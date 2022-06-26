Blockchain
Meta and Microsoft Are Founding Members of Metaverse Standards Forum
- The Forum will concentrate on pragmatic, action-based initiatives.
- With the Metaverse Standards Forum, SDOs and corporations may work together.
In order to establish the open metaverse, the Metaverse Standards Forum brings together prominent standards organizations and enterprises from throughout the sector. The lack of interoperability hampers metaverse adoption. The Forum will examine how Standards Developing Organizations (SDOs) may better coordinate and expedite their efforts to define and evolve the required standards.
Founding members include tech industry giants, some of which are Microsoft, Meta, NVIDIA, and Huawei, along with many other prominent organizations. The Forum released an article on their blog detailing the need to establish an open metaverse and standards in this rapidly growing metaverse sector.
Per the blog, to speed up the testing and acceptance of metaverse standards, the Forum will concentrate on pragmatic, action-based initiatives such as implementation prototypes, hackathons, plugfests, and open-source tools, as well as the development of common nomenclature and deployment guidelines.
Multi-user virtual games, augmented reality, photorealistic content creation, geospatial systems, end-user content tooling, digital twins, and real-time collaboration are just a few of the innovative ways that the metaverse is driving the integration and deployment of new technologies for collaborative spatial computing at new scales and levels of immersion.
According to several experts in the field, open standards are the greatest way to fulfil the full potential of the metaverse. With the Metaverse Standards Forum, SDOs and corporations may work together to establish and coordinate metaverse standards’ needs and objectives, speeding up their release and eliminating duplication of effort across the industry.
Participation in the Khronos Group-hosted Forum is free for any firm, standards organization, or institution that completes the Participant Agreement. Companies may opt to become Principal members if they want to give Forum supervision and sponsor Forum initiatives.
LBank Exchange Will List Global Trading Xenocurrency (GTX) on June 27, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Global Trading Xenocurrency (GTX) on June 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 27, 2022.
As a global company that aims to acquire and merge companies that have future value, Global Trading Xenocurrency (GTX) takes a strong position in global competition by combining products from mergers and acquisitions, while providing services such as right of business, indicators system, and more. Its native token GTX will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 27, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Global Trading Xenocurrency
Founded in 2019, Global Trading Xenocurrency (GTX) has been developed as a company that collaborates with numerous companies not only in Korea but also around the world and serves as a bridge between operators and members.
GTX helps new businesses to make their business easier and more accurate by managing the necessary funds and new customers thoroughly through the central system, and creates a smoother and more ideal market for consumers to access various items.
Instead of creating a startup company and operating it, the GTX token will expand the ecosystem through mergers and acquisitions of potential companies. This is because creating synergy through a mixture of products from companies with potential is a shortcut to success while reducing the company’s risk. Beyond national boundaries, it will acquire and merge companies that have potential to match each country’s culture and policies worldwide.
Furthermore, through the membership system, GTX provides various benefits and supports to all members of the company, including mobile phones, Internet + IPTV, rental shopping malls, beauty diet shops, I-bot that is system for people to trade with signature of all the coin price trend, and it strives to create a smooth communication and comfortable environment between all operators and customers.
There’s also a right of business and indicators system in GTX. The indicator system is the system that allows consumers to benefit from purchasing a product, whether the price of the coin goes up or down, by setting the price of the coin paid for the product. With indicator system, the disadvantages of coins with severe fluctuations are solved.
After buying a single business license by an indicator value, members can use it at a discounted price when members purchase goods or use services for a lifetime, and members can earn revenue from their sales activities with the right of business. In addition, GTX will continue to expand its business rights, which will continue to benefit existing members and new members.
About GTX Token
GTX aims to be deeply linked to real life. It emphasizes that all of those expanded business can be reflected in coins and increased asset value, thereby increasing economic independence and wealth in the long run.
Based on TRC-20, GTX has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, and GTX returned by the indicator system will be burned quarterly until its total supply remains 5 billion.
The GTX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 27, 2022, investors who are interested in Global Trading Xenocurrency investment can easily buy and sell GTX on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of GTX token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More about GTX Token:
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Choise.com Token (CHO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Choise.com Token (CHO) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CHO/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading.
