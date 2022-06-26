Finance
Seek the Best Legal Assistance from a Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyer
Annually, thousands of people are either injured or killed in truck accidents. Studies show that at least one truck accident takes place every 16 minutes. Although some people try their best to avoid vehicle accidents, they can’t avoid the risk of getting involved in one. This is primarily because some drivers take absolute disregard of other vehicles on the road.
Like any vehicle accidents, laws apply to the offending party. That’s where the problem comes in. Proving liability in a truck accident is more complicated than in a car wreck. This is because the driver may not only be the one responsible to the damages but may include the truck company, the manufacturer, and others.
You would also have to deal with your insurance company. Although the truck and insurance company may assume responsibility, most often than not, they fail to comply with their promises to provide payment to damages, especially if they do not put your interests at best.
In order to avoid complications like these, take legal steps right away. A lawyer shall guide you with the procedures and methods in proving liability. He/she shall see to it that every process is performed correctly, and that every angle of the accident is examined.
An extensive investigation shall be conducted. An investigator will probe into the truck driver’s actions, inspect his mental state during the accident, gather pertinent evidence, examine if there was mechanical failure, and check the manner of the crash. These factors will all be used in trial.
See to it that you collect all possible proofs so you can maximize the compensation you may get afterwards. A truck accident lawyer may suggest other probable evidence that you may use against the defendant.
An attorney who has expertise on truck accidents cases may look into whether the truck company is accountable for the driver’s misdeed. This is called “respondeat superior” theory of law. This implies that the employer is responsible for the actions of his employee performed within the course of his work. On the other hand, the truck company may create an alibi.
If evidence shows that there was a malfunction on the truck’s equipment, the injured victim may declare a product liability claim against the manufacturer. He could also sue the truck company with a negligence claim for not properly inspecting and testing their equipment, thus, causing casualty.
You can establish liability through the help of experts. Besides the investigator, there are specialists who can reconstruct the accident scene. Don’t forget the minute details of the accident. Give a detailed report of the incident that will holdup in court since the defendant/s may turn the case against you.
Witnesses’ accounts shall also mean valuable evidence to your claim. Take note of their names, contact numbers, addresses, and other useful information. It is important to preserve the evidence or they might vanish or get ruined.
If you are residing in Los Angeles, you don’t have to worry in finding the right lawyer. You can choose from numerous law firms who offer legal assistance on truck accidents. Some have specialties in dealing with this type of case. There are several Los Angeles truck accident lawyers who are proficient and well versed in handling truck accident cases.
Take your time in choosing since not every single one of this law firms may provide you with the best legal defense. Find a lawyer who is dedicated, experienced, and aggressive.
Drug Addiction Treatment Options
If you’re reading an article about drug addiction treatment, chances are that you, or someone you care about, are having a drug problem and you’re trying to find out how to fix it. The problem may be new, or may have been going on for years. Whichever is the case, it’s vital to use the right treatment method for your situation if you don’t want to still be dealing with the problem years from now.
What are your options?
Out-patient treatment: Often these programs are the least successful. A drug addict needs help getting through the pain of withdrawal. The symptoms can be so severe that addicts take the drug again to get relief, despite the fact that they really want to quit. There is also the problem of environment. Staying in the same environment where the person took drugs, with all the same problems, friends, habits, and so on, makes it very difficult for them to change.
Detox programs: While supervised detox programs can help an addict get off a drug safely and make sure their basic needs are taken care of during the process, a true addict will often need follow up in an addiction treatment center. The detox center helps them through the withdrawal process, but doesn’t not address the issues that caused them to take drugs in the first place. Many addicts make the mistake of thinking that once they’ve stopped taking the drug, they’ll be able to stay off it on their own. Generally, that’s not the case – although there are exceptions.
Narcotics Anonymous: Like Alcoholics Anonymous, this program has helped a lot of people. But many also drop out and relapse. And others find themselves going to meetings for the rest of their lives. Some go several times a day. But the reason they need the daily support, for years on end, is because the cause of their addiction was never successfully addressed – as it would be in a good addiction treatment center.
