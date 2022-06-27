Australian Crypto Firm Banxa Announces 30% Personnel Layoff

Banxa will allegedly reduce its workforce from 230 to 160 personnel.
European Managing Director Jan Lorenc plans to depart the business in European market.
According to Banxa, a crypto payments service provider, 30 percent of its workforce will be let off as a cost-cutting measure during the current bear market.
Holger Arians, Banxa’s CEO, in a letter to employees, stated:
“Banxa must take decisive actions to reduce costs now, or else our company won’t be able to succeed over the long run.”
The Australian business provides an on-and-off ramp solution for digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and fiat currency. In another sign of Banxa’s declining interest in the European market, European Managing Director Jan Lorenc plans to depart the business.
The CEO added:
“Like many others in our industry [we] are anticipating another crypto winter, with trading volumes declining significantly. We saw Banxa’s market capitalization nearly halve in a matter of days, and the forecast is that these conditions will most likely continue for another 12 months.”
Layoff Throughout the Crypto Sector
Banxa employs personnel in seven countries, including Australia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Philippines, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, according to LinkedIn statistics. Banxa will allegedly reduce its workforce from 230 to 160 personnel.
In order to better weather the oncoming crypto winter, several big cryptocurrency companies have also reduced their personnel numbers, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, Gemini, BlockFi, and Robinhood. Trading fees are a major source of income for most crypto platforms since they are directly linked to the number of trades.
However, since trade volumes have dropped recently, this income stream has evaporated considerably. According to CMC, the cryptocurrency trade volume yesterday was $50 billion across all exchanges, down 60% from its high of $124.5 billion on November 11, 2021.
$INR is live on Huobi, after successful VC rounds and several strategic partnership announcements. Trading officially opened at 13:00 UTC today, September 28th and the project saw its token trending up from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours. The listing is an important milestone for Inery on its journey to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web.
Inery, a decentralized data system envisioned to enable a new paradigm for data management, has been listed on Huobi exchange, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, supporting over 1000 trading pairs and more than 600 cryptocurrencies. This will help bring Inery’s vision to the markets and onboard more people in its mission to reshape the world through the paradigm shift in data management.
Inery Decentralized Data System
Specifically designed to address database management by integrating blockchain functionalities and distributed database properties, this project aims to enable interoperability between different industries without compromising security, speed, or performance.
Inery Decentralized Data System will enable users to read, write, delete, and control their data, ushering in a new decentralized and secured internet era, where data loss and misuse will no longer be an issue. With a proprietary blockchain running on MEM (memory) nodes, Inery is able to ensure this, while adding a level of encryption guaranteeing data privacy.
Made to not only provide an upgrade to Web3, but also be more eco-friendly and cost-efficient, Inery is a project offering real-world use cases to individuals, enterprises, and governments in the space of healthcare, GameFi, finance, and more.
The $INR token is the network’s native token, used to secure and empower the Inery ecosystem.
Successful VC round, partnerships, recognition
The listing comes after Inery carried out successful investment rounds, where it saw VCs like Global Emerging Markets (GEM) invest $50 million. Other venture capital investors to join Inery include Metavest who invested at a valuation of $128 million, Nebulous Holdings AG, Zazen, Menas Global, Cap Lion Point, and Truth Ventures.
To develop use cases, Inery also announced strategic partnerships with Sadiqa, Crescotec, NexBloc, and the award-winning global marketing firm – Luna PR.
In recognition of its achievements, Inery has already received prestigious awards in the blockchain space. It was recently accoladed as the “Best Emerging Blockchain Solution” at the Leaders in Fintech 2022 Awards and its CEO Dr. Naveen Singh received the “Blockchain Leader of the Year” award at the prestigious GB Tech Awards.
Inery is also one of the few projects to have a public testnet launch in August ahead of its listing. Its successful testnet release with over 160 nodes allowed developers to test the different functions and features of its blockchain. With the feedback received, it will move ahead with its mainnet expected to launch in Q1 2023.
INR is currently live on Huobi with the trading pair INR/USDT. The token has achieved a trading volume of 1.2 Million $INR. It launched at a price of $0.22 and is trading at $0.43. Withdrawals begin tomorrow, September 29, at 13:00 (UTC).
During the first month of trading $INR on Huobi, traders can provide liquidity in the staking pools for staking rewards and transaction fees. Traders can also benefit from INR trading competitions to win awards in prize pools during the same period. Besides staking campaigns and trading competitions, they will run KOL competitions. Follow Inery’s announcements on Twitter and Discord to stay updated.
