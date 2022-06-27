News
Dalen Terry, the No. 18 pick, arrives ready to get to work for the Chicago Bulls: ‘I breathe, sleep, cry basketball’
When Chicago Bulls draft pick Dalen Terry turned 10, he only had one request for his birthday present — a basketball tournament.
So his mother, Fenice Yancy, rented out a space at the local rec center gym to organize a 3-on-3 tournament for Terry’s friends, picking up a referee whistle herself to officiate the competition.
“She gave me all the calls that day,” Terry said Monday during his introductory news conference at the Advocate Center, laughing with his mother and father, Al Terry, in attendance offstage.
By the age of 10, Terry already knew he wanted to play in the NBA. He spent every day with a ball in his hands, so taking a day off for his birthday wasn’t an option. Nearly a decade later — Terry will turn 20 this July — the wing’s dream came true when he was drafted by the Bulls with the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
“I love basketball. I’ve loved basketball since I was born,” Terry said. “I breathe, sleep, cry, everything basketball. I played basketball every day, but for my birthday, I wanted to play basketball again.”
On his first day in Chicago, Bulls coach Billy Donovan and executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas both praised Terry for his “high motor” and athleticism. Both of those features will help the Bulls’ perimeter defense, which they need to shore up in rotations without Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.
Although Terry was projected to be a lower round pick in a deep draft class, Donovan said the young wing has stuck out ever since he was recruited by Xavier coach Sean Miller, a longtime friend of the Bulls coach.
“It’s the same situation with Ayo (Dosunmu) last year with the competitive mentality,” Donovan said. “The one thing that really stood out is just his energy, his enthusiasm and his eagerness to want to learn and get better and grow. If you talk to anyone about Dalen, the thing that comes out loud and clear is his passion and competitiveness and want to win.”
Donovan and Karnišovas haven’t determined an immediate role for Terry, who is currently fashioned as a versatile wing who assists and defends more than he shoots. The Bulls have been clear Terry still needs to develop his shooting after averaging only 6.2 shots per game as a sophomore at Arizona (albeit on 50.2% shooting).
Although Terry often served as a glue player on a stacked Wildcats roster, Karnišovas noted Terry’s ability to step up after an injury to star point guard Kerr Kriisa as a key highlight in the front office’s draft decision.
“When you have so many good players, he’s just doing everything to win games,” Karnišovas said. “Even through some injuries, he adjusted and performed at a high level. His ability to adapt and play off every game with the same energy — that’s what attracted us to him.”
Terry’s role will be more clearly established in the next two months in NBA Summer League. Fellow young players Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu will not participate in summer league games this year — instead joining most of the roster to train in Chicago this summer..
Terry said he’s already connected with most of the Bulls roster, although he hasn’t heard from veteran leader DeMar DeRozan, who he praised highly on draft night. The rookie is now focused on adapting to Chicago after his move this week.
He already took one step toward fitting in with this jersey number selection — No. 25, which he told NBC Sports Chicago is a nod to former Chicago high school talent Ben Wilson and Bulls star Steve Kerr.
Terry will begin training with the Bulls this week in preparation for the summer league tournament, which kicks off on July 7 in Las Vegas.
“How he’s going to fit in, we’re going to find that out,” Karnišovas said. “It’s one thing at a time. He’s going to get into the gym. He’s going to go through summer league. This period of time in between training camp and now, I think it’s very important.”
()
News
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense.
Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
Orono Police pulled Thaler over after she was spotted driving her car on a wheel rim and with a window smashed out. Search warrant documents filed in the case say officers who spoke with Thaler on the scene noticed blood on her face and hands, and what they suspected were human remains spattered on the inside of the vehicle.
She was arrested after officers found the boy’s body in the trunk.
Thaler appeared remotely in court Tuesday afternoon when a Hennepin County judge ruled Thaler has the ability to rationalize and understand the criminal proceedings as well as consult with her attorney.
