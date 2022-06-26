Finance
Understanding Contingency Fees
In just about any personal injury attorney advertisement the words “no recovery, no fee” are usually displayed prominently. Though in the United States contingency fees have become standard for personal injury cases, they are not always applicable in other legal practices such as family and criminal law. Understanding legal fees is important when contemplating a personal injury lawsuit.
Typically, when one hires an attorney to perform legal work the client can be presented with several different methods of payment. Some attorneys work on a flat fee basis which is based on the specifics of the legal issue. This type of fee arrangement may include assistance with simple or routine legal forms. More common are time based fees, where the client pays the attorney to work on an hourly basis. In this instance, the client pays the attorney a “retainer” fee or a certain sum to be billed against. Then there are contingency fees. With a contingent fee, the attorney shares the risk with the client. If there is no settlement or court award then the client does not owe the attorney anything for his work. If the case does produce a monetary settlement or award then the attorney charges an agreed upon percentage as their fee for representing the clients case. These fees are not fixed by law and may be the subject of negotiation between the personal injury attorney and personal injury client. The contingent fee is an important vehicle in securing an accident victim the personal injury attorney of their choice. Financial inability does not stand in the way of the accident victim securing the personal injury attorney of their choice as the contingency fee arrangement allows any accident or injury victim, even those without funds, to retain an attorney to represent them.
Contingency fees can vary depending on the legal situation. Many times, an attorney will charge a lower percentage of the total recovery if a case is able to be settled out of court. The contingent fee percentage of recovery will usually increase if a case cannot be settled and goes into litigation. The contingent fee for a minor (person under 18 years of age) will be set by the court. In the event that a case involving a minor is brought before the court for approval, the court is asked to review and approve the settlement through a procedure called a “minor’s compromise”. This aids in the protection of the minor, and applies to personal injury cases, both big and small. When dealing with medical malpractice cases in California there is a statute that places a fixed cap percentage as the maximum that may be charged as the contingent fee.
The victim of a personal injury should thoroughly discuss any potential fee arrangements with their prospective attorney. This discussion will ensure that the accident victim has a complete and total understanding of the attorney’s fees, and how those fees will be calculated. All reputable personal injury lawyers will gladly take the requisite time to ensure that their clients understand the process.
Seek the Best Legal Assistance from a Los Angeles Truck Accident Lawyer
Annually, thousands of people are either injured or killed in truck accidents. Studies show that at least one truck accident takes place every 16 minutes. Although some people try their best to avoid vehicle accidents, they can’t avoid the risk of getting involved in one. This is primarily because some drivers take absolute disregard of other vehicles on the road.
Like any vehicle accidents, laws apply to the offending party. That’s where the problem comes in. Proving liability in a truck accident is more complicated than in a car wreck. This is because the driver may not only be the one responsible to the damages but may include the truck company, the manufacturer, and others.
You would also have to deal with your insurance company. Although the truck and insurance company may assume responsibility, most often than not, they fail to comply with their promises to provide payment to damages, especially if they do not put your interests at best.
In order to avoid complications like these, take legal steps right away. A lawyer shall guide you with the procedures and methods in proving liability. He/she shall see to it that every process is performed correctly, and that every angle of the accident is examined.
An extensive investigation shall be conducted. An investigator will probe into the truck driver’s actions, inspect his mental state during the accident, gather pertinent evidence, examine if there was mechanical failure, and check the manner of the crash. These factors will all be used in trial.
See to it that you collect all possible proofs so you can maximize the compensation you may get afterwards. A truck accident lawyer may suggest other probable evidence that you may use against the defendant.
An attorney who has expertise on truck accidents cases may look into whether the truck company is accountable for the driver’s misdeed. This is called “respondeat superior” theory of law. This implies that the employer is responsible for the actions of his employee performed within the course of his work. On the other hand, the truck company may create an alibi.
If evidence shows that there was a malfunction on the truck’s equipment, the injured victim may declare a product liability claim against the manufacturer. He could also sue the truck company with a negligence claim for not properly inspecting and testing their equipment, thus, causing casualty.
You can establish liability through the help of experts. Besides the investigator, there are specialists who can reconstruct the accident scene. Don’t forget the minute details of the accident. Give a detailed report of the incident that will holdup in court since the defendant/s may turn the case against you.
Witnesses’ accounts shall also mean valuable evidence to your claim. Take note of their names, contact numbers, addresses, and other useful information. It is important to preserve the evidence or they might vanish or get ruined.
If you are residing in Los Angeles, you don’t have to worry in finding the right lawyer. You can choose from numerous law firms who offer legal assistance on truck accidents. Some have specialties in dealing with this type of case. There are several Los Angeles truck accident lawyers who are proficient and well versed in handling truck accident cases.
Take your time in choosing since not every single one of this law firms may provide you with the best legal defense. Find a lawyer who is dedicated, experienced, and aggressive.
Drug Addiction Treatment Options
If you’re reading an article about drug addiction treatment, chances are that you, or someone you care about, are having a drug problem and you’re trying to find out how to fix it. The problem may be new, or may have been going on for years. Whichever is the case, it’s vital to use the right treatment method for your situation if you don’t want to still be dealing with the problem years from now.
