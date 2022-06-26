News
Column: Chicago Cubs aren’t the same as a decade ago — but they keep trotting trot out the same old narrative to fans
Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the call-up of Anthony Rizzo, one of the most important days of the Chicago Cubs rebuild.
“I guess we’ll be the face of the franchise — me, him and a couple other young guys in here,” shortstop Starlin Castro said after Rizzo’s arrival. “Let’s see what we can do.”
You know the rest of the story.
Rizzo became a Wrigley Field legend, signed a team-friendly deal, helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908, asked for big money when his contract came up and was dealt to the New York Yankees in the last great summer sell-off.
While Rizzo thrives on the best team in baseball, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has embarked on another rebuild (or semi-rebuild), trying to figure out which young star can become the next face of the franchise and which players are expendable.
The Cubs’ 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on a sweltering afternoon Saturday at Busch Stadium failed to provide any clues.
Willson Contreras, the Cubs’ best and most popular player, is expected to follow Rizzo out of town after asking to be compensated as one of the game’s top catchers. Christopher Morel could be the Rizzo of the current rebuild but might be too raw to have great expectations thrust on his shoulders. Ian Happ is a Rizzo protege and emerging as a fixture in left field. But like Contreras, Happ might be too valuable to keep in an organization that needs to stock prospects.
Meanwhile, Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney goes about the business of making money for the Ricketts family, repeating the familiar refrain that all the money brought in goes right back into Hoyer’s budget. On Friday, when Dead & Company played the first of two concerts at Wrigley and DraftKings held a ceremony to sign a steel beam in the three-story sportsbook scheduled to open at the ballpark in 2023, Kenney told The Athletic the money will all go to the betterment of the team.
“So concerts, activities like (the sportsbook), are just additive to the budget, which, as I say, all of the budget in this building, everything that’s generated inside goes to the baseball operations team after we pay our fixed expenses,” Kenney said. “Jed decides when and how much of it to spend. And Jed was clear last week that he did not spend all of his budget this year. So it’s his choice what he does with those revenues, but this is all helpful to that process.”
The narrative of the Cubs saving money for a rainy day down road is a familiar one. Chairman Tom Ricketts declared in November 2018 that many teams “would rather have dry powder a year from now.” He later signed off on a six-year, $126 million deal for pitcher Yu Darvish, then had Hoyer unload him after three seasons to start another rebuild.
It’s impossible to refute the notion the Cubs will spend the “saved” money down the road because we won’t know the truth for a few years at least. That’s the true genius of the Cubs.
When recently discussing last summer’s sell-off of high-priced talent for mostly low-level prospects, Hoyer said: “They’re probably going to be evaluated in 2027 for real, and I think that’s the way it should be.”
In other words, you can’t judge Hoyer’s big moves for another five years, just as you can’t criticize the Cubs for not spending money they’re currently “saving” until we find out in a few years if they’ve actually lived up to their word.
The list of revenue-enhancing projects includes the video boards and massive advertising sprawl at once-ad-free Wrigley, the boutique hotel across the street, the office building, the purchase of almost every rooftop club, the Marquee Sports Network and the premium clubs and upgraded suites.
The sportsbook annex to Wrigley is just the latest addition to the Cubs’ coffers. So where is all the money going if it’s not going to the payroll? Are the “fixed expenses” really that high?
Cubs fans have no one to blame but themselves for this mess. The Cubs were seventh in average attendance Saturday depite the having the fifth worst record in baseball and the second highest Fan Cost Index — $364.83 for a family of four — according to Team Marketing Report.
Something does not compute.
Kenney certainly isn’t the first Cubs executive to try to sell fans on the idea that all the money is going right back into the team. After a 97-loss season in 2000, the Cubs increased ticket prices by an average of 16%, which then-President Andy MacPhail said was necessary to compete in a division with four teams that recently had built new stadiums.
“We’re here to win, and whatever additional revenues are generated through ticket-price increases will be put back into the product, whether it’s payroll, player development or wherever,” MacPhail told the Tribune on Nov. 8, 2000.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me decade after decade, shame on me.
But whatever works. The Cubs don’t mind repeating the line as long as fans keep buying tickets. Kenney did it again on WSCR-AM 670 on Saturday morning, even offering apologies for repeating himself.
They are able to get away with it because no one calls out Kenney for his repeated comments.