The hearing comes a few weeks after the boy’s father, Tory Hart, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County Social Services for returning the boy to Thaler after he was removed from the home despite what Hart maintains were numerous red flags about her fitness as a parent.
Hart had been fighting for custody of his son prior to his death.
Thaler’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 7.
News
Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $916K for final weeks of campaign
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $916,000 left in the bank.
The Jensen campaign said it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday’s filing deadline to bring its total for the campaign cycle to $4.2 million. The campaign said in a statement Wednesday that it was a new record for a Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate, beating the $3.3 million that then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty raised for his 2006 campaign.
The Walz campaign said it raised $1.73 million in the same period, which ended Sept. 20, for a grand total for the election cycle of $4.4 million.
In other statewide races, Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison’s campaign reported that it had $923,000 in cash on hand after raising $996,000 since Jan. 1. GOP candidate Jim Schultz reported raising $775,000 this year and had $321,000 left.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon had $967,000 in cash on hand after raising $799,000 this year, while Republican challenger Kim Crockett had $119,000 left after collecting $286,000.
Democratic State Auditor Julie Blaha had $75,000 left after raising $197,000 since Jan. 1, compared with $162,000 in cash on hand and a total take of $351,000 for GOP candidate Ryan Wilson.
News
Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage
By LORNE COOK and JAN M. OLSEN
BRUSSELS (AP) — European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation.
Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage — it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.
Russia has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions that the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom increased the pressure, threatening on Twitter to cease dealing with a Ukrainian company that controls one of the two remaining pipelines that ship Russian gas to Europe.
Coming on top of the apparent sabotage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, “that means a major escalation and readiness to escalate,” said Agata Loskot-Strachota, senior fellow in energy policy at the Center for Eastern Studies in Warsaw.
Seismologists say explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered Tuesday on the two underwater pipelines running from Russia to Germany.
“All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc’s 27 members. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”
Three leaks were reported on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which were filled with natural gas but not delivering fuel to Europe ever since Russia stopped the flow to apply economic pressure on the continent.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said allegations that Russia would have sabotaged its own pipelines were “predictable and stupid.”
Yet as fears of further disruptions loomed, European energy companies and governments said Wednesday they have already begun to fortify energy infrastructure.
Norwegian state oil company Equinor said it raised the level of preparedness on all of its facilities, according to national broadcaster NRK. Norway’s energy exports have surged as European countries scramble to find alternatives to Russian supplies.
“What happened in the Baltic Sea is very serious,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told a press conference in Oslo.
Before the pipeline leaks discovered Tuesday, natural gas prices in Europe had dropped from their all-time peak in late August because countries have filled storage facilities to 87% of capacity ahead of winter, when demand for the fuel soars to heat homes and generate electricity.
But Europe’s natural gas prices have spiked about 14% since the pipeline ruptures rattled nerves about energy security.
Natural gas prices are roughly three times higher than just before Russia invaded Ukraine. An energy crisis driven by the war is threatening rationing, business closures and recession in Europe. The continent’s ability to get through winter will be deeply affected by how cold it is and whether they can find supplies to make up for what’s been lost from Russia.
Another major source of Russian income – oil – has fallen sharply in price from June peaks of over $120 per barrel. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures traded at $87.40 per barrel, up more than 5% since Monday.
The extent of the pipeline damage, along with the political ramifications, raises serious doubts about the future of the Nord Stream project, which was launched so that Russia could deliver gas directly to Germany. The project has been heavily criticized by the West because it only increased Europe’s reliance on Russian gas imports.
The head of the Danish Energy Agency, Kristoffer Böttzauw, said Wednesday it wasn’t clear when it would be safe for investigators to examine the damaged pipes, which he said are made of 12 centimeter (5 inches ) thick steel coated with concrete. The pipelines lie on the seabed between 70 and 90 meters (230 feet and 295 feet) deep.
Sweden’s domestic security agency said Wednesday it was investigating the pipeline ruptures and that it couldn’t be ruled out “that a foreign power is behind it.”
