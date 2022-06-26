Finance
Child Support Does Not Automatically Terminate in Rhode Island When a Child Turns 18!
How do I terminate my child support obligation and stop wage garnishment in Rhode Island?
In Rhode Island (RI) child support does not automatically terminate when a child reaches 18 years old! Termination of a support order is not automatic in Rhode Island! An order / obligation will only terminate if a motion to terminate is granted by a Judge of The Rhode Island Family Court. Unlike a motion to modify, a DR6 financial statement is not necessary unless there is an additional child in which a child support obligation will continue. If there is an additional child under 18 then a motion to terminate is really in essence a motion for modification.
Pursuant to RI law, child support is eligible to be terminated upon a child attaining the age of 18 and graduating high school but not longer then the child turning 19 years old. If the child is 18 years old and still in high school than child support may continue until the child graduates high school but not longer then the child attaining the age of 19. If a child is determined to be seriously disabled then child support may continue until the child attains the age of 21.(please note that this law changed in 2009 and child support for severely disabled children might extend past 21) If the Judge finds good cause an order might continue for three months after graduation from high school.
A person should file a motion to terminate support approximately 30-40 days prior to the child’s graduation from high school. If the child did not finish high school then a person should file their motion 30-40 days prior to the child’s 18th birthday. It will take a approximately 30-40 days until the clerk can schedule a hearing for the termination motion.
After the motion to terminate, the attorney must submit proper documentation and orders to the court, the obligors employer (to stop wage garnishment) and to the reciprocal clerk (to amend the computer records) If the computer records are not updated then the computer will continue to show an arrearage which may cause problems including automatic intercept of your tax refund, inability to obtain a passport among other problems.
Finance
Pluscom VOIP SIP IP Phone With Three Way Calling Conference
VOIP SIP IP Phone With three way calling conference Support 2 Voip Accounts, 2 concurrent calls, (Web or keypad easy configurable) Compatible with any sip provider apart from skype. It does not depend on your computer it work with any Broadband ADSL / DSL / Cable Virgin Media routers or switch with internet connection.
VP-32 VoIP SIP IP Phone fully complies with SIP RFC3261 protocol to support call modes of Proxy server and peer to peer. DDSN function provides another call mode. Built-in function of Outbound Proxy, STUN and uPnP enables VoIP traffic to traverse firewall and NAT. It assures the quality of conversation with several Codec standard, including G723.1, G729A and G729B. Using G.165, G.168 echo canceller with jitter buffer features good voice quality. Its easy to connect VP-32 to ITSP, ISP or Carrier Company via ADSL/Cable Modem to get the VoIP telephony service for residential or SOHO. For enterprise, it only connects to internal LAN network.
Make free worldwide calls and talk for free all over the world with VP-32)
It does not need a computer it directly plug into your ADSL or DSL or any broadband router or a switch by network cable.
It provide you up to two extra telephone numbers which you can obtain for free from sipgate or for a small charge of £1.99 per line from voiptalk but the 0870 and 0871 can be obtained free of charge from all most any provider. Further more you can buy unlimited calling package from voiptalk for £9.99 per month which allow you to make calls to UK and Worldwide day and night.
It allows you to receive calls from normal phone or mobiles as well as from SIP telephones. You can call other SIP phones for free day and night.
Music on Hold, let you transfer calls to another sip phone, normal land line or mobile phones.
It allow you to have conference calls with two user at the same time or switch between the two.
Answer your calls from anywhere you like simply take the phone with you and plug it into internet enable RJ45 Port.
Support all ITSP “Internet Service provider such as Ringcentral BT, voipfone, SIP Discount, IPTEL VOIPWISE, Asterisk, cheapvoip VoipTalk, Gradewell, SIPgate FWD and many more.
VP-32 VoIP SIP IP Phone fully complies with SIP RFC3261 protocol to support call modes of Proxy server and peer to peer. DDSN function provides another call mode. Built-in function of Outbound Proxy, STUN and uPnP enables VoIP traffic to traverse firewall and NAT.
