Finance
The History of Lawyers
Ever since Socrates received the death penalty in Greece, 400 years before the Common Era – and most likely long before that – people have been complaining about, and depending upon, lawyers.
In fact, Socrates himself held the law in such high esteem that when he was given the opportunity to go into exile instead of carrying out the sentence (which was suicide) he went ahead and complied with the ruling rather than bring dishonor to the law by avoiding it.
Actually, Law itself is not such a cut-and-dried, practical discipline, as people tend to think. It is more in the nature of a philosophy, dealing with the most abstract of concepts such as justice, right and wrong, fairness, guilt and innocence, human rights and the responsibility of citizens to one another. It is how these principles are applied in a practical manner to individual situations that brings the study and practice of law from the abstract to the concrete.
Here are just a few of the areas of specialty in the legal profession today:
Loans and mortgages
Refinancing
Consolidation of loans
Taxes
Criminal Defense or Prosecution
Personal Injury
Registration of Domain Names
Wrongful death suits
Insurance settlements
Medical claims
Malpractice suits
Bankruptcy
Divorce
Pre-Nuptial Agreements
Asbestos or mesothelioma claims
Trademarks
Copyrights
Patents
Wills
Inheritance disputes
Custody agreements
Product liability
Business contracts
This partial list demonstrates how thoroughly every aspect of our society is impacted by the legal system and lawyers, also called attorneys, are the backbone of the system both in advocating for clients and in advising them. It is the job of lawyers not to write the laws but to apply them to particular circumstances.
The profession developed slowly and by the mid-1500s in England two distinct types of lawyers had appeared, actually creating two branches of the profession, which are still operating today: barristers and solicitors. A barrister is roughly equivalent to a trial lawyer and though a solicitor may appear in a lower court, he or she mainly advises clients and prepares cases for barristers to present in higher courts. But there was a natural conflict built into their class system. On the one hand, only people of the upper classes could afford to be educated well enough to practice law but it was thought to be beneath members of those classes to practice a profession at all. One should, in those days, have sufficient inherited income or income from property to have a secure livelihood without having a profession.
In the American colonies there was no such prejudice. It was considered a desirable thing for children to grow up with the idea of earning an income other than that provided by the land and the law, with its necessity for higher learning, was a more respectable profession than many. Americans expected to have rights, to have those rights protected by law and for those protections to be upheld by local courts. While they often went to England to be educated in the law they did not intend for English courts to administer American justice. In fact, it was the principles of English law and the fact that the law was not being administered fairly in the American colonies that led to the desire for independence from the crown. Nearly a quarter of the signers of the Declaration of Independence had studied law in England.
Most lawyers have a specialization based on their own particular skills and preferences. Trial lawyers, although they should prepare very carefully beforehand, must feel comfortable “thinking on their feet” and speaking extemporaneously in public. Trial work, which may be done by any lawyer, is especially suited to people with those skills and with a taste for playing what amounts to a game of strategy, sometimes with clients’ property, freedom or even lives, at stake.
Even within legal specialties there is flexibility. For instance, an attorney who has a reputation for being especially well versed in environmental law may take cases for the side of corporations being accused of polluting or for a citizens’ group attempting to sue such corporations for damages.
Mesothelioma, for instance, is a lung disease usually caused by exposure to asbestos, which may have occurred in a working situation. When asbestos was first used this hazard was not known. In addition, a further complication is caused by the fact that there may be as long as twenty or thirty years after exposure for the disease to appear in a person. Therefore an entire sub-specialty in law has grown up around cases in which people with this disease are suing companies for health care payments or compensation for pain and suffering. Questions about whether a company knew of the danger when they hired people for these jobs and whether the people were aware of the risks they were taken are factors in litigation.
Some attorneys specialize in car accidents, on behalf of injured people, on behalf of people charged with causing accidents or on behalf of insurance companies. Some specialize in medical malpractice, on behalf of either patients or physicians.
Those who specialize in courtroom criminal law, either as prosecutors or defense attorneys, are sometimes considered to be the “stars” of the legal system as they often are the most visible in terms of media coverage.
Whatever their specialty, if they plan to have one, every lawyer must go many years of education and training before they are licensed. In most states this means that after earning a college degree a person must graduate from a law school, which has been accredited by the American Bar Association. They must then take, and pass, a bar examination. In a few states it is possible to take the bar exam after a kind of apprenticeship in a law office. This method was the one universally used before accredited law schools came into being.
Because of the fact that attorneys sometimes are called on to defend unpopular clients, they have sometimes been the butt of jokes at their expense. But since it is almost impossible for a person to find their way through any legal entanglement by themselves, there is no doubt that the legal profession will play a prominent role in our society for the foreseeable future.
Finance
Finding a Niche to Promote
Easy ways of finding a niche to promote
Finding a niche to get involved in is as easy as going along to your local supermarket and looking at the magazine stand. Here you will see what people are interested in and paying money to read.