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau was more direct, suggesting Tuesday that the leaks could be part of Russia’s campaign to apply pressure on the West for supporting Ukraine.
“The explosions took place very close to Danish territorial waters, but not inside them, because that would have meant NATO territory,” Rau said during a discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
“This could mean that someone is trying to intimidate the countries of the Baltic Sea,” he said.
On Wednesday, Moscow said it had called a Friday meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines, according to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the international body.
Even with eyes turning toward Russia, Anders Puck Nielsen, a researcher with the Center for Maritime Operations at the Royal Danish Defence College, said that it would be hard to establish who is responsible, and just as tough to prevent similar incidents.
“We have pipelines, we have communication cables like the internet. We have just power lines running on the seabed. All of this is vulnerable and our societies are very dependent on it. And it’s very, very difficult to monitor what’s going on and to prevent a case of sabotage,” he told The Associated Press.
A spokesman for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to respond to media reports that the CIA had warned Germany earlier this summer that the pipelines could be attacked. “But let me say that according to our findings, there is no evidence that there is a natural cause for the pressure drop in the pipelines,” spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters.
Simone Tagliapietra, an energy policy expert at Bruegel, said Russia’s latest threat to disrupt natural gas that flows through Ukraine is not having as much impact as it might have hoped.
“Its announcements are now having lower impact on prices, as both market and governments have internalized and got prepared for a full interruption of Russian gas to Europe,” Tagliapietra said.
___
Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark. David Keyton in Stockholm, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany and Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Can Justin Fields be a difference maker? Can Velus Jones be the passing game’s ‘missing component’?
The Chicago Bears take a 2-1 record, a suddenly dominant running game and a still-struggling passing game into East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday to face the New York Giants.
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs opens his weekly Bears mailbag to address whether quarterback Justin Fields can rebound from a rough start to his career.
Like their failed predecessors, Justin Fields and the Bears coaching staff say all the right things, such as “we have to get better.” Unfortunately, actions speak louder than words. We now have a growing sample size (13 games) that consistently reveals Fields holds the ball too long and fails to see the entire field. There is little evidence he will get better. I sincerely believe the Bears will be looking for another QB next season via draft, trade or free agency — an all-too-familiar scenario for Bears fans. I am at a loss to identify a single QB who had such a poor career start and then became a difference maker. Thoughts? — Jim A., Plymouth, Minn.
The Bears are in an uncomfortable position when it comes to their passing game. They have been dominant running the football, helped by Fields’ ability, but haven’t parlayed any of the success on the ground into profits in the passing game. A lot of folks are talking about how successful running should create play-action passing opportunities. More importantly in my opinion, when opponents fill the box with eight defenders, it should create advantageous single-coverage situations on the outside that Fields should be able to win against. It hasn’t happened.
The sample size remains small, but the Bears have some jarring statistics. They are averaging 78.3 net passing yards, last in the NFL. The 31st-ranked Carolina Panthers average 161.3. The Bears’ 8.9% interception rate is more than double that of 29 teams. The only others are the New England Patriots (5.2%) and Los Angeles Rams (4.9%). The Bears’ 22.8% sack rate per pass attempt is more than double that of 28 teams. Next on the list are the New York Giants (14.1%), Cincinnati Bengals (12%) and Washington Commanders (11.5%).
That is on Fields, the offensive line and the skill-position targets, but it would be a mistake to blame protection for all 10 sacks. In fact, Fields is responsible for close to half of those, and there are plays in which the protection breaks down after he had the opportunity to target open receivers.
There’s no reason for the Bears to change course at this point. The organization — though not the new regime — has a ton invested in Fields, and if he does pan out, it would speed up the timetable for a rebuild. If the Bears can continue to generate takeaways, play better run defense and keep running the football well while playing solid special teams, they can win their share of games if the quarterback doesn’t lose games. That’s how a lot of the Lovie Smith era went, right?