Drug replacement therapy: The most widely known replacement drug is methadone. People who formerly took heroin or other narcotics take methadone instead. They’re still addicted, but they’ve switched to methadone. Methadone is extremely difficult to kick, much worse than heroin, and people sometimes wind up on it for the rest of their lives. Methadone advocates often lead addicts to believe that the drugs they’ve taken have caused irreparable brain damage that will prevent them from ever being able to function without drugs of some sort or other. However, people are generally not tested to see if this actually is the case so they go on methadone for no good reason; they could have been actually cured of their addiction and the problems that set them off in that direction in the first place had they done a different type of treatment.
Short-term residential drug rehab: These programs usually last for 30 days; enough time for the person to get through withdrawal, but not much else. Very little, if any, actual rehabilitation has occurred and the causes of the addiction have not been addressed. You can expect the vast majority of graduates to relapse – possibly as many as 95%.
Long-term residential drug rehab: This method has proven to be the most successful. It removes the person from their environment so they are free of their usual influences and problems and can focus on resolving their addiction without distraction. The first step is withdrawal, then the person begins to address why they became addicted in the first place and is taught life skills that help the overcome those issues. To wrap things up, they are sent off with a program for a new life. A good long-term residential addiction treatment center also includes getting the person in good physical health and condition.
While not everyone makes it, the chances of relapse after long-term residential drug addiction treatment are far less than with any other treatment model.
If you’re looking for help, check out the long-term residential model first. While the others may be more convenient, there’s no point in first trying something with a low success rate as you are likely to have to deal with recovery and relapse cycles that could go on for years. Getting the right treatment in the first place, on the other hand, could completely change your life, and the addict’s, within a few months.
Text Messaging Advertising – Opportunity Knocks
As a businessman one of the most welcome news for you should be the advent of text messaging advertising, and how your business can benefit from it. It may still be new, but the concept shows a lot of promise and great opportunities for businesses to grow and earn profit.
Text messaging advertising, especially in the form of a subscription list opens a new door of opportunities for your business to secure more subscribers in you text message lists. For all you know, the task of informing or wooing your market about all the good things your business can offer them is probably a very important one, second only to delivering quality products and services. And how you do it truly matters. Here’s how you can turn your fortunes around for the better:
- A simple but attractive poster on your restaurant walls promoting some events with specific timeframes through texting is an easy, but equally attractive way to build up your subscription list because the promise of enjoying such events or winning those promotions within time limits will spring your customers into action by playing along and texting those required keywords and codes.
This can be very handy with lean business days. You can employ such tactics to lure your target market on such days to generate profit.
- Another way to exploit SMS subscription opportunities is gearing up your own people to help promote some exclusive offers and promos just to fatten up your own text message list. One particular benefit of text messaging advertising is getting those in the subscription list to avail your time-sensitive promotions or coupons, and then incorporating them with the other advertising mediums like e-mail and video marketing, as well as print, TV and radio ads to feature text message codes to enhance brand exposure and recall.
- Placing those SMS codes on various business cards, flyers, letterheads and even postcards will guarantee that word will spread out about your exclusive text offers. And that widens things up, introducing more people to your business.
- Because you are a smart businessman, you can always exploit the possibility of forging partnerships with others in the business where you can have the advantage of making cross promotions with each other’s SMS subscriber lists. It may also help to inform your customers or subscribers that part of the services you offer are furnishing them with periodic offers from other businesses in the community that you trust.
- Another great thing you can have with text messaging advertising via your SMS code exploits is tracking data. As your subscription list grows, it can also help you keep track of how the other advertising mediums you have it attached with are faring. And it’s all due to the rate of sign-up responses. You’ll automatically have an idea what’s strong and what needs to be tweaked.
These tactics are just a part of the general idea of how text messaging advertising can help turn the fortunes of your business around. You can do many other things with it. Exploit it now.
The History of Lawyers
Ever since Socrates received the death penalty in Greece, 400 years before the Common Era – and most likely long before that – people have been complaining about, and depending upon, lawyers.
In fact, Socrates himself held the law in such high esteem that when he was given the opportunity to go into exile instead of carrying out the sentence (which was suicide) he went ahead and complied with the ruling rather than bring dishonor to the law by avoiding it.
