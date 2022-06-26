News
Trudeau: US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Saturday that the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion could lead to the loss of other rights and indicated his country would continue to allow Americans to get abortions in Canada.
Trudeau called the court’s decision “horrific” and voiced concern that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry.
“We know that this is an extremely, not just scary, but disheartening time for so many women,” Trudeau said at a news conference in Kigali, Rwanda, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
“Women for generations have fought for more rights in the United States, (only) to see this setback, to worry as well about how this can be expanded to more rights be taken away in the United States,” he said.
“This is a reminder of how we need to be unequivocal in our defense of people’s rights, in not taking anything for granted, in staying vigilant, and always standing up for woman’s rights, for LBGT rights, for the rights of people who are disenfranchised and marginalized,” he added.
Asked if his government would help American women seeking abortions in Canada, Trudeau did not directly respond, but said: “Everyday Americans who find themselves in Canada access our health care system in Canada and that’s certainly something that will continue,”
However the cost, the need to travel and to have a passport make that prohibitive for some Americans.
The ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of American states.
Thirteen states, mainly in the South and Midwest, already had laws to ban abortion in the event Roe was overturned. Another half-dozen states have near-total bans or prohibitions after six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.
Trudeau vowed to continue to stand up for woman’s rights in the U.S. and elsewhere.
“We have a commitment in Canada to ensure, first of all, that every women has full, safe legal access to the full suite of sexual health and reproductive services, including safe and legal abortions and we’ve been working hard to increase access to women across the country,” Trudeau said.
NHL experiencing sustained growth with female, younger fans
One of the biggest stories in the NHL this season has been the increase in viewers in the league’s first year of its television contracts with ESPN and TNT. The league is also seeing unparalleled growth in female and younger fans that should have a big impact for years to come.
According to NHL research, 37% of hockey fans are female, including an eye-popping 26% growth in that demographic since 2016. Most of those new fans are likely within the coveted 18-49 age demographic, too, since nearly 40% of all NHL fans are under 50.
Kali Mick — an Avalanche fan who lives in Colorado and is part of the league’s Power Players youth advisory board — said the recent growth comes as the league has showcased more of the human side of the game.
“We’re seeing more player interviews, family moments and those heartfelt things that happen off the ice, as well as this mix of the great highlights that we’re also seeing.,” she said. “That’s been really great to help get more people in the game because people who don’t know the sport will connect more with the human moments. And then the highlights will keep their attention.”
The increase among female viewers was higher during Wednesday night games on TNT. During the regular season, there was a 44% jump in female viewers compared to previous years, when the games were aired on NBCSN.
“Not only do we want to give our avid fans the content that they love, but how can we share it with casual and new fans and make sure that they feel welcome,” said Heidi Browning, the NHL’s senior executive vice president and top marketing officer.
The effort to grow connections has include social media. The league formed a content partnership with TikTok while the agreement with Turner led to Bleacher Report expanding its coverage and the B/R Open Ice vertical. Bleacher Report’s hockey site posted its most viewed month (35.8 million page views) in May and saw engagement triple compared to last year.
Browning is also pleased with the NHL’s share of young fans. League research found that 80% of the users on its digital channels are Gen Z and millennial. The Power Players board, created in 2019, seeks the opinions of fans and social influencers ages 13-17.
Aidan Gunn, who is also part of the board, pointed to the changes in marketing for the growth.
“They’ve taken a less professional approach to their marketing. And I mean that in the best way possible. It’s so much more personal,” he said. “I truly believe that social media is basically an elevator pitch, you have two seconds to capture somebody’s attention. And I think (in) the NHL that’s entirely reflected in their marketing strategy recently. They’ve done so much better with sprucing up all of their content.”
Mick said of the things she has noticed from the board’s recommendations is more activity on TikTok showing things like the players walking into the arena, in the same way the pregame fashion choices have increased traffic on NBA and NFL sites.
The growth in younger fans should also lead to increased revenue in future seasons. Commissioner Gary Bettman said revenue should be in excess of $5.2 billion for this year. While the off-ice stories have helped, Bettman continues to stress it is also about the product on the ice.
“The growth and interest starts with the game,” said Bettman before the start of the Stanley Cup Final.
The NHL’s efforts got a bonus Friday night as the final was pushed to Game 6 on Sunday night, where Tampa Bay will host Colorado and try to force a deciding Game 7 in its three-peat championship bid.
___
AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.
Orioles win fourth straight, 6-2 over White Sox, to continue best stretch since 2017
Despite the long strings of losses the Orioles have endured during his managerial tenure, Brandon Hyde has often praised his team’s ability to metaphorically get hit, then hit back.
In the span of three pitches Saturday, the Orioles did so to clinch a series victory on the road over the Chicago White Sox, downing the reigning American League Central champions, 6-2, to position themselves for a four-game sweep Sunday.