The Cubs are living on past glory to rationalize the high ticket prices, selling iconic Wrigley Field in advertisements and maintaining the “next great Cubs team” is on its way with the “saved” money for free agents and prospects currently playing in the low minors.
Perhaps they should heed the words of Kyle Hendricks, who struggled all season but pitched a gem Friday night in a 3-0 Cubs win in the series opener. Afterward, Hendricks refused to use his start as an indicator he felt like his old self.
“Somewhat, but it feels so long ago,” he said. “I’m really trying to focus on where I’m at right now and just seeing the game for what it is, taking it and knowing where to go and making my pitches.”
Hendricks, 32, might not be the same pitcher as when he captured the National League ERA title in 2016 at 26. We all get older. Few of us get better.
The Cubs aren’t the same organization they were a decade ago, with many more revenue-producers and opportunities to contend on an annual basis. Yet they continue to trot out the same old narrative and expect their fans to swallow it whole.
Hoyer said last week that he spoke with Ricketts and Kenney about the team’s struggles, and both had questions for him.
“You’d be sort of not paying attention or not doing your job if you’re not asking questions about why we’re struggling in certain areas,” Hoyer said. “Some of it I think is obvious, and some of it is more nuanced. But I think everyone is asking questions, and they should be asking questions.”
Some of us are asking questions.
But we’re getting the same old answers.
‘Be something special’: 2022 Orioles carrying different mentality from rebuild’s past teams
2The day after Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman made his major league debut, right-hander Spenser Watkins took a line drive to the forearm. It gave him a unique perspective to watch Baltimore’s turnaround.
Watkins spent the next 15 days on the injured list, hanging around the team and watching games as a spectator. Optioned to Triple-A Norfolk once healthy, he followed along from a distance. Officially back in the majors Saturday, he contributed to the Orioles’ tide turning, holding the Chicago White Sox to one unearned run over five innings in Baltimore’s fourth straight win.
“There was always that sense of this team can really come together and be something special,” Watkins said. “Once Rutsch was added and everything, it brought us another energy aspect that really helped fuel everything. And you see it from the outside. When I was down there [in Triple-A], I was able to watch the games and see how much fun everybody has.
“This thing is really coming together, and it’s a really fun thing to be a part of.”
Two days before promoting Rutschman, the Orioles were 14-24. They are 20-15 since, their best 35-game stretch in five years. They’ve outscored opponents by nearly 20 runs in June en route to a 13-9 record.
In manager Brandon Hyde’s four-season tenure, the Orioles (34-39) have never had a winning month. One victory among their next four games would clinch the first.
“We come to the field every day, and we think we’re a really good team,” longest-tenured Oriole Trey Mancini said. “We don’t think about the rebuild or what expectations were for us before the year. We come to the ballpark and we expect to play well and expect to win. That’s just our mindset.”
A remade bullpen has been key to the Orioles’ improvement, pitching well even during the club’s slow start. Through 73 games last year, Baltimore relievers posted a 4.74 ERA. That mark is down to 3.07 this season entering Sunday’s series finale in Chicago.
“The vibes are pretty high right now,” reliever Bryan Baker said.
During Hyde’s tenure, the Orioles have seen leads evaporate more frequently than the rest of the league. But they’re 24-0 when leading after six innings this season after suffering 10 losses in those situations in both 2019 and 2021.
It’s a largely different bullpen full of self-described “misfits” driving that success, with Dillon Tate being the only member of the current group who made more than eight relief appearances for Baltimore last season.
Jorge López, Cionel Pérez, Joey Krehbiel and Baker all came to the Orioles as waiver claims from other teams. Félix Bautista took a decade to reach the majors after signing his first professional contract. Nick Vespi was an 18th-round draft pick seven years ago. Keegan Akin struggled as a starter in his rookie season but has become one of the top long relievers in baseball. López, Pérez, Bautista and Tate entered Saturday ranked in the top 20 in ERA among relievers who have made at least 25 appearances this season.
“When you pitch, your team gets confidence,” Hyde said. “You feel like you can finish games off, and that’s a good feeling in the dugout.”
It’s carried over to the offense. The Orioles struggled immensely with runners in scoring position through the season’s opening weeks, entering June with a .207 batting average in those situations that ranked 29th of 30 teams. They’re batting .298 with runners on second, third or both this month, which ranked third in the majors entering Saturday.