What are your options?
Out-patient treatment: Often these programs are the least successful. A drug addict needs help getting through the pain of withdrawal. The symptoms can be so severe that addicts take the drug again to get relief, despite the fact that they really want to quit. There is also the problem of environment. Staying in the same environment where the person took drugs, with all the same problems, friends, habits, and so on, makes it very difficult for them to change.
Detox programs: While supervised detox programs can help an addict get off a drug safely and make sure their basic needs are taken care of during the process, a true addict will often need follow up in an addiction treatment center. The detox center helps them through the withdrawal process, but doesn’t not address the issues that caused them to take drugs in the first place. Many addicts make the mistake of thinking that once they’ve stopped taking the drug, they’ll be able to stay off it on their own. Generally, that’s not the case – although there are exceptions.
Narcotics Anonymous: Like Alcoholics Anonymous, this program has helped a lot of people. But many also drop out and relapse. And others find themselves going to meetings for the rest of their lives. Some go several times a day. But the reason they need the daily support, for years on end, is because the cause of their addiction was never successfully addressed – as it would be in a good addiction treatment center.
Drug replacement therapy: The most widely known replacement drug is methadone. People who formerly took heroin or other narcotics take methadone instead. They’re still addicted, but they’ve switched to methadone. Methadone is extremely difficult to kick, much worse than heroin, and people sometimes wind up on it for the rest of their lives. Methadone advocates often lead addicts to believe that the drugs they’ve taken have caused irreparable brain damage that will prevent them from ever being able to function without drugs of some sort or other. However, people are generally not tested to see if this actually is the case so they go on methadone for no good reason; they could have been actually cured of their addiction and the problems that set them off in that direction in the first place had they done a different type of treatment.
Short-term residential drug rehab: These programs usually last for 30 days; enough time for the person to get through withdrawal, but not much else. Very little, if any, actual rehabilitation has occurred and the causes of the addiction have not been addressed. You can expect the vast majority of graduates to relapse – possibly as many as 95%.
Long-term residential drug rehab: This method has proven to be the most successful. It removes the person from their environment so they are free of their usual influences and problems and can focus on resolving their addiction without distraction. The first step is withdrawal, then the person begins to address why they became addicted in the first place and is taught life skills that help the overcome those issues. To wrap things up, they are sent off with a program for a new life. A good long-term residential addiction treatment center also includes getting the person in good physical health and condition.
While not everyone makes it, the chances of relapse after long-term residential drug addiction treatment are far less than with any other treatment model.
If you’re looking for help, check out the long-term residential model first. While the others may be more convenient, there’s no point in first trying something with a low success rate as you are likely to have to deal with recovery and relapse cycles that could go on for years. Getting the right treatment in the first place, on the other hand, could completely change your life, and the addict’s, within a few months.
Text Messaging Advertising – Opportunity Knocks
As a businessman one of the most welcome news for you should be the advent of text messaging advertising, and how your business can benefit from it. It may still be new, but the concept shows a lot of promise and great opportunities for businesses to grow and earn profit.
Text messaging advertising, especially in the form of a subscription list opens a new door of opportunities for your business to secure more subscribers in you text message lists. For all you know, the task of informing or wooing your market about all the good things your business can offer them is probably a very important one, second only to delivering quality products and services. And how you do it truly matters. Here’s how you can turn your fortunes around for the better:
- A simple but attractive poster on your restaurant walls promoting some events with specific timeframes through texting is an easy, but equally attractive way to build up your subscription list because the promise of enjoying such events or winning those promotions within time limits will spring your customers into action by playing along and texting those required keywords and codes.
This can be very handy with lean business days. You can employ such tactics to lure your target market on such days to generate profit.
- Another way to exploit SMS subscription opportunities is gearing up your own people to help promote some exclusive offers and promos just to fatten up your own text message list. One particular benefit of text messaging advertising is getting those in the subscription list to avail your time-sensitive promotions or coupons, and then incorporating them with the other advertising mediums like e-mail and video marketing, as well as print, TV and radio ads to feature text message codes to enhance brand exposure and recall.
- Placing those SMS codes on various business cards, flyers, letterheads and even postcards will guarantee that word will spread out about your exclusive text offers. And that widens things up, introducing more people to your business.
- Because you are a smart businessman, you can always exploit the possibility of forging partnerships with others in the business where you can have the advantage of making cross promotions with each other’s SMS subscriber lists. It may also help to inform your customers or subscribers that part of the services you offer are furnishing them with periodic offers from other businesses in the community that you trust.
- Another great thing you can have with text messaging advertising via your SMS code exploits is tracking data. As your subscription list grows, it can also help you keep track of how the other advertising mediums you have it attached with are faring. And it’s all due to the rate of sign-up responses. You’ll automatically have an idea what’s strong and what needs to be tweaked.
These tactics are just a part of the general idea of how text messaging advertising can help turn the fortunes of your business around. You can do many other things with it. Exploit it now.
