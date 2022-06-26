News
Review: Guthrie Theater’s ‘Emma” is no great match
What would happen if you combined one of the early-19th-century novels of English author Jane Austen with a screwball film comedy of the 1930s or ’40s?
You might have something like the Guthrie Theater’s production of “Emma,” an adaptation by Kate Hamill that premiered this weekend. But it would probably be a lot more fun if the onstage pace were a little closer to screwball speed.
In terms of tempo, this “Emma” seems to be playing things halfway between a conventional Austen adaptation (see the Guthrie’s 2016 production of Hamill’s “Sense and Sensibility”) and Park Square Theatre’s brisk, brilliant 2019 take on Hamill’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which remains the funniest piece of Twin Cities theater I’ve experienced in the past five years.
So it seems that Hamill and director Meredith McDonough have set out to create a summer frolic with a side order of feminist food for thought. With a late-last-century dance pop soundtrack and characters who regularly remind you that you’re watching a play in a theater in Minneapolis, the production clearly wishes to shake you out of the period comedy mindset.
But I came away wondering if Hamill hadn’t exhausted most of what she wanted to say with the author’s work, and was now just seeking laughter without offering much insight. Hardcore Austen fans will almost certainly be disappointed.
Mind you, it doesn’t diverge significantly from the novel’s plot. Emma Woodhouse is a well-educated, moneyed 20-year-old intent upon finding suitable mates for the women around her, both to bring happiness and because marriage was the only means for women to achieve any kind of economic stability in the England of the era.
So Emma seeks a match for a relatively hapless new friend, Harriet, while dealing with the re-emergence of an old rival and the arrival of a freshly wealthy bachelor. In the meantime, we’re invited to a strawberry-picking party, a ball and to have a bowl of gruel with Emma’s father.
Constantly at the center of the action is Amelia Pedlow’s Emma, who embodies well the spirit of this aspiring Cupid, but, alas, doesn’t enunciate as clearly as one might expect from someone so wealthy and well-educated. (I lost a lot of lines, which I didn’t find true elsewhere in the cast.) Ably playing something of her straight man is Carman Lacivita, a gentlemanly George
Knightley with a dash of petulant child.
In a play about women and their (limited) choices, results vary in how Hamill has drawn these women and how they’re portrayed. As a Harriet over the top in awkwardness, Samantha Steinmetz is entrusted with much of the physical comedy and the play’s key transformation, but is burdened with the same cartoonish approach to characterization that befalls most of the cast.
While there’s too much ice to Christine Weber’s Jane Fairfax, Brenda Withers provides a solid center to the action as Emma’s wise former governess, who ultimately gets to deliver the author’s message when things turn a tad more serious in the second act.
Underlining the tone of shaking up a classic, Lex Liang has designed an ornate picture frame of a proscenium that’s askew and seemingly tumbling forward, a lush hillside full of mansions within it. But this “Emma” occupies a middle ground between what’s great about Austen and what’s great about screwball comedy without giving a strong enough sense of either.
“Emma”
When: Through Aug. 21
Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 Second St. S., Mpls.
Tickets: $80-$26, available at 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org
Capsule: Jane Austen played for laughs and light on the insight.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities arts writer. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
Astros throw combined no-hitter to hand mighty Yankees second-straight loss, 3-0
The 2022 Yankees, a galactic force, were brought back to this planet on Saturday. They didn’t just lose, they got no-hit, as Astros’ pitchers Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly turned in a historic performance, leading Houston to a 3-0 win in front of a stunned Yankee Stadium crowd.
This is the 14th no-hitter in Astros’ history and third time they’ve tag teamed one. It’s also the Astros’ second combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium, joining a six-man effort on June 11, 2003. That day in 2003 was the last time the Yankees had been on the wrong end of a no-hitter.
Houston’s three pitchers allowed four base runners. Javier walked a guy, Neris walked two, and third baseman Alex Bregman committed a throwing error. They teamed up for 15 strikeouts, picking on Giancarlo Stanton for three of them.
The pitcher’s duel between Javier and Gerrit Cole went to Houston’s Javier, who threw seven no-hit, no-run innings with 13 strikeouts but was lifted after 115 pitches. Reliever Hector Neris walked two of the first three batters he faced before getting two tension-filled outs to bring the no-no into the ninth. Neris’ inning was by far the most nerve-wracking from a Houston perspective, as Pressly closed things with a 1-2-3 inning featuring two K’s.
Cole had his ace stuff as well, but rookie J.J. Matijevic (playing his seventh game in the big leagues) ambushed him for one of the most unlikely home runs of the season. Matijevic’s homer and bat flip were both extremely non-rookie-like, and his handiwork gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning.