Josh Allen had a rocky start to his career with the Buffalo Bills. I don’t know any scouts who felt good about the start of Jalen Hurts’ career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has been dynamic through three weeks this season.
Coach Matt Eberflus talked Monday about two things for Fields — cleaning up his footwork and not putting the ball in harm’s way, to which Eberflus attributed the second interception in Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans. The Bears have been drilling Fields on footwork since the start of the offseason program. It’s one thing to have better footwork in individual drills and practice and another to have it when defenders are across from you in a game.
As far as keeping the ball out of harm’s way, that is important, but the Bears also have to get Fields to cut the ball loose when his receivers are coming open. He has missed seeing receivers get open or has been hesitant to rip it, and that’s a concern.
There are 14 games remaining and a lot of time for Fields to get valuable experience and improve. We need to see a lot more of the season play out before we start plotting what moves the Bears will need to make in a big 2023 offseason.
The Bears are to be commended for letting Eddie Jackson play his brand of football, which is to be a ballhawk. He is getting back to the old version of himself. However, he has to be one of the weakest tacklers in the league. Are the coaches trying to get him to wrap people up? Upon contact, all he does is try to swat the ball out or knock ball carriers down with a body check. He is, after all, the last line of defense and should be more physical. Thoughts? — Chris R., Midlothian
My first reaction is Jackson, through three games anyway, is looking like the difference maker in the secondary he was in 2018 and 2019. I don’t think he was an elite tackler then and he certainly isn’t now, but you’re asking for a lot if you want a safety who can be a center fielder and a rugged box defender. The Bears seem to be playing to Jackson’s strengths, and you might have seen that Matt Eberflus said Jackson was one of the few defenders who tackled well in the Week 2 loss in Green Bay.
Honestly, you’re probably nitpicking a little bit. If you want a big-time box defender at that position, you’re probably going to sacrifice when it comes to range and instincts in the passing game. If Jackson gets six interceptions or so this season, the Bears probably are willing to live with a couple of missed tackles here and there. He has looked more willing in that area this season than he was a year ago.
Through the same number of starts, who had the better stats, Mitch Trubisky or Justin Fields? Do you think Fields is just going through normal NFL QB growing pains? — @dav264
I’m not sure what normal quarterback growing pains are because every situation is unique. What is normal is the vast majority of quarterbacks have some rough spots early in their careers, and certainly Fields is struggling right now. Trubisky is having a rough go of it in Pittsburgh too.
Trubisky’s statistics through his first 13 starts (12 under John Fox’s staff and one under Matt Nagy’s staff) were slightly better than what Fields has done.
- Trubisky: 219 of 365 (60.0%), 2,364 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 35 sacks, 77.5 passer rating
- Fields: 182 of 315 (57.8%), 2,167 yards, 9 TDs, 14 INTs, 46 sacks, 69.9 passer rating
What is confounding is Fields is struggling more this season than he did as a rookie. A full season in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system will give us a much more complete picture of what the future could look like for Fields.
Can any Bears fan actually feel good about that win? I mean other than the Texans, who do they beat playing like that? Maybe the Jets? — @agpennypacker8
Never apologize for a victory in the NFL. They are too hard to come by, and recent Bears history ought to remind you of that. The Bears can’t do anything about their schedule, and they did just enough by dominating the Texans with the running game and getting two timely takeaways.
The Texans (0-2-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) are the only winless teams in the league, but the Bears have six more games on the schedule against teams that are currently 1-2: the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions (two games), Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and New York Jets. They have a winnable game on the road this week against the 2-1 New York Giants and could have a solid record as they reach the end of October. Let’s not worry about the opponent as much as seeing the Bears show improvement.
How will the (hypothetical) return of Velus Jones and N’Keal Harry potentially bolster the offense? Jones being 25 and missing this much time is concerning, but if he’s who Bears management thinks he is, could he be the missing component? — @johnny2racks1
As discombobulated as the Bears passing game is, I’m not sure the next coming of Ja’Marr Chase would be the missing link. Not right now anyway. Some folks seem obsessed with Jones’ age as a rookie and I’m not sure why. If you’re worried about what the receiver position might look like in 2027, I get it. But we’re talking about 2022, and his age has nothing to do with this season or next year.
