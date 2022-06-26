News
Literary calendar for week of June 26
LYNN COX: Celebrates “Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog.” In-store. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.
POETRY WORKSHOPS: Cracked Walnut, a chapter of the League of MN Poets, presents free summer poetry workshops. The first is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, in Highland Park Library and Community Center, 1974 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul. Attendees are asked to bring 10 copies of an original poem to be critiqued. The programs end Aug. 6. RSVP to [email protected]
NANCY POLAND: Signs copies of “Dancing with Lewy.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Little Free Library, based in Hudson, Wis., celebrated opening of the 150,000th Little Free Library at the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Head Start in Lebanon, Tenn. Little Free Library, whose motto is “Take a Book; Share a Book,” began in Hudson in 2009 when the late Todd Bol created a little structure to house books that could be taken free by readers. Now, Little Free Libraries in a variety of shapes and sizes are seen in yards everywhere n the United States as well as 115 countries on seven continents. More than 250 million books have been shared since 2009. The organization grants Little Free Libraries full of books to underserved areas through its Impact Library program and champions diverse books through its Read in Color initiative. More information at LittleFreeLibrary.org.
Three Minnesota organizations received 2022-23 NEA Big Read grant awards from National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest. Each grantee receives support to encourage the collective reading of a selected book that inspires meaningful conversations. Recipients are: American Composers Forum for the book “The Best We Could Do,” $20,000; ArtReach St. Croix, Stillwater, for “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant,” $20,000; and White Bear Center for the Arts, White Bear Lake, for “The Bear,” $17,900. The trio are among 62 grantees nationwide to receive matching grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 to support events and programming inspired by one of 15 contemporary books. The NEA Big Read will award a total of more than $1 million in 2022-23.
University of Minnesota associate professor of English Douglas Kearney won the 2022 Griffin International Poetry Prize for his 2021 collection “Sho.” He will receive $65,000 in Canadian money. The prize is presented by the Griffin Trust for Excellence in Poetry to raise the profile of poets and poetry in Canada and internationally for works written or translated into English. Kearney writes poetry, nonfiction and libretto, and is a McKnight Presidential Fellow. “Sho” received the 2022 Minnesota Rook Award for poetry and was a finalist for the 2022 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. Kearney was honored in 2021 as the inaugural recipient of the Campbell Opera Librettist Prize for OPERA America, the first award in American opera specifically recognizing the work of the opera librettist. Kearney co-wrote the libretto of “Sweet Land.” In 2021 he released “Fodder,” a live album collaboration with composer, drummer and turntablist Val Jeanty.
Skywatch: Telescope do’s and don’ts
I usually write about telescope do’s and don’ts with telescopes around the holiday season, but I thought I’d write about it now for a change. After all, it’s a lot more comfortable this time of year for stargazing. The tradeoff is that the skies don’t get dark until much later in the evening. If you’re like me, you’re not a big fan of reading instructions, but following the rules of telescope observation is essential. I want you to enjoy that new or older telescope and not have it wind up stuffed away in a closet or attic.
Never, never, times a million, look at the sun through your telescope, even if it’s rising or setting!
You will go blind in that eye permanently. That’s all that needs to be said.
Always use your telescope outside.
Poking your telescope out of the window just doesn’t work. The waves of heat or cool leaving your house will definitely interfere big time with what’you’re trying to view. It’s always important to set up your telescope outside and let it sit out there for a good half hour to 45 minutes before you start using it. Also, make sure to let any eyepieces you’re using sit outside ahead of time as well. In my mind, this is the No. 1 rule for nighttime observation, and for good reason. The lenses and/or mirrors in your scope have to acclimate to the outside temperatures, or there’s a good chance you may get blurred images.
Set up your telescope on firm ground
Avoid setting up your scope on any kind of wooden deck. No matter how well the deck is built or how solid it is, vibrations from your movements or anyone with you will jingle around your scope just enough to drive you crazy. Always set up your telescope on solid ground or a cement or stone patio.
Synchronize your finder telescope or device with your main telescope.