Inery is led by Dr. Naveen Singh, CEO and Founder; Ivan Vujic, CTO and Founder, and Simon Murray, founder of Orange Telecom – CBE and Chairman. Mr. Satjiv S. Chahil, former Vice President of Global Marketing at Apple, recently joined the Advisor board as the new Principal Advisor prior to the $INR listing to help drive mainstream adoption.
About Inery
Inery is a layer-1 blockchain solution that provides a decentralized, secure, and transparent foundation for decentralization of data and its management. Inery envisions a paradigm shift in data and database management by integrating blockchain technology and distributed database synergies.
If Bitcoin is the digital gold of the crypto sphere, then Ethereum is the digital silver. The blockchain powerhouse headed by Vitalik Buterin has taken the world by storm since its foundation in 2015, and its price journey has outperformed BTC on several occasions.
From its starting value of just under $1, the price of Ethereum surged to more than $4,800 last year. This was some of the biggest Ethereum news, but 2022 has marked a major landmark in this cryptocurrency’s journey: The merge!
The merge is seriously exciting, from overhauling price predictions and revolutionising trading to taking Ethereum into the future. Today, we’ll look at how it will change things and cover everything you need to know. But first, what exactly is The Merge?
What Is The Ethereum Merge?
The Ethereum Merge has been a long-awaited upgrade of the digital framework of the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency that an inefficient energy-sapping system has long been plagued by.
By swapping proof-of-work (PoW) for proof-of-stake (PoS), a seriously difficult and time-consuming task like a digital version of switching the engine of a car, Ethereum has now achieved energy efficiency and can class itself as one of the few environmentally-friendly cryptocurrencies that now consumes around 99.9% less energy.
To put this into perspective, this transformation is equal to the country of Finland closing down its national power grid, according to Digiconomist.
And it’s not just energy efficiency that The Merge will bring. According to the team behind the Ethereum network, the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake will lead to more security and scalability for the Ethereum platform, which is home to more than $60 billion worth of crypto exchanges, lending companies, and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces.
“If you’re investing in Ethereum or any kind of blockchain technology, you’re investing in something in its early days. You’re going to need a long-term time horizon to see how things evolve. I really don’t think there’s a lot that folks who own Ethereum should be doing at this point.” – Doug Boneparth, financial advisor.
But amongst the ever-sceptical crypto community, many people are eagerly eyeing up The Merge and are keen to see how it will perform in the next few months. Is this the key to a bright future for Ethereum, or is it all just hype? Most importantly, how will it impact the price of Ethereum in future?
To answer this demand for answers, let’s delve into five ways that the Ethereum merge can affect trading and the wider world of cryptocurrency.
Can The Merge Secure Ethereum Against Hackers?
There is a lot of money involved in crypto, and the blockchain is a prime target for online hackers. In 2022, losses stemming from crypto hacks have skyrocketed by 60% to a staggering combined value of $1.9 billion. Naturally, many people are keen to know if The Merge can make the Ethereum network more secure against hackers.
The blockchain will always have weak spots for hackers to take advantage of; The Merge has arguably made advances to secure the Ethereum network. For example, the cost to validate transactions on the Ethereum blockchain is 33 ETH, or around $55,000.
This initial investment is a significant barrier for hackers to gain access to the network, with no guarantee that their attack will be successful. However, what can be a step towards higher trustworthiness is to always look for purchasing Ethereum from reliable trading platforms such as Kucoin, Gemini, Immediate Edge or Coinbase just to limit the exposure to scams as much as possible.
Can More People Use The Ethereum Network Now?
One of the most popular aspects of the Ethereum network is that those who use it can earn rewards through their participation in the network, thereby securing it in the process. Following The Merge, the rewards opportunities are now open to more people as there is much more room for new users to use the network now.
Following the transition to proof of stake (PoS), miners no longer validate transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. Instead, validations are carried out through the staking process. This means that users who hold Ethereum tokens can now stake some of them to validate transactions and secure the Ethereum network. In return, users are rewarded with a fraction of the transaction fees.
Mining, an intense and expensive to run operation, required advanced computer equipment and knowledge to be done effectively. This presented a barrier for many people. Staking, however, is not only beginner-friendly, it’s cheaper to start with and much more straightforward to get involved and reap the benefits.
As well as the Ethereum blockchain itself, various widely used platforms like Coinbase, Lido Finance, and some platforms available through services like Immediate Edge offer the chance to stake Ethereum simply via an automated process. APY rates are currently between 3% and 3.8% on most major platforms.
