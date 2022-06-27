Chinese IT Giant Tencent Launches Extended Reality Unit For Metaverse

Tencent’s extended reality unit isn’t just another corporate unit.
This new unit will contain all of Tencent's projects to break into the metaverse.
Chinese IT giant Tencent has taken another step toward entering the metaverse. According to Reuters, an extended reality unit has been launched by Chinese technology and entertainment giant Tencent. This new unit will contain all of Tencent’s projects to break into the metaverse-driven marketplace. Under Li Shen’s leadership, the unit will be integrated into Global’s entertainment business and become an independent unit.
Sources claim that the firm will develop software and hardware for the metaverse, indicating that Tencent may be a formidable competitor for companies like Meta and Microsoft in the east with the projected manufacturing of AR and XI gear.
Tough Competition to Rivals
According to reports, the device has been kept a secret since the beginning of the year. The company will employ more than 300 people to work on various metaverse-related projects.
Even if the financial constraints of the market have caused Tencent to implement cost-cutting measures and limit employment efforts, the business is giving metaverse and extended reality projects a high priority. The unit is regarded as a passion project of Tencent’s founder. Sources, however, stated that this goal might alter in the future, depending on the unit’s emphasis and operational effectiveness.
Other firms, such as Meta, have invested in metaverse devices and platforms to gain an advantage in the metaverse hardware and software market. However, Meta has recently acknowledged that this will cost them money in the R&D department.
Metaverse standards have also been worked on. Together with firms such as Epic Games and others in the metaverse industry like Microsoft, Meta developed the Metaverse Standards Forum to coordinate the creation of standard operating procedures for metaverse platforms.
The Thai SEC had already issued punishment prior to these new court requests.
The SEC has accused the trio of wash trading.
Once again, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing suit against leading exchange Bitkub and two people. After being found guilty of wash trading, the SEC has fined the three defendants a total of $629,000. The agency recently punished Bitkub’s CTO $230,000 for insider trading last month.
The Thailand SEC has issued a press statement announcing the imposition of sanctions on defendents. Bitkub Exchange, along with its CEOs Anurak Chuachai and Chakun Srakawee, are among the named parties.
The SEC has accused the trio of wash trading, emphasizing an instance of an effort to fraudulently inflate asset transaction volumes on the Bitkub exchange in order to profit from the ensuing price movement.
Stringent Crypto Regulations
The Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a petition with a Thai court, asking for a fine of 24,161,292 Thai baht ($629k). The investigative costs would be covered by the fine, the agency said.
The SEC is not content with just fining Chuachai and Srakawee; they also want to prevent them from trading digital assets under any circumstances. There is also a provision barring them from holding executive or director positions for the longest period of time authorized by law.
The Thai SEC had already issued punishment prior to these new court requests. However, the most recent news release said the companies ignored the earlier penalties and refused to reach a settlement with the regulatory agency. The SEC claimed that Anurak engaged in wash trading on Bitkub with four assets (BTC, ETH, BCH, and XRP).
The SEC wants to develop greater consumer protection measures as the cryptocurrency business in Thailand experiences significant expansion.
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine how Bitcoin is trading against other currency pairs and not USD. We also look at BTC against WTI Crude Oil and the S&P 500.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 28, 2022
The market continues to be shaken up by the strength of the dollar. Following yesterday’s rally in BTC that was immediately wiped out, traders are even more hesitant to pull the trigger with the top cryptocurrency rising again.
Bitcoin daily has flipped bullish on the LMACD, setting off a chain reaction across a variety of timeframes. In terms of this chain reaction, we have a bullish crossover on the 3-day and the weekly timeframe. Both, especially the weekly, have been like bait, snapping back at bulls each time they attempt to turn the tides of momentum.
Momentum causes a bullish chain reaction of crossovers | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
How BTC Fares Against Other World Currencies
The DXY Dollar Currency Index is the dollar trading against a weighted basket of top national currencies. These currencies include the British pound sterling, the euro, the Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc.
Due to the enormous shakeup and volatility in global currency markets, we put Bitcoin up against other currencies and not the standard USD pair.
As you can see, the pound, euro, canadian dollar, and Japanese yen all crossed bullish weeks prior, while the USD pair struggles to do so. Other strong national currencies like the Swedish krona and Swiss franc have yet to cross over much like the dollar.
Comparing The Top Crypto To The S&P 500 And WTI Crude Oil
Continuing the deep dive into unorthodox Bitcoin charts, we’ve combined the charts of BTCUSD and the SPX. This unique chart shows that Bitcoin never made a higher high in late 2021, and the downtrend began with the April peak. This chart also is flipping bullish and has a weekly close confirming the crossover. Bullish momentum will need to grow to sustain a rally.
Next, we’ve compared Bitcoin to what could be the most important macro asset globally: oil. In this comparison, much like the SPX example, we put BTCUSD up against WTI Crude Oil. WTI Crude oil is American produced oil from West Texas Intermediate.
In this oddball trading pair, Bitcoin also had a lower high and a much steeper downtrend. However, Bitcoin flipped bullish against oil several weeks ago, but has yet to produce a meaningful upside move. Is such a move coming soon enough?
Harrison detailed his plans to move into an advising position at FTX US.
CEO Alex Mashinsky of Celsius resigned recently.
U.S. division president of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Brett Harrison, announced his resignation today. Over the next three months, he will be transitioning out of his present position and into an advisory one. In a series of tweets, Harrison detailed his plans to move into an advising position at FTX US over the following several months.
Harrison came to FTX from Citadel Securities in May 2021 with the intention of assisting the company in expanding its footprint in the United States and, eventually, in creating the FTX US division with its headquarters in Chicago. According to Harrison’s tweets, FTX US now employs more than one hundred employees.
Harrison stated:
“I’m stepping down as President of @FTX_Official. Over the next few months I’ll be transferring my responsibilities and moving into an advisory role at the company.”
Period of High-profile Departure
The thread claims that Harrison will remain in the crypto sector, however in a different capacity.
Harrison further added:
“I’m remaining in the industry with the goal of removing technological barriers to full participation in and maturation of global crypto markets, both centralized and decentralized.”
The resignation of Harrison is the latest high-profile departure from a cryptocurrency company in recent days. CEO Alex Mashinsky of Celsius resigned recently as the company filed for bankruptcy. Kraken’s co-founder and former CEO Jesse Powell resigned last week after he caused a stir by outlining an “anti-woke” agenda for the company.
Meanwhile, MicroStrategy’s co-founder and longstanding CEO Michael Saylor stepped down in August (although he remains with the company as executive chairman), and Genesis, a struggling cryptocurrency broker, lost its chief executive officer, Michael Moro.
It’s no secret that the crypto market in 2022 can be a minefield. One wrong step, and you lose. But hey, we all know that investing is risky and losses are a normal part of trading. So no need to frown! We’ve got some good news! With a reliable platform to help you get started, you can minimise risks.
But how can you choose a trustworthy platform among all the scam platforms, illicit apps, and other unsavoury traps waiting to lure in new traders? Well, we’ve got you covered! It’s the tight stronghold of dedicated apps, brokers, and exchanges we’re about to let you in.
Here are 20 reliable platforms you can potentially use to revolutionise your crypto trading journey. By the end of this article, you’ll gain the knowledge needed to successfully navigate the wild world of crypto and safely choose a crypto platform that has your best interests in mind.
Remember, however, that the world of cryptocurrency trading is highly speculative and inherently volatile. Thus, always do your research, never invest more than you can afford to use, and consult a licensed professional to help you reduce financial risks.
Now, let’s begin!
Pixabay
Coinbase
Even if you are a newbie, perhaps you’ve already heard of Coinbase. Coinbase is, without a doubt, one of the biggest cryptocurrency trading platforms across the globe. Known for being highly beginner-friendly with a wide range of innovative features, Coinbase is a popular platform used by new and experienced crypto investors.
Some of its top features include crypto rewards, a Coinbase debit card, and its extensive crypto selection. Oh, and let’s not forget about the increasingly popular Coinbase Earn system that allows users to earn crypto by watching information videos and taking quizzes. Not bad at all, right?
Binance
There is no doubt that Binance, initially founded in 2017, is now one of the largest trading platforms. Binance has a huge customer base and its own cryptocurrency, BNB. In fact, its native coin is a strong crypto asset with an impressive price history. At the time of writing, BNB is among the top 10 cryptos on CoinMarketCap.
