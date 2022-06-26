Finance
Key Benefits of Online Insurance Quotes
The best way to shop for a protection plan is to get free online insurance quotes. It not only saves your time, but also saves the effort of making calls to several companies.
There are several online companies that offer free quotes. All you have to do is search a relevant website and submit basic information about yourself to get policy quotes.
Some Benefits Of Using The Internet For Getting Insurance Quotes Are:
It Saves Time
Time is money. You can save a lot of time if you get policy quotes through an online company. You will just need to spend around 10 minutes to submit the required information. The company will process your information and send quotes as per your requirements within a reasonable time. So, with the availability of policy quotes, you do not have to make several calls to your insurance agent or company for getting rates and terms of different policies.
They Are Free
Whether you need a health insurance, life insurance, or auto insurance, you can get free quotes for them online. Most companies do not charge anything for the quotes. Hence asking for policy quotes is a wise decision, which will help you choose the right protection cover.
It Helps In Easy Comparison
Since the Internet provides you with lots of policy quotes with detailed description about the plans and their terms and conditions, it helps you in easily comparing them. Getting such details through an agent or company is quite difficult.
It Helps You Make The Right Decision
Insurance agents are often quite persuasive and try to sell certain plans through which they can make great profits. However, this is not the case with online policy quotes. You get quotes for as many plans as possible that suit your requirements. Also, there is no one to give you biased opinions. This helps you identify the right protection plan.
You Can Get Information When You Need
If you are a busy person and need information regarding insurance plans in the middle of the night, it is possible with online policy quotes. You can access information anytime, 24 x 7.
You should do some homework before requesting the policy quotes to make the best use of them. For example, if you want auto insurance, you should decide the type of cover you want to buy, the extent of cover, and how much you are willing to spend on premiums. You should make these decisions keeping in mind the minimum liability cover in your state, your income, number of dependents, and type and extent of medical insurance you have. If you keep these little points in mind while requesting quotes, the online firm will be able to send quotes of the covers that will best meet your needs. Also, you should ensure that you are approaching a reliable company that does not fool you around.
Free online policy quotes can greatly help you figure out the best and cheap policy but you should check the credentials of the company through the insurance department of your state before buying the policy.
RV Water Leaks
If there is a way to get in your RV, water will find it. Water leaks on an RV can cause extensive damage and can be extremely costly to repair. When I worked at an RV dealership I saw the damaging effects that water can cause to an RV time and time again. I learned the lesson the hard way. I appraised a unit that was being traded in and didn’t identify the extensive water damage, which resulted in a thousand dollars worth of repairs. Hindsight is 20/20 and I quickly learned how to inspect for, and identify potential water damage on RVs. My recommendation is that you inspect for potential water leaks twice a year at a minimum, once in the fall and again in the spring.
Every seam on your RV and anywhere the manufacturer cut a hole in your RV has the potential to allow water in. To protect your investment and your wallet take the time to REALLY inspect all of these seams and sealants. Water damage on an RV is similar to progressive damage to a tire. The outside of the tire looks fine, but the internal damage over a long period of time causes the tire to fail without any warning. The outside of your RV looks fine but the internal damage caused by water over a long period of time can result in the entire roof, floor or wall rotting away without you knowing it. Here are a few things to look for during your inspections.
Always keep safety on your mind when you are working on the roof of your RV You can be seriously injured from a fall! A reader of mine suggested that you use 2 pieces of 1/2″
plywood, 2 foot by 4 foot, to move around on and spread your weight out over the
roof rafters.
* To stop a leak before it starts, thoroughly inspect all roof and body seams. Consult with your RV dealer for sealants compatible with different types of roofing materials.
* Look for any discoloration and feel for any soft spots on the ceiling around roof vents, air conditioners, TV antennas, plumbing vents, and any other openings that were cut in the roof.
* Look for any discoloration or wrinkles in the wallpaper, and feel for any soft spots on the walls around all windows, doors, vents, slide outs, or any other openings that were cut in the side walls.
* Identify the location of items like the water heater, furnace, outside shower, potable water fill and city water inlet on the outside of the RV and then access those areas from the inside of the RV and look for any indications of water damage around these openings.
* Open all overhead cabinets and look in the top corner where the walls meet the ceiling for any discoloration or feel for any soft spots. This would indicate a leak at the seam where the sidewall and the roof attach.
