Choise.com Token (CHO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Choise.com Token (CHO) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CHO/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading.

As the world’s first MetaFi ecosystem that simplifies the use of DeFi products, Choise.com makes the process easy, reliable, and fool-proof through its in-house DeFi ecosystem called Charism. Its earn products aim to reduce commissions by up to 50 times and unlock cross-chain high yield for over 100 million CeFi crypto users. Its native token Choise.com Token (CHO) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Choise.com

Choise.com is an innovative crypto solution that combines all the advantages of CeFi and DeFi (centralized and decentralized finance) services into one system. This bridge between CeFi and DeFi user bases will greatly simplify user exposure to DeFi products, making the process easy, reliable, and fool-proof. At the heart of Choise.com is a new, in-house DeFi platform Charism, a suite of products including non-custodial wallet, cross-chain bridges, NFTs, transaction builder, and other solutions.

Such integration will allow anyone — even a crypto novice — to take advantage of farming, decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and other features at the push of a button. Charismwill make it possible to implement previously unavailable solutions, all without requiring users to switch blockchains or install endless amounts of applications. Everything is available in a single customizable app interface.

For CeFi users, Choise.com provides hassle-free access to DeFi assets, high yield DeFi instruments at a click of a button, and easy access to the coin that they never met at CEX. It enables CeFi users to make seamless transition between CeFi and DeFi wallets, and save up to 50x on transaction cost. And for DeFi users, Choise.com provides DeFi full aggregator, the single entrance point for a variety of DeFi protocols and blockchain networks, easy onramp and offramp by deep integration with CeFi fiat services, and Charism bridges that enable simple cross-chain interactions.

Started by the Crypterium team which consists of 160+ professionals with a successful track record of CeFi products, Choise.com continues to be a one-click gateway to DeFi space for CeFi users, which provides triple digits APYs with zero hassle. In the meantime, Choise.com DAO will be set up to manage the ecosystem with CHO token powering up utility, governance, and promotion mechanics.

About CHO Token

Choise.com Token (CHO) is the native token of Choise.com that can be used in loyalty programs, compensation, DAO voting, B2B integrations, and other cases such as using as a gas in DeFi services, building part of commissions from DeFi services, and promotions.

Based on ERC-20, CHO has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 7% is provided for seed, 4% is provided for private sale, 0.25% is provided for strategic round, 0.3% is provided for community pre-sale, 0.35% is provided for community sale, 0.325% is provided for IDO, 8% is allocated to the team, 2% is allocated to the core contributors, 23.847% is provided for cornerstone, 10% is distributed for CRPT airdrop, 43.775% will be used for promotion, and the rest 0.153% is provided for the last call round.

The CHO token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, investors who are interested in Choise.com investment can easily buy and sell CHO on LBank Exchange now. The listing of CHO tokens on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

