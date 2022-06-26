News
Letters: NY governor was right about her state and gun laws. Apply that reasoning to abortion, too.
For states to determine
I don’t often find myself in agreement with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the linchpin of Hochul’s impassioned response to Thursday’s Supreme Court decision striking down New York’s limits on concealed carry permits earned my “Hear, hear!”
Delivered within hours of its release, Hochul railed that the Court’s 6-3 decision thwarts the will of the citizens of New York, who in their state “should have the right of determination in what we want to do in terms of our gun laws.”
Substitute the word “abortion” for “gun” in Hochul’s remarks, and you have a fair (though syntactically suspect) summation of the objections of many states to the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision of 1973.
The Court has now restored to states “the right of determination” that was usurped by Roe.
Now that SCOTUS has returned to citizens of each state the right to determine “what we want to do in terms of our (abortion) laws” — I, for one, will be listening carefully for Hochul’s cheers.
Debra L. Kaczmarek, Northfield
They refused to let corruption prevail
We have been shocked and ashamed by what we learned from the public hearings conducted by the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
But we have also been uplifted by what we learned a number of American officials did in the terrible days preceding the Capitol building siege.
In spite of threats and haranguing, these brave men and women upheld the rule of law and defended America’s democratic system of government. Republicans and Democrats stood tall in the face of abuse. They refused to allow corruption to prevail.
While January 6 was a nightmare that brought shame to America, the resolute actions of these Americans gave all American citizens, including our children, reason to be extremely proud.
Jim Mulrooney, Mendota Heights
The lawyers were late
While the Department of Justice personnel who resisted the corrupt overtures of ex-President Trump to overturn the election deserve accolades, it’s disappointing that none of them publicly revealed the chicanery while it was occurring in real time, rather than waiting 18 months to come forward with the stunning revelations of wrongdoing when summoned by the January 6th Committee.
Had the high-placed DOJ officials gone public with accounts of what was taking place in December 2020 or early in January, they might have defused the ticking time bomb that exploded into the insurrection on January 6.
Indeed, ethical protocols of the legal profession require attorneys to report good-faith beliefs of criminality or similar wrongdoing of other lawyers. That the DOJ authorities failed to do so contributed to the bloodshed and fatalities of January 6.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Wouldn’t cheat to win
At the Jan 6 hearings I saw some real Americans. As a former Republican I have basically written off the Republican Party as an American party. But Republicans at the Jan 6 hearing showed that there still some honest Republicans. One speaker said he wouldn’t cheat to win.
Hallelujah!
Rep. Cheney and Rep. Kinzinger are true Americans as well as the other speakers.
Lyle Nelson, St. Paul
St. Paul needs a tree preservation ordinance
The data are firm. Being able to breathe fresh air is good for your health. Trees are a major factor in providing cities with fresh healthy air.
The City of Saint Paul needs a Tree Preservation Ordinance like so many other cities have passed.
A National Science Foundation-funded study from Boston University found a positive impact of urban greenery on lifespans.
“A nationwide study on urban greenery found that increased green vegetation in large, metropolitan areas could have prevented more than 30,000 deaths over two decades. Researchers examined publicly available data to model and quantify the impact of urban greenery on the longevity of senior citizens.”
Yet the City of Saint Paul is coming at its protesting citizens, heartbroken from the tragic loss of ash trees and the urban canopies of Cleveland and Edgcumbe, with a plan for a Regional Bike Trail down the heart of Summit Avenue. This plan will decimate this historic streetscape, and much needed urban canopy and green space. Trails such as this belong in areas not interrupted by 100s of driveways and numerous walkways.
The city council will vote on the proposal soon. Parks and Rec staff are steamrolling over required processes, and citizens are left in shock. Obfuscation and gaslighting of citizens appears to be nearly standard procedure for the city. Politically, “the train has left the station” and is coming at citizens at 100 miles per hour.
Marilyn Bach, St. Paul
Emotional rhetoric about guns
Makes you wonder, when will the frequent, overly emotional and misleading rhetoric about so-called assault guns stop? ANY gun can be used to assault someone. The gun does not care what it looks like. An evil person is misusing a gun to assault someone, and that’s the bottom line.
The AR15 (the phrase everyone loves to say) is not more lethal than the M16. The AR15 is a semi-automatic-only firearm, the M16 has select fire capability … it can be fired in semi-automatic mode or fully automatic, in three-round bursts. This makes the M16 more lethal than the AR15. Similarly, the AK47 has a semi-automatic-only civilian version called the SKS.
