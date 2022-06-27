News
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison
A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home was released from prison on parole Monday, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections website said Mohamed Noor, 36, was placed under the supervision of Hennepin County Community Corrections. He was freed 18 days shy of the fifth anniversary of the July 15, 2017, fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married.
Corrections Department spokesman Nicholas Kimball confirmed that Noor was released Monday morning. He said he couldn’t confirm where Noor will be living, but that released offenders are generally supervised by the county where they live. He said Noor was held in North Dakota for most of his sentence and had no disciplinary issues in prison.
Noor’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. On Friday he said he wanted to respect Noor’s privacy.
Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter, but last year the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction and 12 1/2-year sentence, saying that charge didn’t apply to the case. He was resentenced to four years and nine months on the manslaughter charge.
In Minnesota, it’s presumed that a defendant with good behavior will serve two-thirds of a sentence in prison and the rest on parole. Noor will be on supervised release until Jan. 24, 2024.
Damond’s stepmother, Maryan Heffernan, said in a phone interview Friday that the timing of Noor’s release — so close to the anniversary of Damond’s death — was painful.
“We’re very disappointed. But we’re not surprised. We’ve been watching events in Minneapolis from miles away and we’re still bewildered about the charge being dropped and we’re still bewildered about the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department,” Heffernan said.
Noor testified in 2019 that he and his partner were driving slowly in an alley when a loud bang on their police SUV made him fear for their lives. He said a woman appeared at the partner’s driver’s side window and raised her right arm before he fired a shot from the passenger seat to stop what he thought was a threat.
Noor, who is Somali American, was believed to be the first Minnesota officer convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting. Since Noor’s conviction, former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the pavement under Chauvin’s knee. After Noor’s conviction, Minneapolis agreed to pay $20 million to Damond’s family.
Zach Wilson expected to start Sunday at Steelers
After weeks of waiting, Gang Green’s starting quarterback has returned.
On Wednesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Zach Wilson has been cleared by his doctors and is expected to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers barring any setbacks in practice. He will practice fully Wednesday for the first time since training camp.
Wilson suffered a meniscus and bone bruise injury during the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12. Wilson had surgery to trim his meniscus four days later as Joe Flacco has been starting in his place.
The Jets (1-2) offense certainly could use a spark after Sunday’s 27-12 loss to the Bengals. Flacco passed for 285 yards, but he turned the ball over four times, including two interceptions.
Coming into Sunday’s game against the Steelers, the Jets are ranked ninth in total offense. However, the team is averaging just 17.3 points per game, which is 21st in the NFL.
Wilson will try to improve on his rookie season where he passed for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Biden on ending hunger in US: ‘I know we can do this’
By ASHRAF KHALIL and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration’s goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it.
“I know we can do this,” Biden told an auditorium full of public health officials, private companies and Americans who have experienced hunger. They were gathered for the first White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health since 1969.
It was the president at his most optimistic, sketching out a future where no child in the U.S. would go hungry, and diet-related diseases would diminish because of better, healthier food alternatives and access to vast outdoor spaces.
“That’s why we’re here today, to harness our greatest resource: Our fellow Americans,” Biden said. “Everyone, everyone has an important role to play.”
The 1969 conference, hosted President Richard Nixon, was a pivotal moment that influenced the U.S. food policy agenda for 50 years. It led to a major expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, and gave rise to the Women, Infants and Children program, which serves half the babies born in the U.S. by providing their mothers with parenting advice, breastfeeding support and food assistance.
And yet, 10% of U.S. households in 2021 suffered food insecurity, meaning they were uncertain they could get enough food to feed themselves or their families because they lacked money or resources for food, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Scientific advances have helped Americans better understand how the foods they eat contribute to disease. One of the administration’s goals is to decrease obesity and diet-related disease like diabetes and hypertension through better promotion of healthy eating, good nutrition and physical activity.
Some of the conference attendees have known hunger. Jimmieka Mills, co-founder of Equitable Spaces, a nonprofit that connects those working on hunger solutions with people who have experienced hunger, said it was “an historic opportunity for us to learn directly from those impacted.”
She spoke of growing up and experiencing first-hand the impact of poverty, hunger and homelessness.
“I know what it’s like to not know where your next meal will come from,” she said, adding she wanted solutions so that no one in the “country with the most abundant food system in the world ever goes hungry again.”