Jones was a limited participant in practice last week as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him on and off for a good portion of training camp and the preseason. Considering how much time on the grass he has missed, to borrow a phrase from Matt Eberflus, it’s probably unrealistic to think he’ll play a major role in the passing game even with Byron Pringle (calf) on injured reserve. That doesn’t mean Jones can’t provide a boost as he finds his way.
I’m not sure when Harry will be in line to return from the high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve. Four weeks is about the bare minimum that skill-position players miss with that injury, and he could be several weeks away.
What should the top priority be? Wins this year or developing the team/culture for the future? — @dmaz2488
I’m a firm believer that your culture is about as good as your record. You know which teams consistently talk about their culture and how it’s getting better? Teams that are trying to dig themselves out of big holes. What do people talk about with the excellent teams that are consistently in the postseason picture? They analyze the strength of the roster and how good the players are.
Nothing develops players and a roster better than winning. It raises the level of buy-in. It’s a heck of a lot easier to coach corrections in a week coming off a victory than coming off a loss. Everything in the building is better when a team is winning. If the Bears are able to achieve modest success this season, it would be with young players who are improving and making a difference. Why wouldn’t you want to see the Bears win this season?
I’m not sure the Bears can improve by prioritizing development while making winning a secondary goal. I never will understand that line of thinking and I will take it one step further: If the players in the locker room don’t sense that the coaches are doing everything in their power to put them in a position to win every week, those coaches are going to lose the locker room in a hurry. Players put in work to win games. No other messaging will connect with them.
Are you worried the front office made a mistake by not signing Roquan Smith to a contract extension during the offseason? The price has definitely gone up. — @just_acy
Well, we’re speculating on what Smith’s “price” was in negotiations that broke down in August, and we’re not certain where the Bears offer was. The first thing I want to know is if you think the price went down after the Week 2 loss in Green Bay. He didn’t play particularly well in that game. GM Ryan Poles and his staff will evaluate Smith over the full season, not on a few games here and a few games there. He has a chance to be very good in this scheme, especially if the Bears can remain healthy on defense.
The big factor you’re not considering is the franchise tag, which the team can use in negotiations. Leverage is everything when it comes to contract talks. Smith can improve his leverage with more signature games like his 16-tackle performance against the Texans that also included an interception that set up the winning field goal. The Bears also have Smith at a bargain price this season, paying him a little more than $9.7 million, and that can’t be overlooked. Let’s see where the leverage is after the season.
If you were Luke Getsy, what would you be focusing on for Justin Fields while preparing for the Giants this week? — @chicagonic
Running the football. The Giants have allowed 100-yard games to Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers in the last two weeks. You have to go back to the end of 2005 to find the last time running backs topped 100 yards against the Giants in three consecutive weeks: Clinton Portis, Larry Johnson and Ryan Moats. The Giants rank 25th in run defense, allowing 138.3 yards per game, and are 28th in allowing 5.25 yards per attempt. That looks like a formula for success for the Bears whether David Montgomery (ankle) is available or not.
It will be a challenging week for Fields because the Giants do a lot of different stuff on defense under first-year coordinator Wink Martindale. They will show a lot of late rotation in the secondary and probably will bring some unscouted looks in terms of pressure and overloads. That being said, the Giants have only three sacks through three games and don’t have an interception. Quarterbacks have a 93.8 passer rating against them.
Getsy needs to craft a plan for Fields that can help him find some rhythm throwing the ball as the Giants will have to be concerned with the running game. That means clear and defined reads from the pocket and off play action. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bears hope to hand off the ball 35 to 40 times in this game.