Some of Binance’s most popular features range from dramatically low fees to the enormous array of cryptocurrencies. The platform boasts a staggering portfolio of 600 crypto assets to invest in worldwide, and the fees for using Binance are some of the lowest on the market. How cool is that?
Kraken
Next on our list is Kraken. No, not the sea monster Kraken popularised by the iconic film Pirates of the Caribbean. We are talking about Kraken – a trading monster that can help you ride the tidal waves of the crypto world, one of the original players on the frontline of crypto and blockchain technology. Kraken, founded in 2011, was, in fact, one of the first crypto exchanges featured on Bloomberg Terminal. As of September 2022, it is worth an eye-watering $11 billion!
With its strong security protocols that work hard to keep traders and their investments safe, low fees, and a wide array of options, no wonder why Kraken has millions of members worldwide.
eToro
Based on in-depth analysis and user reviews, eToro is definitely one of the platforms worth considering. Some rank eToro as the best broker for social trading for 2022. With a community of over 20 million users, there is no doubt that eToro is rocking the crypto scene.
The platform is also highly beginner-friendly, comes with low fees, and offers high protection. Just like many of the platforms on our list, eToro allows traders to invest in numerous assets, including stocks, indices, and more. All these features are just a click away!
Crypto.com
Crypto.com is one of the fastest-growing exchanges globally. As stated on their website, the platform offers deep liquidity, low fees and the best execution prices. The best part is that you can start trading from your smartphone. The crypto app comes with impressive functionalities and UX.
With more and more services moving online, satisfactory digital services become the key to success, and Crypto.com knows how to open doors to new opportunities with this key. The platform also offers numerous perks, such as crypto rewards, a Crypto.com card, and over 250+ digital assets to invest in. So if you are an enthusiast who prefers to start trading from the comfort of your home, then Crypto.com might be just the right platform for you.
Gemini
Gemini, founded by two of the most famous Bitcoin billionaires – the Winklevoss brothers, is a popular regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet, and custodian. Though compared to other platforms, fees might be a bit higher, Gemini is considered the crypto exchange with the best security.
Offering high safety, Gemini empowers customers to access Bitcoin, which for the Winklevoss brothers is one of the best investments of our century. As Tyler Winklevoss said, “Bitcoin was the first internet money in the world. Then when you realise that money is the greatest social network of all, Bitcoin is maybe the greatest social network of all also.”
Pixabay
KuCoin
KuCoin is another platform that deserves a spot on our list. KuCoin is a secure cryptocurrency exchange that offers users a variety of assets. As stated on Investopedia, “KuCoin offers a huge selection of cryptocurrencies and relatively low fees compared to other crypto exchanges. It also supports staking and margin, futures, and P2P trading, which may appeal to more experienced users.”
Though it might be complex for complete beginners, no need to worry – customer support is available. As a result, KuCoin has a strong user base. In fact, figures show that 1 in 4 crypto holders has tried KuCoin. You can easily become a KuCoin member as well!
Bitcoin Profit
The iconic platform Bitcoin Profit has earned a solid reputation for saving its users time, money and stress by pairing them with a crypto broker (suited to their experience level, needs, and interests).
Bitcoin Profit offers new investors the chance to invest in an enormous range of cryptocurrencies safely, simply, and securely. Its sign-up process is widely regarded as one of the fastest and easiest in the crypto market, and many users attest to its incredible range of trading tools. But that’s not all! People love that a dedicated account manager is on hand to walk you through every step of the way! How cool is that?
Robinhood
Just like Robin Hood who is a saviour of the poor and oppressed, Robinhood can help us, the common folk, access the potentially lucrative world of investing and employ tools reserved for the rich until recently.
Robinhood is a well-known financial services company that makes crypto investing simple. It facilitates the buying and selling of different assets. One of the best advantages is its beginner-friendly app. 100% accessible!
TradeStation
Next is TradeStation – another popular platform that can help you access real-time market data and a variety of assets, including cryptocurrencies. Many users consider it safe as it’s transparent about its financials and it has a long track record of success.
The company doesn’t rest on its laurels, though. To answer today’s consumer needs, it keeps innovating along with the market and adding new assets to the mix.
Bisq
Bisq deserves a special spot on our list. Why? Because this open-source desktop app is a decentralised exchange (DEX) network, which means that users can trade directly without any intermediaries and enjoy high liquidity.
