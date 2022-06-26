News
Skywatch: Telescope do’s and don’ts
I usually write about telescope do’s and don’ts with telescopes around the holiday season, but I thought I’d write about it now for a change. After all, it’s a lot more comfortable this time of year for stargazing. The tradeoff is that the skies don’t get dark until much later in the evening. If you’re like me, you’re not a big fan of reading instructions, but following the rules of telescope observation is essential. I want you to enjoy that new or older telescope and not have it wind up stuffed away in a closet or attic.
Never, never, times a million, look at the sun through your telescope, even if it’s rising or setting!
You will go blind in that eye permanently. That’s all that needs to be said.
Always use your telescope outside.
Poking your telescope out of the window just doesn’t work. The waves of heat or cool leaving your house will definitely interfere big time with what’you’re trying to view. It’s always important to set up your telescope outside and let it sit out there for a good half hour to 45 minutes before you start using it. Also, make sure to let any eyepieces you’re using sit outside ahead of time as well. In my mind, this is the No. 1 rule for nighttime observation, and for good reason. The lenses and/or mirrors in your scope have to acclimate to the outside temperatures, or there’s a good chance you may get blurred images.
Set up your telescope on firm ground
Avoid setting up your scope on any kind of wooden deck. No matter how well the deck is built or how solid it is, vibrations from your movements or anyone with you will jingle around your scope just enough to drive you crazy. Always set up your telescope on solid ground or a cement or stone patio.
Synchronize your finder telescope or device with your main telescope.
In all my years of putting on Starwatch programs, the No. 1 complaint from folks who buy a telescope is that they can’t find anything with it. Maybe the moon and a few bright planets, but that’s it. It’s imperative that you make sure that the finder scope or device (such as a small laser) are aligned or synced with each other whenever you set a telescope up for viewing. It’s normal for scopes that get moved around to have their finders get easily bumped out of alignment. Every time you use your telescope, the best thing to do is to first put a low-power magnification eyepiece in your main scope and aim your scope at a prominent object such as a flag or church steeple on the horizon. Once you have your land target centered in the main telescope, adjust the screws on your smaller finder scope or your laser, so your object is centered on the same land target as well. Most good finder scopes have crosshairs to help with this.
Once that’s done, you’ll find it much easier to find celestial targets by first getting them in your finder scope. If you’ve synced it up correctly, you should see your celestial target in the main scope, or at least be darn close.
Start with low-power magnification eyepieces.
When you look at something through your scope, start with a high-focal-length, low-power magnification eyepiece. The focal length should be labeled on the eyepiece. 25mm to 40mm focal lengths work best to start with. If you’re not sure which eyepiece is low magnification, it’s the one with the wider lens. Then you can start to use higher-power, lower-focal-length eyepieces if you want.’Don’t be discouraged if your target loses some of its clarity with increasing magnification. This is normal.
Look high enough.
Make sure your celestial target is high in the sky, if possible. A third of the way from the horizon to the overhead zenith or higher is best. When you try to observe anything close to the horizon, you’re forced to peer through a thicker level of Earth’s atmospheric shell, which has a most definite blurring effect. Also, keep in mind that even if the skies are clear, some nights will be better than others, depending on how high the winds are in the upper atmosphere. High winds aloft have a noticeable blurring effect no matter how high or low you observe in the sky. This is what amateur astronomers call “bad seeing” conditions. There’s nothing you can do about that except to try looking on another night. A great website to help you determine the seeing conditions is “Clear Sky Clock.” There are others as well.
Take long looks.
This is where it takes some discipline. Try to take long, continuous views through the eyepiece of your scope, even 10 to 15 minutes at a time, especially when looking at planets. That will allow your eye and brain to adjust to the light level in your eyepiece, which will enable you to see more subtle details. During that time, you’ll undoubtedly have to shift your telescope to keep up with Earth’s rotation. Nothing stands still in the sky. Some telescopes have motors to help you do that automatically, but you can also successfully do it manually.
Above all, be patient!