In the Texans game, with over 30 seconds left in the first half and all three timeouts, the Bears chose to run out the clock. They were trailing 14-13 at that point and they were first-and-10 at their own 23. Why wouldn’t they try to take a couple shots to get into field-goal range? — @ajlight315
Fair question. The obvious answer is they don’t have a lot of faith in their passing game and didn’t want to risk a turnover on their side of the field, which would have given the Texans an opportunity to tack on a field goal before halftime.
Matt Eberflus was asked about this after the game and explained that if he had it to do over again, he would have used a timeout to switch from 13 personnel (one running back, one wide receiver, three tight ends) to 11 personnel (one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end) after Khalil Herbert’s 9-yard run gave them a first down at the 28-yard line.
“Here is where we’ve got to be better because we were in 13 personnel going on third-and-1 and we saw that they subbed,” Eberflus said. “Once I saw them sub there, I should have called timeout at 35 seconds and we would have been fine. I have to be better in that situation right there going from 13 personnel back to 11 once we got the first (down).”
Fields was 4 of 11 for 45 passing yards in the first half and needed to gain roughly 35 yards for the Bears to attempt a long field goal in breezy conditions. I wasn’t all that surprised they chose to let the clock run.
Did I see Jack Sanborn in there first and then Joe Thomas took his spot? — @seabasssay
No. Thomas, who was promoted from the practice squad, was the replacement for Matt Adams (hamstring) at strong-side linebacker. Thomas had a good game with five tackles in 26 snaps, and the coaching staff turned to him because of his experience and range. Sanborn got one snap on defense at the goal line. I would expect Thomas to remain in the defensive game plan at least until Adams is healthy — and he could supplant Adams.
()
News
Heat’s Butler, at 33, says he is in his prime; Herro, teammates anxious about weather back home
For those who consider the Miami Heat to have an older roster, with Kyle Lowry 36 and Jimmy Butler having turned 33 two weeks ago, Butler takes exception.
Instead, he said he believes he is in his prime.
“I think so. I’m comfortable,” he said, with the Heat continuing training camp at the Baha Mar resort. “Like, I’ve got a group around me that allow me to just not worry about nothing on any given day.
“I’m fortunate I got shooters. We got defenders around me. We’ve got also some really good players that can put the ball in the basket.”
But he also added for the doubters, now that he is 13 seasons in, “So prime or not, I think we can do something special.”
That, he said, keeps him from sweating the small stuff, including coming in at No. 17 in ESPN’s latest annual NBA ratings, behind players such as Trae Young, Paul George, Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Asked if the ranking was reasonable, Butler said, “Probably so. There’s probably about 25 of ‘em. So I get in where I fit in. I’m not worried about it. Seventeen, that’s a good number for me. From where I come from, 17? I’ll take it.”
In many ways, it is as if Butler has taken to the relaxed vibe of this time on New Providence.
“Right now, it’s about getting back in a groove, in a rhythm and having fun,” he said of this five-day camp being conducted on makeshift courts in a convention-center ballroom. “I think these first couple of days are about having fun, getting around the guys and the basketball stuff.”
Because, Butler said, the Heat enter aware of what — and who — matters, including however coach Erik Spoelstra chooses to round out the starting lineup beyond himself, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.
“It’s all about helping the team, who’s going to be the least selfish,” he said of the open competition for the remaining starting roles. “I’m not saying anybody’s selfish, but you gotta understand where the ball’s got to go.
“Bam has to get the ball. I have to get the ball. Kyle’s going to have the ball. And those other two spots, get in where you fit in.”
With those comments coming while reiterating his media-day preference of not having to play power forward, a vacant starting role that came open with P.J. Tucker’s free-agency move to the Philadelphia 76ers.
“There’s like five competing for the four, so they can all five, all four beat me out so I don’t have to play the four. That’s my hope,” he said of competition that seemingly includes Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith and perhaps Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven. “We have some guys, they should be thinking, ‘This is my spot. I deserve to start.’ But if you think you deserve to start, you’re going to have to go out there and prove it.”
