Column: A red-letter day in Chicago Cubs history — Anthony Rizzo’s call-up — reminds us of promises not kept
Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the call-up of Anthony Rizzo, one of the most important days of the Chicago Cubs rebuild.
“I guess we’ll be the face of the franchise — me, him and a couple other young guys in here,” shortstop Starlin Castro said after Rizzo’s arrival. “Let’s see what we can do.”
You know the rest of the story.
Rizzo became a Wrigley Field legend, signed a team-friendly deal, helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908, asked for big money when his contract came up and was dealt to the New York Yankees in the last great summer sell-off.
While Rizzo thrives on the best team in baseball, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has embarked on another rebuild (or semi-rebuild), trying to figure out which young star can become the next face of the franchise and which players are expendable.
Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on a sweltering afternoon at Busch Stadium failed to provide any clues.
Willson Contreras, the Cubs’ best and most popular player, is expected to follow Rizzo out of town after asking to be compensated as one of the game’s top catchers. Christopher Morel could be the Rizzo of the current rebuild but might be too raw to have great expectations thrust on his shoulders. Ian Happ is a Rizzo protege and emerging as a fixture in left field. But like Contreras, Happ might be too valuable to keep in an organization that needs to stock prospects.
Meanwhile, Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney goes about the business of making money for the Ricketts family, repeating the familiar refrain that all the money brought in goes right back into Hoyer’s budget. On Friday, when Dead & Company played the first of two concerts at Wrigley and DraftKings held a ceremony to sign a steel beam in the three-story sportsbook scheduled to open at the ballpark in 2023, Kenney told The Athletic the money will all go to the betterment of the team.
“So concerts, activities like (the sportsbook), are just additive to the budget, which, as I say, all of the budget in this building, everything that’s generated inside goes to the baseball operations team after we pay our fixed expenses,” Kenney said. “Jed decides when and how much of it to spend. And Jed was clear last week that he did not spend all of his budget this year. So it’s his choice what he does with those revenues, but this is all helpful to that process.”
The narrative of the Cubs saving money for a rainy day down road is a familiar one. Chairman Tom Ricketts declared in November 2018 that many teams “would rather have dry powder a year from now.” He later signed off on a six-year, $126 million deal for pitcher Yu Darvish, then had Hoyer unload him after three seasons to start another rebuild.
It’s impossible to refute the notion the Cubs will spend the “saved” money down the road because we won’t know the truth for a few years at least. That’s the true genius of the Cubs.
When recently discussing last summer’s sell-off of high-priced talent for mostly low-level prospects, Hoyer said: “They’re probably going to be evaluated in 2027 for real, and I think that’s the way it should be.”
In other words, you can’t judge Hoyer’s big moves for another five years, just as you can’t criticize the Cubs for not spending money they’re currently “saving” until we find out in a few years if they’ve actually lived up to their word.
The list of revenue-enhancing projects includes the video boards and massive advertising sprawl at once-ad-free Wrigley, the boutique hotel across the street, the office building, the purchase of almost every rooftop club, the Marquee Sports Network and the premium clubs and upgraded suites.
The sportsbook annex to Wrigley is just the latest addition to the Cubs’ coffers. So where is all the money going if it’s not going to the payroll? Are the “fixed expenses” really that high?
Cubs fans have no one to blame but themselves for this mess. The Cubs were seventh in average attendance Saturday depite the having the fifth worst record in baseball and the second highest Fan Cost Index — $364.83 for a family of four — according to Team Marketing Report.
Something does not compute.
Kenney certainly isn’t the first Cubs executive to try to sell fans on the idea that all the money is going right back into the team. After a 97-loss season in 2000, the Cubs increased ticket prices by an average of 16%, which then-President Andy MacPhail said was necessary to compete in a division with four teams that recently had built new stadiums.
“We’re here to win, and whatever additional revenues are generated through ticket-price increases will be put back into the product, whether it’s payroll, player development or wherever,” MacPhail told the Tribune on Nov. 8, 2000.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me decade after decade, shame on me.