People can lawfully own a fully automatic firearm if they conform to ATF requirements for each firearm by paying an expensive fee per firearm, going through an extensive background check, getting fingerprinted, a passport type photo of yourself and providing information about yourself and the firearm … and then wait an extensive time for approval. As a typical non-prohibited citizen, you cannot just walk in to a gun-shop or a gun show, pay money and walk away with a fully automatic firearm.
Weapons of war today are fully automatic firearms. As noted above, possession is severely limited. It’s way past due time to quit using the phrase “weapon of war,” unless of course you are a politician or Hollywood elite who wait for bad things to happen so that you can crawl up on the backs of the dead, wounded and their grieving families to advance a specific agenda and feed off of emotion to purposely mislead people. Politicians know that many of us are drawn to emotion but not to intellect, and they work very hard to take advantage of us that way. Unless a firearm is capable of fully automatic fire, it is not an assault weapon.
Tom Acheson, Maplewood
Minnesota man’s personalized fishing rods are functional art
CHISHOLM, Minn. — If there’s ever a tornado warning for this Iron Range town, Mike Lesch will likely be safe.
That’s because he already spends a lot of time in his basement shop, where he turns drab sticks of graphite into functional works of piscatorial art.
You have to wind your way down the stairs and through some cluttered rooms of fishing memorabilia, but his shop is brightly lit, with dozens of spools of colorful thread on the wall. There are packages of line guides and jars of epoxy and cork handles stored neatly to the side — all of the components of his handcrafted, custom-made fishing rods.
Lesch has been building fishing rods from scratch since 1967, since he was 16, growing up in Tulsa, Okla. He sent in for a mail-order rod building kit from Herter’s, the Minnesota-based catalog sporting goods company that was a precursor to later giants like Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops.
“It was a 7-foot buggy-whip rod, not that great. But I was hooked from the start,” he said.
Over that more than half-century, Lesch figures he’s built more than 2,500 fishing rods, some years topping 100 rods made. But he still gets excited talking about colors and designs and fishing rod characteristics.
“Every one of them is different. I don’t do any two rods the same, unless someone orders them that way,” Lesch said, noting that, at age 71, he’s scaling back from a lifelong side business to a hobby.
“I might do 20 rods this year, that’s all, for friends and family … a few to donate to the Legion or Rotary or Kiwanis,” Lesch said.
He was just finishing his two latest creations: a sparkling-green bass fishing spinning rod for a 12-year-old boy in Illinois and a camouflage rod for the boy’s 80-year-old great-grandfather, a veteran who lives on Pelican Lake near Orr.
GOOD LIGHT AND STRONG CHEATERS
Sure, you can go to any sporting goods store and pick up a functional rod for $100 or less. But if you want it custom-made to your exact standards — length, weight, stiffness, power, colors — then Lesch could make it right. But it wouldn’t be cheap. The parts alone add up to $150 or more. And Lesch said he puts nearly eight hours of sweat equity into each rod.
“That’s a big deal with the rod builders guild. We want people to get paid for the custom work they do,” Lesch said, noting he’d get $300 or more for a custom spinning rod these days, if he was selling them.
Pick the type of fish you are aiming for spinning or casting-style reel, and then pick your fishing style. Jigging? Slip-bobbers? Trolling spinners? Casting big lures to big bass or musky? Fast action or broom-handle? Lesch will pick out just the right rod blank. Then you’d have to pick a color. The rest will be up to him. He orders a lot of his supplies out of a catalog from Mudhole Tackle in Florida.
“I have some guys tell me to just do any color. But I won’t start until they give me a color,” Lesch said. “That’s what makes it personal. It’s sort of the focal point of the rod. The color scheme, the design — they are all unique. It’s custom-made, one-of-a-kind … a custom piece of art.”
After Lesch is finished, each rod is inspected by his wife, M.J. Then both get their names written on the blank, along with the name of the new owner.
“She’s my quality control department,” Lesch said of M.J.
Lesch scooted his chair up closer to the workbench and began attaching a line guide to what some day will be a spinning rod. He took off his normal prescription glasses and donned a pair of cheaters, 2.5 power, to get a better look.
“I have a passion for this,” Lesch added as he wrapped neon-green thread over a line guide, tightening it to a new graphite rod blank. He still wraps thread by hand while some rodbuilders use an electric winder.