External concerns
Guard Tyler Herro said Wednesday it was a somewhat helpless and harrowing feeling being in the relatively tranquility of the Bahamas at camp while knowing all that was going on in Florida, including the flooding in South Florida.
“It’s devastating, what’s going on,” he said. “We all have families back there. It’s not easy for anybody. My family is back at home and I know they’re scared. Hopefully everyone stays safe and can get through it.”
As for the trip, Herro said the Bahamas have become a frequent getaway from the team.
“We’ll probably be back here before the playoffs,” he said, with some players having made such a trip prior to this past postseason . . .
All three players who were limited during Tuesday’s opening camp practice were back on the court for the full session Wednesday: Gabe Vincent (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Nikola Jovic (Achilles).
Minor details
Former Heat forward Kasib Powell will return for a second season as coach of the team’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The Heat also announced that Ronald Allen, a former Powell teammate with the Skyforce, will serve as a Sioux Falls assistant coach, after holding a similar role last season with the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate.
The Skyforce staff is assisting the Heat during training camp, with Heat camp prospects Jamaree Bouya, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith expected to move on to the Skyforce after the preseason.
()
News
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
DOLPHINS (3-0) at BENGALS (1-2)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Thursday, Paycor Stadium
TV: Prime Video, WSFL-TV (Ch. 39 in Miami-Dade, Broward); RADIO: Westwood One, WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 3-0 in his first season as a head coach; Zac Taylor, including playoffs, is 20-35 in his fourth head coaching season overall and leading the Bengals.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Bengals, 18-7, including playoffs, and have won five of the last seven.
Weather: 59 degrees, 63 percent humidity, 1 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 4 1/2-point underdog; the over/under is 47.
Injuries: Dolphins —Out: TE Cethan Carter (concussion); ; Questionable: QB Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle); Not practicing: TE Hunter Long (ankle),OT Terron Armstead (toe); Limited: CB Xavien Howard (groin/glute), WR Jaylen Waddle (groin), S Brandon Jones (chest), OL Robert Hunt (shin), DT Zach Sieler (hand), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), CB Kader Kohou (ankle), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: OT Austin Jackson (ankle), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem, LB Calvin Munson, FB John Lovett; Bengals — Not practicing: OT La’el Collins (back), DT DJ Reader (knee), TE Drew Sample (knee);Injured reserve: Seven players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins are one of two remaining unbeaten teams entering Week 4 (Philadelphia Eagles). Miami has done it through a difficult early-season stretch vs. the New England Patriots, at the Baltimore Ravens and vs. the Buffalo Bills before Thursday’s game in Cincinnati. …
If Tagovailoa is able to play, it would be his first professional matchup against Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks were selected fifth and first, respectively, in the 2020 draft. Burrow was injured when their two teams met in their rookie seasons. …
The upstart Bengals, coming off a surprise run to the Super Bowl in 2021, lost their first two games of the season to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys before bouncing back in Week 3 against the New York Jets. …
With a win, the Dolphins would get off to their seventh 4-0 start and first since 1995. It would make Mike McDaniel Miami’s first head coach to start 4-0 and would be the franchise’s 500th victory, including playoffs. …
The Dolphins enter with a four-game winning streak in prime-time games — 2020 at Jacksonville (Thursday) and at Las Vegas (Saturday), 2021 vs. Baltimore (Thursday) and at New Orleans (Monday). Miami is 5-6 all-time in Thursday night games since the package began in 2006. …
The Bengals will debut their new white-on-white uniforms for the prime-time game.
()
Inery Token $INR goes Live On Huobi Following Successful VC raise
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
What Is Trading Headed Towards?
Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $916K for final weeks of campaign
Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage
A Smart Way to Make Money
Cardano (ADA) Price Plummets Despite Recent Vasil Hard Fork
Chicago Bears Q&A: Can Justin Fields be a difference maker? Can Velus Jones be the passing game’s ‘missing component’?
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops