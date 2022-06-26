News
Readers sound off on Republican loyalty, the Supreme Court and NBA game times
Trust not religious conviction with state power
New Brunswick, N.J.: It’s tempting to make heroes of Rusty Bowers and Mike Pence. Given the surrounding terrain, they tower above Bill Stepien, Bill Barr and all the other con men and flunkies testifying before Congress. Bowers, in particular, emerges as a man of refreshing integrity and few words; careful, thoughtful and understated, but deeply principled. It’s nice to know there are still those around us on the side of the angels.
But wait a sec: Bowers claims he would still vote for Donald Trump despite everything he and we know about the latter and his contempt for the Constitution, due process and the rule of law. More painful still is that Bowers believes that our Constitution was “divinely inspired.” To credit our brilliantly crafted but fallible Constitution (remember the Three-Fifths Clause?) as “divinely inspired” places it above critiquing, amending or even replacing. Talk of inspiration should be reserved for great works of art or strokes of genius, not documents written by lawyers.
Decent human beings, people of good will and deep feeling who are clearly competent at their jobs, are undergoing an internalized civil war. On one side are the common-sense dictates of their roles as citizens of the secular society that Thomas Jefferson et al had in mind in 1789. On the other — not necessarily the side of our better angels — are their religious beliefs, based on a book written by human beings inspired by our basic need to not feel alone in the universe.
What this says about the powerful role religion plays in American society is depressing. What it bodes for America’s future is hardly cause for optimism. J.T. Barbarese
The truth hurts
Bronx: I want to tell that buffoon Trump that I’m tired of his Big Lie. The only election that was stolen was the one ya stole from Hillary Clinton in 2016. You’re such a lunatic that you should be in Bellevue. You know nothing of what it takes to be a great president and you never will. I will tell the truth about you always. Doris Festante
Due process
Manhattan: As everyone knows, a candidate for president who gets the most votes in a particular state gets all of that state’s Electoral College votes. There is no mechanism by which a losing candidate can pressure a state’s secretary of state overseeing a federal election to change the electors or the outcome to tilt in his favor. Any direct communication by a candidate (or his representative) with an election official in an attempt to do so should be a federal crime, if it isn’t already. The only legal recourse for challenging election results is through the courts. However, such challenges must be based in fact and backed by supporting evidence. Consequently, Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s claims, based only on conspiracy theories, were laughed out of court. It’s high time Trump faced the fact that he lost the election to President Biden fair and square and moved on. Enough is enough! Chana Schwartz
Judicious process
Staten Island: In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law requiring people to show a need to carry a gun in order to get a license to carry in public. The Democratic leftists screamed in opposition. Some even advocated the abolishing of the Supreme Court. So much for them always touting that they are the saviors of democracy. Supreme Court rulings are not decided by a popularity contest. Many times in the past, their rulings ran counter to major popular opinion. If we reject their reasoned rulings then every court case will be decided by popular opinion. The Supreme Court protects minority opinions. They focus on interpretation of the Constitution, not the political winds that would sway them. That’s why they are appointed for life. Joseph Valente
Their burden to bear
Newton, N.J.: As an American citizen opposed to gun violence, I hereby make the following charges against Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts: You will now be held accountable for every person killed or wounded by guns in the United States. Their blood is on your hands and heads and will never be cleansed. Michael Schnackenberg
Disregard for life
West Columbia, S.C.: So the Supreme Court is trying to kill us. First, it’s denying women the safe and private decision of whether to give birth or abort, which will mean more mothers and children at risk physically and financially. Then it’s endangering citizens in cities that have held back the tide of gun violence because the right-wing majority of justices have determined that safety in public places is far less important than the ability of men to collect as many firearms as they can and take them anywhere they go. It seems that fetuses are the only Americans who will be safe if those five religious, righteous, Republican justices have their way. I’d like to see just where in the Constitution — or in the Bible — they’ve found the assurance that women have no right to their own bodies and men must have all the guns they want. And yet they call themselves “pro-life”! Carol Robinson
Public problems
