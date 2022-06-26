Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Regains Some Luster With 15% Rally To $21,700

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bitcoin
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin could be up with some positive vibe in the coming days.

Following last week’s calamitous meltdown that chopped more than 30 percent off the value of prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, the broader crypto markets have made a modest comeback.

After a sharp decline, Bitcoin’s price has stabilized at $17K, which is a far cry from its all-time peak in November of last year. According to experts, this price range is a crucial support zone for the cryptocurrency.

Sunday’s Coingecko statistics indicates that Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by more than 14% over the past week, trading at $21,700 at the time of writing.

Suggested Reading | Sandbox (SAND) Blows Up 20% Over Last 24 Hours Following ‘Takeover’ Rumors

Bitcoin Gets Some Good Dose Of Optimism

Bitcoin rose beyond the top limit of its trading range on Friday as optimism settled back into the expectations of traders.

Since Wednesday, when it dipped below $20,000, the BTC/USD pair has risen, while U.S. markets have cooled ahead of the weekend.

Earlier this month, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization plummeted below $17,600 due to severe selling pressure. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin plunged by as much as 69% from its record high.

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty achieved its second-largest decline for 2022 on Thursday.

Bitcoin’s slump has paused after a quick decline from $32,000 following the breakout of a bearish flag. The $17K-$20K region of the coin’s ATH is providing stable foundation, resulting in a price rebound towards the $24K and possibly the $30K level of major resistance.

BTC total market cap at $409 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

In the meantime, Bitcoin’s focus on Sunday was $21,000 despite warnings that volatility might still shake the market before Monday.

BTC/USD Trading In A Higher Range

After U.S. stocks finished the week on a good note, TradingView data suggested that BTC/USD was trading in a generally higher range.

As highlighted by market observer Holger Zschaepitz, the S&P 500 completed its second best week of 2022, indicating a minor improvement in risk assets.

The supply of Bitcoin is capped at 21 million coins. However, the overall supply of Bitcoin is little more than 19 million, with 2 million remaining to be mined.

Suggested Reading | Storj (STORJ) – A Relatively Unheard Crypto – Leads Gainers With 30% Rally

Bitcoin’s institutional acceptance is increasing, and more institutions are seeking to add Bitcoin exposure to their balance sheets. This indicates that supplies will become more constrained in the future.

According to the central bank’s chairman, the Federal Reserve is keeping a careful eye on the cryptocurrency industry but is not concerned.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated before a Senate committee that the central bank does not see any “macroeconomic repercussions” from Bitcoin and the larger crypto market’s dramatic price swings, but that stronger regulation is still necessary.

Featured image from Watcher Guru, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Sandbox (SAND) Blows Up 20% Over Last 24 Hours Following ‘Takeover’ Rumors

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 26, 2022

By

Sandbox
google news

Sandbox has become one of the most important Metaverse cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on this year.

Sandbox (SAND) is currently selling at $1.31, an increase of 20% based on data from CoinMarketCap.

The rally occurs just days after Microsoft and Meta, among other technology giants, announced the founding of the so-called “Metaverse Standards Forum.”

Other facets of virtual reality are also being researched, as the Sandbox environment has expanded into much more than a gaming platform.

Suggested Reading | Storj (STORJ) – A Relatively Unheard Crypto – Leads Gainers With 30% Rally

Sandbox (SAND) Lights Up 7 Straight Green Candles

As shown on the SAND chart, the daily time frame chart obtained seven consecutive green candles.

Near the $1.11 mark, the SAND price confronts severe supply pressure, with intraday trading volume reaching $386 million, suggesting a 3.22 percent decline.

Source: Tradingview

Friday night’s bulls blasted over the 10-day horizontal boundary, propelling the price of SAND cryptocurrency well above the bearish’ critical hedging level of $0.90.

The recent bottom of the SAND token, on the other hand, has served as a significant support level for the bulls.

The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based game in which players can purchase parcels of virtual land. Occasionally, the value of these virtual properties may reach millions of dollars, and everyone could profit greatly if the metaverse becomes as successful as many anticipate.

The ‘Metaverse Standards Forum’

Meanwhile, the Sandbox could be on the crosshair of an established tech company planning a takeover, based on rumors circulating on social media.

The declared objective of the Metaverse Standards Forum, which was unveiled on Wednesday and is comprised of Sony and Alibaba, is to foster coordination and cooperation among the hundreds of enterprises competing for position on the enormous metaverse landscape.

Suggested Reading | Top 5 Cryptos Taking A Major Beating In The Ongoing Market Mayhem

Reuters quotes Nvidia executive Neil Trevett, who is chairing the MSF, as saying any company, including those in the crypto industry, can join the group.

A property in Sandbox was recently acquired by HSBC, one of the world’s top banks. HSBC’s interest in Sandbox metaverse lands indicatesthat they appreciate its significance.

Sandbox SAND Blows Up 20 Over Last 24 Hours Following

SAND total market cap at $1.76 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Meta Eyeing Sandbox Buyout?

On Sunday, The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget replied to Messari on Twitter if Meta purchasing a virtual world like The Sandbox Game makes him “bullish.”

Borget’s response was brief and unequivocal:

“This will never happen.”

Many Web3 community members remain dubious. Animoca Brands’ founder and executive chairman, Yat Siu, has previously referred to Meta’s goals as “digital colonialism.”

Animoca Brands is a $5 billion software and venture capital firm responsible for a variety of metaverse projects, including The Sandbox.

Danny Greene, general manager of the Meebits DAO, stated to a crypto news outlet that customers will ultimately battle for a decentralized future and that “these are companies that represent shareholders.”

Featured image from Smart Valor, chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Following Launch of THORChain Mainnet, RUNE Price Surges 55% in Last 7 Days

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 26, 2022

By

THORChain’s Mainnet Hits the Surface-After a While
google news

2 hours ago |