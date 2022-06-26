News
Minneapolis teen pleads guilty in Columbia Heights girl’s shooting death
A 17-year-old Minneapolis boy pleaded guilty this week to shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights in March.
Damico Jamal-Tokyo High, charged with manslaughter, admitted to pointing a handgun at Derryanna Deashia Davis and pulling the trigger without checking if the gun was loaded. High, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, will receive a sentence in juvenile court, along with an adult prison sentence, according to the Anoka County Attorney’s office.
On March 24, police and emergency workers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building at 3925 Third St. N.E. in Columbia Heights. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the juvenile delinquency petition.
High will be transferred to Hennepin County, which will determine the length of his sentence in a juvenile correctional facility, and the length and conditions of probation. If he meets the requirements of the Hennepin County juvenile disposition, he will not have to serve a 57-month adult prison sentence, according to Anoka County.
How queer Asian American rom-com ‘Fire Island’ became summer’s sexiest breakout hit
Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang remember that first trip, years ago, to the beachy New York LGBTQ resort that would inspire the Hulu rom-com, “Fire Island.” Before playing BFFs Noah (Booster) and Howie (Yang) in the film, who find unexpected romances while vacationing at the Long Island party destination, the real-life friends were on a similar getaway, staying 12 deep in a three-bedroom house, “really making it work despite our comedians’ salaries,” said Yang.
“There is a magical energy, an ephemeral thing about it,” Yang said from New York City ahead of the film’s early June release. “You get on the ferry and it’s like a portal into another dimension.” Connected by wooden boardwalks and accessible only by water, idyllic Fire Island offer a place of unique liberation, and one not just free of cars.
“I’ve never felt closer to my friends than when we’re on Fire Island together experiencing the freedom that comes with not being around straight people,” said actor-writer Booster, videochatting from Los Angeles about the acclaimed Searchlight Pictures film, which has a breakout ensemble. “Not having to navigate a heterosexual society for that one single week is so freeing, it really does unlock a lot inside of you.”
There were downsides. On that first visit, Yang was still a few years away from his “Saturday Night Live” stardom and Booster, who came up through Chicago’s underground comedy scene, had yet to land his own TV breakthroughs on “Sunnyside,” “Shrill” and “Big Mouth.” Rereading Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice,” he started noticing parallels between the classic and the interactions he and his friends had among the scene’s predominantly white, wealthy party set.
“When a premium is put on sex and aesthetics, it can be really toxic,” he said. “The things that make it difficult to navigate the world as a person of color or a person who doesn’t maybe have the ‘ideal’ body type or who might not be rich, suddenly all of those problems, like the good stuff, get outsized and blown up and become unavoidable if you don’t go with the right support system.”
Booster channeled it all — the magic, the romance, the sex and social hierarchies, dance parties and Britney Spears karaoke — into “Fire Island,” a fresh spin on Austen’s 19th-century novel. The first major studio rom-com to center gay Asian American leads, it’s also the only movie to earn a special exception to the Bechdel Test following a critique earlier this month by writer Hanna Rosin, who slammed the film’s female representation in a since-deleted viral tweet.
“Okay, I just added a corollary: Two men talking to each other about the female protagonist of an Alice Munro story in a screenplay structured on a Jane Austen novel = pass,” tweeted Alison Bechdel herself, putting the matter swiftly to rest.
Even before the brouhaha, Booster admitted he was too online, reading comments both good and otherwise and bracing for all sorts of reactions. “It’s a really personal story, and it’s hard not to want to protect it and jump in every comment section,” he said. He was still processing that a studio let him not just make a movie starring queer Asian leads, but dive more deeply into complex issues that affected them.
“Those layers are missing from the modern rom-com,” he said. “We love the high jinks and we love knowing that they’re going to get together, but how are they going to get together? I was interested in sitting in the quiet moments of these relationships and exploring the things that are keeping these people apart that aren’t necessarily plot devices, but existential ways of feeling about yourself within a community.”