Manhattan: I invite our once-esteemed Supreme Court justices to come and walk the streets of the Bronx or Brownsville or Bed-Stuy day or night, or sit in a car talking or eating. No takers? Of course not — they get personal protection at the hint of a threat. They are a disgrace to their high positions. Mary Fredericks
Guns galore
Manhattan: Dang you, Clarence Thomas, and all five of you other Supreme Court justices who are responsible for this stunning ruling! You just randomly decide to overturn a century-old N.Y. state law that has required gun applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” and “good moral character,” arguing that the law violates the Second Amendment? I sure as heck don’t envy our mayor and governor. They had it tough enough to begin with with a progressive “defund the police” type as DA. Now? How the hell are they going to convince even a lifelong subway rider like me that taking public transit is still a safe alternative in our already crime-infested city? Someone should create a GIF that photoshops Justice Thomas’s head on Oprah’s body, declaring, “You get a gun! You get a gun! Everybody gets a gun!” NYC is livid right now and as you can tell, I am too! Gary Stein
Bare minimum
Redondo Beach, Calif.: Mike Pence was in office for 1,460 days and there was only one day of courage. John Chevedden
Criminal inaction
Rockaway Park: I would like to respond to Voicer Scott Thompson: He states that former President Donald Trump was accused by the Democrats and the media of planning, organizing and inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. You’re right, Mr. Thompson, he didn’t do those things and neither did the media nor the Democrats. However, as president, he did nothing to stop it and that’s the problem. The Democrats and the media did not put up a noose to hang Mike Pence. It was the president’s job to stop the event from going forward. Why didn’t he call out the National Guard? Instead, like you and I, he watched it play out on television and did nothing, and as such he is an accessory to a crime against our country. Sharon Gabriel
Game-day delay
Rosedale: Now that the NBA Finals are over, I have a request for the league and the networks that broadcast the games. Living on the East Coast, it is really difficult to watch to the end games that start at 9 p.m. Why do the games have to come on so late? The game doesn’t finish until at least 11:30 p.m., which is tough for people who have to work the following morning. I understand that with the West Coast being three hours behind, it’s a 6 p.m. start for them, but I think everyone gets a chance to watch the game in full. Maybe they would miss the beginning of the game but that’s way better than missing the end. Shirley Jordan
Minnesota United gives away late lead in Miami
For so much of the second half, Minnesota looked comfortable and ready to take a much-needed victory.
Shockingly, Inter Miami, the second-worst goal-scoring team in MLS notched two goals in the final three minutes to flip the script and take a 2-1 victory in the first MLS meeting between the two teams.
“[We] put ourselves in a great spot,” manager Adrian Heath said. “Put ourselves in a really good position. We’re not doing enough, it doesn’t look as though it’s enough to concede goals and lose games.”
Inter Miami forward Indiana Vassilev only made it into the game as a late-game bench substitution, but he made the most of his opportunity scoring in the 87th and 90th minute to give his team a victory, surpassing Minnesota’s one-goal lead it held since the 65th minute.
The Loons’ defense had kept Minnesota in the game for each chance Inter Miami had for the first 86 minutes, but the team couldn’t get the stops near the end to come up with the victory.
“At those times of the game, you need to do whatever you can to just beat your man,” Loons defender Michael Boxall said.
Minnesota’s victory looked nearly locked up as the Loons held the 1-0 difference into the final five minutes of the game. That goal followed a resilient start to the second half after many chances weren’t finished.
The Minnesota goal scorer was Luis Amarilla, who put the ball past the Inter Miami goalkeeper in tight in the 65th minute. It was his first goal in MLS play since March 19.
Amarilla was in such a position to score the goal so close to the keeper because of an acrobatic one-touch centering pass from Franco Fragapane. The play all began from Emmanuel Reynoso getting the ball on the right side of the attacking zone. He cut towards the middle and sent a lofting kick that found the airborne Fragapane for his assist.
While Minnesota finally found the back of the net in the back half of the game, there was no shortage of missed opportunities earlier in the contest.
“We’re not good enough at one end, and we’re not good enough at the other, and that’s not a good recipe,” Heath said. “We’ve got to get more and more determination to get on the things in the box and we’ve certainly got to defend the goal better.”
By the end of the game, Inter Miami had eight shots on target, while Minnesota had just one, the Amarilla goal.
The loss marks the first since Minnesota announced Heath’s two-year contract extension through 2024 on Thursday. The defeat also adds to a 1-6-1 stretch over the Loons’ last eight games, including Saturday night.
Heath said on Wednesday that the goal was to come away with four points in this road trip at Inter Miami on Saturday and on Wednesday at L.A. Galaxy. With the loss to Inter Miami, that goal is no longer possible.