In all my years of putting on Starwatch programs, the No. 1 complaint from folks who buy a telescope is that they can’t find anything with it. Maybe the moon and a few bright planets, but that’s it. It’s imperative that you make sure that the finder scope or device (such as a small laser) are aligned or synced with each other whenever you set a telescope up for viewing. It’s normal for scopes that get moved around to have their finders get easily bumped out of alignment. Every time you use your telescope, the best thing to do is to first put a low-power magnification eyepiece in your main scope and aim your scope at a prominent object such as a flag or church steeple on the horizon. Once you have your land target centered in the main telescope, adjust the screws on your smaller finder scope or your laser, so your object is centered on the same land target as well. Most good finder scopes have crosshairs to help with this.
Once that’s done, you’ll find it much easier to find celestial targets by first getting them in your finder scope. If you’ve synced it up correctly, you should see your celestial target in the main scope, or at least be darn close.
Start with low-power magnification eyepieces.
When you look at something through your scope, start with a high-focal-length, low-power magnification eyepiece. The focal length should be labeled on the eyepiece. 25mm to 40mm focal lengths work best to start with. If you’re not sure which eyepiece is low magnification, it’s the one with the wider lens. Then you can start to use higher-power, lower-focal-length eyepieces if you want.’Don’t be discouraged if your target loses some of its clarity with increasing magnification. This is normal.
Look high enough.
Make sure your celestial target is high in the sky, if possible. A third of the way from the horizon to the overhead zenith or higher is best. When you try to observe anything close to the horizon, you’re forced to peer through a thicker level of Earth’s atmospheric shell, which has a most definite blurring effect. Also, keep in mind that even if the skies are clear, some nights will be better than others, depending on how high the winds are in the upper atmosphere. High winds aloft have a noticeable blurring effect no matter how high or low you observe in the sky. This is what amateur astronomers call “bad seeing” conditions. There’s nothing you can do about that except to try looking on another night. A great website to help you determine the seeing conditions is “Clear Sky Clock.” There are others as well.
Take long looks.
This is where it takes some discipline. Try to take long, continuous views through the eyepiece of your scope, even 10 to 15 minutes at a time, especially when looking at planets. That will allow your eye and brain to adjust to the light level in your eyepiece, which will enable you to see more subtle details. During that time, you’ll undoubtedly have to shift your telescope to keep up with Earth’s rotation. Nothing stands still in the sky. Some telescopes have motors to help you do that automatically, but you can also successfully do it manually.
Above all, be patient!
Read as many of the instructions that come with your telescope as you can, and remember, you don’t have to conquer the whole universe in one night or even one year. Amateur astronomy is meant to be a life-long passion! It certainly is for me.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Twin Cities attorney looks into Minnesota’s connections to the Watergate scandal — and they run deep
The Watergate Hotel may be more than a thousand miles from Minnesota, but Twin Cities attorney Marshall Tanick has been crisscrossing the metro area this summer, delivering presentations on the state’s connections to the infamous episode in American political history that helped unseat a sitting U.S. president.
Succeeding Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 before he could be impeached by Congress, was Gerald Ford, whose presidency was followed by that of Jimmy Carter, whose vice president was Minnesota’s own Walter Mondale. Some might draw a line from Nixon’s foibles to Mondale’s ascension to the White House, but Tanick, who is based in both St. Paul and Minneapolis, has researched even more historical links to the Watergate affair.
The scandal opened early on the morning of June 17, 1972, when five men broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. Alerted by a security guard, metro police arrested the burglars, who carried high-end surveillance and electronic equipment, but it would take the dogged reporting of two Washington Post journalists — Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein — and a congressional investigation to link them to Nixon.
Tanick said in some respects, Minnesota was “ground zero” for the Watergate scandal.
Kenneth Dahlberg, founder of Dahlberg Electronics, a subsidiary of what is now the hearing aids manufacturer Miracle-Ear, served in the Minnesota Air National Guard and was born in St. Paul. A check made out to Dahlberg was a key part of connecting the Watergate scandal to Nixon’s re-election campaign, although Dahlberg himself was not accused of any wrongdoing. Dahlberg had been the Midwest finance chairman for the Committee to Re-elect the President — which came to be known as CREEP — during Nixon’s 1972 campaign. Finding Dahlberg’s check was a turning point in the investigation because it led to the discovery of Watergate’s money-laundering scheme.
