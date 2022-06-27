Finance
Building Your Fictional Character
Building a Character
Sometimes I can be walking or driving somewhere and I’ll see a face of an older person. The facial lines, the squint or furrowed brow sets off that face from the crowd around it. Veterans gatherings have dozens of faces that thousands of stories to tell.
There are times when I’ll see a news article or story about someone who has done something wrong or against the law and a face will jump out. Motorcycle gangs, railroad workers, and carnival workers have that been-around-the-block look on their faces.
The seasoned, knowledgeable human does not hold their eyes wide open so you can see the white around the iris. Wide open eyes are associated with children and innocence and naivete. That wide-eyed wonderment. It is a practiced behavior in an adult to give this wide-eyed appearance. Some can pull it off and make it believable but others come across as fake.
One exercise that I use quite often is to get on Fiverr and give five photoshoppers two pictures of two different men. I ask that they merge the picture to create the face of a new man. Each rendered image looks unique because it is the perception of the photoshopper and the manipulation tools used.
It is that rendered image that I blow up to an 8-1/2 by 11″ portrait and hang on the wall. I have a set of questions that I ask myself about that face.
· Who are you?
· Where have you been?
· When did you leave X and go to Y?
· What have you done?
· Why do you have that scar?
WHO ARE YOU?
The answer to this question is not a name. It is more like a “What.” A good man gone bad. A schoolteacher who snapped one day and picked up a gun. A man who was fired off his job and decided to go back for revenge. People who find themselves in stand-offs, hold-outs, barricaded, and sequesters have done it for a reason. Maybe it is a man who went to war and the war never left him.
Sound familiar? There are dozens of local and regional news stories piecing together the background about people. Day by day, new tidbits are uncovered and a clearer, broader personal picture is created. Start reading the news in a different way to pick out these stories.
For example: Something happened to the man in the last few hours or days that sort of “last straw” moment. He was fired. His wife walked out. Things had been piling up on him for years. Someone comes forth with a childhood incident/story and it shows the man was this way since the third grade. That is your background. From those incidents that is where you start to build the “who” in your character.
I start by printing off these news stories and assemble a dossier on my nameless man. Sometimes it is only a few days before I have a good background built. Other times, it can take months.
There are 5 specific areas in a background that fill in:
· Someone who worked with him said-
· Someone he drank or hung out with said –
· Neighbors said –
· A former teacher said-
· A deputy or police officer said-
This is designed so that no one person can know the whole story about this man. It is a conglomeration of information that forms the picture in the reader’s mind. And it is an assembly of information over time. You want to paint an abstract picture of a life so that the reader must think about the personality of your character. You want the reader to “tell me more.”
Try this on for size: A former coworker talked about how his car had broken down alongside the road one late night. Your character was driving home from his shift and stopped to help.
A partying friend talked about how your character would buy a round of beers for the table down at a local watering hole.
A neighbor from many years back told a chilling tale about how she got up one morning and found your character out in his back yard. He was repeatedly striking a length of pipe on something on the ground but couldn’t see what. Angry, swearing, grunting, violent, as if in a rage.
A teacher from the eighth grade talked about how once or twice a month your character would come into class with a split lip, black eye, or favoring a scabbed over hand. None of the other kids had seen him in a fight. Your character came to school this way from home.
A police report on a warehouse break-in cites your character stopped for questioning. He had sprained his ankle, limping down two blocks over. The officer thought your character had been carrying something but could not find anything.
You want to space out the information over chapters so the reader gets slices and fractions of your character’s personality. It is the age-old question that you see all the time: Who is this man?
WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN?
I like to ask that picture on the wall about where they were before they were here. Remember, today’s bus drivers and truck drivers are not all that much different from the stagecoach drivers of the 1800s. Everybody has been somewhere. Some people have been everywhere.
Do a search on the mass murders of the 20th century and you’ll read about how they mostly stayed in the same area or traveled between two or three points.
“Jerry started working for us back in 2001. I know he had worked the Alaskan oil pipeline. He had this big scar on his shoulder from some accident up there.”