I did just that and have compiled a list of specialist magazines which caught my eye, they are:
Classic cars
Property
Boating
Hunting
Firearms
Healthy eating
Parenting
Running
Home renovating
gardening
These are all general niches. People who purchase these magazines are interested in a niche of a niche; for example, classic car fanatics may be interested in a particular type of classic car. A gardener may not necessarily be interested in growing veggies but rather a particular type of plant such as herbs, ginseng, daffodils, roses, cactus plants or pot plants.
Many TV programs cater for niches. One just needs to look through the TV guide of your local newspaper or magazine with TV listings to see that cooking and do-it-yourself building projects are currently two niches featured on TV.
Travel and religion are two others which are featured.
The fact that these kinds of niches are made into TV shows is proof enough that there are millions of people worldwide who are interested in such niches when you consider the cost of screening these shows.
Another way to find possible niches to promote is to obtain a list of clubs and organisations from your local council or public library. This will give you a sense of what others are interested in. Your local library notice board may give you some ideas as may the notice board at your local supermarket which usually has ads for local organisations.
People will prioritise spending in order that their passions will be catered for, therefore it is important to cater for a person’s wants rather than their needs.
Take a stroll down the main street of your local street and you will see this is the case. You will find shops which cater for niche markets.
Then there are the classifieds in many of the magazines which cater for niches. It all gives you a clue as to what niches others are making money from.
If sellers are spending money on advertising every week then it just goes to show that the advertising is working and there is a demand for what they are selling.
Once you have chosen a niche it is then time to plan a strategy on how to make money from it.
It is by no means necessary to just focus on the internet in order to make money from certain niches. Having an offline presence can be useful in bringing money in while developing your online business.
Gardening is a great offline niche. In my home town of Greymouth with a population of 11,000 there are several stores where one is able to purchase plants. It shows that there is a lot of money being spent in this niche.
Finance
Top Eleven 2011 Trends for Entrepreneurs
As we launch into the new year, here are the top 11 trends that entrepreneurs need to be aware of, think about, and for which we should all prepare:
1. Economy will still Struggle: This is the biggest question on everyone’s mind. If experts in public relations and marketing were coaching me to write this blog to be popular, they would tell me to speak positively about the economic trends for 2011. But I just don’t see it on a macroeconomic level, and I refuse to sugarcoat things for the sake of writing a popular blog post. I know of some entrepreneurs who are thriving and some who are struggling or who have already shut their doors. But most are treading water. And this will be the same news come the end of 2011. I’m saying it, even though you probably wanted to hear something differently.
In his post Yet More Evidence of Hunkering Down Among Small Business, Jeff Cornwall expresses concern that if entrepreneurs aren’t positioning their enterprises to expand, a full economic recovery seems distant at best. But there are plenty of strong niches and unique opportunities that will continue to thrive at the hands of adept entrepreneurs.
2. Working Capital will be King: Yes, the saying usually says that cash is king. But tough economic times have taught many entrepreneurs that their working capital is sacred, primarily because it is the key to immediate and short-term cash. Those who make it more efficient (see Working Capital – Less is Often More) will out-perform their competitors. Those who protect it from being used on capital expenditures, excessive owner compensation, and other outflows not helpful to generating immediate and near-term gross profit, will find the empowerment it brings to succeed regardless of almost any external or economic pressure.
3. Results-Driven Marketing will be one of the biggest Difference-Makers of the Year: What happened to measuring marketing performance? Many entrepreneurs are so infatuated with marketing that they have become soft in measuring the results it generates. Some have justified spending more in marketing as a strategy to overcome the recession, and most of them are out of business now, having bled their working capital dry without a tool to measure if it was actually paying off. Marketing metrics will come back into fashion, and cost per lead and cost per customer acquisition will be numbers that successful businesses drive as low as effectively possible. John Donal Leavy has a lot more to say on this topic here: Outcome-Based Marketing in 2011.
4. Capital Expenditures will be up: Most businesses have held off on necessary capital expenditures in 2010 for two reasons. First, they were concerned they would not get the expanded Section 179 tax deduction for 100% of their purchases, and, second, they were concerned about over-spending in a tough economy. With the Section 179 deduction increase extended through 2011 and a still-shaky economy, most entrepreneurs are deferring that pent-up demand to 2011. Don’t be fooled by it, because capital expenditures will likely drop again in 2012. You can read more about this in an article I wrote for American Express OPEN Forum-Five Finance Trends Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know.
5. Going Green will no longer be a trend-it will be an Expectation: A little ahead of this trend, in my opinion, the folks at Willoughby Design wrote: Going Green is not a Temporary Craze-It’s an Expectation. If you haven’t accepted this fact, your competitors will gain more traction and sustainability than you. Period.
6. Fixed Fee and Flat Rate will win more business: Whatever it is you sell, have a fixed price for it. If your customers feels, in any way, that their cost for your product or services is variable, it will decrease your chances of getting the business. Figure out how to price your products and services and deliver what your customers need. The argument that every customers’ needs are different is becoming obsolete, and so are those who base their entire business model on it. Here is just one example from an attorney who wrote about how Customers Love Flat Fee Billing Based on Defined Deliverables.
7. Mobile, Cloud, and Social Technology will continue to converge: As these three technologies mature, they will continue to converge and become the future of how we think about and use technology. You can read just one of many opinions on this here: Convergence of Mobile, Cloud, and Social.
