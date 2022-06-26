Refinance Your Mortgage and Reduce Debts

Share Pin 0 Shares

You should consider refinancing your existing debts, especially if you have plenty of equity in your house, to pay off the current debts and any arrears. Your aim is to get a new debt with cheaper monthly payments. Your current mortgage lender probably won’t allow debt refinancing given the troubles you’ve had with your present mortgage, but you can find another lender that is ready to bargain with you. Generally, loan officers make money based on the number of new debts they write.

Broadly speaking, refinancing isn’t necessarily a good idea if there is not enough equity in your house. As a matter of fact, you won’t find a lender who can give you a new debt if there is not enough equity. If you want to refinance and you’re a retiree or very close to retirement, you should avoid getting a new debt with a 15 or 30 years payment period. Having to make so many mortgage payments over the years or decades may strain your finances; it could even make you delay your retirement or find a new job although you have already retired. If you have manageable debt amount on your home, it is better to refinance it with a shorter-term (maybe five years) loan, if you can afford to make the payments.

When you consider refinancing, be very cautious about the terms you want to agree to. Check all the small print in the loan agreement. Look out for interest rates that may start out very low then gradually increase. Also, watch for interest-only mortgages; payments that may seem affordable in the interest-only period may skyrocket when you begin paying principal and interest. At that point, you need to make up for these first years when you haven’t paid on the principal yet.

If your financial situation is in such terrible shape that you can’t get a traditional lender for mortgage refinancing, you should consider working with the hard money investor. It is a legitimate investor who agrees to make loans that common lenders believe to be very risky.