“Word of advice to anyone getting into this: Get a comfortable work bench and have good lighting. I like LEDs the best … and get a good pair of cheaters,” Lesch said.
He was using a dental tool to line the thread up perfectly.
“You don’t want to use sewing thread. They can react with the epoxy sometimes,” Lesch noted. Instead, he uses treated nylon thread specially made for the job.
SAGANAGA LAKE GUIDE
Lesch got his first taste of Northland fishing on a canoe trip when he was a junior in high school back in Oklahoma. After his senior year he applied to be a dock hand at Trails End Lodge on Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail. With an aptitude for finding fish he soon found himself as a guide, a job he came back to for several years. That was back in the heyday of big fish on Big Sag, and he recalls some giant walleyes and pike being caught by his clients.
“Dicky Powell was my mentor up there,” Lesch said of the legendary Saganaga guide. “There were so many big fish back then.”
Lesch dabbled in fisheries management at Utah State University. He attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth for a bit, too. He eventually settled on the Iron Range where he worked for a mining supply company. He also worked in custom printing for the Hibbing Tribune and sold sporting goods for 15 years. He eventually had to retire at age 52 due to health issues.
But all that time, he was building custom fishing rods. He never advertised, per se, but word-of-mouth spread across the Range as he made more rods for more people.
“I think we met in the bass fishing club. But as soon as I saw one of his rods, I had to have one,” said Iron Range fishing guru Greg Clusiau, of Keewatin. “Mike is such a nice guy. … And he puts a little bit of himself into every rod he makes. I love the way he signs every rod, and then puts my name on it, too. It’s very personalized. It makes it special.”
Clusiau noted that Lesch was among the first in the Northland to make custom-made ice fishing rods at a time when most ice rods were clunky and insensitive.
“He was really a leader in those early days trying to get better rods out for ice fishing,” Clusiau said. “He also does a lot of rod repair and refurbishing. He’s a handy guy to have around.”
Lesch also worked to pass on his passion and his skills, teaching rod building in Hibbing and Chisholm community education courses.
STILL A BUCKET LIST OF FISH TO CATCH
Iron Rangers may recall Lesch’s fishing show that ran for years on WMFG and later WKKQ radio stations, weekly five- to 10-minute segments that kept anglers updated on the local bite.
Lesch would just as soon be out fishing on a sunny June day as in his shop. But he has some serious back and neck pain issues to go along with his diabetes and heart condition.
“I’ve always loved fishing, and talking about fishing,” he said, noting that rod building satisfied two of his passions: to be creative and to fish.
“I like the fact you can use what I make,” he said. “But I’ve had some people pick up their rod and never use it. They put it on the wall like a painting.”
His favorite fish to catch?
“Probably crappie,” he said. “But I also love those hybrid striped bass. That’s the downright fightingest fish I’ve ever had on in freshwater.”
Lesch was a member of the Bucketmouth Bassmasters fishing club for many years and he hopes he can get his back and other health issues solved so he can get back out on the water. He still has an unfinished bucket list of big fish species to catch before his fishing days are over, including sturgeon, tuna, tarpon, and, atop his to-do list: halibut.
Of course, he’ll be holding one of his own creations while fishing.
“They don’t just look good,” Lesch said with a smile. “They work good, too.”
With St. Paul homicide unsolved for 15 years, mom seeking answers wanted police records, but was rebuffed
Sharon Munson is used to getting phone calls every year on June 16 from friends and relatives checking on her.
Before the date rolled around this year, she asked people to not call her on that day.
“I will not give June 16 any more of me,” Munson said of the date in 2007 when her son was killed in St. Paul. “It was actually a peaceful day this year because I didn’t get those calls and have to keep saying, ‘I’m OK, I’m OK, I’m OK.’ I’ve decided I cannot continue to memorialize his death. I have to celebrate his life.”
That’s been difficult because Munson is still seeking justice for Eric Woulard, who was 21 when he was shot.
Munson has been pushing for answers for 15 years about who killed Woulard and why. Last year, she took it a step further.
She’s wanted to have a private investigator work on the case and she requested police reports about the investigation, but the police department told her they couldn’t release the reports because the investigation remains open. There is not a statute of limitations to file murder charges in Minnesota.
Minnesota law says people can seek investigative reports, even while a case is ongoing, by filing a lawsuit. Munson sued the city last June to try to get the reports.
A judge ruled this month that Munson could not have the reports, writing in an order that “the benefits to releasing the investigative files … do not outweigh the harm to the St. Paul Police Department’s investigation.”
