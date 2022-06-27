Blockchain
Cardano Formed This Pattern On Its Chart, Where Is The Coin Headed?
Cardano was bullish on the chart, as market movers picked up optimistic price movement, so did ADA. Over the last 24 hours, the coin rose close to 6% and in the last week, and in the past week ADA secured a 12% gain. The coin has been trading between the range of $0.46 and $0.51 over the last few days.
Price of Cardano has steadied itself at the $0.51 price level. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum also logged double digit gains in the past week. Technical of ADA pointed towards bullishness, however, it is crucial that the coin moves past its rigid resistance of $0.51.
A move above the $0.51 mark can help Cardano secure another 6% appreciation. Buying strength had grown over the past few trading sessions, however, if ADA continues to remain at the current price mark then buyers can exit the market. The coin noted a slight fall in buying strength on the four hour chart.
Cardano Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
ADA was trading at $0.51 on the four hour chart. The coin has been facing considerable resistance at the $0.51 mark and it hasn’t been able to move past it despite daily gains. The next price ceiling for the coin stood at $0.53, if ADA manages to trade above that then the bulls could stick around for long.
A fall from the current price level will push ADA to trade near the $0.48 level. Cardano portrayed bullishness and it formed an ascending triangle pattern in agreement with the same. Trading volume of the coin has remained low indicating that there has been a fall in buying pressure.
Technical Analysis
ADA formed an ascending triangle but it also noted a fall in buyers in the market. If there is continued fall in buying strength then the altcoin’s price can soon walk on a bearish trajectory.
The Relative Strength Index was parked above the half-line which is a sign of increased buying strength, however, there was a small downtick on the indicator.
Despite the downtick, Cardano was above the 20-SMA line, which meant that there was significant buying strength and buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Related Reading | Why Pain May Not Be Over For Bitcoin Holders Just Yet
ADA’s buying strength fell but the coin displayed a buy signal. The Awesome Oscillator portray the price direction and the trend of the coin.
AO depicted green histograms which can be construed as buying signal for the coin.
Directional Movement Index outline the price direction of the altcoin and also highlights the change in the same. DMI was positive as the +DI was above the -DI line which indicates bullishness on the chart.
Suggested Reading | Sandbox (SAND) Blows Up 20% Over Last 24 Hours Following ‘Takeover’ Rumors
Featured image from Unsplash.com, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Polkadot Price Drops On Chart With Resistance At $6.80, What’s Next?
Polkadot price had touched the $8 price level before the bulls lost steam and fell on the one-day chart. DOT travelled 3.6% lower in the last 24 hours on its chart.
Over the past week, DOT had gained some value, but most of that was nullified at press time.
The Polkadot price was making a recovery over the last two days as it had declined before that. Buyers had stepped in during the recovery period.
At the time of writing, however, buyers had exited the market again. The technical outlook for the coin was bearish, with sellers taking over the market.
The support zone for Polkadot price stood between $6.16 and $5.52. A fall below the $5.52 mark could bring DOT down below the $5 mark.
As Bitcoin’s bulls fizzled out in the market, most altcoins that registered gains also started to lose their bullish momentum.
If demand for DOT increases on its chart, the coin can attempt to revisit its immediate resistance mark. If buying power continues to fall, DOT will return to its local price support line.
Polkadot Price Analysis: One Day Chart
DOT was trading at $6.29 at the time of writing. The bulls tried hard to defend the price of the altcoin at $8, but buying strength fell, and it caused the altcoin to fall on its chart.
The Polkadot price will witness a tough price ceiling at the $6.80 mark as the coin has been rejected at that level a couple of times in the past.
A move past the $6.80 level will help DOT inch near the $7.73 price mark. On the flip side, the local support level for the coin stood at $6.17 and a fall from that mark would push Polkadot near the $5.52 level.
Over the last trading session, the amount of Polkadot traded fell, signalling declining buying strength.
Technical Analysis
DOT was displaying that there was a fall in buying strength on the one-day chart. For most of this month, Polkadot price witnessed increased selling pressure, which has caused the bears to eventually gain more strength.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, and that meant sellers were out in force compared to buyers in the market.
Polkadot was below the 20-SMA line, and that can be interpreted as less demand. It also meant that sellers were driving the price momentum on the one-day chart.
DOT’s technical indicators displayed that selling strength had taken over the chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and overall price action of the coin.
The MACD continued to display red signal bars, which were also sell signal for the coin. Bollinger Bands measure price volatility and price fluctuation.
The bands had widened as they reflected incoming price fluctuations for the altcoin.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why BTC Could Dive To New Monthly Low
Bitcoin failed to stay above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is sliding and might even break the $18,250 support zone.
- Bitcoin failed to stay above the $20,000 resistance and started a fresh decline.
- The price is trading below $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $19,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate lower below the $18,250 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Restarts Decline
Bitcoin price attempted a decent upward move above the $19,500 resistance. BTC even climbed above the $20,000 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the crypto market faced a fresh selling interest after the US Dollar regained strength. As a result, bitcoin price topped near the $20,383 level and started another decline. There was a sharp move below the $20,000 level.
Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $19,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair declined below the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,645 swing low to $20,383 high.
It is now trading below $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate support on the downside sits near the $18,600 level, with a bearish angle. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,000 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance sits near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A close above the $19,200 level might start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $19,500. Any more gains might lead the price higher towards the $20,000 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $19,200 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,500 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,250 zone. It is near the 10236 Fib extension level of the upward move from the $18,645 swing low to $20,383 high. Any more losses might call for a drop towards the $17,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $18,500, followed by $18,250.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,000, $19,200 and $20,000.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Rejected $20,000, Have The Bulls Lost Steam Again?
The Bitcoin price surged over the last 24 hours. However, the bulls have lost steam on the chart. The coin gained nearly 4% in the last 24 hours, but most gains were reversed at press time.
In the last week, BTC made no progress in terms of price movement.
Technical indicators were yet to reflect the minor bullish spell as the indicators remained bearish at the time of writing.
On one hand, sellers continue to dominate the market and, on the other hand, the bulls continue to defend the two crucial support levels of the coin.
The current support zone lies between $19,000 and $18,600. If the bulls make a comeback, then the coin can again touch the $20,000 mark.
A move above the $20,000 mark will help Bitcoin price propel above the $25,000 mark. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $980 billion, with a 1.0% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was trading at $19,044 at the time of writing. The bulls tried hard to take the Bitcoin price above the $20,000 mark, but they failed to. This also signified increased demand at the lower level for the coin.
The overhead resistance for the coin stood at $19,600. If the coin manages to move above the $19,600 mark, it could move to trade at $20,000 again.
For that to happen, the buyers need to assert dominance on the chart. The support level for the coin rested at $19,000. Falling through would bring BTC to $18,600.
The bulls will then have to defend the coin at $17,600 in order for the coin to keep recovering. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the last session decreased, pointing toward a fall in buying strength.
Technical Analysis
BTC’s movement showed that the coin was being dominated by the sellers at press time. The $19,000 price zone remains a high-demand zone.
This could make it harder for the bulls to climb back to the $20,000 price mark. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line and that points towards a fall in buying strength and increased bearishness.
The Bitcoin price was below the 20-SMA line, and that meant sellers were driving the price momentum in the market. Increased buying strength could help Bitcoin rise above the 20-SMA line, helping the bulls to take over.
BTC’s technical indicators depicted mixed signals on the one-day chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicated the price momentum and overall price action of the coin.
MACD continued to flash bearish signals with red signal bars, which were sell signal for the coin. On the contrary, the Chaikin Money Flow measures capital inflows and outflows were positive.
CMF continued to remain positive as capital inflows were higher as seen on the indicator. There was a drop in the CMF indicator, which indicates that bears are closing in on Bitcoin.
Blockchain
Sushi Deploys to Kava, Debuting Major UI Overhaul
San Francisco, United States, 28th September, 2022, Chainwire
Sushi completes deployment to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards.
Earlier this year, Kava shook up the L1 industry with its Ethereum Co-Chain launch, sparking the fastest growth of protocols on any blockchain in 2022. Today, tier-1 DeFi protocol Sushi combines its deployment to Kava with an up to $7M matching rewards plan alongside their elegantly redesigned Sushi 2.0 user interface.
Providing liquidity to Sushi’s wKAVA/USDC pool deployed to the Kava EVM will be eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards. Sushi’s deployment also enables users to create new pools with other asset pairs, especially after the Kava 11 upgrade and the Ethereum bridge later this year. These actions position Sushi as the primary decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Kava EVM.
“Kava is a 100% growth-oriented blockchain fueled by the Kava Rise incentives program. Sushi has believed in this program from the start and was an early pioneer. Today, I’m excited to announce that Sushi also chose Kava to premier a one-of-a-kind DeFi user experience. Kava aims to onboard and engage more protocols than all the other L1 networks. Kava will reach that goal with visionary partners like Sushi.” – Scott Stuart, CEO of Kava Labs.
“We are grateful to be a part of what we consider an exciting new blockchain infrastructure. We are humbled to be included as one of the first DEXes on the Kava chain. We believe Kava’s focus on growth and connecting with all kinds of projects to help them grow through the Kava Rise program is the best approach. Unveiling our new UI at the moment of this deployment is a testament to the importance of combining our forces.” – The Sushi team.
Sushi and Kava’s partnership milestone is made possible by Kava Rise, a $750M rewards program designed to push 10x growth on the Kava blockchain. Being a part of Kava Rise means all Sushi pools on Kava will accumulate programmatic, on-chain rewards for the Sushi protocol.
Alongside its deployment to Kava and introduction to the Kava Rise program, Sushi implements a new UI designed to improve the user experience, improving the user experience for Sushi’s most-used apps — Trident, Furo, and BentoBox. All of these dApps will be accessible from the Kava EVM and eligible for accumulating Kava Rise incentives for the Sushi protocol.