This stretch has the Orioles within five games of a .500 record. In the previous three full seasons, they were at least 27 games away from a balanced record at this point of the year.
Mancini made his debut late in the 2016 season, when the Orioles made the American League wild-card game. He had a strong rookie year for the 2017 club, one that played around .500 for much of the season before crumbling late, foreshadowing a disastrous 2018 campaign that prompted the teardown and rebuild.
The Orioles still have a losing record. They’re still in last place in the American League East, though they’d be at least fourth in every other division. In the sense it shows what direction they’re heading, Mancini believes playing near .500 is significant.
“I think so, with how the last however many years have gone for us,” Mancini said. “It’s been a while since we’ve really been close to .500, not that that’s any sort of ultimate goal by any means, but it’s definitely nice to be there. But again, that’s nothing we’re thinking about. We’re still a few games under, and then we’re going to go out there tomorrow and try to win another game and not really think about anything beyond that.”
Letters: NY governor was right about her state and gun laws. Apply that reasoning to abortion, too.
For states to determine
I don’t often find myself in agreement with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the linchpin of Hochul’s impassioned response to Thursday’s Supreme Court decision striking down New York’s limits on concealed carry permits earned my “Hear, hear!”
Delivered within hours of its release, Hochul railed that the Court’s 6-3 decision thwarts the will of the citizens of New York, who in their state “should have the right of determination in what we want to do in terms of our gun laws.”
Substitute the word “abortion” for “gun” in Hochul’s remarks, and you have a fair (though syntactically suspect) summation of the objections of many states to the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision of 1973.
The Court has now restored to states “the right of determination” that was usurped by Roe.
Now that SCOTUS has returned to citizens of each state the right to determine “what we want to do in terms of our (abortion) laws” — I, for one, will be listening carefully for Hochul’s cheers.
Debra L. Kaczmarek, Northfield
They refused to let corruption prevail
We have been shocked and ashamed by what we learned from the public hearings conducted by the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
But we have also been uplifted by what we learned a number of American officials did in the terrible days preceding the Capitol building siege.
In spite of threats and haranguing, these brave men and women upheld the rule of law and defended America’s democratic system of government. Republicans and Democrats stood tall in the face of abuse. They refused to allow corruption to prevail.
While January 6 was a nightmare that brought shame to America, the resolute actions of these Americans gave all American citizens, including our children, reason to be extremely proud.
Jim Mulrooney, Mendota Heights
The lawyers were late
While the Department of Justice personnel who resisted the corrupt overtures of ex-President Trump to overturn the election deserve accolades, it’s disappointing that none of them publicly revealed the chicanery while it was occurring in real time, rather than waiting 18 months to come forward with the stunning revelations of wrongdoing when summoned by the January 6th Committee.
Had the high-placed DOJ officials gone public with accounts of what was taking place in December 2020 or early in January, they might have defused the ticking time bomb that exploded into the insurrection on January 6.
Indeed, ethical protocols of the legal profession require attorneys to report good-faith beliefs of criminality or similar wrongdoing of other lawyers. That the DOJ authorities failed to do so contributed to the bloodshed and fatalities of January 6.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Wouldn’t cheat to win
At the Jan 6 hearings I saw some real Americans. As a former Republican I have basically written off the Republican Party as an American party. But Republicans at the Jan 6 hearing showed that there still some honest Republicans. One speaker said he wouldn’t cheat to win.
Hallelujah!
Rep. Cheney and Rep. Kinzinger are true Americans as well as the other speakers.
Lyle Nelson, St. Paul
St. Paul needs a tree preservation ordinance
The data are firm. Being able to breathe fresh air is good for your health. Trees are a major factor in providing cities with fresh healthy air.
The City of Saint Paul needs a Tree Preservation Ordinance like so many other cities have passed.
A National Science Foundation-funded study from Boston University found a positive impact of urban greenery on lifespans.
“A nationwide study on urban greenery found that increased green vegetation in large, metropolitan areas could have prevented more than 30,000 deaths over two decades. Researchers examined publicly available data to model and quantify the impact of urban greenery on the longevity of senior citizens.”
Yet the City of Saint Paul is coming at its protesting citizens, heartbroken from the tragic loss of ash trees and the urban canopies of Cleveland and Edgcumbe, with a plan for a Regional Bike Trail down the heart of Summit Avenue. This plan will decimate this historic streetscape, and much needed urban canopy and green space. Trails such as this belong in areas not interrupted by 100s of driveways and numerous walkways.