* Check in all outside storage compartments for any indications of water leaks or water damage.
* Check for any soft spots on the roof itself especially around the roof seams at the front and rear of the RV. Thoroughly inspect all sealants on the roof around every opening.
* Some Class C motor homes are notorious for leaks in the cab over bed area. Look for any signs of discoloration and feel for soft spots. Reach under the mattress and feel for water.
* Look and feel on the outside of the RV for any signs of delaminating. Delaminating is caused by water getting between the exterior fiberglass and the sidewall. When this happens the exterior fiberglass separates from the sidewall of the RV. You can stand at the front or rear of the RV and look down the side for any noticeable ripples or what looks like a bubble. You can also press on the sidewalls. If you feel the exterior fiberglass move it is delaminating. Often times delaminating starts around where an opening that was made in the sidewall.
Don’t just inspect your RV for water damage; REALLY inspect your RV for water damage. If you do this on a regular basis you can locate and repair the source of any water damage before it has a chance to do a great deal of damage. I think I’ll start checking our motor home more than twice a year.
Happy Camping,
Mark
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk owner of RV Education 101
Getting Business Insurance Quotes
No matter what type of business insurance that you need, you have to start the search with getting quotes. To be sure that you are getting the right price and coverage for your business, make sure that you are getting quotes from several different providers before settling on one. If you already have insurance coverage but it is time to renew, then look for quotes that might start with the current provider, but let them know that you are shopping. If you do not have insurance coverage, especially in the case of the new business owner, you have to start with figuring out what kind of insurance coverage you need and what you would like to have.
Identify your needs
Before you can start getting business insurance quotes at all, you have to know what you need. Are you just a small company starting out? Are you a large and expanding company with a lot of employees? Different sized companies have different needs and different legal obligations. Do you know how many employees you can have without having to legally provide health insurance, for instance? You can get a business insurance quote that takes into account not only the business and physical property but the health and safety of the employees as well. If you have to provide health insurance for legal reasons, you need to investigate all of the different plans and options to make sure that you are providing the best coverage for your employees at a price they and the company can afford.
Research different options
Getting business insurance quotes may not be as simple as getting quotes for car insurance; however it takes some of the same skills. First, you have to know what coverage you are looking for and what you do not really need. Second, you should know that sometimes it is necessary to look at the big picture before you can tell if you have the right option or not. For instance a health savings account in addition to other health insurance coverage may not look like it is a good value at first, but if you break it down to the cost and additional benefits over a year’s time; it becomes apparent that it is the better option in a number of cases.
You are not married to your agent
Even if you are married to your agent, you should have a strong enough relationship to say “honey, I have found better coverage with a better price” and move on. If the agent that you are currently working with cannot help you find a comparable plan package to the other companies that you are getting quotes from, they are not the company for you after all. Just because they have satisfied your insurance needs for year does not mean that they will be able to continue to do so forever. The rules and regulations of insurance needs change frequently and so do the packages and premiums that you will pay for them. When it is time to start looking for new insurance, it is fine to start with your old agent but never let that be the only place that you look.
Different Ways to Get Quotes For Insurance
There are different ways to get quotes for insurance. The usual way would be to contact a broker. His job would be to find various insurance companies that they are associated with and give you the best quotation. The second way would be to contact the insurance company directly, unless they require the use of a broker. Otherwise, the insurance company will gladly take your information and give you a quotation on the spot.
The trouble with both of these methods is that they are quite time-consuming. In the case of a broker, it may take a day or two before he replies. Using the latter method will require a minimum of 20 minutes on the phone at best. Of course, this could easily be 30 minutes or more.
Thankfully, you can also get quotes for insurance online. One doesn’t need to be intimidated by trying to obtain quotations this way as all the sites are quite user-friendly, and do not require any special computer skills. With this method, you can visit sites that will easily allow you to compare insurance quotes from various companies or visit each individual insurance company’s site.
Either way, it will still get you the same results. You will have several quotations to choose from. You will notice that there are huge differences in some cases, between the quotations. More often than not, this is not an error. In fact, it will be an eye-opener when you see how much you can be saving if you switch insurers.
The fact is that every insurer has the option to price their premiums as they so wish. But, with the Internet, the fact is that every consumer has the option to change insurers in order to benefit from good coverage, but also reasonable premiums. Whatever the case, online insurance quotations will often lead you to more affordable coverage than ever before.