Informed by his friendship with Yang and the oeuvre of Nora Ephron, Booster plays happily broke and single Noah, who vows to stay celibate on his Fire Island holiday until he can help hopeless romantic Howie (Yang, as the Jane to his Lizzie Bennet) hook up with the man of his dreams. But their lives are drifting apart too, placing more at stake than just summer loving. “I have had to convince Bowen not to leave vacations early,” said Booster. “I’m sure he’d hate me revealing that! Bowen’s called me out on my s— plenty of times too. It is just the way good friends operate.”
When Howie falls for Charlie (James Scully), the cute doctor comes as a package deal with the disdainful Cooper (Nick Adams) and aloof Will (Conrad Ricamora), who strikes an instant love-hate sizzle with Noah. Meanwhile, the Wickham-esque Dex (Zane Phillips) adds to the dramatic entanglements threatening to ruin what could be Howie and Noah’s last getaway with their closest friends.
For Ricamora, who played Oliver on “How to Get Away with Murder,” and starred in “Soft Power” and “Little Shop of Horrors” off-Broadway, the chance to portray what director Andrew Ahn describes as “our Asian Mr. Darcy” was an unexpected gift. Although written to be played by an actor of color, the character was not explicitly Asian until Ricamora walked in for a chemistry read and left Booster flustered.
When he first got the call, he assumed it was a mistake. “‘They can’t be sending this to another Asian American. They don’t allow this many of us to be in things,’” thought Ricamora, who had never been to Fire Island before the film. “Growing up, I was constantly watching people like me in TV and film being emasculated and being the butt of the joke. To get to be part of reversing that trend feels really great.”
Originally written on spec as a half an hour comedy series and filmed partly on location in the Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove, known as America’s first gay and lesbian town, “Fire Island” boasts an all-queer ensemble and the kinds of romantic lead roles that Booster and Yang never imagined they’d get to play.
“People ask me: Did you ever expect to be on ‘SNL?’ And no, it never dawned on me,” said Yang, who not only flexes dramatic and romantic chops but performs an iconic karaoke rendition of Spears’ shy girl anthem “Sometimes.” “Joel really gave me a gift. It’s surreal. I never thought I would chemistry test with a love interest, these things that you just don’t consider and don’t expect for yourself.”
Both assumed that in Hollywood’s limited, tokenizing fashion they would never get to act in the same project together, let alone star. But in the lead up to finding a home for “Fire Island” (then called “Trip”), Booster starred in his own Comedy Central stand-up special, released his 2018 debut stand-up album, “Model Minority,” and honed his act around deeply personal observations on race, sex and identity. He found power as a storyteller in his experience as a gay man and Korean adoptee raised in a white conservative Christian family in the Midwest.
“For the first half of my life, I wasn’t allowed to talk about what I was feeling, what I was experiencing,” he said. “So as soon as I had the opportunity, as soon as anyone was willing to listen, I just exploded … When I was starting out there was a real hunger for authenticity. And for me, finding that authenticity was just as freeing.”
In the spring of 2020, Quibi gave Booster’s series a greenlight. By December, the upstart micro platform had shuttered. When Searchlight and Hulu revived the project as a feature film in 2021, Booster redeveloped it, knowing that he wanted to find a director to whom he wouldn’t have to explain what being gay and Asian felt like. “And that was Andrew,” said Booster, also an executive producer on the film.
Ahn had two acclaimed films under his belt with his 2016 debut, “Spa Night,” and 2019 drama “Driveways,” and he had interviewed for the project when it was at Quibi but didn’t get the gig. (“Jeffrey Katzenberg didn’t think I was funny enough!” he jokes.) By the time it came back around a year into the pandemic, a big part of his life had shifted when he moved out of the Echo Park house he shared with his closest friends.
“I was sheltering in place, super depressed, and I saw this story in a really different light,” said Ahn. “This was a film about queer Asian American friendship and joy.” Pitching producers and studio executives, he shared photos from the raucous themed parties that he and his housemates would throw. “We had a blacklight party we called ‘Asian Glow,’” said Ahn, laughing. “We have a lot of fun being silly and stupid, not having to worry about, like, representation. I went into the pitch with that attitude.”