“That’s the check that broke Watergate,” Tanick said. “Woodward and Bernstein found out about it and that was the opening wedge of Watergate. Before then, it was seen as a third-rate burglary, a nothing-burger.”
It was later learned that Dahlberg’s check came from the chief executive officer of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Dwayne Andreas. Andreas was born in Worthington, Minn.
Another connection can be found with former Minnesota Congressman Clark MacGregor, who died about a decade ago. After serving as a Republican representative from Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District from 1961 to 1971, MacGregor worked as a senior assistant to Nixon and was national chairman of CREEP during the 1972 election.
The financial chairman for CREEP was Maurice Stans, a Shakopee native.
Charles Colson, a top Nixon aide, would later go on to head the nonprofit Prison Fellowship, which has done a lot of work in Minnesota around prison reform. On March 1, 1974, he was indicted for conspiring to cover up the Watergate burglaries.
Tanick said even 50 years after the fact, Watergate still reverberates in the political consciousness. In a recent issue of Minnesota Lawyer, he noted that some of the reforms stemming from the Watergate break-in include changes in Minnesota laws governing political campaigns, privacy, employment, government accountability and the conduct of lawyers.
“The Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, otherwise known as the state’s Freedom of Information Act, was enacted a year later,” he said. “The state whistleblower law — Minnesota jumped on the bandwagon rather late, it wasn’t until 1987 — but it came about because of a stream of state whistleblower laws that were enacted in the wake of Watergate.”
Tanick will host a public presentation on his research at noon Sept. 13 at the Minnesota State Law Library at the Minnesota Judicial Center in St. Paul.
Other presentations are scheduled at noon Monday before a Brandeis University alumni club; 10 a.m. July 5 before a St. Louis Park seniors group; 8 a.m. Aug. 24 before the Edina Ham and Eggs Club; and 10 a.m. Aug. 24 before a Golden Valley seniors group.
ASK IRA: Could NBA’s 2021 sanction of Heat over Kyle Lowry impact free-agency timing?
Q: If the Heat make a big free agent move or big trade, does it traditionally happen this upcoming week? – Brian.
A: It traditionally would come at the start of free agency, which this year is 6 p.m. Friday. It could happen before that if the move is made with 2021-22 salaries being put into play, but such a trade cannot include any impending free agent. Yes, talk of such deals typically is leaked in advance, but that could change this year after the Heat (Kyle Lowry) and Bulls (Lonzo Ball) were docked second-round picks for premature contact ahead of 2021 free agency. It will be interesting to see the impact of those sanctions when it comes to the timing of the first reports of free-agency moves this time around. Basically, Woj and Shams could wind up dictating the amount of picks in the second round of the 2023 draft.
Q: It gets very nitpicky when you talk about summer-league signings, but I thought Scotty Pippen Jr. would have been a good fit for the Heat and might have ended up giving Gabe Vincent some competition. – Bernardo, Fort Lauderdale.
A: But Scotty Pippen Jr. was given a two-way contract by the Lakers as part of his invitation to summer league (where he will face the Heat in his summer-league opener). Teams are limited to two such deals and the Heat already have Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart under two-way contract, both already with NBA experience. So in order to bring in Pippen, it would have meant releasing either Mulder or Smart. The Heat tend to be patient with such two-way commitments to undrafted players, with those brought to summer league often invited without guarantees. Such patience last summer allowed the Heat to strike late with the two-way offer to Caleb Martin. Typically, teams shuffle and reshuffle their two-way commitments. For now, the Heat are staying with a pair of players who will have had months of time working in the Heat system ahead of summer league.
Q: Orlando Robinson shouldn’t have gone undrafted. Great pickup. – Rudy.
A: Which seems like all I heard on Saturday. Ultimately, he was sold on the Heat’s developmental program. This well could continue the Heat’s streak of turning undrafted prospects into roster contributors. Summer league will tell.
