmen started in managerial positions, or even lower positions, before catching entrepreneurial fever. These people are what could be called “made” entrepreneurs.
The question then becomes whether there are certain traits that are common to all entrepreneurs, and necessary for successful entrepreneurship. The answer is yes.
First, a strong sense of independence is crucial. By default, an entrepreneur is independent. For someone to be willing to leave behind a secure position or even a promising career for the risk and uncertainty of going into business for themselves, there needs to be a fierce drive for independence. Any successful entrepreneur will value the ability to chart his or her own destiny over the value of being safe and secure in a regular job.
The ability to maintain focus is the second necessary skill for successful entrepreneurship. It’s not easy starting your own business. There are so many little things that you have to keep track of. Everything from finances to inventory to marketing to employee relations is all your responsibility.
You have to be able to keep your focus on your goal. If you can’t, then your mind will wander and your profits suffer. Business success requires focused effort. All successful entrepreneurs know this, and are able to be disciplined about matters.
The drive to succeed is the final key ingredient to successful entrepreneurship. Without this strong motivation to be successful, it will of course be very easy to lose heart and let your business simply fold.
The startup period is a difficult and critical period in the life of a business, and it can be most disheartening. There is so much work that needs doing, and there are so few clients at the outset! A big part of the entrepreneur’s challenge is to stay motivated during these bleak periods. Plus, to keep your business moving forward you also have to safeguard employee morale.
These three components are the ones that I believe are utterly critical for any person who hopes to be a successful entrepreneur. That does not mean that other qualities, such as creativity or patience or even luck, aren’t also important. But, to me, the three I have listed above are the critical ones that will mean the difference between success and failure.
Finance
Q Is for Quest in Triathlon Training
Remember Don Quixote? He was this guy who imagined this mighty quest ahead of him. I think triathlon, especially amateur triathlon is like that. There is no one forcing you to get on this quest. There is no one forcing you to continue this quest. However, the quest is still there and is still looming out ahead. If you can grasp this quest in your life then it will especially rewarding.
Some triathletes are simply in it for a once a year thrill. Others are in it to resurrect some far gone athletic hope. For others, it is a quest to get to Kona, Hawaii to the World Championships. Yet others want to try and win their local triathlon. Whatever your quest is, hopefully your motivation will continue to spur you on toward your quest.
How do you complete or at least show progress on your quest is the big question. Here are some suggestions:
BUILD ENDURANCE
Every triathlete needs to build endurance. It doesn’t matter whether you are competing in a Sprint Triathlon or an Ironman distance triathlon, you need endurance. Each year you can build further endurance. Start with using some exercises and training regiments that get you to train in your zone 2 or zone 3 range. You will need to bike, run, and swim in this range to increase your endurance. Each year, you can improve your race performance by increasing your endurance.
GET STRONGER
A lot of triathletes only do swimming, biking, and running. The continued training load will make you stronger, but you can also do strength exercises in the gym to make yourself stronger. These exercises should be race specific. You will want to build your shoulders and lats for extra full in the swim. You will want to build your leg power for biking and running. You will want to increase your flexibility as well to increase your strength. If you get 1% stronger in the offseason this will translate to minutes in the race season.
GET SMARTER
The information in triathlon is always increasing. There is more information about triathlon today then there was a year ago and especially 20 years ago. There are constant developments in training routines and training regimens. Nutrition is always on the move in terms of getting better. The information is limitless. There is so much information, you can easily get overwhelmed. I encourage listening to 1 podcast, subscribing to 1 magazine (USA Triathlon), reading 1 blog at a time, and reading 1 training book. If you do more than this you can get confused and overwhelmed as everyone is using different data. Get smarter on one particular type of training and you see extra benefit in your outcomes.
HAVE FUN
Each successive year of triathlon should be more enjoyable and fun then the last. You are getting stronger, you have more endurance, and you are getting smarter. Because of your efforts triathlon should be more fun. Always remember to have fun. If it is no longer fun, then find something else to do.
After all, no one is forcing you on this quest, Don Quixote!
Finance
How Blockchain Is Changing Corporate Giving
The blockchain refers to a public ledger technology in which each cryptocurrency transaction is digitally signed to confirm its originality and ensure that the information therein is not tampered with. As such, the operations recorded on the blockchain and the ledger itself are considered to be of the highest level of integrity.
In the early days of cryptocurrency, people thought that blockchain was all about bitcoin. Today, it is fast becoming evident that the technology is about more than just bitcoin, or digital currencies for that matter. But while blockchain has the potential to revolutionize nearly every industry, nowhere will its impact be more pronounced than in charitable giving.
For charity organizations, blockchain presents a rare window for transparency and honesty, which could help make them more trustworthy in the eyes of backers. Some of the problems that nonprofits grapple with involve lack of accountability for how money is spent and transparency. Donors are sometimes reluctant to give because they cannot be sure where their funds are going to or who they are helping with their donation. Over time, such concerns can cause them to become disenchanted.
This makes it hard for charity organizations to attract sponsors or retain them. However, blockchain is fast raising trust in the system by showing philanthropists where their money is going. The technology achieves this by making the system wholly transparent and information, easily accessible. Here’s how blockchain enhances transparency and trust in charities:
- Funds go directly to the cause donors are contributing towards. Thanks to blockchain technology, donations need not pass through intermediaries any more. Instead, they go straight to the recipients and the companies that are in a position to assist them. This help ensures that there’s less room for fraud or financial leakage in the system and that monies aren’t going into the wrong pockets. The result is that donors feel more encouraged to give.
- All transactions are traceable. Distributed ledgers can be used to track transactions. Such improved traceability makes it easier to monitor how funds are being spent. As a result, donors can see even from a distance, how their funds ended up helping the people that charity foundations claim to assist.
- Blockchain makes it easier to tell well-intentioned organizations apart from fraudulent ones. Since donations made using cryptocurrencies can be traced, it becomes easier for donors to identify the organizations that are furthering their cause from those that only seek to enrich a few individuals. This way, they get to know the right charities to work with.
Overall, blockchain and cryptocurrency will help ensure efficiency and give backers confidence that their donation is being put toward the cause that they support.
Well-intentioned organizations need to embrace the technology if they plan to improve transparency as well as track and transfer funds quickly. It is for all these reasons that platforms such as Sponsy seek to help Businesses to deliver greater transparency and trust through the blockchain technology.