While DEXs might be more complicated for beginners as there are no brokers, for example, to help execute trades, DEXs ensure fast transactions, easy access, and low fees. Among all the growing in popularity DEXs, Bisq is one of the most trusted ones as it helps users buy and sell crypto securely.
BlockFi
BlockFi is a popular crypto lender and an easy-to-access crypto trading platform. Let’s not forget that the company grew from an ambitious start-up to a crypto giant pretty fast.
Here we should note, however, that BlockFi has had its ups and downs (including legal issues), and it may be acquired by FTX soon. So what does the future hold? Simply stay tuned with the latest news!
FTX
Talking about FTX, we should admit that the company is undoubtedly a fast-growing exchange with ambitious plans. It offers numerous advanced tools, such as margin and futures trading and market-leading liquidity.
But don’t worry, newbie! FTX is also ideal for beginners and comes with low fees. If that sounds appealing, don’t hesitate to give it a go! Just remember to consult a licensed professional if you are a complete beginner and invest only money you can afford to lose.
Webull
With headquarters in New York, Webull is a great brokerage platform to help you buy and sell crypto and access your funds from anywhere in the world. From BTC to DOGE, you pick!
Given its low costs and multiple options, Webull is ideal for both beginners and experts. “Everyone gets smart tools for smart investing,” as stated on their website.
Pixabay
BitAlpha AI
BitAlpha AI is another popular trading platform that has formed partnerships with some of the best brokers worldwide. BitAlpha AI provides an easy gateway for new investors to get involved in crypto safely and conveniently. The brand is compatible with most devices, meaning you can take your crypto journey wherever you go and stay up to date with your progress whilst on the move.
Using a unique algorithm, it pairs its users up with perfectly suited brokerage services based on pre-defined requirements. Overall, it can save you countless time, stress, and energy. It’s easy to sign up for and suitable for almost every kind of trader. The best part is that most brokers offer demo trading that allows new users to use practice funds before diving into the market properly.
Huobi Global
Now let’s look at Huobi Global. Huobi Global is one of the leading crypto exchanges across the globe and one of the biggest platforms in terms of trading volume.
If you decide to use Huobi Global, then you have the chance to explore different assets, including stablecoins. Let’s not forget that stablecoins – cryptos where the value is pegged to another asset (for example, USD) – are ideal for those who want to invest in crypto but do not want to subject their investments to high volatility.
SushiSwap
SushiSwap is one of the most popular and trusted DEXs. Users can swap any crypto for another. No wonder why there are so many Sushi chefs, aka users. The platform has expanded its services even into lending (via the Kashi app).
Here we should note that many consider SushiSwap a Uniswap clone. Uniswap was proposed by genius Vitalik Buterin and implemented in 2018, which led to the launch of many other DEXs, including SushiSwap.
Cash App
Easy cash in never guaranteed in trading. Yet, the investment sector is exciting – and Cash App is one of the platforms that make the whole trading journey enjoyable. Cash App is a popular financial services platform and a mobile payment service that allows you to trade Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Given its unique mobile features and accessibility, there is no doubt that Cash App is gaining popularity worldwide.
Interestingly enough, some of Cash App’s major competitors are giants like PayPal, Venmo, and Google Pay.
BitMart
And now it’s time to introduce BitMart – one of the best cryptocurrency trading platforms with real-time trading solutions and market data.
With over 1,000 crypts and users across 180 countries, there is no doubt BitMart is one of the most trusted platforms for altcoins trading.
Pixabay
MetaMask
Last but not least, let’s talk about MetaMask. While MetaMask is not a trading platform but a wallet, it deserves a place here. Why? Simply because it is favourite crypto solution that facilitates crypto trading!
MetaMask allows you to buy and send crypto from within your wallet, collect NFTs across blockchains and operate dApps. You can easily open an account on one of the exchanges mentioned above, such as Binance and Coinbase, download MetaMask and start buying and selling ETH or other tokens. Would you miss out?
To Sum Up
To conclude this guide to the top 20 crypto trading solutions: it is important to go with a platform with a reputation for enhanced security, reliability, and ease of use. Most of all, you should first decide what suits your needs the best: a brokerage service like Webull, a centralised exchange like Gemini, a DEX like SushiSwap or a platform like BitAlpha AI that can help you with your search and connect you with a reputable partner. And of course, do not forget to explore different mobile features and storage options like MetaMask. The sector is immense, after all!