Jackson, Mississippi. The wilds of western Canada. Brownsville, Texas. The Sonoran Desert. Mars. Even if it is just around the corner, we all have been somewhere else besides home. When you build the background, hint or allude to something heinous that happened somewhere else. Give the impression that the man is now here to start “fresh” again. Maybe he is trying to forget something but don’t identify what it is that he is trying to forget.
I am not skilled in having a character think about his past in much detail. I can do a heartache for a love lost. I can do a regret for a past action, like having to sell stuff to keep food on the table. I cannot do a broken mind teetering on the brink of madness. The best I can do that the man is, “touched in the head.”
To me, it does not serve a purpose for a character to constantly dwell on past failures or count his regrets repeatedly. My characters acknowledge that it happened, they may make a silent vow it will never happen again, and then move on down the road to the future. I want my characters to be more from where they have been rather than how they were brought up.
Try this on for size: Man was born in West Virginia. Father moved them to Ohio at age 4. Nice life.
Man joined army and saw Louisiana. Discipline and behavior problems in military. Discharged.
Started up his own computer repair business. Started looking for love in Ohio.
Flew to California to visit friends. Stayed for ten years. Something bad happened. Flew back to Ohio, homeless. Something bad happened.
Flew to Florida to get away from the bad. Stayed for four years living on the bayou, drinking, and shrimping. Now you have a forty-year old man who has been back and forth across the US. He cannot seem to hold a job, bad luck in love, a drinking problem and likes to bare-fist fight. Where can you take this character?
WHEN DID YOU LEAVE X AND GO TO Y?
People one day packed up everything, got on a boat and months later landed in the New World. My next-door neighbor loads up his big Harley and heads for New Orleans because he feels like it. Or maybe it is time for the Sturgis run.
I like to use Mother Nature as the impetus to push someone from point A to point B. When the first snow falls in Calgary, it is time to ride south. When the geese fly south, it is time to move to a warmer climate. Snowbirds head for Arizona and California for the winter. River flooded from a storm. 115-degree heat in Las Vegas.
“The morning I woke up and the power was out and I had ice on the inside of my windows, I knew it was time to head for Phoenix.”
I was greatly impressed and astonished about the number of long-time residents of Mississippi and Louisiana who relocated after Hurricane Katrina. Houston, Atlanta, Oklahoma City and other towns became the new homes for people displaced by the storm. New stories in the paper told how people were just plain tired of rebuilding and wanted to move on to somewhere they could settle.
The other ploy I like to use is the perception that a murder or killing is in the recent wake of someone moving to another location. Scabbed over cut on a lip, a black eye and man who favors his left leg kind of gives the impress that he has been in a scrape. He bears the physical evidence of a beating. This is what happened to him and he is still standing. You want the reader to ask about what happened and where.
One caution here. When you include children under the age of 10 in the “where” equation, you risk a whole other emotional overload from fans. Some cannot tolerate children being subject to the antics of a violent person. I’ve seen this in stories about children in families where the parents murdered an older child. Some fans are turned off by this and animal violence, as well.
Try this on for size:
Your character used a crow bar to wedge open that back door of a store in Bakersfield. No alarm. No dog. Inside he took clothing, socks, and a pair of shoes. Five minutes, he was gone. Four days later, your character is rousted from sleep in an alley in Reno by a police officer and told to move along. He did.
Three days later your character gets on an apple picking crew outside of Walla Walla, Washington. When the first dusting of snow drops, your character heads for Seattle and a long-lost friend. Except the friend is gone.
In a bar, your character hears about a fishing boat on the docks leaving for Alaska for the winter crabbing season. The boat needs strong hands. Your character now lives for six months in Alaska.
All along the way, you have your character do something that portrays his desperation. Petty crimes. Robberies. Shoplifting. Something that drives him on to the next location. Give your character the “running form the crime” attitude. It is a drifter existence. A nomadic life. And you as a writer and author leave a trail of broken locks, broken bones and lucky breaks in his wake.
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?
A while back there was a huge shoot-out between a couple of motorcycle gangs in Texas. Over fifty people were arrested for assorted charges. As each one came up for indictment, their personal history began to come out.
One man’s legs were gnarled and severely scarred. He had trained fighting dogs for years and suffered bites and attacks from his pupils. Read these stories and connect someone’s real life background to your fictional character.