Munson is continuing to spread the word about Woulard, asking anyone with information about his shooting to come forward. The police department is also.
“We feel for Eric Woulard’s family and understand their frustration and desire to find who was is responsible for Eric’s death,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. “We share that frustration and have not given up. The investigation into his death is still open, but we need help. Someone out there knows what happened and we need them to contact us.”
HE WAS A DAD AND A BROTHER
In the years after Woulard was killed, Munson moved away to Texas and then back to the Twin Cities.
As Munson decorated her current home, she decided to display one framed photograph of Woulard — it shows him and Munson, along with Woulard’s son, who was 1 then. It was Eric Woulard’s last Christmas.
“He loved his son and he never got the chance to meet his daughter,” said Ronnie Woulard Jr., Eric’s older brother. Eric knew he was going to be a father again, but his daughter was born after he was killed.
There are other family photos in Munson’s house, though photographs of Eric are packed away “because it was too much of what we used to be,” his mother said.
Woulard grew up in Milwaukee and moved with his family to St. Paul when he was 9. He attended Highland Park and Central high schools.
He was the second-oldest of Munson’s four children.
“He was handsome, he was happy — he’d make you laugh, make you smile — and he’d charm the socks off of you,” Munson said.
‘ERIC IS HURT’
June 16, 2007, was a Saturday, and Woulard went to pick up a woman he was dating. She later told Munson she thought she heard firecrackers, but was inside a home and didn’t see what happened.
The noise turned out to be gunfire and Woulard was shot multiple times in the vehicle he was driving; he had parked at a curb in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood. It was about 11:30 p.m.
Munson keeps notes about her son’s case, and recently read aloud what the woman who Woulard was picking up told her: “She said, ‘When I walked up to the car, I believe he went into shock and was trying to calm himself. I believe that’s what anyone seeing their own blood does.’ ”
Munson teared up as she reviewed her notes, though she said it’s important for her to talk about it — “I want people to understand what he went through.”
On the night Woulard was killed, two men knocked on Munson’s door — “those were Eric’s friends, supposedly,” she said. They told her, “Eric is hurt, ma’am. He needs you,” she said. She’s not aware of how they knew what happened to Woulard.
She got a ride and ran toward the crime scene. Police officers stopped her before she made it far.
Paramedics had pronounced Woulard dead at the scene in the 600 block of Van Buren Avenue.
WHO KILLED HIM AND WHY?
Not long before he was killed, Woulard asked his mother to go with him as he registered for community college, which they did, and he was to start in the fall of 2007, according to Munson. He wanted to go into real estate.
“That tells me he was trying to weed himself away from” the people he’d been spending time with, said Munson, adding she didn’t think they were good friends for him. She said she raised her children to know she expected them to go to college, “to make something of themselves.”
Munson said she’s heard possible theories over the years about why Woulard was killed.
From the start, the police department said they didn’t believe it was a random shooting.
Soon after Woulard’s homicide, police arrested a friend of his, though he was released pending further investigation and without being charged.
Retired St. Paul police Sgt. Tom Bergren said he and Dan Moriarty, also a retired sergeant, spent hundreds of hours investigating the Woulard case as the original investigators. Unsolved homicides like Woulard’s are haunting, Bergren said.
“The pain for the family and loved ones is beyond my comprehension,” he said recently.
TURNED DOWN IN PURSUIT OF REPORTS
After the original investigators retired and, as time went on, Munson thought the best chance of solving Woulard’s case would be on her own, with the help of a private investigator.
“I thought for sure I’d get my baby’s police report,” Munson said. “I’m not asking this to hurt anybody. I’m trying to get my child’s case solved. I think justice should be served here.”
But Minnesota law says criminal investigative data collected or created by a law enforcement agency is confidential or nonpublic while the investigation is active. Inactive data is public. A case becomes inactive when prosecutors decide not to pursue a case, the statute of limitations expires or 30 years have passed since the offense, or a person has been convicted and exhausted their appeals.
Munson’s attorney, Paul Bosman, wrote in her lawsuit seeking the records that they believed the homicide investigation “has fallen dormant. (Munson) wishes to know all she can about the death of her son.”
Ramsey County District Judge Laura Nelson reviewed the police reports in her chambers. She wrote in her order, “After the immediate investigation, the file indicates that the police department has continued to investigate Mr. Woulard’s murder. In the fall of 2015, KSTP featured Mr. Woulard’s case. … The investigatory file includes records of interviews and other investigatory actions that have been conducted in the years following Mr. Woulard’s death.”