It assures the quality of conversation with several Codec standard, including G723.1, G729A and G729B. Using G.165, G.168 echo canceller with jitter buffer features good voice quality. Its easy to connect VP-32 to ITSP, ISP or Carrier Company via ADSL/Cable Modem to get the VoIP telephony service for residential or SOHO. For enterprise, it only connects to internal LAN network.
Key point: Work with any SIP service provider, Any SIP PBX, gives you extra 2 Land lines and 2 SIP VOIP numbers, Let you make and receive free phones calls day and night via SIP.
What are you waiting for get one today!!!
Finance
How To Start A Roasted Corn Business
Corn roasting is a simple yet very profitable small investment business. The successful corn roasters make full time living working just the summer months.
To start a roasted corn business you will need to acquire permits and business licenses from the health department and from the state. The following is a typical checklist to start your business.
1. Decide the size and the scale of the operation.
2. Decide on the menu for your concession business.
3. Purchase your equipment and tools.
4. Register your business.
5. Apply and obtain all the required licenses and permits needed to run a food concession business.
6. Secure events and have fun running your concession stand.
Permits, Licenses, and Inspection
Every state has laws governing business licenses and permits. Most likely, you will have to register your business with the state agency, so you can do business in the state. A tax ID number, business license number, and tax registration number can be issued to your business, depending on the state in which you are operating. You should verify with the city or county that the business location is zoned for that activity. You must have commercial liability insurance, both for your business and for your vehicle and trailer.
Health Department and Food safety
As a business owner and a food worker, you will be preparing food for other people. Contact the health department of your county or state to receive a copy of a food safety guide that will help you greatly in learning more about food safety. Roasted corn is considered a less hazardous food, but if you are going to sell potatoes and turkey legs you may have to pay higher fee.
Start-up Costs of a Corn Roaster Business
Brand new corn roaster with warranty: 10,000-$12,000.
Used corn roaster: $5,000-$8,000.
Additional equipment and accessories: $1,200-$2,000.
Used van or truck: $2,000-$10,000.
Food cost for first two events: $300-$1,000.
Event sign-up fee: $800-$3,000.
Fuel, utilities, and miscellaneous: $200.
Equipment Required to Start a Corn Roasting Business
A professional corn roaster, minimum 200-500 corns per hour.
Hot plate for melting butter
Steam table for storing cooked potatoes and turkey legs.
Two 20-lb. propane tanks
Fire extinguisher
Commercial quality tent
2 tables,
Hand washing unit (portable) very easy to assemble one
Mics. Little things
Google “Corn Roasters” and search for companies that will help you get started before buying the equipment if you are strapped for cash. One of the company Texas Corn Roasters help.
How to Find Events and Festivals
There are many sources for finding festivals and events, such as your vendor friends, the local Chamber of Commerce, auto racing, fairs and festivals, flea markets, rodeos, and theme parks. The Internet is one of the greatest sources for finding events. Many good sites provide this information. Always send a professionally done proposal with your application if you want to beat the competition.
Suppliers and Producers
Suppliers and produce wholesalers are your key to success in this business. You cannot afford to buy the food from retailers, so you must find producers capable of providing you quality food at wholesale costs. Every state and big town has a local supplier who delivers food supplies to local restaurants. “Wholesale food distributor” in the Yellow Pages is a good place to start. Corn is cheap if buy from a wholesaler.
Serving food at the festival
The way you serve can also improve your business. You will need certain condiments for every item you server. For instance sale, black pepper, Cajun spice, garlic powder, lemon pepper and more.
Signage
You have probably heard the saying “flash is cash.” It is very true when it comes to the festival business. You could have the most delicious food, best prices, well-trained staff, and a festival with thousands of people. If your booth fails to attract customers,, it is probably the poor signage.
Tribal knowledge
Like many other small profitable business the roasted corn business is run by tight lipped vendors who do not share tribal knowledge. There are not any website, or sources for a newbie to find any information. The tribal knowledge could help you make extra 25K a year. There is a very helpful book “Earn an entire year’s living with corn roaster”, that covers this business with very granular level of details. It is worth buying.
