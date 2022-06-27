Cardano Formed This Pattern On Its Chart, Where Is The Coin Headed?

Cardano was bullish on the chart, as market movers picked up optimistic price movement, so did ADA. Over the last 24 hours, the coin rose close to 6% and in the last week, and in the past week ADA secured a 12% gain. The coin has been trading between the range of $0.46 and $0.51 over the last few days.

Price of Cardano has steadied itself at the $0.51 price level. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum also logged double digit gains in the past week. Technical of ADA pointed towards bullishness, however, it is crucial that the coin moves past its rigid resistance of $0.51.

A move above the $0.51 mark can help Cardano secure another 6% appreciation. Buying strength had grown over the past few trading sessions, however, if ADA continues to remain at the current price mark then buyers can exit the market. The coin noted a slight fall in buying strength on the four hour chart.

Cardano Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart

ADA was trading at $0.51 on the four hour chart. The coin has been facing considerable resistance at the $0.51 mark and it hasn’t been able to move past it despite daily gains. The next price ceiling for the coin stood at $0.53, if ADA manages to trade above that then the bulls could stick around for long.

A fall from the current price level will push ADA to trade near the $0.48 level. Cardano portrayed bullishness and it formed an ascending triangle pattern in agreement with the same. Trading volume of the coin has remained low indicating that there has been a fall in buying pressure.

Technical Analysis

ADA formed an ascending triangle but it also noted a fall in buyers in the market. If there is continued fall in buying strength then the altcoin’s price can soon walk on a bearish trajectory.

The Relative Strength Index was parked above the half-line which is a sign of increased buying strength, however, there was a small downtick on the indicator.

Despite the downtick, Cardano was above the 20-SMA line, which meant that there was significant buying strength and buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Related Reading | Why Pain May Not Be Over For Bitcoin Holders Just Yet

ADA’s buying strength fell but the coin displayed a buy signal. The Awesome Oscillator portray the price direction and the trend of the coin.

AO depicted green histograms which can be construed as buying signal for the coin.

Directional Movement Index outline the price direction of the altcoin and also highlights the change in the same. DMI was positive as the +DI was above the -DI line which indicates bullishness on the chart.

Suggested Reading | Sandbox (SAND) Blows Up 20% Over Last 24 Hours Following ‘Takeover’ Rumors

Featured image from Unsplash.com, chart from TradingView.com