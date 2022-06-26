Finance
How Blockchain Is Changing Corporate Giving
The blockchain refers to a public ledger technology in which each cryptocurrency transaction is digitally signed to confirm its originality and ensure that the information therein is not tampered with. As such, the operations recorded on the blockchain and the ledger itself are considered to be of the highest level of integrity.
In the early days of cryptocurrency, people thought that blockchain was all about bitcoin. Today, it is fast becoming evident that the technology is about more than just bitcoin, or digital currencies for that matter. But while blockchain has the potential to revolutionize nearly every industry, nowhere will its impact be more pronounced than in charitable giving.
For charity organizations, blockchain presents a rare window for transparency and honesty, which could help make them more trustworthy in the eyes of backers. Some of the problems that nonprofits grapple with involve lack of accountability for how money is spent and transparency. Donors are sometimes reluctant to give because they cannot be sure where their funds are going to or who they are helping with their donation. Over time, such concerns can cause them to become disenchanted.
This makes it hard for charity organizations to attract sponsors or retain them. However, blockchain is fast raising trust in the system by showing philanthropists where their money is going. The technology achieves this by making the system wholly transparent and information, easily accessible. Here’s how blockchain enhances transparency and trust in charities:
- Funds go directly to the cause donors are contributing towards. Thanks to blockchain technology, donations need not pass through intermediaries any more. Instead, they go straight to the recipients and the companies that are in a position to assist them. This help ensures that there’s less room for fraud or financial leakage in the system and that monies aren’t going into the wrong pockets. The result is that donors feel more encouraged to give.
- All transactions are traceable. Distributed ledgers can be used to track transactions. Such improved traceability makes it easier to monitor how funds are being spent. As a result, donors can see even from a distance, how their funds ended up helping the people that charity foundations claim to assist.
- Blockchain makes it easier to tell well-intentioned organizations apart from fraudulent ones. Since donations made using cryptocurrencies can be traced, it becomes easier for donors to identify the organizations that are furthering their cause from those that only seek to enrich a few individuals. This way, they get to know the right charities to work with.
Overall, blockchain and cryptocurrency will help ensure efficiency and give backers confidence that their donation is being put toward the cause that they support.
Well-intentioned organizations need to embrace the technology if they plan to improve transparency as well as track and transfer funds quickly. It is for all these reasons that platforms such as Sponsy seek to help Businesses to deliver greater transparency and trust through the blockchain technology.
Finance
Accident Injury Claims – Some Guidelines For Easing Out the Complexities
All the legal procedures are thought to be very complicated and involve a set pattern of legalities. There are many of us who become a little hesitant while going for certain cases. Same is the case with accident injury claims. Though these legal procedures are not that complicated but still there are a lot of such victims who despite of the fact that they have strong cases against the responsible ones do not file the compensation claims. They consider it an uphill task and do not go for these cases. Well, there are certain guidelines which the future claimants of the accident injury claims can follow.
First of all, in case of being sure of the fact that the accident as happened due to the fault of the other person, the victims of different types of accidents become eligible to file for accident injury claims. So, in all such cases where the victim knows that the accident has happened due to the negligence and the rashness of the other party, he or she is to take some measures right on the accident scene. In case of road accident, the victim of the accident is supposed to gather the proofs like the contacts of the witnesses, recording their views, taking the photographs of the accident scene and calling the police on the accident spot. These evidences help a lot in the context of the case.
The other important step that the claimant is required to take is to go for a medical checkup. This is necessary both for getting the evaluation of the injuries, the estimate of the medical treatment and the credibility of the case being filed by the victim. It tends to be one of the most important proofs used by the victim in the favor of his or her accident claim case.
The next step that the claimant is to take is to consult a professional lawyer. A specialist and a professional lawyer is needed because he or she is the one who can understand the case fully with all its legal implications and intricacies. A specialist lawyer is always recommended to be consulted by the claimant because he is to lead the case in the absolute right direction. A professional lawyer dealing in the genre of accident injury claims and is specific field turns out to be a great help for the claimant and the case.
So, these are some general guidelines that are to be followed if you are seeking to file an accident claim.
