Q Is for Quest in Triathlon Training
Remember Don Quixote? He was this guy who imagined this mighty quest ahead of him. I think triathlon, especially amateur triathlon is like that. There is no one forcing you to get on this quest. There is no one forcing you to continue this quest. However, the quest is still there and is still looming out ahead. If you can grasp this quest in your life then it will especially rewarding.
Some triathletes are simply in it for a once a year thrill. Others are in it to resurrect some far gone athletic hope. For others, it is a quest to get to Kona, Hawaii to the World Championships. Yet others want to try and win their local triathlon. Whatever your quest is, hopefully your motivation will continue to spur you on toward your quest.
How do you complete or at least show progress on your quest is the big question. Here are some suggestions:
BUILD ENDURANCE
Every triathlete needs to build endurance. It doesn’t matter whether you are competing in a Sprint Triathlon or an Ironman distance triathlon, you need endurance. Each year you can build further endurance. Start with using some exercises and training regiments that get you to train in your zone 2 or zone 3 range. You will need to bike, run, and swim in this range to increase your endurance. Each year, you can improve your race performance by increasing your endurance.
GET STRONGER
A lot of triathletes only do swimming, biking, and running. The continued training load will make you stronger, but you can also do strength exercises in the gym to make yourself stronger. These exercises should be race specific. You will want to build your shoulders and lats for extra full in the swim. You will want to build your leg power for biking and running. You will want to increase your flexibility as well to increase your strength. If you get 1% stronger in the offseason this will translate to minutes in the race season.
GET SMARTER
The information in triathlon is always increasing. There is more information about triathlon today then there was a year ago and especially 20 years ago. There are constant developments in training routines and training regimens. Nutrition is always on the move in terms of getting better. The information is limitless. There is so much information, you can easily get overwhelmed. I encourage listening to 1 podcast, subscribing to 1 magazine (USA Triathlon), reading 1 blog at a time, and reading 1 training book. If you do more than this you can get confused and overwhelmed as everyone is using different data. Get smarter on one particular type of training and you see extra benefit in your outcomes.
HAVE FUN
Each successive year of triathlon should be more enjoyable and fun then the last. You are getting stronger, you have more endurance, and you are getting smarter. Because of your efforts triathlon should be more fun. Always remember to have fun. If it is no longer fun, then find something else to do.
After all, no one is forcing you on this quest, Don Quixote!
How Blockchain Is Changing Corporate Giving
The blockchain refers to a public ledger technology in which each cryptocurrency transaction is digitally signed to confirm its originality and ensure that the information therein is not tampered with. As such, the operations recorded on the blockchain and the ledger itself are considered to be of the highest level of integrity.
In the early days of cryptocurrency, people thought that blockchain was all about bitcoin. Today, it is fast becoming evident that the technology is about more than just bitcoin, or digital currencies for that matter. But while blockchain has the potential to revolutionize nearly every industry, nowhere will its impact be more pronounced than in charitable giving.
For charity organizations, blockchain presents a rare window for transparency and honesty, which could help make them more trustworthy in the eyes of backers. Some of the problems that nonprofits grapple with involve lack of accountability for how money is spent and transparency. Donors are sometimes reluctant to give because they cannot be sure where their funds are going to or who they are helping with their donation. Over time, such concerns can cause them to become disenchanted.
This makes it hard for charity organizations to attract sponsors or retain them. However, blockchain is fast raising trust in the system by showing philanthropists where their money is going. The technology achieves this by making the system wholly transparent and information, easily accessible. Here’s how blockchain enhances transparency and trust in charities:
- Funds go directly to the cause donors are contributing towards. Thanks to blockchain technology, donations need not pass through intermediaries any more. Instead, they go straight to the recipients and the companies that are in a position to assist them. This help ensures that there’s less room for fraud or financial leakage in the system and that monies aren’t going into the wrong pockets. The result is that donors feel more encouraged to give.
- All transactions are traceable. Distributed ledgers can be used to track transactions. Such improved traceability makes it easier to monitor how funds are being spent. As a result, donors can see even from a distance, how their funds ended up helping the people that charity foundations claim to assist.