But whatever works. The Cubs don’t mind repeating the line as long as fans keep buying tickets. Kenney did it again on WSCR-AM 670 on Saturday morning, even offering apologies for repeating himself.
They are able to get away with it because no one calls out Kenney for his repeated comments.
The Cubs are living on past glory to rationalize the high ticket prices, selling iconic Wrigley Field in advertisements and maintaining the “next great Cubs team” is on its way with the “saved” money for free agents and prospects currently playing in the low minors.
Perhaps they should heed the words of Kyle Hendricks, who struggled all season but pitched a gem Friday night in a 3-0 Cubs win in the series opener. Afterward, Hendricks refused to use his start as an indicator he felt like his old self.
“Somewhat, but it feels so long ago,” he said. “I’m really trying to focus on where I’m at right now and just seeing the game for what it is, taking it and knowing where to go and making my pitches.”
Hendricks, 32, might not be the same pitcher as when he captured the National League ERA title in 2016 at 26. We all get older. Few of us get better.
The Cubs aren’t the same organization they were a decade ago, with many more revenue-producers and opportunities to contend on an annual basis. Yet they continue to trot out the same old narrative and expect their fans to swallow it whole.
Hoyer said last week that he spoke with Ricketts and Kenney about the team’s struggles, and both had questions for him.
“You’d be sort of not paying attention or not doing your job if you’re not asking questions about why we’re struggling in certain areas,” Hoyer said. “Some of it I think is obvious, and some of it is more nuanced. But I think everyone is asking questions, and they should be asking questions.”
Some of us are asking questions.
But we’re getting the same old answers.
Review: Guthrie Theater’s ‘Emma” is no great match
What would happen if you combined one of the early-19th-century novels of English author Jane Austen with a screwball film comedy of the 1930s or ’40s?
You might have something like the Guthrie Theater’s production of “Emma,” an adaptation by Kate Hamill that premiered this weekend. But it would probably be a lot more fun if the onstage pace were a little closer to screwball speed.
In terms of tempo, this “Emma” seems to be playing things halfway between a conventional Austen adaptation (see the Guthrie’s 2016 production of Hamill’s “Sense and Sensibility”) and Park Square Theatre’s brisk, brilliant 2019 take on Hamill’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which remains the funniest piece of Twin Cities theater I’ve experienced in the past five years.
So it seems that Hamill and director Meredith McDonough have set out to create a summer frolic with a side order of feminist food for thought. With a late-last-century dance pop soundtrack and characters who regularly remind you that you’re watching a play in a theater in Minneapolis, the production clearly wishes to shake you out of the period comedy mindset.
But I came away wondering if Hamill hadn’t exhausted most of what she wanted to say with the author’s work, and was now just seeking laughter without offering much insight. Hardcore Austen fans will almost certainly be disappointed.
Mind you, it doesn’t diverge significantly from the novel’s plot. Emma Woodhouse is a well-educated, moneyed 20-year-old intent upon finding suitable mates for the women around her, both to bring happiness and because marriage was the only means for women to achieve any kind of economic stability in the England of the era.
So Emma seeks a match for a relatively hapless new friend, Harriet, while dealing with the re-emergence of an old rival and the arrival of a freshly wealthy bachelor. In the meantime, we’re invited to a strawberry-picking party, a ball and to have a bowl of gruel with Emma’s father.
Constantly at the center of the action is Amelia Pedlow’s Emma, who embodies well the spirit of this aspiring Cupid, but, alas, doesn’t enunciate as clearly as one might expect from someone so wealthy and well-educated. (I lost a lot of lines, which I didn’t find true elsewhere in the cast.) Ably playing something of her straight man is Carman Lacivita, a gentlemanly George
Knightley with a dash of petulant child.
In a play about women and their (limited) choices, results vary in how Hamill has drawn these women and how they’re portrayed. As a Harriet over the top in awkwardness, Samantha Steinmetz is entrusted with much of the physical comedy and the play’s key transformation, but is burdened with the same cartoonish approach to characterization that befalls most of the cast.