In the end, crypto investing has a lot of potential and is an important part of any financial portfolio, so ensure you do it correctly with a reliable cryptocurrency platform. The good thing is that most platforms offer a variety of assets besides crypto; you can access forex, commodities, stocks, and more. Just make sure that the platform of your choice is regulated in your country, as some of the brands on our list may have geographical limitations. Always do your own diligence, and remember that trading remains risky!
Players of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish.
Modifications to the game are possible because of the open-source nature.
Brendan Greene, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is working on a new game. It will use blockchain technology, NFTs, and the metaverse. Using a virtual universe the size of Earth, gamers of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. The introduction of gaming infrastructure by blockchain businesses has sped up the expansion of the blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs sectors.
In an interview published on September 27, PUBG developer Brendan Greene discussed his ambitions to include blockchain technology, the metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into his next Earth-sized virtual and open world game Artemis.
Open-source Nature
Players and creators alike will benefit from the game’s use of blockchain technology. It will open up novel possibilities and experiences. In addition, the metaverse and NFTs will usher in novel gaming mechanics, assets, and tokens, ushering in a new digital market.
Brendan stated:
“We’re building a digital place. That has to have an economy, and it has to have systems at work. And I do believe you should be able to extract value from a digital place; it has to be like the internet, where you can do stuff that will earn you money.”
Despite the fact that Artemis is not a money-making venture, gamers and artists will be able to earn money from their work. Any player will be able to make modifications to the game because of its open-source nature.
A growing number of individuals and organizations are investing billions in NFT and metaverse businesses, and these enterprises continue to expand their operations.
The world is gradually heading towards a cashless society such as CBDC making cash payments obsolete. When this happens, fiat currencies might no more be in use. So central banks are aggressively launching Central Bank Digital Currencies for easy virtual transactions.
Many countries are either in the process of developing their Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or have already done so.
Moving forward for CBDC adoption in cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) started testing a multi-jurisdictional CBDC one month ago. The BIS has announced the successful completion of the pilot for the multi-jurisdictional central bank digital currency.
The test lasted five weeks with $12 million worth of real-value transactions, facilitating over 160 cross-border payments. In addition, during the pilot, foreign exchange transactions worth over $22 million occurred between 20 participating commercial banks.
Along with the 20 commercial banks, the central banks of China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and UAE also participated in the pilot. This news was shared via a LinkedIn post on Tuesday by Daniel Eidan, an Advisor and Solutions Architect at the Bank of International Settlement.
Fully Functional CBDC Platform To Emerge
The news attracted a lot of comments from financial experts. Maciej Janusz, an eCommerce Business Development executive, asked if the pilot explored commercial aspects of cross-border payments.
Daniel Eidan responded that the pilot explored wholesome CBDC cross-border payments but would likely consider the commercial part in the future.
Eiden further revealed the BIS would release a detailed report in October. The pilot was conducted on the mBridge platform. The mBridge project (multi CBDC Bridge) was part of Inthanon-LionRock, a distributed ledger tech CBDC cross-border payment project. It initially involved only Thailand and Hong Kong Central banks and was launched in September 2019.
The first pilot study is the first stage in developing the multi-jurisdiction CBDC. The project will proceed to the third and last stage before a minimum version of the CBDC product enters the market.
A BIS report in September 2021 states that a fully developed cross-border payment CBDC platform would emerge after revisions. During the revisions, BIS would evaluate feedback from released minimum versions and consider suggestions.
CBDCs Gain Global Adoption
A June 2022 report showed that about 90% of the world’s central banks are considering the adoption of CBDCs. According to the Atlantic Council, 11 countries have launched CBDCs 15 are in the pilot phase, while 26 are in the development phase.
Atlantic Council’s analysis also revealed that 46 CBDCs are in the research phase, ten are active, and two got canceled.
In September 2021, IMF released an article on its website about enhancing digital and global infrastructures in cross-border payments. The IMF thoroughly discussed opportunities, risks, and challenges associated with cross-border payments in the article. It also discussed frameworks that should be in place for sustainable cross-border payments.
In the article, IMF recommended anti-money laundering laws and regulations of virtual assets service providers, stablecoins, and CBDCs for cross-border payments.
Featured image: Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com