Read as many of the instructions that come with your telescope as you can, and remember, you don’t have to conquer the whole universe in one night or even one year. Amateur astronomy is meant to be a life-long passion! It certainly is for me.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Twin Cities attorney looks into Minnesota’s connections to the Watergate scandal — and they run deep
The Watergate Hotel may be more than a thousand miles from Minnesota, but Twin Cities attorney Marshall Tanick has been crisscrossing the metro area this summer, delivering presentations on the state’s connections to the infamous episode in American political history that helped unseat a sitting U.S. president.
Succeeding Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 before he could be impeached by Congress, was Gerald Ford, whose presidency was followed by that of Jimmy Carter, whose vice president was Minnesota’s own Walter Mondale. Some might draw a line from Nixon’s foibles to Mondale’s ascension to the White House, but Tanick, who is based in both St. Paul and Minneapolis, has researched even more historical links to the Watergate affair.
The scandal opened early on the morning of June 17, 1972, when five men broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. Alerted by a security guard, metro police arrested the burglars, who carried high-end surveillance and electronic equipment, but it would take the dogged reporting of two Washington Post journalists — Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein — and a congressional investigation to link them to Nixon.
Tanick said in some respects, Minnesota was “ground zero” for the Watergate scandal.
Kenneth Dahlberg, founder of Dahlberg Electronics, a subsidiary of what is now the hearing aids manufacturer Miracle-Ear, served in the Minnesota Air National Guard and was born in St. Paul. A check made out to Dahlberg was a key part of connecting the Watergate scandal to Nixon’s re-election campaign, although Dahlberg himself was not accused of any wrongdoing. Dahlberg had been the Midwest finance chairman for the Committee to Re-elect the President — which came to be known as CREEP — during Nixon’s 1972 campaign. Finding Dahlberg’s check was a turning point in the investigation because it led to the discovery of Watergate’s money-laundering scheme.
“That’s the check that broke Watergate,” Tanick said. “Woodward and Bernstein found out about it and that was the opening wedge of Watergate. Before then, it was seen as a third-rate burglary, a nothing-burger.”
It was later learned that Dahlberg’s check came from the chief executive officer of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Dwayne Andreas. Andreas was born in Worthington, Minn.
Another connection can be found with former Minnesota Congressman Clark MacGregor, who died about a decade ago. After serving as a Republican representative from Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District from 1961 to 1971, MacGregor worked as a senior assistant to Nixon and was national chairman of CREEP during the 1972 election.
The financial chairman for CREEP was Maurice Stans, a Shakopee native.
Charles Colson, a top Nixon aide, would later go on to head the nonprofit Prison Fellowship, which has done a lot of work in Minnesota around prison reform. On March 1, 1974, he was indicted for conspiring to cover up the Watergate burglaries.
Tanick said even 50 years after the fact, Watergate still reverberates in the political consciousness. In a recent issue of Minnesota Lawyer, he noted that some of the reforms stemming from the Watergate break-in include changes in Minnesota laws governing political campaigns, privacy, employment, government accountability and the conduct of lawyers.
“The Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, otherwise known as the state’s Freedom of Information Act, was enacted a year later,” he said. “The state whistleblower law — Minnesota jumped on the bandwagon rather late, it wasn’t until 1987 — but it came about because of a stream of state whistleblower laws that were enacted in the wake of Watergate.”
Tanick will host a public presentation on his research at noon Sept. 13 at the Minnesota State Law Library at the Minnesota Judicial Center in St. Paul.
Other presentations are scheduled at noon Monday before a Brandeis University alumni club; 10 a.m. July 5 before a St. Louis Park seniors group; 8 a.m. Aug. 24 before the Edina Ham and Eggs Club; and 10 a.m. Aug. 24 before a Golden Valley seniors group.
ASK IRA: Could NBA’s 2021 sanction of Heat over Kyle Lowry impact free-agency timing?
Q: If the Heat make a big free agent move or big trade, does it traditionally happen this upcoming week? – Brian.
