Meta and Microsoft Are Founding Members of Metaverse Standards Forum

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Global Trading Xenocurrency (GTX) on June 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 27, 2022.

As a global company that aims to acquire and merge companies that have future value, Global Trading Xenocurrency (GTX) takes a strong position in global competition by combining products from mergers and acquisitions, while providing services such as right of business, indicators system, and more. Its native token GTX will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 27, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Global Trading Xenocurrency

Founded in 2019, Global Trading Xenocurrency (GTX) has been developed as a company that collaborates with numerous companies not only in Korea but also around the world and serves as a bridge between operators and members.

GTX helps new businesses to make their business easier and more accurate by managing the necessary funds and new customers thoroughly through the central system, and creates a smoother and more ideal market for consumers to access various items.

Instead of creating a startup company and operating it, the GTX token will expand the ecosystem through mergers and acquisitions of potential companies. This is because creating synergy through a mixture of products from companies with potential is a shortcut to success while reducing the company’s risk. Beyond national boundaries, it will acquire and merge companies that have potential to match each country’s culture and policies worldwide.

Furthermore, through the membership system, GTX provides various benefits and supports to all members of the company, including mobile phones, Internet + IPTV, rental shopping malls, beauty diet shops, I-bot that is system for people to trade with signature of all the coin price trend, and it strives to create a smooth communication and comfortable environment between all operators and customers.

There’s also a right of business and indicators system in GTX. The indicator system is the system that allows consumers to benefit from purchasing a product, whether the price of the coin goes up or down, by setting the price of the coin paid for the product. With indicator system, the disadvantages of coins with severe fluctuations are solved.

After buying a single business license by an indicator value, members can use it at a discounted price when members purchase goods or use services for a lifetime, and members can earn revenue from their sales activities with the right of business. In addition, GTX will continue to expand its business rights, which will continue to benefit existing members and new members.

About GTX Token

GTX aims to be deeply linked to real life. It emphasizes that all of those expanded business can be reflected in coins and increased asset value, thereby increasing economic independence and wealth in the long run.

Based on TRC-20, GTX has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, and GTX returned by the indicator system will be burned quarterly until its total supply remains 5 billion.

The GTX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 27, 2022, investors who are interested in Global Trading Xenocurrency investment can easily buy and sell GTX on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of GTX token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about GTX Token:

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.