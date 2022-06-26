Letters: NY governor was right about her state and gun laws. Apply that reasoning to abortion, too.

Sharon Munson is used to getting phone calls every year on June 16 from friends and relatives checking on her.

Before the date rolled around this year, she asked people to not call her on that day.

“I will not give June 16 any more of me,” Munson said of the date in 2007 when her son was killed in St. Paul. “It was actually a peaceful day this year because I didn’t get those calls and have to keep saying, ‘I’m OK, I’m OK, I’m OK.’ I’ve decided I cannot continue to memorialize his death. I have to celebrate his life.”

That’s been difficult because Munson is still seeking justice for Eric Woulard, who was 21 when he was shot.

Munson has been pushing for answers for 15 years about who killed Woulard and why. Last year, she took it a step further.

She’s wanted to have a private investigator work on the case and she requested police reports about the investigation, but the police department told her they couldn’t release the reports because the investigation remains open. There is not a statute of limitations to file murder charges in Minnesota.

Minnesota law says people can seek investigative reports, even while a case is ongoing, by filing a lawsuit. Munson sued the city last June to try to get the reports.

A judge ruled this month that Munson could not have the reports, writing in an order that “the benefits to releasing the investigative files … do not outweigh the harm to the St. Paul Police Department’s investigation.”

Munson is continuing to spread the word about Woulard, asking anyone with information about his shooting to come forward. The police department is also.

“We feel for Eric Woulard’s family and understand their frustration and desire to find who was is responsible for Eric’s death,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. “We share that frustration and have not given up. The investigation into his death is still open, but we need help. Someone out there knows what happened and we need them to contact us.”

HE WAS A DAD AND A BROTHER

In the years after Woulard was killed, Munson moved away to Texas and then back to the Twin Cities.

As Munson decorated her current home, she decided to display one framed photograph of Woulard — it shows him and Munson, along with Woulard’s son, who was 1 then. It was Eric Woulard’s last Christmas.

“He loved his son and he never got the chance to meet his daughter,” said Ronnie Woulard Jr., Eric’s older brother. Eric knew he was going to be a father again, but his daughter was born after he was killed.

There are other family photos in Munson’s house, though photographs of Eric are packed away “because it was too much of what we used to be,” his mother said.

Woulard grew up in Milwaukee and moved with his family to St. Paul when he was 9. He attended Highland Park and Central high schools.

He was the second-oldest of Munson’s four children.

“He was handsome, he was happy — he’d make you laugh, make you smile — and he’d charm the socks off of you,” Munson said.

‘ERIC IS HURT’

June 16, 2007, was a Saturday, and Woulard went to pick up a woman he was dating. She later told Munson she thought she heard firecrackers, but was inside a home and didn’t see what happened.

The noise turned out to be gunfire and Woulard was shot multiple times in the vehicle he was driving; he had parked at a curb in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood. It was about 11:30 p.m.

Munson keeps notes about her son’s case, and recently read aloud what the woman who Woulard was picking up told her: “She said, ‘When I walked up to the car, I believe he went into shock and was trying to calm himself. I believe that’s what anyone seeing their own blood does.’ ”

Munson teared up as she reviewed her notes, though she said it’s important for her to talk about it — “I want people to understand what he went through.”

On the night Woulard was killed, two men knocked on Munson’s door — “those were Eric’s friends, supposedly,” she said. They told her, “Eric is hurt, ma’am. He needs you,” she said. She’s not aware of how they knew what happened to Woulard.

She got a ride and ran toward the crime scene. Police officers stopped her before she made it far.

Paramedics had pronounced Woulard dead at the scene in the 600 block of Van Buren Avenue.

WHO KILLED HIM AND WHY?

Not long before he was killed, Woulard asked his mother to go with him as he registered for community college, which they did, and he was to start in the fall of 2007, according to Munson. He wanted to go into real estate.

“That tells me he was trying to weed himself away from” the people he’d been spending time with, said Munson, adding she didn’t think they were good friends for him. She said she raised her children to know she expected them to go to college, “to make something of themselves.”

Munson said she’s heard possible theories over the years about why Woulard was killed.

From the start, the police department said they didn’t believe it was a random shooting.

Soon after Woulard’s homicide, police arrested a friend of his, though he was released pending further investigation and without being charged.

Retired St. Paul police Sgt. Tom Bergren said he and Dan Moriarty, also a retired sergeant, spent hundreds of hours investigating the Woulard case as the original investigators. Unsolved homicides like Woulard’s are haunting, Bergren said.

“The pain for the family and loved ones is beyond my comprehension,” he said recently.

TURNED DOWN IN PURSUIT OF REPORTS

After the original investigators retired and, as time went on, Munson thought the best chance of solving Woulard’s case would be on her own, with the help of a private investigator.

“I thought for sure I’d get my baby’s police report,” Munson said. “I’m not asking this to hurt anybody. I’m trying to get my child’s case solved. I think justice should be served here.”

But Minnesota law says criminal investigative data collected or created by a law enforcement agency is confidential or nonpublic while the investigation is active. Inactive data is public. A case becomes inactive when prosecutors decide not to pursue a case, the statute of limitations expires or 30 years have passed since the offense, or a person has been convicted and exhausted their appeals.

Munson’s attorney, Paul Bosman, wrote in her lawsuit seeking the records that they believed the homicide investigation “has fallen dormant. (Munson) wishes to know all she can about the death of her son.”

Ramsey County District Judge Laura Nelson reviewed the police reports in her chambers. She wrote in her order, “After the immediate investigation, the file indicates that the police department has continued to investigate Mr. Woulard’s murder. In the fall of 2015, KSTP featured Mr. Woulard’s case. … The investigatory file includes records of interviews and other investigatory actions that have been conducted in the years following Mr. Woulard’s death.”

The city objected to the release of any part of the investigative file on the basis that “witnesses would be alerted to their presence and significance in the investigation,” Nelson summarized. “… (B)eing identified in an investigative file could discourage people from coming forward with any withheld information.”

Nelson concluded that releasing the investigative reports to Munson “would have a chilling effect” on the police investigation and dismissed her lawsuit.

It was also at the judge’s discretion to make some reports available to Munson, versus all of them, which Bosman said could have been some compromise, but didn’t happen.

LOVE FOR SON LIVES ON

Munson founded Minnesota Parents Protecting Children after Woulard was killed. She said it was helpful because it allowed her to talk to other moms going through similar emotions, but it also meant she kept reliving the night Woulard was killed. Still, she’s thinking about starting the group back up.

She said she was diagnosed with depression and still deals with it every day. When she cries about Woulard, she does it when she’s alone.

“I don’t want to burden anyone,” she said.

Munson moved “Rest in Peace” shirts that were made for Woulard to the back of her closet. A shirt she keeps at the front is one Woulard used to wear.

“I still haven’t washed it and I’m not going to,” she said, pointing out stains on the shirt from when her son brought her coffee at work and spilled some on himself.

Munson got married after Woulard was killed. Kirk Munson never knew Eric, but Sharon said he does anything he can to help.

This year, on June 16, Kirk Munson finished a garden along their home’s front walkway and around a tree in the yard — there are flowers and a fountain. “This is where I get my peace,” Sharon Munson said.

The garden includes a small solar-powered lighthouse fountain with a light that rotates at night.

“To me, it’s for Eric to know, ‘I’m right here,’ ” Munson said of the beckoning light.

HOW TO HELP

Anyone with information about Eric Woulard’s homicide can call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477. A reward for information is available. People can remain anonymous.