- Blockchain makes it easier to tell well-intentioned organizations apart from fraudulent ones. Since donations made using cryptocurrencies can be traced, it becomes easier for donors to identify the organizations that are furthering their cause from those that only seek to enrich a few individuals. This way, they get to know the right charities to work with.
Overall, blockchain and cryptocurrency will help ensure efficiency and give backers confidence that their donation is being put toward the cause that they support.
Well-intentioned organizations need to embrace the technology if they plan to improve transparency as well as track and transfer funds quickly. It is for all these reasons that platforms such as Sponsy seek to help Businesses to deliver greater transparency and trust through the blockchain technology.
Accident Injury Claims – Some Guidelines For Easing Out the Complexities
All the legal procedures are thought to be very complicated and involve a set pattern of legalities. There are many of us who become a little hesitant while going for certain cases. Same is the case with accident injury claims. Though these legal procedures are not that complicated but still there are a lot of such victims who despite of the fact that they have strong cases against the responsible ones do not file the compensation claims. They consider it an uphill task and do not go for these cases. Well, there are certain guidelines which the future claimants of the accident injury claims can follow.
First of all, in case of being sure of the fact that the accident as happened due to the fault of the other person, the victims of different types of accidents become eligible to file for accident injury claims. So, in all such cases where the victim knows that the accident has happened due to the negligence and the rashness of the other party, he or she is to take some measures right on the accident scene. In case of road accident, the victim of the accident is supposed to gather the proofs like the contacts of the witnesses, recording their views, taking the photographs of the accident scene and calling the police on the accident spot. These evidences help a lot in the context of the case.
The other important step that the claimant is required to take is to go for a medical checkup. This is necessary both for getting the evaluation of the injuries, the estimate of the medical treatment and the credibility of the case being filed by the victim. It tends to be one of the most important proofs used by the victim in the favor of his or her accident claim case.
The next step that the claimant is to take is to consult a professional lawyer. A specialist and a professional lawyer is needed because he or she is the one who can understand the case fully with all its legal implications and intricacies. A specialist lawyer is always recommended to be consulted by the claimant because he is to lead the case in the absolute right direction. A professional lawyer dealing in the genre of accident injury claims and is specific field turns out to be a great help for the claimant and the case.
So, these are some general guidelines that are to be followed if you are seeking to file an accident claim.
Understand the Safety Terms – Lost Time Injury
Lost Time Injury (LTI) is a work-related injury or illness that results an individual is unable to work on a subsequent scheduled work day or shift.
Example: An employee is injured on the job on Wednesday. He was scheduled to work on Thursday and Friday on regular time and Saturday on overtime. He was instructed to stay off work until Monday, and did so. This is a lost time injury. The employee missed three scheduled days of work (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) and all three days are counted as lost workdays for this case.
Restricted work case (RWC) is a work-related injury or illness that results in limitations on work activity that prevent an individual from doing any task of his/her normal job of from doing all of the job for any part of the day.
Example: An employee’s normal job requires repetitive lifting and other manual labor duties. He is injured and is restricted to lifting no more than 5 kilogram. Many items normally lifted in his job exceed this limit. The employee is temporarily assigned to another department because work in this area does not involve lifting. Another employee is assigned to do the injured employee’s job. This is a restricted work case because the employee was transferred to another job.
Medical treatment case (MTC) is a work-related injury or illness that calls for medication, treatment, or medical check that is normally administered by a health-care professional and that goes beyond first aid case. Medical treatment case does not result in lost time from work beyond the date of the injury.
Example: An employee has a lacerated arm after coming in contact with sharp edge. The plant nurse applies steri-strips to the wound. This case is recordable because application of steri-strips as a wound closure is considered medical treatment by definition.
First Aid Case (FAC) is a minor work-related injury or illness that calls for only simple treatment and does not call for follow-up treatment by a health-care professional. First aid case does not result in lost time from work or work restrictions.
First aid. Any one-time treatment and subsequent observation of minor scratches, cuts, burns, splinters, and so forth, which do not ordinarily require medical care. Such treatment and observation are considered first aid even though provided by a health-care professional.