That spirit went into casting Noah and Howie’s close-knit family of friends. “It was important to us to find people that meshed and gelled,” said Booster. They cast Rogers, who co-hosts the popular “Las Culturistas” podcast with Yang, as Luke, the impetuous Lydia of the group; Tomás Matos as effervescent Keegan, their Kitty; and Torian Miller as Max, the practical Mary of the bunch. “We lucked out so well. Tomás and Matt were a dream team. Torian is incredible and has such a huge task, being a little curmudgeonly but still funny. Everybody showed up.”
After a veteran male actor dropped out, prompting a gender swap, Margaret Cho stepped in to play worldly lesbian den mother Erin. “I can draw a straight line from ‘All-American Girl’ to this movie because I don’t know that I ever had a conception for what was possible for me in this industry before I saw her and that family on television,” Booster said of Cho’s groundbreaking 1994 sitcom. “I think every gay person on set took her aside and had a moment like, ‘I hope you know you’ve changed my life.’”
The actor, comedian and podcaster had offered her support of the film even before taking on the matriarchal role. Lounging poolside on days off, swapping clothes with her co-stars, “it was like being with a bunch of your sisters on vacation,” she said.
Moreover, the film’s Austenesque themes struck a chord. “When you’re gay, you feel like you can’t possibly be discriminatory towards anybody else because you’re oppressed, but in reality that’s not the case,” said Cho. “The most intense experiences of racism, classism, sexism and homophobia happen within the community yet we don’t ever talk about it, because that would negate the idea of pride.”
She especially related to the cautionary lessons Erin tries to give Noah about alienating the people he loves. “It was something that I totally understand because lesbians love to hold a grudge,” said Cho. “There are fights that I’ve had with women that have been going on since the ’80s. But that’s how it is to be gay. You’re gay with the same gays all day, every day, forever, if you’re lucky enough to live that long.”
In the waning days of summer, production moved from New York City to shoot amid local landmarks as Ahn, cinematographer Felipe Vara de Rey and their cast and crew captured Fire Island’s textures and iconography, racing against time and tricky logistics. (One crucial rain scene even left Booster and Ricamora near-hypothermic.) But in the evenings, Ahn remembers, he could hear his actors cackling over “Real Housewives” through the vents in their shared bed-and-breakfast.
“The island brings people together,” he said. “I don’t think we would have that authenticity of friendship and intimacy if we weren’t on a tiny island, shooting during the day and going to the Canteen at night to get chicken fingers and drinks.”
The big summer continues for Booster, who stars in the Maya Rudolph comedy series “Loot” for Apple and just released his new Netflix special, “Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual.” Meanwhile, Rogers appears in Showtime’s “I Love That For You” opposite Vanessa Bayer and Yang will be seen this fall in the Billy Eichner-led Universal rom-com “Bros.”
Before writing “Fire Island,” Booster had never been called in to audition for a romantic lead role. He’s still processing that audiences and the industry can now see him in that light. “I spent 34 years not considering myself a romantic leading man type because of my race or how effeminate I may or may not be, or my sexuality, or how attractive I am or aren’t. So it’s wild to be in this moment.”
And he’s already evolving creatively, examining his own identity-forward comedy and the unexpected burden of representation in the Netflix special “Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual.” “Years ago in college, all I wanted to do was write for ‘The Wire,’” he said. “Hopefully I won’t have to write the next one, but we’ll see. I’m willing to do it if I have to.”
Column: A red-letter day in Chicago Cubs history — Anthony Rizzo’s call-up — reminds us of promises not kept
Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the call-up of Anthony Rizzo, one of the most important days of the Chicago Cubs rebuild.
“I guess we’ll be the face of the franchise — me, him and a couple other young guys in here,” shortstop Starlin Castro said after Rizzo’s arrival. “Let’s see what we can do.”
You know the rest of the story.
Rizzo became a Wrigley Field legend, signed a team-friendly deal, helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908, asked for big money when his contract came up and was dealt to the New York Yankees in the last great summer sell-off.