Finance
Understand the Safety Terms – Lost Time Injury
Lost Time Injury (LTI) is a work-related injury or illness that results an individual is unable to work on a subsequent scheduled work day or shift.
Example: An employee is injured on the job on Wednesday. He was scheduled to work on Thursday and Friday on regular time and Saturday on overtime. He was instructed to stay off work until Monday, and did so. This is a lost time injury. The employee missed three scheduled days of work (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) and all three days are counted as lost workdays for this case.
Restricted work case (RWC) is a work-related injury or illness that results in limitations on work activity that prevent an individual from doing any task of his/her normal job of from doing all of the job for any part of the day.
Example: An employee’s normal job requires repetitive lifting and other manual labor duties. He is injured and is restricted to lifting no more than 5 kilogram. Many items normally lifted in his job exceed this limit. The employee is temporarily assigned to another department because work in this area does not involve lifting. Another employee is assigned to do the injured employee’s job. This is a restricted work case because the employee was transferred to another job.
Medical treatment case (MTC) is a work-related injury or illness that calls for medication, treatment, or medical check that is normally administered by a health-care professional and that goes beyond first aid case. Medical treatment case does not result in lost time from work beyond the date of the injury.
Example: An employee has a lacerated arm after coming in contact with sharp edge. The plant nurse applies steri-strips to the wound. This case is recordable because application of steri-strips as a wound closure is considered medical treatment by definition.
First Aid Case (FAC) is a minor work-related injury or illness that calls for only simple treatment and does not call for follow-up treatment by a health-care professional. First aid case does not result in lost time from work or work restrictions.
First aid. Any one-time treatment and subsequent observation of minor scratches, cuts, burns, splinters, and so forth, which do not ordinarily require medical care. Such treatment and observation are considered first aid even though provided by a health-care professional.
Finance
Child Support Does Not Automatically Terminate in Rhode Island When a Child Turns 18!
How do I terminate my child support obligation and stop wage garnishment in Rhode Island?
In Rhode Island (RI) child support does not automatically terminate when a child reaches 18 years old! Termination of a support order is not automatic in Rhode Island! An order / obligation will only terminate if a motion to terminate is granted by a Judge of The Rhode Island Family Court. Unlike a motion to modify, a DR6 financial statement is not necessary unless there is an additional child in which a child support obligation will continue. If there is an additional child under 18 then a motion to terminate is really in essence a motion for modification.
Pursuant to RI law, child support is eligible to be terminated upon a child attaining the age of 18 and graduating high school but not longer then the child turning 19 years old. If the child is 18 years old and still in high school than child support may continue until the child graduates high school but not longer then the child attaining the age of 19. If a child is determined to be seriously disabled then child support may continue until the child attains the age of 21.(please note that this law changed in 2009 and child support for severely disabled children might extend past 21) If the Judge finds good cause an order might continue for three months after graduation from high school.
A person should file a motion to terminate support approximately 30-40 days prior to the child’s graduation from high school. If the child did not finish high school then a person should file their motion 30-40 days prior to the child’s 18th birthday. It will take a approximately 30-40 days until the clerk can schedule a hearing for the termination motion.
After the motion to terminate, the attorney must submit proper documentation and orders to the court, the obligors employer (to stop wage garnishment) and to the reciprocal clerk (to amend the computer records) If the computer records are not updated then the computer will continue to show an arrearage which may cause problems including automatic intercept of your tax refund, inability to obtain a passport among other problems.
How Blockchain Is Changing Corporate Giving
Meta and Microsoft Are Founding Members of Metaverse Standards Forum
Accident Injury Claims – Some Guidelines For Easing Out the Complexities
Understand the Safety Terms – Lost Time Injury
Readers sound off on Republican loyalty, the Supreme Court and NBA game times
Child Support Does Not Automatically Terminate in Rhode Island When a Child Turns 18!
Pluscom VOIP SIP IP Phone With Three Way Calling Conference
LBank Exchange Will List Global Trading Xenocurrency (GTX) on June 27, 2022
Choise.com Token (CHO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Minnesota United gives away late lead in Miami
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News4 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News4 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things