Seven Amenities Your Business Hotel Needs To Offer

Share Pin 0 Shares

If there is one segment of our population that should earn a reward for the amount of movement they have in their lives, it would be a large portion of the business community. They are constantly moving and shaking, making this world run as efficiently as possible, all the while looking forward to nothing more than a really nice business hotel at the end of the day.

While many hotels try their best not label themselves as catering to a particular group of folks, there is a new trend in the travel industry whereby big names in the accommodation business are catering to business travelers. And rightly so. Just think about how taxing travel can be on the casual traveler who is traveling for leisure & relaxation. Business travelers are on the road nearly everyday, sometimes even seeing a few time zones in one day. They have to maintain a sharp personal look, and be ready to handle a major meeting at a moment’s notice.

When you’ve got that much on your plate, it is nice to know that your hotel has “got your back”. But do they? Many hotels try to tout their available services to the business community so as to drum up business. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing (they are a business, right?), it’s the follow-through that can be mismanaged.

At the end of the day, business travel experts have found that most business travelers just want a few amenities when they book a room. Surprisingly enough, the business elite aren’t too different from the rest of us when it comes to their amenity check-list:

Internet/Wi-Fi – Few things make this old world of ours keep on moving like the internet. Considering how many businesses are trying to go paperless & use 21st century cloud technology, internet service is top priority.

Communication (Fax/Copies) – Even so, having the basic in communication tools like a copier & fax machine are key for any last-minute transfers of information.

Wall Sockets – It’s a simple thing, but when you crawl around on the floor with things to plug in but nowhere to do it, it’s the most important thing.

Dedicated Meeting/Conference Room(s) – Trying to repurpose ballrooms or other types of rooms to make a meeting take place can sometimes backfire.

Recreational Activities On-Site – After a long day, you want to hang out by the pool at your hotel, or maybe even check out a lounge area.

A Free Breakfast Option – If you’re moving and shaking, you need some serious fuel early in the day. Breakfast is where it’s at.

24-Hour Front Desk – You don’t like to think things will go wrong, but you want to be sure that if something goes awry at anytime during the day, or night, you can rely on a dependable front desk to help.

A business hotel can be the ideal place for the weary business traveler to rest their aching bones. For any hotel looking to regularly book this type of traveler, it takes a willingness to understand what the business traveler needs but also how to make it happen.