Sushi is an Ethereum-based decentralized protocol that delivers a robust suite of DeFi applications. The Sushi ecosystem currently holds over $1.5B in Total Liquidity with more than 150K Sushi token holders and 15.68K asset trading pairs. Users can interact with Sushi on 20+ wallets and 15 supported blockchains.
About Kava
Kava is a secure, lightning-fast Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and interoperability of Cosmos in a single, scalable network.
Contact
Media Manager
- Guillermo Carandini
- Kava Labs
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Solana Clears 100 Billion Transaction Count As NFTs Gain Prominence
The Solana network had been one of the winners of 2021 after gaining widespread popularity among crypto users. Its incredibly fast transaction times had been one of the pulls, as well as the ability for developers to create decentralized applications (DApps) on the network. Since the beginning of 2022, the network has been racing toward an important milestone, which it has now successfully broken through.
Solana Surpasses 100 Billion Transactions
Solana’s transaction count had been ramping up over the last couple of months. In just 2 years, it has become one of the most used blockchains in the space. Solana had taken the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) space by storm, now commanding the second-largest market share of the NFT space of any blockchain.
Last week, the network made it past the 100 billion transaction mark. Interestingly, the network is still in Beta testing, and it has grown so much. It had been able to grow above the delay transaction count of its largest competitor Ethereum after it clocked more than 40 million daily transactions.
SOL price trending at $35 | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView.com
Solana continues to maintain its high transaction processing even with the massive growth it has experienced. At the time of this writing, the transactions per second (TPS) in the last 30 minutes were averaging around 3,000 TPS, according to data from Solana Explorer.
SOL NFTs Rival Ethereum
Ethereum NFTs had been the dominant tokens in the market and, understandably, remain so, even at this time. However, there have been numerous developments in the Solana NFT ecosystem that shows that the network is gearing up to rival Ethereum in this regard.
One of the most recent NFT launches on the Solana blockchain, the y00ts NFT collection, is now billed as the “most hyped” NFT launch in history. It came from a critically acclaimed team behind the Dead Gods NFT collection. It sparked renewed interest in SOL NFTs, which helped to push the floor price higher.
On Monday, Sentiment reported that SOL NFT sales had crossed 1.65 million. Solana NFT ecosystem Metaplex had also reported a significant uptick in the number of NFTs that are being minted on the platform over the month of September.
However, it is hard to predict how long this growth trend will last, given that interest in the NFT space, in general, is down. The number of new addresses that are using NFTs since its peak in mid-September is down more than 60%, from 30k to 8k.
Featured image from The Market Periodical, charts from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) To Reach In Millions By 2030, Says Analyst
A well-known, conservative crypto analyst gave a bullish commentary about the price of Bitcoin. According to a YouTuber, further proliferation of the digital asset will cause a steady rise of BTC to a million dollars.
On a YouTube video, InvestAnswers signaled that BTC is approaching diminishing returns. Diminishing return is when an asset gets to a point where increased future investment yields less profit. The crypto analyst said that BTC yields investors five times less profit every new market cycle in comparison to the previous one.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Price Crashes To $19,000, But Stays Strong Against Other Assets
Bitcoin Primed To Trade For Millions Of Dollars By The Year 2030
However, the analysts gave a different view on bitcoin that was in contrast with the apparent diminishing return of the digital asset. They cited that the value of networks grows as the number of participants increases, according to Metcalfe’s law.
If Bitcoin follows the trend of disruptive networks like cellphones and the internet, applying Metcalfe’s law projects a bullish case scenario for bitcoin. In that vein, a modest consideration of BTC’s future price will put it at over a million dollars by the year 2030.
The host made it clear that this prediction was strictly based on the scientific possibility that Metcalfe’s law holds for the number one cryptocurrency in the world. It is, however, not subject to wishful thinking. According to the analyst, the bitcoin digital assets’ adoption follows the historical patterns of preceding technologies.
Quite like InvestAnswers, there have been several sightings of multiple users across the internet, supporting the future appreciation of bitcoin’s price.
Crypto Market Cycles
Since speculation says bitcoin is still bullish in the long run, many are looking forward to taking advantage of the next market cycle.
The market cycle explains the ebb and flow of a market. Usually, new markets have a slow start. They pick off from a point where people show little or no interest. But as interest in the asset starts to increase, demand rises, and its price starts to inflate as a result. A complete market cycle has four phases: accumulation, markup, distribution, and markdown.
Related Reading: Do Kwon Statement: A Possible Trigger For Terra Tokens Price Surge
As mounting interest takes the price of the commodity to new highs, it gets to a point where it eventually peaks. Investors become satisfied with their returns. And then sell off the asset causing tremendous sell pressure. Therefore, the price begins to drop. After one market cycle ends, the next begins shortly.
Bitcoin Price Action
Bitcoin has roughly ranged between $22,000 and $18,000 for most of the 3rd quarter of this year. Investors are keenly eyeing the condition of the broader market as a go-ahead to pump funds into risky assets like bitcoin.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