Actually, Law itself is not such a cut-and-dried, practical discipline, as people tend to think. It is more in the nature of a philosophy, dealing with the most abstract of concepts such as justice, right and wrong, fairness, guilt and innocence, human rights and the responsibility of citizens to one another. It is how these principles are applied in a practical manner to individual situations that brings the study and practice of law from the abstract to the concrete.
Here are just a few of the areas of specialty in the legal profession today:
Loans and mortgages
Refinancing
Consolidation of loans
Taxes
Criminal Defense or Prosecution
Personal Injury
Registration of Domain Names
Wrongful death suits
Insurance settlements
Medical claims
Malpractice suits
Bankruptcy
Divorce
Pre-Nuptial Agreements
Asbestos or mesothelioma claims
Trademarks
Copyrights
Patents
Wills
Inheritance disputes
Custody agreements
Product liability
Business contracts
This partial list demonstrates how thoroughly every aspect of our society is impacted by the legal system and lawyers, also called attorneys, are the backbone of the system both in advocating for clients and in advising them. It is the job of lawyers not to write the laws but to apply them to particular circumstances.
The profession developed slowly and by the mid-1500s in England two distinct types of lawyers had appeared, actually creating two branches of the profession, which are still operating today: barristers and solicitors. A barrister is roughly equivalent to a trial lawyer and though a solicitor may appear in a lower court, he or she mainly advises clients and prepares cases for barristers to present in higher courts. But there was a natural conflict built into their class system. On the one hand, only people of the upper classes could afford to be educated well enough to practice law but it was thought to be beneath members of those classes to practice a profession at all. One should, in those days, have sufficient inherited income or income from property to have a secure livelihood without having a profession.
In the American colonies there was no such prejudice. It was considered a desirable thing for children to grow up with the idea of earning an income other than that provided by the land and the law, with its necessity for higher learning, was a more respectable profession than many. Americans expected to have rights, to have those rights protected by law and for those protections to be upheld by local courts. While they often went to England to be educated in the law they did not intend for English courts to administer American justice. In fact, it was the principles of English law and the fact that the law was not being administered fairly in the American colonies that led to the desire for independence from the crown. Nearly a quarter of the signers of the Declaration of Independence had studied law in England.
Most lawyers have a specialization based on their own particular skills and preferences. Trial lawyers, although they should prepare very carefully beforehand, must feel comfortable “thinking on their feet” and speaking extemporaneously in public. Trial work, which may be done by any lawyer, is especially suited to people with those skills and with a taste for playing what amounts to a game of strategy, sometimes with clients’ property, freedom or even lives, at stake.
Even within legal specialties there is flexibility. For instance, an attorney who has a reputation for being especially well versed in environmental law may take cases for the side of corporations being accused of polluting or for a citizens’ group attempting to sue such corporations for damages.
Mesothelioma, for instance, is a lung disease usually caused by exposure to asbestos, which may have occurred in a working situation. When asbestos was first used this hazard was not known. In addition, a further complication is caused by the fact that there may be as long as twenty or thirty years after exposure for the disease to appear in a person. Therefore an entire sub-specialty in law has grown up around cases in which people with this disease are suing companies for health care payments or compensation for pain and suffering. Questions about whether a company knew of the danger when they hired people for these jobs and whether the people were aware of the risks they were taken are factors in litigation.
Some attorneys specialize in car accidents, on behalf of injured people, on behalf of people charged with causing accidents or on behalf of insurance companies. Some specialize in medical malpractice, on behalf of either patients or physicians.
Those who specialize in courtroom criminal law, either as prosecutors or defense attorneys, are sometimes considered to be the “stars” of the legal system as they often are the most visible in terms of media coverage.
Whatever their specialty, if they plan to have one, every lawyer must go many years of education and training before they are licensed. In most states this means that after earning a college degree a person must graduate from a law school, which has been accredited by the American Bar Association. They must then take, and pass, a bar examination. In a few states it is possible to take the bar exam after a kind of apprenticeship in a law office. This method was the one universally used before accredited law schools came into being.
Because of the fact that attorneys sometimes are called on to defend unpopular clients, they have sometimes been the butt of jokes at their expense. But since it is almost impossible for a person to find their way through any legal entanglement by themselves, there is no doubt that the legal profession will play a prominent role in our society for the foreseeable future.