Before the kickoff, the administration released a list of more than $8 billion in commitments to the cause from private companies, charitable foundations and industry groups. They range from outright donations to in-kind contributions of services and include:
—A $20 million commitment from the Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company to improve access to healthy foods and safe spaces for physical activity in marginalized communities.
—A $3.85 million commitment from the Publix grocery store chain to supply food to local food banks and establish free mobile food pantries.
—$22 million from the Danone food company to fund a program to help “at least 300 million Americans to build healthier dietary habits.”
—A commitment from the Meijer grocery store chain to offer up to a 10% discount to incentivize users of the SNAP program to buy fruits and vegetables.
While Biden is touting the successful buy-in campaign from the private sector, some of the strongest potential obstacles to his proposals lie in the increasingly partisan Congress.
Proposed policy changes include an expansion of SNAP eligibility, expanding access to free meals in schools and extending summer meal benefits to more schoolchildren. All of those changes would require congressional approval.
The president called on Congress, too, to revive and make permanent the expanded child tax credit that has expired. The number of children in America living in poverty jumped dramatically after just one month without the expanded child tax credit payment.
“Meeting our bold goals requires a whole of government approach … And a whole of society effort,” he said.
Laying out the options for a hurricane-impacted Mets-Braves series
All eyes will be on the Mets and Braves this weekend with the NL East title on the line.
But at the moment, eyes are fixated on Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the gulf coast. The potential Category 3 hurricane is expected to make landfall this week and its path is somewhat unclear, but it could bring heavy rain and wind to parts of Georgia over the weekend — Atlanta included.
MLB has been monitoring the situation and uses a weather service to be able to determine where and when to play during natural disasters. League officials discussed the situation Tuesday but a decision has not yet been made.
“I’m on double-secret probation,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve talked, but [general manager Billy Eppler] does most of that. Billy is great at keeping me up to speed on what I need to know, what I don’t need to know and I’m perfectly confident that he’s got all of this wired.”
Showalter did acknowledge that the club has discussed pitching plans for various scenarios. The Mets have Chris Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer currently lined up.
“We’re making sure that we position ourselves to go in as many directions as we can,” he said.
In recent years, the league has been proactive about moving weather-impacted series. In 2017, the Houston Astros were relocated to Tampa to play a series after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. The Mets were expected to play their series against the Astros at Tropicana Field as well, but the league allowed a return to Houston with recovery underway.
MLB could choose to do the same this time and move the series to a neutral site. The Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals are all out of town this weekend. Of course, so are the Philadelphia Phillies but moving a series so close to New York would create an unfair advantage. A neutral site is unfavorable enough for the Braves, who will likely pack their park in anticipation of a series with postseason implications.
Both teams are off on Thursday so the league could opt to move the start of the series up. The Mets are already expected to travel Wednesday night after their game against the Marlins. That would also mean the starting pitchers from the first game would be available on regular rest for the start of a wild card series.
Or, they could play a doubleheader on Sunday if Saturday brings unsafe playing conditions. However, that would leave one pitcher unavailable to start a potential wild card game, plus it leaves open the possibility of a rainout Friday.
Does that leave a tripleheader on Sunday?
“I think I did play one somewhere,” Showalter joked before the Mets fell 6-4 to the Marlins at Citi Field on Tuesday night.
Look, there are only two options that are not on the table, and a tripleheader is obviously one of them. The other one is postponing the series to make up at a later date because in this case, there is no later date. The 2022 regular season comes to a close on Oct. 5, and the playoffs begin Oct. 7.
Though Ian has already changed paths a few times, a decision is expected soon. The teams will need to plan out rotations and make travel plans.
“When they tell us to play, we play. That’s what we do,” Showalter said. “If they say we’re playing three on Thursday, line them up.”
RHOSLC recap: Everything you need to know ahead of Season 3
But before Lisa and Meredith exchanged harsh words on the trip to Zion, there was the hot mic moment to end all hot mic moments. “Meredith can fuck off,” Lisa said behind closed doors. “I’m done with her because I’m not a fucking whore and I’m not cheating on my husband.”
The rant continued as Lisa continued to make allegations about Meredith’s family. “Her and her fucking family posing,” she added. “Why don’t you own a house? Oh wait, you can’t, because your husband changes jobs every five minutes. Fake Meredith is a piece of s–t… f–k you! That f– I hate her. She’s a whore. She fucked half of New York! She can go fuck herself.”