As the world’s first MetaFi ecosystem that simplifies the use of DeFi products, Choise.com makes the process easy, reliable, and fool-proof through its in-house DeFi ecosystem called Charism. Its earn products aim to reduce commissions by up to 50 times and unlock cross-chain high yield for over 100 million CeFi crypto users. Its native token Choise.com Token (CHO) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Choise.com
Choise.com is an innovative crypto solution that combines all the advantages of CeFi and DeFi (centralized and decentralized finance) services into one system. This bridge between CeFi and DeFi user bases will greatly simplify user exposure to DeFi products, making the process easy, reliable, and fool-proof. At the heart of Choise.com is a new, in-house DeFi platform Charism, a suite of products including non-custodial wallet, cross-chain bridges, NFTs, transaction builder, and other solutions.
Such integration will allow anyone — even a crypto novice — to take advantage of farming, decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and other features at the push of a button. Charismwill make it possible to implement previously unavailable solutions, all without requiring users to switch blockchains or install endless amounts of applications. Everything is available in a single customizable app interface.
For CeFi users, Choise.com provides hassle-free access to DeFi assets, high yield DeFi instruments at a click of a button, and easy access to the coin that they never met at CEX. It enables CeFi users to make seamless transition between CeFi and DeFi wallets, and save up to 50x on transaction cost. And for DeFi users, Choise.com provides DeFi full aggregator, the single entrance point for a variety of DeFi protocols and blockchain networks, easy onramp and offramp by deep integration with CeFi fiat services, and Charism bridges that enable simple cross-chain interactions.
Started by the Crypterium team which consists of 160+ professionals with a successful track record of CeFi products, Choise.com continues to be a one-click gateway to DeFi space for CeFi users, which provides triple digits APYs with zero hassle. In the meantime, Choise.com DAO will be set up to manage the ecosystem with CHO token powering up utility, governance, and promotion mechanics.
About CHO Token
Choise.com Token (CHO) is the native token of Choise.com that can be used in loyalty programs, compensation, DAO voting, B2B integrations, and other cases such as using as a gas in DeFi services, building part of commissions from DeFi services, and promotions.
Based on ERC-20, CHO has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 7% is provided for seed, 4% is provided for private sale, 0.25% is provided for strategic round, 0.3% is provided for community pre-sale, 0.35% is provided for community sale, 0.325% is provided for IDO, 8% is allocated to the team, 2% is allocated to the core contributors, 23.847% is provided for cornerstone, 10% is distributed for CRPT airdrop, 43.775% will be used for promotion, and the rest 0.153% is provided for the last call round.
The CHO token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, investors who are interested in Choise.com investment can easily buy and sell CHO on LBank Exchange now. The listing of CHO tokens on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
earn More about CHO Token:
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Gap Approaches Zero, Selloff Ending?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin coinbase premium gap has improved recently and is now approaching a neutral value, suggesting the selling pressure may be drying up.
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Gap Close To Zero, But Still Negative
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the selling pressure from US investors seems to have reduced in recent days.
The “Coinbase Premium Gap” is an indicator that measures the difference in the Bitcoin prices listed on crypto exchanges Coinbase (USD pair) and Binance (USDT pair).
The quant notes that US investors are known to use the Coinbase platform, especially high-net entities and institutions.
When the value of this metric is positive, it means the price on Coinbase is higher at the moment. Such a trend suggests there has been buying from US investors recently.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Whale Presence On Derivatives Still High, More Volatility Ahead?
On the other hand, a negative premium gap implies there has been some selling on the crypto exchange as the price is lesser than on Binance.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Coinbase premium gap over the year 2022 so far:
The value of the metric looks to be negative right now | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin Coinbase premium gap has been negative in the last couple of months.
During the LUNA crash, it reached a highly red value of $131, which means there was some heavy selling from US investors then.
During the consolidation period that followed, as well as during the latest crash, the value of the indicator moved sideways around a negative $20.
Related Reading | Is Bitcoin Like Buying Google Early? Check Out The Shocking Comparison
Over the last few days, however, the trend seems to have changed and the premium gap is now observing some upwards movement.
While the indicator still has a negative value, it’s quite close to zero now as the gap between Coinbase and Binance stands at just -$5.
This shows that the selling pressure from US investors has been dying down recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the price of Bitcoin.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $21.2k, up 11% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 28% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has been going up over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Since the low below $18k, Bitcoin has been trying to gradually make some recovery. However, the crypto is currently finding it difficult to leave the $21k level.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