If you wish to stake your Ethereum, fully understanding how the staking process works beforehand is important. Once you stake, you’ll be unable to trade your staked amount for a pre-agreed period of time. However, if you’re a long-term investor, this is no issue.
Compared to traditional dividend stocks, the interest rates awarded for staking Ethereum after The Merge are vastly superior. It provides the chance for Ethereum holders to earn a passive stream of income automatically. Thus, it presents another good reason to own Ethereum that will likely drive more people to invest in it.
How Will Energy-Efficiency Affect Ethereum?
The environmental drain of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum has long hindered their scalability. However, The Merge will now see Ethereum use around 99.9% less energy, a huge boost to its sustainability and the key to more widespread adoption.
Through its transition to proof of stake, Ethereum is sending a message to those seeking to regulate the crypto market that it can adapt to the future and place the preservation of the planet at the forefront of its foals.
Recently, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) conducted an in-depth report on the Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto-Assets in the United States, showing that mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies is becoming increasingly considered by the highest levels of government.
Many are hoping that the Ethereum Merge will only lead to more research and collaboration between the crypto industry and global governments, which will hopefully have a massively positive effect on the value of crypto overall.
Will Ethereum Gas Fees Lower After The Merge?
One of the biggest drawbacks of the Ethereum network is the Gas fees. This is the obligatory fee that comes with any form of transaction carried out on the Ethereum blockchain. They are paid using Ethereum’s native token of ETH and often rise dramatically if there is an increased demand for processing transactions.
At some of the highest traffic periods on the Ethereum blockchain, gas fees can surge to hundreds of dollars. As a result, it can be completely inefficient for many. So many people are questioning if The Merge will lower these Gas fees.
The answer? Yes, and no. Gas fees are predicted to lower in future, but not straight away. The transition to proof-of-stake won’t expand Ethereum’s network capacity, which is needed to lower gas fees.
However, the Ethereum network is implemented a Layer 2 technology called roll-ups; This effectively “rolls up” a wide range of transactions off of the Ethereum blockchain, processes them, and then subsequently records a smaller, compressed version on the main Ethereum blockchain. To realise the introduction of this technology, The Merger is vital.
How Will The Merge Affect The ETH Price For Investors?
Now, we reach the most important question: How will The Merge affect investors like you? Many of you may have been initially disappointed to see the price of ETH plummet after The Merge, as many people expected the complete opposite.
However, it’s important to remember that the effects of The Merge will not be immediately made apparent. The Ethereum network will not become high-speed with low transaction fees straight away; it will take place over the next few months and years.
All these positive upgrades to Ethereum can attract more investors, bringing the supply of ETH down and positively affecting the price of Ethereum’s native token.
In Conclusion: The Future Is Bright, The Future Is Merged!
And so, to sum up: The best way to explain The Merge is as a foundation for the future of Ethereum. From high speeds to lower fees and overall environmental efficiency, The Merge results have the potential for an Ethereum bull run sometime soon.
Ethereum may now be primed for new institutional investors who prioritise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices but have been dissuaded in the past due to Ethereum’s high energy consumption. Following The Merge, Ethereum is now an energy-efficient and more environmentally friendly asset to own.
It’s clear that some majorly positive changes are coming to the Ethereum network. But a lot will stay the same in the early days of The Merge. At least, for now. Over the last five years, Ethereum has provided a return on investment of 600%. Will that number be surpassed in the coming months? Only time will tell.
The future of Ethereum looks bright following the benefits that The Merge can bring. But as with any cryptocurrency, nothing is guaranteed. Always invest responsibly and seek out the advice of a licensed financial advisor if you’re investing in cryptocurrency for the first time. Trading digital currencies can be highly volatile and are not recommended for everybody.
Cryptocurrency network marketing is a process of referral marketing where an individual is rewarded for bringing new customers to a business. This type of marketing has been around for many years, but it has only recently been adapted to the cryptocurrency industry.
There are many benefits to cryptocurrency network marketing, including the ability to make money without having to invest any money upfront. Additionally, this type of marketing allows you to get involved with an industry that is growing very rapidly.
If you are looking for a way to make money that does not require a lot of risk or investment, then cryptocurrency network marketing may be the perfect opportunity for you.
How do cryptocurrency networks work?
Cryptocurrency networks are decentralized, which means they aren’t subject to government or financial institution control. Transactions are instead verified by a network of computers, called nodes, that all have a copy of the cryptocurrency’s transaction history.
When someone wants to make a transaction using tron, for instance, they broadcast it to the network. Nodes then verify the transaction – usually through a process called mining – and add it to the blockchain. The blockchain is a public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions that have ever been made.
