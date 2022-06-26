Finance
Can You Really Get Free Motorola Ringtones Online?
The standard Motorola ringtones that come with your phone can be, frankly, kind of boring. But luckily, there’s no need to feel that you are “stuck” with the factory ones — there are thousands, or possibly millions of alternatives available online. Some of these are available for a fee of course; but certain companies claim to offer 100% free ringtones as well.
But as always in business, there can be an element of hype and even false advertisement in promotions that claim to give away something for “free.” So in this article we will investigate the so-called “free” ringtone web sites to determine if it really is possible to legally download free tones for your Motorola phone.
A quick check of the most popular ringtone sites is quite revealing; it begins to look like the majority of these sites are at least partially deceptive. For example, many of these sites attempts to automatically sign up the user for some type of subscription service that will be billed on a weekly or monthly basis until canceled.
To make matters even worse, the cancellation process for these recurring “subscription” charges can be difficult to understand and complete. It certainly does begin to appear that the business model for many of these sites is based on deception, confusion and quite a bit of a small print, hidden away in light gray text at the bottom of the page.
Other sites use a slightly different model, offering a single Motorola ringtone for free, but the tone can only be accessed after you have filled out endless pages of personal information. A few companies will even require your credit card information! Obviously, this is highly unethical, and the odds are these companies are selling user’s personal information to spam marketers online. It seems too high a price to pay for a single free ringtone.
So if all these sites are misleading, how can you truly get new ring tones for your phone? Well, as a registered user, you will have complete access to Motorola’s web site, which includes a variety of free ringtones that you can download directly to your phone. You can also purchase ring tones for a very reasonable fee, and there are sometimes package deals available to save money.
The beauty of getting your Motorola ringtones from the official web site is that there is no monthly “subscription” necessary, no misleading small print which attempts to sign you up for various recurring fees, and you have a wide variety of ringtones to choose from.
To register on Motorola’s site and receive free ringtones, first you must select the type of ringtone you want. There are thousands of possibilities here, and they are all categorized neatly according to genre. Step two is to select the format of your Motorola phone. Motorola has five format types, and the web site will guide you through the process of determining which type is available on your phone.
After picking out the ringtone you want, and selecting the correct format, all that remains is to download to your cell phone. Of course you can also download multiple tones by simply repeating the process. It’s actually simple to do and the web site contains all the information you need to correctly download and set up your new Motorola ringtones.
Refinance Your Mortgage and Reduce Debts
You should consider refinancing your existing debts, especially if you have plenty of equity in your house, to pay off the current debts and any arrears. Your aim is to get a new debt with cheaper monthly payments. Your current mortgage lender probably won’t allow debt refinancing given the troubles you’ve had with your present mortgage, but you can find another lender that is ready to bargain with you. Generally, loan officers make money based on the number of new debts they write.
Broadly speaking, refinancing isn’t necessarily a good idea if there is not enough equity in your house. As a matter of fact, you won’t find a lender who can give you a new debt if there is not enough equity. If you want to refinance and you’re a retiree or very close to retirement, you should avoid getting a new debt with a 15 or 30 years payment period. Having to make so many mortgage payments over the years or decades may strain your finances; it could even make you delay your retirement or find a new job although you have already retired. If you have manageable debt amount on your home, it is better to refinance it with a shorter-term (maybe five years) loan, if you can afford to make the payments.
When you consider refinancing, be very cautious about the terms you want to agree to. Check all the small print in the loan agreement. Look out for interest rates that may start out very low then gradually increase. Also, watch for interest-only mortgages; payments that may seem affordable in the interest-only period may skyrocket when you begin paying principal and interest. At that point, you need to make up for these first years when you haven’t paid on the principal yet.
If your financial situation is in such terrible shape that you can’t get a traditional lender for mortgage refinancing, you should consider working with the hard money investor. It is a legitimate investor who agrees to make loans that common lenders believe to be very risky.
Internet Telephony System
The Internet telephony system is a category of hardware and software that enables us to use “Internet” as the transmission medium for making long distance telephone calls. It provides free telephone calls to anywhere in the world to the users who have free or fixed line internet access.
Internet telephony refers to the use of the public internet for voice transmission. That is, it enables the subscriber of an Internet Service to use his or her computer to make long distance calls. The quality of this telephone service is not at par with the direct telephone connections as yet.
We can make telephone calls over the Internet in two ways as follows:
1. In this way, we use our computer and special hardware as well as software to make calls so that one can communicate through the PC.
2. In second way which often referred as Internet Telephony, where one make a phone call as one does normally through a regular telephone except the voice call is routed over the internet rather than through the normal phone service.
Internet telephony usually cuts the cost of making long distance phone calls. The revolutionary part of using is the internet to make phone calls from your PCs is the price. Which is virtually equals to zero or free. Here the user pays only for the internet charges which are very nominal as in case of web browsing or sending an email. User needn’t actually have to pay for the phone call itself.
Here one user can make call to anywhere in the world. Internet telephony makes use of the Internet Protocol(IP) which allows the computers to communicate with each other throughout the world which has got basic internet connection at least.
In today’s market there are various software available which facilitates such features such as Skype, Gtalk, Cool Talk, NetMeeting, etc.. Many other applications are also coming as bundled with the Web Browser and other standalone products. Internet telephony products are sometimes called as IP Telephony, Voice over the Internet(VOI) or Voice over IP(VOIP). It is transported through Internet rather than the public switched telephone network(PSTN). This provides the flexibility of sending Voice Call, FAX, SMS, etc.
There are three types of Internet telephony system basically used. These are, software based VOIP, Physical IP Phones, mobile & integrated VOIP. The main disadvantage of Internet telephony as the service will disrupt if there is power failure.
Finding Help When Identifying The Best Drug Or Alcohol Addiction Treatment Resources
When a person is addicted to alcohol or drugs they can create many risks associated with their life. The first risks that many individuals pay attention to is found with the incredible damage these addicts are doing to their health as a result of the utilization of the products. Of course often the greater risk is found with the impact these addictions have on a person’s psyche and the damage these addictions can cause with both friends and family. When looking to escape the risks that are associated with addiction it would be ideal for any individual to immediately pursue the opportunities that exist with addiction help.
There are many sources for an individual to take advantage of and it begins with a person accepting the fact that they may be addicted to a substance. Many individuals who suffer from addiction are oblivious to the risks they are exposing themselves to or are simply in denial of their addiction. In order to seek any form of drug or alcohol addiction treatment it is essential that a person take the first step of accepting the fact that they are addicted and are ready to pursue the opportunities that are found with seeking help to overcome these addictions.
Many individuals would like to believe that they have the strength of will in order to overcome any addiction on their own, however this is often an impossibility. The fact that a person fell into a habit so severely they became addicted displays the lack of possibility when it comes to overcoming these addictions on their own. Taking advantage of any form of addiction help can significantly improve a person’s opportunity to overcome addiction and break free of these harmful substances.
When looking into all the possibilities that exist with finding help in relation to your addiction, you will most often be able to identify resources found with alcohol detox centers, friends, family, and professional assistance. When you can utilize one or any combination of these resources you are taking a step towards becoming addiction free and freeing yourself from the attraction of these substances. When looking into the best opportunities to help you in overcoming your addiction it would be ideal to turn to resources that help in identifying possibilities such as alcohol detox centers.
The Internet has provided many opportunities for a large number of individuals and when looking for addiction help it can prove very useful in helping to find these sources of help. A person is very fortunate when they have the opportunity to rely on friends or family, but when this is not available to a person or when this is not enough it is important to identify other resources of support.