I like to use the tool of selective memory. The man only talks about something that he did to get by.
“Why, yes, Mark. I’ll marry you. But before we go any further, I need to know exactly how you lost your big toe on your left foot.”
“I told you about that. Why do you have to keep bringing that up? Don’t you believe me when I tell you about something horrible that happened to me? Can’t you accept what I told you?”
I have a character that used to do armed hold-ups of stagecoaches from Missouri to Phoenix. He was nursing a flesh wound at a campfire when a deputy stopped in. The man didn’t want to admit to getting shot while in the robbery attempt.
“Aw, you know women. They throw things when they get upset. I’m letting her cool down for a day or two, officer. Nothing we ain’t been through before.”
Also, not everyone walks around with a beautiful halo hovering above them. Even the best of men have shortcomings and failings. Maybe your character discovered the cure for lung cancer, single-handedly terra-formed Mars and solved the world hunger problems. He also suffers from hemorrhoids and ingrown toenails that make him want to kill something.
I wrote a story years ago about a man that had stolen a pencil in the third grade. Later, he sold off his girlfriend’s purebred Siamese cat because he hated the cat. He hotwired cars just for the fun of it. The character graduated to being a driver of the getaway car. Someone showed the character how to fuse a stick of dynamite so he took to blowing doors off buildings. The character could squeeze into small places. He squeezed into the wrong place and woke up to find himself on a container ship headed to South America.
As you write your character, inject his personal pet peeves. Write about what he cannot stand. You know people who can’t put mustard and mayonnaise on the same piece of bread. You know people who don’t use electronic appliances on New Year’s Day. You know people who fixedly recycle everything. Use those on your character.
Those personal pet peeves might be the reason why your character does something.
WHY DO YOU HAVE THAT SCAR?
There are three reasons why people have scars. Mother Nature, another human being, and myself.
Mother Nature
Tree fell on me
Wind blew shingle off the roof and it hit me
Lightning struck a power line and the arc jolted me
Dog/horse/cow/elk/cat/snake bit me
Sun burned me
Earthquake/Flood/Hurricane did that to me
Another Human Being
Knife fight
Bar fight
Buckshot
Broken bottle
Lynched
Hit by a car/truck/scooter/bicycle
Myself
Cut myself shaving
Tripped and fell
Car accident
Slipped off trail/bridge/road/path
Hammer/saw/screwdriver/knife missed and hit me
Climbing over/crawling under/squeezing through someplace.
I am not shy about asking strangers about scars and tattoos. I want to know why that man is missing his eye. I want to know how that Chief Petty Officer lost the end of his left thumb. I want to hear about how that firefighter got burned down his neck and arm.
It signifies a level of common stupidity when a character admits to doing something ridiculous. The reader empathizes. Inside of us is the secret about us doing exactly that. We get a memory flash going back over that little white scar on our left forearm. One of the most human things you can do to make your character real is to have him do something that has happened to you.
Some scars reveal the fortitude and bravery of the individual. One man I met had been in his garage doing bandsaw work for a new kitchen. The kids and dogs ran out into the garage, crashed into the man and he lost his hand and forearm to the bandsaw. Rather than just bleed out right there, he tied a tourniquet onto himself and dialed 911 before passing out.
I wrote about a cowboy character who had been moving fifty head along the rim of a mesa. The herd spooked and shoved the horse over the rim. Cowboy had time to rope an old stump and wrap the rope about the saddle horn. The horse dangled in midair from the saddle. Cowboy was left dangling by his belt from a stirrup with his left arm gushing blood from the rope burn. I left him there for six hours until a little old man and wife trotted along in their wagon.
Do something to your character that will make someone else walk up and ask, “Mister, why do you have that scar? What happened to you?”
I have one of those minds where I can see a painting of an old, broken down barn and within five minutes tell you about the men who used to work in it. That barn on Walking Dead where all those zombies were kept is the end result of someone dreaming up what to do with a country barn.
