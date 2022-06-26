Can You Really Get Free Motorola Ringtones Online?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The standard Motorola ringtones that come with your phone can be, frankly, kind of boring. But luckily, there’s no need to feel that you are “stuck” with the factory ones — there are thousands, or possibly millions of alternatives available online. Some of these are available for a fee of course; but certain companies claim to offer 100% free ringtones as well.

But as always in business, there can be an element of hype and even false advertisement in promotions that claim to give away something for “free.” So in this article we will investigate the so-called “free” ringtone web sites to determine if it really is possible to legally download free tones for your Motorola phone.

A quick check of the most popular ringtone sites is quite revealing; it begins to look like the majority of these sites are at least partially deceptive. For example, many of these sites attempts to automatically sign up the user for some type of subscription service that will be billed on a weekly or monthly basis until canceled.

To make matters even worse, the cancellation process for these recurring “subscription” charges can be difficult to understand and complete. It certainly does begin to appear that the business model for many of these sites is based on deception, confusion and quite a bit of a small print, hidden away in light gray text at the bottom of the page.

Other sites use a slightly different model, offering a single Motorola ringtone for free, but the tone can only be accessed after you have filled out endless pages of personal information. A few companies will even require your credit card information! Obviously, this is highly unethical, and the odds are these companies are selling user’s personal information to spam marketers online. It seems too high a price to pay for a single free ringtone.

So if all these sites are misleading, how can you truly get new ring tones for your phone? Well, as a registered user, you will have complete access to Motorola’s web site, which includes a variety of free ringtones that you can download directly to your phone. You can also purchase ring tones for a very reasonable fee, and there are sometimes package deals available to save money.

The beauty of getting your Motorola ringtones from the official web site is that there is no monthly “subscription” necessary, no misleading small print which attempts to sign you up for various recurring fees, and you have a wide variety of ringtones to choose from.

To register on Motorola’s site and receive free ringtones, first you must select the type of ringtone you want. There are thousands of possibilities here, and they are all categorized neatly according to genre. Step two is to select the format of your Motorola phone. Motorola has five format types, and the web site will guide you through the process of determining which type is available on your phone.

After picking out the ringtone you want, and selecting the correct format, all that remains is to download to your cell phone. Of course you can also download multiple tones by simply repeating the process. It’s actually simple to do and the web site contains all the information you need to correctly download and set up your new Motorola ringtones.