Once a transaction is added to the blockchain, it cannot be changed or removed. This makes cryptocurrencies incredibly secure, as there is no central point of control that could be hacked or corrupted. It also means that transactions cannot be reversed, which can be helpful in preventing fraud.
The benefits of cryptocurrency networks for businesses
Cryptocurrency networks provide a number of benefits for businesses, including the ability to send and receive payments quickly and securely, as well as the ability to track transactions. Cryptocurrency networks also offer businesses the ability to create their own tokens, which can be used to raise funds or reward customers for their loyalty.
What are the main advantages of cryptocurrency networks?
Cryptocurrency networks offer a number of advantages over traditional banking and payment systems, including improved security, lower costs, and faster transaction times.
Cryptocurrency networks are powered by blockchain technology, which is a shared public ledger that records all transactions. Blockchain technology is highly secure and provides a tamper-proof record of all transactions.
Cryptocurrencies offer a number of advantages over traditional fiat currencies, including improved security, lower costs, and faster transaction times. Cryptocurrencies are also more resistant to inflation than fiat currencies.
What are some common mistakes made in cryptocurrency network marketing?
One of the most common is not doing your research. It is important to understand the technology behind the coin or token that you are promoting. Without this understanding, it will be difficult to sell the benefits of the coin or token to others.
Another mistake that is often made is not having a solid plan. A lot of people get involved in cryptocurrency network marketing without having a clear idea of what they want to achieve. This can lead to frustration and eventually quitting altogether.
It is also important to build a strong team. A lot of people try to do everything on their own, but this is not sustainable in the long run.
Finally, one of the most common mistakes is not staying disciplined. Cryptocurrency network marketing can be very time-consuming and it is easy to get sidetracked.
What are some tips for success with cryptocurrency network marketing?
There are a few key things to keep in mind when you’re involved in cryptocurrency network marketing. First and foremost, it’s important to be transparent about your intentions. If you’re looking to make a quick buck, people will see right through you and you won’t be successful.
It’s also important to be patient. Cryptocurrency is still a relatively new industry and it can take time to build up a solid network of contacts. Don’t give up if you don’t see results immediately – keep plugging away and eventually, you’ll find the success you’re looking for.
Finally, always be professional. This industry is full of scams and unscrupulous people, so it’s important that you conduct yourself in a professional manner at all times. If you do that, you’ll be successful in cryptocurrency network marketing.
Cryptocurrency network marketing is an interesting way to make money, and it has some definite benefits.
After the activation of Plutus V2, the price of ADA fell to almost a year low of $0.42.
Hoskinson announced the success of the Cardano wallet Daedalus Turbo proposal.
Despite the Vasil hard fork, the ADA price has been unable to recover from its near-year-low following the upgrade. Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson thinks a verified wallet would be beneficial to the Cardano network in terms of decentralization and sync speed. Daedalus Turbo, a new wallet algorithm for Cardano, promises faster sync times than the existing Daedalus wallet by a factor of 10.
On September 28, Cardano’s creator Charles Hoskinson uploaded a video to YouTube announcing the success of the Cardano wallet Daedalus Turbo proposal, which has now been funded with $759,000. According to the proposal, the Daedalus Turbo algorithm has a synchronization time that is 10 times faster than the standard Daedalus wallet.
Whopping 6% of the Whole Catalyst Budget
The proposal states that the centralized Cardano wallet, Daedalus, is inefficient since it takes a full day to sync for the first time and hours to resync when used seldom. As a consequence, those who are unfamiliar with Cardano form a negative opinion of the platform.
His goal is to eliminate the need for a central wallet authority and instead have developers follow certain guidelines when creating approved wallets.
This plan to create a technically impossible Daedalus wallet was passed, much to the dismay of the community. Furthermore, a whopping 6% of the whole Catalyst budget was allotted to a single proposition.
Cardano (ADA) has not been able to gain traction in pricing after the Vasil hard fork on September 22 and 27. In fact, after the activation of Plutus V2, the price of ADA fell to almost a year low of $0.42.
Bitcoin’s short exposure has been gaining favor from both retail and institutional investors over the last couple of months. For most, this position in the digital asset has paid off, given its continued decline over this time. Even then, investors have not eased up in their exposure to this investment vehicle. The total assets under management for short bitcoin ETF are on the rise, sparking speculations of a potential short squeeze.
Investors Increase Exposure
When the ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF first debuted earlier in 2022, it came out with a lot of support from investors. These investors were already used to longing bitcoin through the offered ETFs but had finally gotten the ability to short the digital asset in a bear market. It was one of the largest crypto ETF launches, reaching more than 3,000 BTC in exposure in less than a month.