The city council will vote on the proposal soon. Parks and Rec staff are steamrolling over required processes, and citizens are left in shock. Obfuscation and gaslighting of citizens appears to be nearly standard procedure for the city. Politically, “the train has left the station” and is coming at citizens at 100 miles per hour.
Marilyn Bach, St. Paul
Emotional rhetoric about guns
Makes you wonder, when will the frequent, overly emotional and misleading rhetoric about so-called assault guns stop? ANY gun can be used to assault someone. The gun does not care what it looks like. An evil person is misusing a gun to assault someone, and that’s the bottom line.
The AR15 (the phrase everyone loves to say) is not more lethal than the M16. The AR15 is a semi-automatic-only firearm, the M16 has select fire capability … it can be fired in semi-automatic mode or fully automatic, in three-round bursts. This makes the M16 more lethal than the AR15. Similarly, the AK47 has a semi-automatic-only civilian version called the SKS.
People can lawfully own a fully automatic firearm if they conform to ATF requirements for each firearm by paying an expensive fee per firearm, going through an extensive background check, getting fingerprinted, a passport type photo of yourself and providing information about yourself and the firearm … and then wait an extensive time for approval. As a typical non-prohibited citizen, you cannot just walk in to a gun-shop or a gun show, pay money and walk away with a fully automatic firearm.
Weapons of war today are fully automatic firearms. As noted above, possession is severely limited. It’s way past due time to quit using the phrase “weapon of war,” unless of course you are a politician or Hollywood elite who wait for bad things to happen so that you can crawl up on the backs of the dead, wounded and their grieving families to advance a specific agenda and feed off of emotion to purposely mislead people. Politicians know that many of us are drawn to emotion but not to intellect, and they work very hard to take advantage of us that way. Unless a firearm is capable of fully automatic fire, it is not an assault weapon.
Tom Acheson, Maplewood
Minnesota man’s personalized fishing rods are functional art
CHISHOLM, Minn. — If there’s ever a tornado warning for this Iron Range town, Mike Lesch will likely be safe.
That’s because he already spends a lot of time in his basement shop, where he turns drab sticks of graphite into functional works of piscatorial art.
You have to wind your way down the stairs and through some cluttered rooms of fishing memorabilia, but his shop is brightly lit, with dozens of spools of colorful thread on the wall. There are packages of line guides and jars of epoxy and cork handles stored neatly to the side — all of the components of his handcrafted, custom-made fishing rods.
Lesch has been building fishing rods from scratch since 1967, since he was 16, growing up in Tulsa, Okla. He sent in for a mail-order rod building kit from Herter’s, the Minnesota-based catalog sporting goods company that was a precursor to later giants like Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops.
“It was a 7-foot buggy-whip rod, not that great. But I was hooked from the start,” he said.
Over that more than half-century, Lesch figures he’s built more than 2,500 fishing rods, some years topping 100 rods made. But he still gets excited talking about colors and designs and fishing rod characteristics.
“Every one of them is different. I don’t do any two rods the same, unless someone orders them that way,” Lesch said, noting that, at age 71, he’s scaling back from a lifelong side business to a hobby.
“I might do 20 rods this year, that’s all, for friends and family … a few to donate to the Legion or Rotary or Kiwanis,” Lesch said.
He was just finishing his two latest creations: a sparkling-green bass fishing spinning rod for a 12-year-old boy in Illinois and a camouflage rod for the boy’s 80-year-old great-grandfather, a veteran who lives on Pelican Lake near Orr.
GOOD LIGHT AND STRONG CHEATERS
Sure, you can go to any sporting goods store and pick up a functional rod for $100 or less. But if you want it custom-made to your exact standards — length, weight, stiffness, power, colors — then Lesch could make it right. But it wouldn’t be cheap. The parts alone add up to $150 or more. And Lesch said he puts nearly eight hours of sweat equity into each rod.
“That’s a big deal with the rod builders guild. We want people to get paid for the custom work they do,” Lesch said, noting he’d get $300 or more for a custom spinning rod these days, if he was selling them.