A: It traditionally would come at the start of free agency, which this year is 6 p.m. Friday. It could happen before that if the move is made with 2021-22 salaries being put into play, but such a trade cannot include any impending free agent. Yes, talk of such deals typically is leaked in advance, but that could change this year after the Heat (Kyle Lowry) and Bulls (Lonzo Ball) were docked second-round picks for premature contact ahead of 2021 free agency. It will be interesting to see the impact of those sanctions when it comes to the timing of the first reports of free-agency moves this time around. Basically, Woj and Shams could wind up dictating the amount of picks in the second round of the 2023 draft.
Q: It gets very nitpicky when you talk about summer-league signings, but I thought Scotty Pippen Jr. would have been a good fit for the Heat and might have ended up giving Gabe Vincent some competition. – Bernardo, Fort Lauderdale.
A: But Scotty Pippen Jr. was given a two-way contract by the Lakers as part of his invitation to summer league (where he will face the Heat in his summer-league opener). Teams are limited to two such deals and the Heat already have Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart under two-way contract, both already with NBA experience. So in order to bring in Pippen, it would have meant releasing either Mulder or Smart. The Heat tend to be patient with such two-way commitments to undrafted players, with those brought to summer league often invited without guarantees. Such patience last summer allowed the Heat to strike late with the two-way offer to Caleb Martin. Typically, teams shuffle and reshuffle their two-way commitments. For now, the Heat are staying with a pair of players who will have had months of time working in the Heat system ahead of summer league.
Q: Orlando Robinson shouldn’t have gone undrafted. Great pickup. – Rudy.
A: Which seems like all I heard on Saturday. Ultimately, he was sold on the Heat’s developmental program. This well could continue the Heat’s streak of turning undrafted prospects into roster contributors. Summer league will tell.
Readers sound off on Republican loyalty, the Supreme Court and NBA game times
Trust not religious conviction with state power
New Brunswick, N.J.: It’s tempting to make heroes of Rusty Bowers and Mike Pence. Given the surrounding terrain, they tower above Bill Stepien, Bill Barr and all the other con men and flunkies testifying before Congress. Bowers, in particular, emerges as a man of refreshing integrity and few words; careful, thoughtful and understated, but deeply principled. It’s nice to know there are still those around us on the side of the angels.
But wait a sec: Bowers claims he would still vote for Donald Trump despite everything he and we know about the latter and his contempt for the Constitution, due process and the rule of law. More painful still is that Bowers believes that our Constitution was “divinely inspired.” To credit our brilliantly crafted but fallible Constitution (remember the Three-Fifths Clause?) as “divinely inspired” places it above critiquing, amending or even replacing. Talk of inspiration should be reserved for great works of art or strokes of genius, not documents written by lawyers.
Decent human beings, people of good will and deep feeling who are clearly competent at their jobs, are undergoing an internalized civil war. On one side are the common-sense dictates of their roles as citizens of the secular society that Thomas Jefferson et al had in mind in 1789. On the other — not necessarily the side of our better angels — are their religious beliefs, based on a book written by human beings inspired by our basic need to not feel alone in the universe.