While there’s too much ice to Christine Weber’s Jane Fairfax, Brenda Withers provides a solid center to the action as Emma’s wise former governess, who ultimately gets to deliver the author’s message when things turn a tad more serious in the second act.
Underlining the tone of shaking up a classic, Lex Liang has designed an ornate picture frame of a proscenium that’s askew and seemingly tumbling forward, a lush hillside full of mansions within it. But this “Emma” occupies a middle ground between what’s great about Austen and what’s great about screwball comedy without giving a strong enough sense of either.
“Emma”
When: Through Aug. 21
Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 Second St. S., Mpls.
Tickets: $80-$26, available at 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org
Capsule: Jane Austen played for laughs and light on the insight.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities arts writer. He can be reached at [email protected]
Astros throw combined no-hitter to hand mighty Yankees second-straight loss, 3-0
The 2022 Yankees, a galactic force, were brought back to this planet on Saturday. They didn’t just lose, they got no-hit, as Astros’ pitchers Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly turned in a historic performance, leading Houston to a 3-0 win in front of a stunned Yankee Stadium crowd.
This is the 14th no-hitter in Astros’ history and third time they’ve tag teamed one. It’s also the Astros’ second combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium, joining a six-man effort on June 11, 2003. That day in 2003 was the last time the Yankees had been on the wrong end of a no-hitter.
Houston’s three pitchers allowed four base runners. Javier walked a guy, Neris walked two, and third baseman Alex Bregman committed a throwing error. They teamed up for 15 strikeouts, picking on Giancarlo Stanton for three of them.
The pitcher’s duel between Javier and Gerrit Cole went to Houston’s Javier, who threw seven no-hit, no-run innings with 13 strikeouts but was lifted after 115 pitches. Reliever Hector Neris walked two of the first three batters he faced before getting two tension-filled outs to bring the no-no into the ninth. Neris’ inning was by far the most nerve-wracking from a Houston perspective, as Pressly closed things with a 1-2-3 inning featuring two K’s.
Cole had his ace stuff as well, but rookie J.J. Matijevic (playing his seventh game in the big leagues) ambushed him for one of the most unlikely home runs of the season. Matijevic’s homer and bat flip were both extremely non-rookie-like, and his handiwork gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning.
Javier was popping the glove all day, mixing a mid-90s fastball with a curveball that dipped all the way down to 74 miles per hour. He threw enough strikes to continually get ahead, but not too many to where he became predictable or vulnerable to loud contact. His only walk came in the first inning to Josh Donaldson. After that, the 25-year-old Dominican retired 17 Yankees in a row before Donaldson reached on Bregman’s throwing error in the seventh. Javier gathered himself after the error with a brief mound visit from his infielders, a long contemplative stand behind the mound and a deep breath. Then came two strikeouts of Stanton and Gleyber Torres, taking the sun-baked crowd right back out of the game after the error briefly energized them.
Every hitter in the Yankees’ lineup looked hapless against Javier, but the six through nine hitters were particularly futile. Aaron Hicks, Jose Trevino, Marwin Gonzalez and Joey Gallo combined for five strikeouts in their eight plate appearances off Javier and only saw one three-ball count.
It’s time to talk about Gallo. The Yankees can’t move him any further down in the order, even if Gallo’s disposition says he’d love to move down, perhaps into the nearest underground chamber where nobody can watch him strike out any more.
Since hitting a home run in Toronto on June 17 (which came when the Yankees were already winning 10-3), Gallo is 0-for-17 with 10 strikeouts. His great defense is a minor saving grace, but when it comes in a corner outfield spot, it’s not nearly as important as his hitting, which has become nonexistent.
Gallo does not have any more minor league options, meaning the Yankees can’t just send him to Triple-A and bring up Miguel Andujar or Estevan Florial to take his spot. The only way out is through, whether that’s through busting his season-long slump or potentially through a transaction that ends with him on a different team.