Meredith responded to comments on WWHLdenying the charges and telling the host Andy Cohen she was still trying to “decipher” what exactly Lisa meant, especially in regards to the “the screwed up half of New York” allegation.
“Maybe it projects?” Meredith said. “I do not really know.”
“I say Seth and I was very honest. We’ve had times where we’ve dated other people,” she continued, referring to her split from her husband in 2019. “We haven’t dated a lot of other people. I couldn’t even have 10 boyfriends because I’ve never slept with 10 people in my life.”
High school sports notebook: Lakeville North, Wayzata maintain state-wide cross country dominance at Roy Griak Invitational
The Lakeville North boys cross country team upheld its top ranking in the Class 3A rankings by finishing first among Minnesota teams in the Roy Griak Invitational’s gold division over the weekend.
The Panthers finished second overall, behind Iowa’s Dowling Catholic High School. Lakeville North was led by Andrew Casey, who finished seventh overall to move up to No. 3 in the Class 3A individual ranks. Como Park’s Charlie Power-Theisen finished 12th in the race. Nova Classical Academy’s Henry Karelitz, the top-ranked individual in Class A, finished 16th.
The individual winner was Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Noah Breker, who cemented his spot atop the state’s Class 3A rankings.
Speaking of cementing rankings, The Wayzata girls did that on the team and individual fronts, with the Trojans winning the team title and Trojans senior Abbey Nechanicky continuing her dominance by winning the individual race by 31 seconds. Wayzata and Nechanicky are No. 1 in Class 3A in the team and individual ranks, respectively.
Highland Park placed fifth in the team competition, led by Luna Scorzelli’s ninth-place individual finish. Both Scorzelli and the Scots continue to be ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
— Minnehaha Academy girls soccer scored a big win Tuesday as the top-ranked team in Class A downed Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-2. The Red Knights are ranked fourth in Class 2A.
Greta Carlson and Berit Parten each scored twice in the win. Parten now has 28 goals and 15 assists in 11 matches.
— It finally happened: Hill-Murray’s boys soccer team surrendered a goal. Hastings’ Brenner Caturia-Peine found the back of the net on Sept. 22 to end the Pioneers’ season-long shutout streak.
Hill-Murray still won that game 7-1 and entered its contest Wednesday against Mahtomedi with a perfect 12-0 record.
— Cretin-Derham Hall announced the hiring of 1994 Raiders grad Buzz Hanahan as the school’s new head baseball coach.
Loons lock in new contract with All-Star Emanuel Reynoso
As Emanuel Reynoso enters his prime, the creative Argentine playmaker has committed to Minnesota.
The MLS All-Star midfielder has signed a new contract with Minnesota United, the club announced Wednesday. The deal will include three seasons from 2023 to 2025, with a club option for 2026.
Reynoso, 26, will remain a Designated Player on the Loons roster; he has earned a guaranteed compensation of $1.06 million during the 2022 season, according to the MLS Players’ Association.
Loons manager Adrian Heath shared Aug. 19 that the club was working to sign Reynoso to a new contract and added at that time that there “has always been interest in Rey, whether it be down in South America or Mexico.”
Reynoso arrived in Minnesota from Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires in September 2020 for a club-record $5 million transfer fee. He quickly became one of the best passers in MLS, set a record for assists in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs and has been named to the league’s All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022, which was held at Allianz Field in St. Paul.
“When you get an opportunity to sign an MVP-caliber player, you want to keep them players around,” Heath said this week. “I know what the reputation of Rey is outside of our club, within the league. We are just pleased that he’s committed the main part of his career to us.”
Heath said they didn’t have to “sell” the Argentine on remaining in Minnesota. Family has joined him at his home in the western suburbs, including his young daughter.
“That’s the one thing that has been pretty apparent all the way through,” Heath said. “I think he enjoys it here. I think me and him have a really good working relationship. I don’t sugar coat things with him and I think he appreciates that at times.
For years, Heath has been prodding Reynoso to shoot and score more goals. That has happened this year. Reynoso has a career-high 10 goals in 27 games this season, after scoring six in the previous 42 games since arriving in MLS.
“I still think there is a lot more to come,” Heath said.
Reynoso has totaled 27 assists in 69 games for MNUFC, with a rotating cast of players around him.
“Now we have to build around him to put the right pieces around him to flourish,” Heath said. “That’s what the aim will be over the next few years.”