Since then, there has been a somewhat steady increase in exposure to this ETF. By the end of August 2022, it had touched a new all-time high of 5,335 BTC. This followed the decline of the price of BTC below $19,000, creating a trend of increased exposure each time the price dipped.
This trend has also continued into the month of September, which has been a brutal month for the digital asset. The Short BTC ETF exposure had declined at the start of September as investors took profit, but it had begun to grow once more, nearing all-time high values.
ProShares’ BITI touches 5,270 BTC in exposure on September 23rd, the 3rd-largest so far since launch. This increase had, once again, coincided with the drop in the price of bitcoin to the low $18,000s before staging a recovery.
Bitcoin Short Squeeze Coming?
The increased exposure to short bitcoin ETFs could very well be leading to another short squeeze. Investors had already begun taking profits from their position, leading to more than $5 million in outflows last week, but they continue to hold strong in shorting the digital asset.
Now, investors putting in more money during local bottoms could mean that they were trading in a bad way, but it is also important to note that the market has continued to trend lower with each recent dip. This has also had an impact on spot trading as there is less buying and more selling going on.
BTC price recovers above $19,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
If the demand for short BTC continues to rise and reach a new high, a resulting short squeeze could see the price of bitcoin plunge to $17,000 once more. A slight change in the current investing trend, which is more money flowing into the short BTC ETF even when the price of bitcoin is in recovery, can easily lead to this.
Bitcoin’s price is still showing a weak recovery, which gives credence to the short positions being assumed by investors. It is weakly holding on to the $19,000 level. So further decline could push Short BTC exposure to a new high.
Featured image from BeInCrypto, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Lum Network, an innovative project aiming to bring mass adoption in web3 and in the Cosmos ecosystem, is launching a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) product built on top of its blockchain for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR
DFract is a new kind of crypto index designed for multichain ecosystems. It allows its users to be exposed to a basket of tokens that represent the Cosmos Ecosystem.
With more than 250 apps built in the Cosmos ecosystem and +$61 billion in assets (1), Cosmos is a fast growing blockchain ecosystem. But, it’s not an easy task for users to make the best decisions regarding the projects they want to support. Managing multiple projects on the Cosmos ecosystem requires monitoring hundreds of operations on a monthly basis, discouraging retail investors.
With DFract, you are automatically exposed to the Cosmos projects that have the best mix of innovation, community and performance.
“The Cosmos ecosystem is a true gem composed by amazing builders. At Lum, we are hard working on its adoption with this new product with a simple interface and user experience” said today the Lum Network founder Sarah-Diane Eck at Cøsmoverse, the main Cosmos event taking place in Medellin, Colombia.
How does DFract work? DFract protocol is the first Protocol Owned Liquidity (POL) built on Cosmos. It means that the treasury belongs to the protocol and the holders of the protocol’s tokens. The role of the POL is to grow the treasury so that every stakeholder can benefit from it.
In addition to the diversification, users earn infrastructure revenue from the protocol. On top of this exposure, staking $DFR also gives users a share of the revenues made by the protocol and also make them eligible for Cosmos airdrops.
It is a low cost and convenient way for an investor to gain broader exposure to the Cosmos ecosystem in a single token.
The first projects included in DFract launch are Cosmos Hub ($ATOM), Osmosis ($OSMO), Juno ($JUNO), Evmos ($EVMOS), Comdex ($CMDX), Lum Network ($LUM), Akash ($AKT), Sentinel ($DVPN), Crescent ($CRE), Ki ($XKI), Stargaze ($STARS).
More will come as the project grows.
Embracing the philosophy of the Cosmos ecosystem, DFract will provide a network of nodes and will work for decentralization in every chain it will invest in. DFract will provide IBC relaying services to participate in the well operating system of Cosmos.
DFract is already supported by some of the best actors of the ecosystem such as the Interchain Foundation and the validator Imperator that operates 36 networks, has +48M total staked assets and more than 90 000 customers worldwide (2)
About Lum Network
Lum Network is building applications for web3 and Cosmos mass adoption on top of its blockchain based on Tendermint and the Cosmos SDK. Lum uses the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol and is actively collaborating with the Cosmos ecosystem as a member of the Interchain Foundation program.
Lum, in partnership with Skeepers, has built an on-chain review system that enables businesses to provide trusted reviews by timestamping them and immutably storing them on the Lum Network blockchain: It is the first decentralized protocol for businesses to build authentic trust with their customers.