Javier was popping the glove all day, mixing a mid-90s fastball with a curveball that dipped all the way down to 74 miles per hour. He threw enough strikes to continually get ahead, but not too many to where he became predictable or vulnerable to loud contact. His only walk came in the first inning to Josh Donaldson. After that, the 25-year-old Dominican retired 17 Yankees in a row before Donaldson reached on Bregman’s throwing error in the seventh. Javier gathered himself after the error with a brief mound visit from his infielders, a long contemplative stand behind the mound and a deep breath. Then came two strikeouts of Stanton and Gleyber Torres, taking the sun-baked crowd right back out of the game after the error briefly energized them.
Every hitter in the Yankees’ lineup looked hapless against Javier, but the six through nine hitters were particularly futile. Aaron Hicks, Jose Trevino, Marwin Gonzalez and Joey Gallo combined for five strikeouts in their eight plate appearances off Javier and only saw one three-ball count.
It’s time to talk about Gallo. The Yankees can’t move him any further down in the order, even if Gallo’s disposition says he’d love to move down, perhaps into the nearest underground chamber where nobody can watch him strike out any more.
Since hitting a home run in Toronto on June 17 (which came when the Yankees were already winning 10-3), Gallo is 0-for-17 with 10 strikeouts. His great defense is a minor saving grace, but when it comes in a corner outfield spot, it’s not nearly as important as his hitting, which has become nonexistent.
Gallo does not have any more minor league options, meaning the Yankees can’t just send him to Triple-A and bring up Miguel Andujar or Estevan Florial to take his spot. The only way out is through, whether that’s through busting his season-long slump or potentially through a transaction that ends with him on a different team.
On the flip side, the $324 million transaction the Yankees made for Gerrit Cole looks pretty dang good. Cole gave them seven innings on Saturday, striking out eight Astros and really only making one mistake, the fastball to Matijevic that leaked into the lefty’s down-and-in power zone. Despite a strong performance that kept his old team off the scoreboard for the first six innings, Cole was saddled with a tough luck loss.
Two losses in a row qualifies as noteworthy for these Yankees, who hadn’t dropped consecutive games since May 28 and 29. The last time they lost two straight home games was May 22 and 23, losses that are part of their only three-game losing streak of the season.
When you’re winning at an extraordinary pace like the Yankees are, you might as well make the losses extraordinary as well.
()
News
Catcher James McCann returns after six weeks on injured list with hamate fracture
James McCann returned to his usual squat behind the plate on Saturday, catching for none other than the Mets starter with a six-pitch arsenal.
With McCann’s left hamate fracture, ensuing surgery and rehab behind him, the Mets backstop played for the first time in six-plus weeks, batting ninth, in the Mets’ game against the Marlins in Miami. Right-hander Chris Bassitt was on the hill for the Amazin’s, pitching to McCann again for the first time since May 2 against the Braves at Citi Field.
There is perhaps no other starting pitcher on the Mets’ starting five that missed McCann more than Bassitt, who has a 2.61 ERA in five starts pitching to him. That battery works so well because McCann is known to do extensive homework on his starters, and Bassitt’s toolbox features a sinker, cutter, slider, fastball, curveball and changeup that requires patience and quick-thinking behind the plate.
Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has said Bassitt is at his best when he’s throwing all six of his offerings confidently. While McCann sat on the IL, it took nearly a month for Bassitt to get on the same page with Mets backup catcher Tomas Nido. During that stretch, Bassitt allowed 22 earned runs in 26 innings, making for the worst spread of starts in his eight-year career.
It should be smooth sailing for Bassitt with McCann back behind the plate, beginning with the righty’s 15th outing of the year on Saturday. For McCann, he will try to start anew and have a better season offensively than the numbers he posted to begin the year.
McCann is hitting a pedestrian .196/.266/.286 with one home run, six RBI, two walks, two doubles and 11 strikeouts across his first 21 games of the season. In the 28 games that Nido filled in for the injured McCann, the backup catcher hit .225/.281/.236 with nine RBI, six walks, one double and 23 strikeouts. Patrick Mazeika, who also helped replace McCann, was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
OTTO THE WORKHORSE
Adam Ottavino is quietly having one of his best seasons in three years. The veteran reliever, who pitched for the Yankees from 2019-2020 before landing with the Red Sox last year, has a 2.60 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 30 relief appearances for the Mets this season. His 27.2 innings pitched are fourth-most in the relief corps, behind Drew Smith (31.2 IP), Edwin Diaz (28.2 IP), and Seth Lugo (28.1 IP). His 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings are second-most on the Mets pitching staff (minimum of five innings pitched).