On the flip side, the $324 million transaction the Yankees made for Gerrit Cole looks pretty dang good. Cole gave them seven innings on Saturday, striking out eight Astros and really only making one mistake, the fastball to Matijevic that leaked into the lefty’s down-and-in power zone. Despite a strong performance that kept his old team off the scoreboard for the first six innings, Cole was saddled with a tough luck loss.
Two losses in a row qualifies as noteworthy for these Yankees, who hadn’t dropped consecutive games since May 28 and 29. The last time they lost two straight home games was May 22 and 23, losses that are part of their only three-game losing streak of the season.
When you’re winning at an extraordinary pace like the Yankees are, you might as well make the losses extraordinary as well.
Catcher James McCann returns after six weeks on injured list with hamate fracture
James McCann returned to his usual squat behind the plate on Saturday, catching for none other than the Mets starter with a six-pitch arsenal.
With McCann’s left hamate fracture, ensuing surgery and rehab behind him, the Mets backstop played for the first time in six-plus weeks, batting ninth, in the Mets’ game against the Marlins in Miami. Right-hander Chris Bassitt was on the hill for the Amazin’s, pitching to McCann again for the first time since May 2 against the Braves at Citi Field.
There is perhaps no other starting pitcher on the Mets’ starting five that missed McCann more than Bassitt, who has a 2.61 ERA in five starts pitching to him. That battery works so well because McCann is known to do extensive homework on his starters, and Bassitt’s toolbox features a sinker, cutter, slider, fastball, curveball and changeup that requires patience and quick-thinking behind the plate.
Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has said Bassitt is at his best when he’s throwing all six of his offerings confidently. While McCann sat on the IL, it took nearly a month for Bassitt to get on the same page with Mets backup catcher Tomas Nido. During that stretch, Bassitt allowed 22 earned runs in 26 innings, making for the worst spread of starts in his eight-year career.
It should be smooth sailing for Bassitt with McCann back behind the plate, beginning with the righty’s 15th outing of the year on Saturday. For McCann, he will try to start anew and have a better season offensively than the numbers he posted to begin the year.
McCann is hitting a pedestrian .196/.266/.286 with one home run, six RBI, two walks, two doubles and 11 strikeouts across his first 21 games of the season. In the 28 games that Nido filled in for the injured McCann, the backup catcher hit .225/.281/.236 with nine RBI, six walks, one double and 23 strikeouts. Patrick Mazeika, who also helped replace McCann, was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
OTTO THE WORKHORSE
Adam Ottavino is quietly having one of his best seasons in three years. The veteran reliever, who pitched for the Yankees from 2019-2020 before landing with the Red Sox last year, has a 2.60 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 30 relief appearances for the Mets this season. His 27.2 innings pitched are fourth-most in the relief corps, behind Drew Smith (31.2 IP), Edwin Diaz (28.2 IP), and Seth Lugo (28.1 IP). His 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings are second-most on the Mets pitching staff (minimum of five innings pitched).
Ottavino has allowed one earned run in his last 19 relief appearances, posting a 0.50 ERA with nine hits, five walks and 18 strikeouts in that span. He tossed 1.1 scoreless innings against the Marlins on Friday, including leaving the bases loaded in relief of Smith in the seventh inning. He’s holding right-handed hitters to a .147 batting average this season, and has posted a 0.71 ERA with three walks and 14 strikeouts in 14 games on the road this year.
The Mets acquired Ottavino in March, just days after the MLB lockout was over and spring training had finally begun. The Brooklyn native posted a 4.21 ERA in 69 appearances for the Red Sox last year, striking out 71 batters in 62 innings. But he hasn’t had a season this good since 2019 with the Yankees, when he recorded a 1.90 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 66.1 innings and 73 outings.
NL EAST WARRIORS
The Mets have done a solid job squashing their division so far this season. They are 23-8 against the NL East this year, including an 11-1 mark in their last 12 games against division rivals. The Amazin’s have lost back-to-back games against NL East opponents only once all season, which took place more than two months ago at Washington and Philadelphia on April 10-11. Their .742 winning percentage is the best intradivisional record in baseball, and they’ve outscored their NL East rivals 162-101 this year.