What this says about the powerful role religion plays in American society is depressing. What it bodes for America’s future is hardly cause for optimism. J.T. Barbarese
The truth hurts
Bronx: I want to tell that buffoon Trump that I’m tired of his Big Lie. The only election that was stolen was the one ya stole from Hillary Clinton in 2016. You’re such a lunatic that you should be in Bellevue. You know nothing of what it takes to be a great president and you never will. I will tell the truth about you always. Doris Festante
Due process
Manhattan: As everyone knows, a candidate for president who gets the most votes in a particular state gets all of that state’s Electoral College votes. There is no mechanism by which a losing candidate can pressure a state’s secretary of state overseeing a federal election to change the electors or the outcome to tilt in his favor. Any direct communication by a candidate (or his representative) with an election official in an attempt to do so should be a federal crime, if it isn’t already. The only legal recourse for challenging election results is through the courts. However, such challenges must be based in fact and backed by supporting evidence. Consequently, Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s claims, based only on conspiracy theories, were laughed out of court. It’s high time Trump faced the fact that he lost the election to President Biden fair and square and moved on. Enough is enough! Chana Schwartz
Judicious process
Staten Island: In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law requiring people to show a need to carry a gun in order to get a license to carry in public. The Democratic leftists screamed in opposition. Some even advocated the abolishing of the Supreme Court. So much for them always touting that they are the saviors of democracy. Supreme Court rulings are not decided by a popularity contest. Many times in the past, their rulings ran counter to major popular opinion. If we reject their reasoned rulings then every court case will be decided by popular opinion. The Supreme Court protects minority opinions. They focus on interpretation of the Constitution, not the political winds that would sway them. That’s why they are appointed for life. Joseph Valente
Their burden to bear
Newton, N.J.: As an American citizen opposed to gun violence, I hereby make the following charges against Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts: You will now be held accountable for every person killed or wounded by guns in the United States. Their blood is on your hands and heads and will never be cleansed. Michael Schnackenberg
Disregard for life
West Columbia, S.C.: So the Supreme Court is trying to kill us. First, it’s denying women the safe and private decision of whether to give birth or abort, which will mean more mothers and children at risk physically and financially. Then it’s endangering citizens in cities that have held back the tide of gun violence because the right-wing majority of justices have determined that safety in public places is far less important than the ability of men to collect as many firearms as they can and take them anywhere they go. It seems that fetuses are the only Americans who will be safe if those five religious, righteous, Republican justices have their way. I’d like to see just where in the Constitution — or in the Bible — they’ve found the assurance that women have no right to their own bodies and men must have all the guns they want. And yet they call themselves “pro-life”! Carol Robinson
Public problems
Manhattan: I invite our once-esteemed Supreme Court justices to come and walk the streets of the Bronx or Brownsville or Bed-Stuy day or night, or sit in a car talking or eating. No takers? Of course not — they get personal protection at the hint of a threat. They are a disgrace to their high positions. Mary Fredericks
Guns galore
Manhattan: Dang you, Clarence Thomas, and all five of you other Supreme Court justices who are responsible for this stunning ruling! You just randomly decide to overturn a century-old N.Y. state law that has required gun applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” and “good moral character,” arguing that the law violates the Second Amendment? I sure as heck don’t envy our mayor and governor. They had it tough enough to begin with with a progressive “defund the police” type as DA. Now? How the hell are they going to convince even a lifelong subway rider like me that taking public transit is still a safe alternative in our already crime-infested city? Someone should create a GIF that photoshops Justice Thomas’s head on Oprah’s body, declaring, “You get a gun! You get a gun! Everybody gets a gun!” NYC is livid right now and as you can tell, I am too! Gary Stein
Bare minimum
Redondo Beach, Calif.: Mike Pence was in office for 1,460 days and there was only one day of courage. John Chevedden
Criminal inaction
Rockaway Park: I would like to respond to Voicer Scott Thompson: He states that former President Donald Trump was accused by the Democrats and the media of planning, organizing and inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. You’re right, Mr. Thompson, he didn’t do those things and neither did the media nor the Democrats. However, as president, he did nothing to stop it and that’s the problem. The Democrats and the media did not put up a noose to hang Mike Pence. It was the president’s job to stop the event from going forward. Why didn’t he call out the National Guard? Instead, like you and I, he watched it play out on television and did nothing, and as such he is an accessory to a crime against our country. Sharon Gabriel
Game-day delay
Rosedale: Now that the NBA Finals are over, I have a request for the league and the networks that broadcast the games. Living on the East Coast, it is really difficult to watch to the end games that start at 9 p.m. Why do the games have to come on so late? The game doesn’t finish until at least 11:30 p.m., which is tough for people who have to work the following morning. I understand that with the West Coast being three hours behind, it’s a 6 p.m. start for them, but I think everyone gets a chance to watch the game in full. Maybe they would miss the beginning of the game but that’s way better than missing the end. Shirley Jordan
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