Ottavino has allowed one earned run in his last 19 relief appearances, posting a 0.50 ERA with nine hits, five walks and 18 strikeouts in that span. He tossed 1.1 scoreless innings against the Marlins on Friday, including leaving the bases loaded in relief of Smith in the seventh inning. He’s holding right-handed hitters to a .147 batting average this season, and has posted a 0.71 ERA with three walks and 14 strikeouts in 14 games on the road this year.
The Mets acquired Ottavino in March, just days after the MLB lockout was over and spring training had finally begun. The Brooklyn native posted a 4.21 ERA in 69 appearances for the Red Sox last year, striking out 71 batters in 62 innings. But he hasn’t had a season this good since 2019 with the Yankees, when he recorded a 1.90 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 66.1 innings and 73 outings.
NL EAST WARRIORS
The Mets have done a solid job squashing their division so far this season. They are 23-8 against the NL East this year, including an 11-1 mark in their last 12 games against division rivals. The Amazin’s have lost back-to-back games against NL East opponents only once all season, which took place more than two months ago at Washington and Philadelphia on April 10-11. Their .742 winning percentage is the best intradivisional record in baseball, and they’ve outscored their NL East rivals 162-101 this year.
()
News
Magic’s secrecy during NBA draft process could lead to long-term benefits
What seemed like a 180-degree turn really wasn’t. The Orlando Magic knew what they were doing all along.
The Magic chose Duke star Paolo Banchero at No 1 overall. He was too good to pass up for one of the league’s worst offenses. He can score in a multitude of ways such as transition, pull-up jumpers and offensive rebounds.
Banchero wasn’t the expected choice on well-respected mock draft boards like CBS Sports and ESPN. Most thought he’d be a top-three pick, likely landing with the Houston Rockets, but the Magic kept who they desired most a mystery until the last minute.
Why the secrecy?
The answer is simple — strategy.
“It helps you do business better,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday night. “Whatever partners you’re trying to engage with — whether it’s an agent, another team or whomever — they trust you more if they know you can be discreet with managing your information. It’s a smart way to do business. It’s a part of our strategy of success.”
There was a method to the Magic’s magic. They worked out several prospects during the lead up to the draft, including Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren. Not Banchero.
It wasn’t unusual for the Magic not to have their future picks partake in pre-draft workouts. Jalen Suggs, a 2021 lottery pick out of Gonzaga, didn’t workout for them.
Banchero had multiple conversations with the Magic that included how coach Jamahl Mosley plans to use him and how he’d fit on the team.
“Talking to coach Mosley, he told me he just wanted to teach guys how to play and how to play efficiently,” Banchero said. “I feel like I really thrive with that.”
Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game at Duke, but his fit is about more than numbers.
All the while, the Magic were operating in stealth mode.
The Magic likely earned respect from a lot of teams by keeping their intentions clandestine, including from the teams at Nos. 2 (Oklahoma City) and 3 (Houston). The influence of social media and power held by agents, who can leverage that information to benefit their clients, makes leaks inevitable.
The Magic took control instead and buttoned up.
“Honestly, I think that serves a good purpose because not only is it important for us to keep our information discreetly so the players know they can trust us,” Weltman said. “But it’s also important when teams call because I believe we’re a team that other teams know they can make discreet phone calls to and it won’t get out. The way you manage information is a big part of this business.”
The next stage comes July 1 when free agency opens. Maybe the Magic’s tactfulness will pay dividends immediately and help accelerate their rebuild. Leaks can weaken a team’s position in the market. A 22-win team, second-worst in the NBA last season, has to be even more meticulous.
“You never know what’s going to come up. You never know what other teams are trying to do behind you,” Weltman said. “I can tell you we’ve had conversations with every team, including those right behind us [in the draft]. I could flip the question and say, ‘What’s to be gained [by talking]?’
“It’s the best way to do business.”
()
Review: Guthrie Theater’s ‘Emma” is no great match
Astros throw combined no-hitter to hand mighty Yankees second-straight loss, 3-0
Catcher James McCann returns after six weeks on injured list with hamate fracture
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Gap Approaches Zero, Selloff Ending?
Magic’s secrecy during NBA draft process could lead to long-term benefits
Bonnie Blodgett: Challenging a challenger of garden myth, as experience advises
Norway shaken by attack that kills 2 during Pride festival
Tim Walz orders agencies not to aid prosecution of visiting abortion seekers
Gophers grad Payton Willis signs with Golden State
Heat add undrafted Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson to summer roster
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News4 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News4 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things