The city objected to the release of any part of the investigative file on the basis that “witnesses would be alerted to their presence and significance in the investigation,” Nelson summarized. “… (B)eing identified in an investigative file could discourage people from coming forward with any withheld information.”
Nelson concluded that releasing the investigative reports to Munson “would have a chilling effect” on the police investigation and dismissed her lawsuit.
It was also at the judge’s discretion to make some reports available to Munson, versus all of them, which Bosman said could have been some compromise, but didn’t happen.
LOVE FOR SON LIVES ON
Munson founded Minnesota Parents Protecting Children after Woulard was killed. She said it was helpful because it allowed her to talk to other moms going through similar emotions, but it also meant she kept reliving the night Woulard was killed. Still, she’s thinking about starting the group back up.
She said she was diagnosed with depression and still deals with it every day. When she cries about Woulard, she does it when she’s alone.
“I don’t want to burden anyone,” she said.
Munson moved “Rest in Peace” shirts that were made for Woulard to the back of her closet. A shirt she keeps at the front is one Woulard used to wear.
“I still haven’t washed it and I’m not going to,” she said, pointing out stains on the shirt from when her son brought her coffee at work and spilled some on himself.
Munson got married after Woulard was killed. Kirk Munson never knew Eric, but Sharon said he does anything he can to help.
This year, on June 16, Kirk Munson finished a garden along their home’s front walkway and around a tree in the yard — there are flowers and a fountain. “This is where I get my peace,” Sharon Munson said.
The garden includes a small solar-powered lighthouse fountain with a light that rotates at night.
“To me, it’s for Eric to know, ‘I’m right here,’ ” Munson said of the beckoning light.
HOW TO HELP
Anyone with information about Eric Woulard’s homicide can call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477. A reward for information is available. People can remain anonymous.
Literary calendar for week of June 26
LYNN COX: Celebrates “Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog.” In-store. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.
POETRY WORKSHOPS: Cracked Walnut, a chapter of the League of MN Poets, presents free summer poetry workshops. The first is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, in Highland Park Library and Community Center, 1974 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul. Attendees are asked to bring 10 copies of an original poem to be critiqued. The programs end Aug. 6. RSVP to [email protected]
NANCY POLAND: Signs copies of “Dancing with Lewy.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Little Free Library, based in Hudson, Wis., celebrated opening of the 150,000th Little Free Library at the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Head Start in Lebanon, Tenn. Little Free Library, whose motto is “Take a Book; Share a Book,” began in Hudson in 2009 when the late Todd Bol created a little structure to house books that could be taken free by readers. Now, Little Free Libraries in a variety of shapes and sizes are seen in yards everywhere n the United States as well as 115 countries on seven continents. More than 250 million books have been shared since 2009. The organization grants Little Free Libraries full of books to underserved areas through its Impact Library program and champions diverse books through its Read in Color initiative. More information at LittleFreeLibrary.org.
Three Minnesota organizations received 2022-23 NEA Big Read grant awards from National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest. Each grantee receives support to encourage the collective reading of a selected book that inspires meaningful conversations. Recipients are: American Composers Forum for the book “The Best We Could Do,” $20,000; ArtReach St. Croix, Stillwater, for “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant,” $20,000; and White Bear Center for the Arts, White Bear Lake, for “The Bear,” $17,900. The trio are among 62 grantees nationwide to receive matching grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 to support events and programming inspired by one of 15 contemporary books. The NEA Big Read will award a total of more than $1 million in 2022-23.
University of Minnesota associate professor of English Douglas Kearney won the 2022 Griffin International Poetry Prize for his 2021 collection “Sho.” He will receive $65,000 in Canadian money. The prize is presented by the Griffin Trust for Excellence in Poetry to raise the profile of poets and poetry in Canada and internationally for works written or translated into English. Kearney writes poetry, nonfiction and libretto, and is a McKnight Presidential Fellow. “Sho” received the 2022 Minnesota Rook Award for poetry and was a finalist for the 2022 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. Kearney was honored in 2021 as the inaugural recipient of the Campbell Opera Librettist Prize for OPERA America, the first award in American opera specifically recognizing the work of the opera librettist. Kearney co-wrote the libretto of “Sweet Land.” In 2021 he released “Fodder,” a live album collaboration with composer, drummer and turntablist Val Jeanty.