If you plan on making your concession business a full time job, consider an RV that can tow your corn roaster trailer and getting on the list of concession vendors that follow a fair rout.
Accounting and numbers are also very important aspect of this business. Festival Concession business offers financial and personal freedom like no other small business does.
Finance
Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging In Medical Therapy
Digital technology now makes Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging available to all. There now is a completely safe test that can aid in diagnosis, treatment and monitoring with absolutely no risk or radiation exposure.
DITI, or digital infrared thermal imaging, is a noninvasive diagnostic test that allows a health practitioner to see and measure changes in skin surface temperature. An infrared scanning camera translates infrared radiation emitted from the skin surface and records them on a color monitor. This visual image graphically maps the body temperature and is referred to as a thermogram. The spectrum of colors indicates an increase or decrease in the amount of infrared radiation being emitted from the body surface. In healthy people, there is a symmetrical skin pattern which is consistent and reproducible for any individual.
DITI is highly sensitive and can therefore be used clinically to detect disease in the vascular, muscular, neural and skeletal systems. Medical DITI has been used extensively in human medicine in the United States, Europe and Asia for the past 20 years. Until now, bulky equipment has hindered its diagnostic and economic feasibility. Now, PC-based infrared technology designed specifically for clinical application has changed all this.
Clinical uses for DITI include, defining the extent of a lesion of which a diagnosis has previously been made (for example, vascular disease); localizing an abnormal area not previously identified, so further diagnostic tests can be performed (as in Irritable Bowel Syndrome); detecting early lesions before they are clinically evident (as in breast cancer or other breast diseases); and monitoring the healing process before a patient returns to work or training (as in workman’s compensation claims).
Medical DITI is filling the gap in clinical diagnosis; X-ray, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), are tests of anatomy or structure. DITI is unique in its capability to show physiological or functional changes and metabolic processes. It has also proven to be a very useful complementary procedure to other diagnostic procedures.
Unlike most diagnostic modalities DITI is non invasive. It is a very sensitive and reliable means of graphically mapping and displaying skin surface temperature. With DITI you can diagnosis, evaluate, monitor and document a large number of injuries and conditions, including soft tissue injuries and sensory/autonomic nerve fiber dysfunction. Medical DITI can offer considerable financial savings by avoiding the need for more expensive investigation for many patients. Medical DITI can graphically display the biased feeling of pain by accurately displaying the changes in skin surface temperature. Disease states commonly associated with pain include Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy or RSD, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid arthritis.
Medical DITI can show a combined effect of the autonomic nervous system and the vascular system, down to capillary dysfunctions. The effects of these changes reveal an asymmetry in temperature distribution on the surface of the body. DITI is a monitor of thermal abnormalities present in a number of diseases and physical injuries. It is used as an aid for diagnosis and prognosis, as well as therapy follow up and rehabilitation monitoring, within clinical fields that include rheumatology, neurology, physiotherapy, sports medicine, oncology, pediatrics, orthopedics and many others.
Results obtained with medical DITI systems are totally objective and show excellent correlation with other diagnostic tests.
Thermographic screening is not covered by most insurance companies but is surprisingly affordable for most people. For more information or to find a certified clinic in your area, go to www.proactivehealthonline.com [http://www.proactivehealthonline.com].
Child Support Does Not Automatically Terminate in Rhode Island When a Child Turns 18!
Pluscom VOIP SIP IP Phone With Three Way Calling Conference
LBank Exchange Will List Global Trading Xenocurrency (GTX) on June 27, 2022
Choise.com Token (CHO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Minnesota United gives away late lead in Miami
Twins record second shutout in three days in win over Rockies
A Pride timeline: Gay rights in Minnesota from 1858-2022
Ramsey County official recalls Pride marches in the early 1980s: A time of AIDS, discrimination
Fundraising for North Dakota abortion clinic move tops $500K
Wisconsin’s Tony Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News4 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News4 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things