Baltimore (34-39) has won four games in a row for the first time since September 2020.
The Orioles took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning, with Jorge Mateo having scored both their runs on a third-inning home run and a fifth-inning error by shortstop Leury García after a double. With two on and two outs, Cedric Mullins’ swinging bunt loaded the bases for Trey Mancini, who took a Lance Lynn fastball to the side of his left hand. It brought in Baltimore’s third run but left Mancini in pain, prompting him to follow Hyde and head athletic trainer Brian Ebel into the dugout to get examined as the White Sox made a pitching change.
When play resumed, Mancini was at first base, and he scored from there when Austin Hays drove home three with a double on José Ruiz’s second pitch. In 22 games this month, the Orioles have scored at least six runs in half of them.
A budding pitching staff continued its run of excellence, with the only run the group surrendered through eight innings being an unearned in the third against Spenser Watkins, who allowed five hits in five innings. Bryan Baker, Nick Vespi and Dillon Tate each worked a scoreless frame before Tate opened the ninth by hitting a pair of batters, leading to the game’s final run.
Still, Baltimore’s staff has allowed only four runs in its past 43 innings and has held the opposition to two or fewer runs in seven of the past nine games.
Since May 19, the Orioles are 20-15, their best 35-game stretch since 2017.
Mancini meets cancer survivor
Before the game, players and coaches from both teams stood on the baselines to recognize 7-year-old cancer survivor and fighter Beau Dowling as part of the “Home Run for Life.” Dowling then sprinted around the bases, high-fiving Orioles players and coaches as he went to first base and those of the White Sox going from third to home.
Once the ceremony was over, Mancini, who missed the 2020 season undergoing treatment for stage 3 colon cancer, stayed at home plate to speak with Dowling and his family.
Around the horn
>> The game began after a 1-hour, 21-minute rain delay.
>> To add Watkins to the roster, the Orioles optioned right-hander Marcos Diplán to Triple-A Norfolk. Infielder Rylan Bannon was also optioned to create room for Jonathan Araúz, who was optioned after he was claimed from the Boston Red Sox and thus had to be in the minors for 10 days before being recalled.
>> Diplán, Bannon and catcher Cody Roberts are serving as the Orioles’ taxi squad.
>> Catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Anthony Santander received days off, while second baseman Rougned Odor missed a third straight game with a sore back.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 2:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Twins lose Trevor Larnach to injured list with core issue
Trevor Larnach first started noticing a pain in his core two to three weeks ago, he said. After laying out to make a diving play in Arizona, the pain started to intensify.
By the beginning of this homestand, it got to the point where getting out of bed was “an intense pain.” Any activity that required his core to engage and extend brought upon the discomfort, prompting him to finally shut it down.
The Twins placed Larnach on the injured list on Saturday retroactive to Friday with what they dubbed a “core muscle strain.” To fill his place on the roster, they recalled outfielder Mark Contreras from St. Paul.
“It’s significant, one way or another,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “ … I don’t know if this has changed literally from yesterday, but there’s a conversation of whether or not there’s a procedure to be done to fix something like this. I think we’re going to continue to just put our heads together when we talk to the doctors and find out what is next.”
Larnach said he is expecting to get a second opinion as he seeks further answers about the ailment, which he described as a “pretty intense sharp pain,” that has been getting progressively worse and worse and the next steps for him.
At the moment, Larnach does not have a sense for how long this will keep him off the field. Getting him off the field to begin with, Baldelli said, was a challenge.
“He’s another guy that’s really tough to take out of a lineup, for him to acknowledge any injury. He just does not do that very well, so for him to mention it, even in the first place, is kind of a big deal,” Baldelli said. “We checked him out and realized there’s something here, there’s really something that we need to avoid putting him out there with.”
When the pain started trickling in while he swung and caused him trouble in the outfield, too, Larnach knew it was time to speak up.
After hitting .333 with a 1.077 OPS in May, Larnach’s hit .127 with a .429 OPS in June. While it might be easy to draw conclusions as to the reason for the dip in production, Larnach was quick to say that he wouldn’t use the injury as an excuse.
“I can just tell you that it’s affected how some things feel, and mostly affected how I’ve been moving, specifically running and changing directions,” he said. “When that part of the game starts getting affected, I just want to know what’s going on.”
BRIEFLY
Byron Buxton (knee) was back in the lineup for the first time since Tuesday. He pinch hit in Friday’s game after being sidelined for the final two games of the Guardians series. … This is the third stint in the majors for Contreras, who was first called up in May. It could be a short one as the Twins are likely to get Jorge Polanco, who has been out with lower back tightness, back early next week. All reports on Polanco, Baldelli said, have been positive.