While Rizzo thrives on the best team in baseball, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has embarked on another rebuild (or semi-rebuild), trying to figure out which young star can become the next face of the franchise and which players are expendable.
Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on a sweltering afternoon at Busch Stadium failed to provide any clues.
Willson Contreras, the Cubs’ best and most popular player, is expected to follow Rizzo out of town after asking to be compensated as one of the game’s top catchers. Christopher Morel could be the Rizzo of the current rebuild but might be too raw to have great expectations thrust on his shoulders. Ian Happ is a Rizzo protege and emerging as a fixture in left field. But like Contreras, Happ might be too valuable to keep in an organization that needs to stock prospects.
Meanwhile, Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney goes about the business of making money for the Ricketts family, repeating the familiar refrain that all the money brought in goes right back into Hoyer’s budget. On Friday, when Dead & Company played the first of two concerts at Wrigley and DraftKings held a ceremony to sign a steel beam in the three-story sportsbook scheduled to open at the ballpark in 2023, Kenney told The Athletic the money will all go to the betterment of the team.
“So concerts, activities like (the sportsbook), are just additive to the budget, which, as I say, all of the budget in this building, everything that’s generated inside goes to the baseball operations team after we pay our fixed expenses,” Kenney said. “Jed decides when and how much of it to spend. And Jed was clear last week that he did not spend all of his budget this year. So it’s his choice what he does with those revenues, but this is all helpful to that process.”
The narrative of the Cubs saving money for a rainy day down road is a familiar one. Chairman Tom Ricketts declared in November 2018 that many teams “would rather have dry powder a year from now.” He later signed off on a six-year, $126 million deal for pitcher Yu Darvish, then had Hoyer unload him after three seasons to start another rebuild.
It’s impossible to refute the notion the Cubs will spend the “saved” money down the road because we won’t know the truth for a few years at least. That’s the true genius of the Cubs.
When recently discussing last summer’s sell-off of high-priced talent for mostly low-level prospects, Hoyer said: “They’re probably going to be evaluated in 2027 for real, and I think that’s the way it should be.”
In other words, you can’t judge Hoyer’s big moves for another five years, just as you can’t criticize the Cubs for not spending money they’re currently “saving” until we find out in a few years if they’ve actually lived up to their word.
The list of revenue-enhancing projects includes the video boards and massive advertising sprawl at once-ad-free Wrigley, the boutique hotel across the street, the office building, the purchase of almost every rooftop club, the Marquee Sports Network and the premium clubs and upgraded suites.
The sportsbook annex to Wrigley is just the latest addition to the Cubs’ coffers. So where is all the money going if it’s not going to the payroll? Are the “fixed expenses” really that high?
Cubs fans have no one to blame but themselves for this mess. The Cubs were seventh in average attendance Saturday depite the having the fifth worst record in baseball and the second highest Fan Cost Index — $364.83 for a family of four — according to Team Marketing Report.
Something does not compute.
Kenney certainly isn’t the first Cubs executive to try to sell fans on the idea that all the money is going right back into the team. After a 97-loss season in 2000, the Cubs increased ticket prices by an average of 16%, which then-President Andy MacPhail said was necessary to compete in a division with four teams that recently had built new stadiums.
“We’re here to win, and whatever additional revenues are generated through ticket-price increases will be put back into the product, whether it’s payroll, player development or wherever,” MacPhail told the Tribune on Nov. 8, 2000.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me decade after decade, shame on me.
But whatever works. The Cubs don’t mind repeating the line as long as fans keep buying tickets. Kenney did it again on WSCR-AM 670 on Saturday morning, even offering apologies for repeating himself.
They are able to get away with it because no one calls out Kenney for his repeated comments.
The Cubs are living on past glory to rationalize the high ticket prices, selling iconic Wrigley Field in advertisements and maintaining the “next great Cubs team” is on its way with the “saved” money for free agents and prospects currently playing in the low minors.
Perhaps they should heed the words of Kyle Hendricks, who struggled all season but pitched a gem Friday night in a 3-0 Cubs win in the series opener. Afterward, Hendricks refused to use his start as an indicator he felt like his old self.