The Loons must keep looking forward to get back on track and into playoff contention. After the loss on Saturday, Minnesota sits 11th in the Western Conference Standings, five points outside of the seventh spot, the cutoff for the playoffs.
“The good thing is that it’s a quick turnaround,” Boxall said. “Not quite looking ahead to L.A. just yet, we still need to process this game and figure out what we need to address, because that should be three points we’re taking home tonight.”
Twins record second shutout in three days in win over Rockies
Puffy white clouds filled the blue skies above Target Field and sunlight bounced off buildings that make up the Minneapolis skyline. It was the kind of summer night at the ballpark that Minnesotans dream about throughout the long winter months.
It was the perfect night at Target Field and the hometown team, well, they were nearly perfect, too. Twins pitchers gave up just one hit (and five walks), and the team captured a first-inning lead on its way to a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night at Target Field.
A day after getting shut out for the 10th time this season, tying the league lead, Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton made sure early on that the Twins wouldn’t suffer the same fate. Arraez snapped an 0-for-11 stretch to begin the game and Buxton, back in the lineup for the first time since Tuesday, followed that up with his first triple since 2019.
After missing time this week after his knee flared up, Buxton turned on the burners, with a sprint speed of 29.3 feet/second (30 ft/sec is elite) on the triple, losing his helmet along the way. When he reached the base, he pounded his chest a couple times, smacked his hands together and let out a roar.
While the Twins left Buxton on third, they added on throughout the game, tacking on a run in the second on Arraez’s second hit of the game, two more in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
Alex Kirilloff drove in three of those runs, one on a sacrifice fly and the other on a double off the right field wall, bringing home Max Kepler — who walked three times in the game — and Kyle Garlick. The double was his fourth in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A.
All that offense came in support of Chris Archer, who worked five innings and allowed just one hit — a single to former Twin C.J. Cron in the second inning — and a walk in his outing. Archer pitched out of that second-inning jam, retiring the next three batters in a row, the first of 12 straight that he sent down to conclude his start.
His start was followed by a scoreless inning each from Jharel Cotton and Griffin Jax and two from Tyler Thornburg. Twins pitchers have now thrown two shutouts in their past three games, and in Friday’s loss, they gave up just one run.
A Pride timeline: Gay rights in Minnesota from 1858-2022
1858: Joseph Israel Lobdell, born Lucy Lobdell, is arrested for “impersonating a man.” A judge in the rural camp community of Forest City, Minn., sided with Lobdell, ruling that he did not act unlawfully.
1877: Minneapolis rules crossdressing as illegal, putting gender-nonconforming Minnesotans at risk for imprisonment.
1969: The Stonewall riots begin in New York City after police raids occur in the gay-friendly bars and community spaces of Lower Manhattan. These riots serve as a public turning point in American LGBTQ+ history.
May 18, 1969: University of Minnesota alumni found Fight Repression of Erotic Expression, or FREE, the first LGBTQ+ rights organization in the state. Founders Jack Baker and Michael McConnell become the first same-sex couple in the nation to apply for a marriage license, an application that is rejected by Hennepin County. Their legal case is dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court in one sentence.
1972: The first Twin Cities Pride celebration is held in Minneapolis’ Loring Park.
Dec. 9, 1972: Minnesota state Sen. Allan Henry Spear indicates he is gay in an interview with the Minneapolis Star, making him the first openly gay state legislator in the United States.
June 1982: Bruce Brockway becomes the first documented recipient of an HIV diagnosis in Minnesota. After his diagnosis, he founded the Minnesota AIDS Project to provide resources to HIV-positive Minnesotans.
1993: Gender- and sexuality-based discrimination is outlawed in Minnesota, making it the first state in the nation to adopt the policy.
1997: Sicaŋgu Lakota man Nicholas Metcalf and his partner, Korean-American Edd Lee, found the Minnesota Men of Color, an organization that focuses on the well-being of men, women and gender-nonconforming people of color.
2012: Amendment 1, which limits marriage rights to only heterosexual couples, is rejected by the majority of Minnesota voters. Same-sex marriage is legalized in the state.
June 2015: The U.S. Supreme Court releases a decision in Obergefell v. Hodges finding that same-sex marriage cannot be banned in any state and must be recognized nationally. Gay marriage is legalized.
June 25-26, 2022: After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, the Twin Cities Pride parade and festival returns to Minneapolis.