That old 1948 Cadillac sitting in an Arizona barn is prime fodder for my imagination. You can dream up the men and women who drove it. Your character can light a cigarette and tell you about how he got that dent in the front end. The wife of your character can tell you about giving birth to their first born in the back seat on the way to the hospital. The grandson can tell you the story about how he found his grandparents dead in that Caddy.
When you build a character for your novel, try building it around one event. I knew a man who was in the back-passenger seat with friends as a group of six was headed out to club for the night. Other truck ran a red light and t-boned the car on the passenger side. Man ended up in a wheelchair. Write your story about what happened up to the crash event. Write your story starting immediately after the crash event. Focus on the man’s trials and tribulations on a succession of wheelchairs.
Last month, another writer friend showed me the photoshop merge of her father’s picture and that of Tom Selleck. Craggy, sneered grin, dancing eyes, bushy brows. The writer’s father passed on in 1996 so she won’t have to suffer his comments. She will use the image for a six-book series about an interstate truck driver.
Get started.
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
How to Stop Being Resigned to Living With an Alcoholic
Alcoholism is an illness that can be much harder for those living with an alcoholic than it is for the alcoholic. Those with an alcoholic parent or spouse know the hardship of constantly worrying that their loved one will drive while intoxicated, sell personal valuables in order to finance their habit or go on a binge and disappear for days.
For many living with an alcoholic means constantly worrying about paying the bills, having to clean up after their alcoholic loved one, looking out for various signs of alcoholism, dealing with abuse, and even being unable to sleep from fear of what will happen next.
Instead of allowing or becoming resigned to the situation you must fight back. This is the only way to ensure better future! Use these top 5 tips to make a positive change to your live.
1. Take an honest look at the alcoholic: Recognizing the line between social drinking and alcohol abuse is not always easy to identify. Although an individual who only drinks a few glasses during the weekend might not be considered an alcoholic, anyone who drinks to the point that it affects their regular life can be considered to be abusing alcohol.
Talk to the alcoholic parent or spouse. Sit down and ask them why they drink. Discus worrying symptoms that indicate alcoholism such as drinking to the point of blacking out, needing to drink to feel better about their life and feeling ashamed over their drinking habits.
2. Let the alcoholic accept the consequences: To get out of resignation, let the alcoholic experience the negative consequences of drinking and do not let yourself take on responsibility for their actions. When living with an alcoholic do not call in for them if they miss work, never purchase alcohol for them, do not help them to bed or cleaning up the empty bottles after they have been drinking. To stay out of debt and get them to see how bad the situation has become do not buy alcohol for them or give them money to buy more.
3. Accept the reality: To change your life with an alcoholic parent or spouse, you need to accept the reality. Do not live in denial or make excuses for the signs of alcoholism being displayed. You should also not feel guilty or try to threaten or bribe them into giving up alcohol. Instead, deal with your own emotions, because this is the only thing you have power to control.
4. Do not engage: When living with an alcoholic, you are likely to notice that when heavily drinking they may start arguments, throw items around, or become verbally abusive. Do not allow yourself to be drawn into playing mind games or involved in fights! Make sure your spouse experiences being loved by you but detach yourself from the situation. If needed, leave the house for a few hours or go out with friends. By not accepting the outburst and bad behaviours they will see even faster that they need help.
5. Get Support: The road to recovery will not happen in just a few weeks or months. For some the process can take years! To get the emotional support needed to recognize and treat the signs of alcoholism therapists, support groups, online forums and even eBook systems can be accessed.
These treatment methods are enormously helpful for both the alcoholic and the individuals living with an alcoholic.
Family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims calls Netflix series ‘tough and carefree’ – NBC Chicago
Brian Howell: College rankings don’t matter. Whether a school is a good fit does.
Bitcoin Price Retreats Below $19,000
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Ronnie Stanley, Eric DeCosta, 2023 draft and more | COMMENTARY
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Kyle Lowry sending a message about Pat Riley’s message?
Bitcoin Crash – What’s Next for Crypto Space ?
AJ Greer makes his 4th line case
‘House of the Dragon’: Laena Velaryon’s Shocking Decision, Explained
Cardano Price Fails To Pierce Through $0.48 As Bears Continue To Dominate
Do Kwon Refutes the Claims of Alleged BTC Transfer
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