“Somewhat, but it feels so long ago,” he said. “I’m really trying to focus on where I’m at right now and just seeing the game for what it is, taking it and knowing where to go and making my pitches.”
Hendricks, 32, might not be the same pitcher as when he captured the National League ERA title in 2016 at 26. We all get older. Few of us get better.
The Cubs aren’t the same organization they were a decade ago, with many more revenue-producers and opportunities to contend on an annual basis. Yet they continue to trot out the same old narrative and expect their fans to swallow it whole.
Hoyer said last week that he spoke with Ricketts and Kenney about the team’s struggles, and both had questions for him.
“You’d be sort of not paying attention or not doing your job if you’re not asking questions about why we’re struggling in certain areas,” Hoyer said. “Some of it I think is obvious, and some of it is more nuanced. But I think everyone is asking questions, and they should be asking questions.”
Some of us are asking questions.
But we’re getting the same old answers.
Review: Guthrie Theater’s ‘Emma” is no great match
What would happen if you combined one of the early-19th-century novels of English author Jane Austen with a screwball film comedy of the 1930s or ’40s?
You might have something like the Guthrie Theater’s production of “Emma,” an adaptation by Kate Hamill that premiered this weekend. But it would probably be a lot more fun if the onstage pace were a little closer to screwball speed.
In terms of tempo, this “Emma” seems to be playing things halfway between a conventional Austen adaptation (see the Guthrie’s 2016 production of Hamill’s “Sense and Sensibility”) and Park Square Theatre’s brisk, brilliant 2019 take on Hamill’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which remains the funniest piece of Twin Cities theater I’ve experienced in the past five years.
So it seems that Hamill and director Meredith McDonough have set out to create a summer frolic with a side order of feminist food for thought. With a late-last-century dance pop soundtrack and characters who regularly remind you that you’re watching a play in a theater in Minneapolis, the production clearly wishes to shake you out of the period comedy mindset.
But I came away wondering if Hamill hadn’t exhausted most of what she wanted to say with the author’s work, and was now just seeking laughter without offering much insight. Hardcore Austen fans will almost certainly be disappointed.
Mind you, it doesn’t diverge significantly from the novel’s plot. Emma Woodhouse is a well-educated, moneyed 20-year-old intent upon finding suitable mates for the women around her, both to bring happiness and because marriage was the only means for women to achieve any kind of economic stability in the England of the era.
So Emma seeks a match for a relatively hapless new friend, Harriet, while dealing with the re-emergence of an old rival and the arrival of a freshly wealthy bachelor. In the meantime, we’re invited to a strawberry-picking party, a ball and to have a bowl of gruel with Emma’s father.
Constantly at the center of the action is Amelia Pedlow’s Emma, who embodies well the spirit of this aspiring Cupid, but, alas, doesn’t enunciate as clearly as one might expect from someone so wealthy and well-educated. (I lost a lot of lines, which I didn’t find true elsewhere in the cast.) Ably playing something of her straight man is Carman Lacivita, a gentlemanly George
Knightley with a dash of petulant child.
In a play about women and their (limited) choices, results vary in how Hamill has drawn these women and how they’re portrayed. As a Harriet over the top in awkwardness, Samantha Steinmetz is entrusted with much of the physical comedy and the play’s key transformation, but is burdened with the same cartoonish approach to characterization that befalls most of the cast.
While there’s too much ice to Christine Weber’s Jane Fairfax, Brenda Withers provides a solid center to the action as Emma’s wise former governess, who ultimately gets to deliver the author’s message when things turn a tad more serious in the second act.
Underlining the tone of shaking up a classic, Lex Liang has designed an ornate picture frame of a proscenium that’s askew and seemingly tumbling forward, a lush hillside full of mansions within it. But this “Emma” occupies a middle ground between what’s great about Austen and what’s great about screwball comedy without giving a strong enough sense of either.
“Emma”
When: Through Aug. 21
Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 Second St. S., Mpls.
Tickets: $80-$26, available at 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org
Capsule: Jane Austen played for laughs and light on the insight.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities arts writer. He can be reached at [email protected]