Pick the type of fish you are aiming for spinning or casting-style reel, and then pick your fishing style. Jigging? Slip-bobbers? Trolling spinners? Casting big lures to big bass or musky? Fast action or broom-handle? Lesch will pick out just the right rod blank. Then you’d have to pick a color. The rest will be up to him. He orders a lot of his supplies out of a catalog from Mudhole Tackle in Florida.
“I have some guys tell me to just do any color. But I won’t start until they give me a color,” Lesch said. “That’s what makes it personal. It’s sort of the focal point of the rod. The color scheme, the design — they are all unique. It’s custom-made, one-of-a-kind … a custom piece of art.”
After Lesch is finished, each rod is inspected by his wife, M.J. Then both get their names written on the blank, along with the name of the new owner.
“She’s my quality control department,” Lesch said of M.J.
Lesch scooted his chair up closer to the workbench and began attaching a line guide to what some day will be a spinning rod. He took off his normal prescription glasses and donned a pair of cheaters, 2.5 power, to get a better look.
“I have a passion for this,” Lesch added as he wrapped neon-green thread over a line guide, tightening it to a new graphite rod blank. He still wraps thread by hand while some rodbuilders use an electric winder.
“Word of advice to anyone getting into this: Get a comfortable work bench and have good lighting. I like LEDs the best … and get a good pair of cheaters,” Lesch said.
He was using a dental tool to line the thread up perfectly.
“You don’t want to use sewing thread. They can react with the epoxy sometimes,” Lesch noted. Instead, he uses treated nylon thread specially made for the job.
SAGANAGA LAKE GUIDE
Lesch got his first taste of Northland fishing on a canoe trip when he was a junior in high school back in Oklahoma. After his senior year he applied to be a dock hand at Trails End Lodge on Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail. With an aptitude for finding fish he soon found himself as a guide, a job he came back to for several years. That was back in the heyday of big fish on Big Sag, and he recalls some giant walleyes and pike being caught by his clients.
“Dicky Powell was my mentor up there,” Lesch said of the legendary Saganaga guide. “There were so many big fish back then.”
Lesch dabbled in fisheries management at Utah State University. He attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth for a bit, too. He eventually settled on the Iron Range where he worked for a mining supply company. He also worked in custom printing for the Hibbing Tribune and sold sporting goods for 15 years. He eventually had to retire at age 52 due to health issues.
But all that time, he was building custom fishing rods. He never advertised, per se, but word-of-mouth spread across the Range as he made more rods for more people.
“I think we met in the bass fishing club. But as soon as I saw one of his rods, I had to have one,” said Iron Range fishing guru Greg Clusiau, of Keewatin. “Mike is such a nice guy. … And he puts a little bit of himself into every rod he makes. I love the way he signs every rod, and then puts my name on it, too. It’s very personalized. It makes it special.”
Clusiau noted that Lesch was among the first in the Northland to make custom-made ice fishing rods at a time when most ice rods were clunky and insensitive.
“He was really a leader in those early days trying to get better rods out for ice fishing,” Clusiau said. “He also does a lot of rod repair and refurbishing. He’s a handy guy to have around.”
Lesch also worked to pass on his passion and his skills, teaching rod building in Hibbing and Chisholm community education courses.
STILL A BUCKET LIST OF FISH TO CATCH
Iron Rangers may recall Lesch’s fishing show that ran for years on WMFG and later WKKQ radio stations, weekly five- to 10-minute segments that kept anglers updated on the local bite.
Lesch would just as soon be out fishing on a sunny June day as in his shop. But he has some serious back and neck pain issues to go along with his diabetes and heart condition.
“I’ve always loved fishing, and talking about fishing,” he said, noting that rod building satisfied two of his passions: to be creative and to fish.
“I like the fact you can use what I make,” he said. “But I’ve had some people pick up their rod and never use it. They put it on the wall like a painting.”
His favorite fish to catch?
“Probably crappie,” he said. “But I also love those hybrid striped bass. That’s the downright fightingest fish I’ve ever had on in freshwater.”
Lesch was a member of the Bucketmouth Bassmasters fishing club for many years and he hopes he can get his back and other health issues solved so he can get back out on the water. He still has an unfinished bucket list of big fish species to catch before his fishing days are over, including sturgeon, tuna, tarpon, and, atop his to-do list: halibut.
Of course, he’ll be holding one of his own creations while fishing.
“They don’t just look good,” Lesch said with a smile. “They work good, too.”