8. Entrepreneurial Borrowing will move further away from Traditional Sources: It will get harder and less attractive to get traditional loans from banks. Increasing an Entrepreneur’s opportunities to adequately fund his or her business is a topic of heated debate, but few seem to really get it. You can read more about these challenges at altconsulting.org, and you can also expect more innovation in getting entrepreneurs access to the funds they need in 2011.
9. Compliance Enforcement will Increase: The IRS has $300 million more to spend in enforcement programs in 2011, and many state and local tax and other compliance agencies are spending more in enforcement as well. Plan for it, and then you’ll be ready when it comes. It’s becoming more likely that it will.
10. Social Security Temporary Tax Cut is a sign of things to come: One provision of the Tax Relief Act of 2010 left me scratching my head. Everyone knows the social security system is underfunded and will be bankrupt in a few decades unless the program is overhauled. So why did Congress reduce the amount paid into the fund by two percentage points, or up to $2,136 per worker? It just doesn’t make sense, unless the long-term plan is to wipe-out the cap, currently set at $106,800, altogether, to match the same way the medicare tax is currently treated.
11. Hiring will focus on value-add, regardless of position or responsibility: Most studies and surveys say that hiring will be stagnant among entrepreneurial companies in 2011. But those who do hire will focus on the value each new employee and position will bring to the company. They will be Improving Your Business Hiring Practices and only hire when an employee is the only way to advance towards their goals and objectives.
Hopefully these trends and tips will help all of us turn 2011 into a year of prosperity and growth. To see the report card of my 2010 predictions, visit Report Card for Top 10 2010 Trend for Entrepreneurs.
Finance
Phone Sex – a Secret Yet Viable Home Based Business
I was dared to do it. I could not think of any reasons not to atleast try it. I was stunned at how easy it was to set up and start making money.
Sounds good doesn’t it? Well, that part is all true, it is easy to set up and start a phone sex business. It is fun, exciting, and very good for your ego. All of the things you can imagine about having a secret identity, a late night world of fetishes, kinks, mysterious men who have secrets they need to share with SOMEONE. I can go on for months telling you all the positive things about the phone sex business. I can go on for years telling you anecdotes and tidbits of ‘the other side’, and maybe someday I will sit down and write it all out. Maybe, but probably not.
I should add that there are a lot of reasons NOT to start a phone sex business as well.
- Moral reasons (these don’t seem as valid to me as they might to someone else),
- Time constraints (vampires get more sleep than you will),
- Hard work (yes, hours everyday of paperwork, website maintenance, staffing/employment issues, advertising and promotion),
- Fluctuating Income (summer is slower),
- Friends and Family ( not everyone can handle the exitment!)
Now, after 4 years in the business, I don’t think I will be leaving. This fits nicely in my lifestyle, and it certainly can in yours too. There are things to consider, do you want to work for someone else, earing money on the phone, which is a lot easier, or do you want to start your own empire, and do all the hardwork yourself? Oh, there is another option, do you want to just promote phone sex companies as an affiliate, and earn a commission for your work. There are benefits to each option, as well as many combinations of options that can work for you. My best advice is to approach it like any other small business; work hard, be smart, keep your eyes and ears open for advice, and always try to learn something new.
I don’t have to tell anyone how to have phone sex, it seems to come naturally to those who are interested in trying it. I can tell you, if you really think you need to be told. I do suppose it would be like leaving the training wheels on your two wheeler even though they could have already been removed.
My best advice to anyone regarding the calls is:
- Be honest and sincere to the callers. They can tell if you are feeding them a line just to get through another 5 minutes of work. Who wants to listen to bullshit?
- Research various fetishes, kinks, and fantasies. You don’t have to know everything, but it is a lot more profitable if you know something about what people are interested in talking about. If you are not familiar with something, say so upfront. The caller will appreciate it, even if he does decide to call someone else.
- Don’t answer your phone if you are not focused and in a ‘ready to work’ mood. Its obvious to anyone who calls if you are making dinner or doing the laundry.
- Be professional. Callers sometimes like to talk about other phone sex services. Keep secrets, don’t gossip, and remember to respect the other phone sex workers that you know (even the ones you don’t know!)
- Don’t fight over callers (it happens!) There are more than enough callers out there, no need for catfights!
I think this is enough for today. Don’t want to over do it in one sitting. (oh, thats my best piece of advise; always leave them wanting more!)
The History of Lawyers
Finding a Niche to Promote
Top Eleven 2011 Trends for Entrepreneurs
‘Be something special’: 2022 Orioles carrying different mentality from rebuild’s past teams
Phone Sex – a Secret Yet Viable Home Based Business
Sandbox (SAND) Blows Up 20% Over Last 24 Hours Following ‘Takeover’ Rumors
Cell Phone Safety – How to Be a Responsible Driver
Following Launch of THORChain Mainnet, RUNE Price Surges 55% in Last 7 Days
Why You Need Legal Representation
Letters: NY governor was right about her state and gun laws. Apply that reasoning to abortion, too.
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News4 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News4 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things