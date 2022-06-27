Hacker Group ‘Anonymous’ Vows To Bring Terra Founder Do Kwon to Justice

Anonymous is digging deep into his past, including his time before joining the industry.

Anonymous is a decentralized multinational renowned activist group.

Anonymous has vowed to bring Do Kwon to justice as soon as feasible in the wake of the May collapse of the Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) ecosystems, which Kwon founded.

Do Kwon was implicated in the collapse of stable currency Basis Cash in late 2020, which he co-founded under the alias “Rick Sanchez” and reportedly stole $80 million each month until its collapse, as per a video released by the Anonymous cyber organization on Sunday.

According to the group’s statement:

“Do Kwon, if you are listening, sadly, there is nothing that can be done to reverse the damage that you have done. At this point, the only thing that we can do is hold you accountable and make sure that you are brought to justice as soon as possible.”

The hacking group has promised to investigate Do Kwon’s activities since the group joined the crypto sector in order to uncover his alleged misdeeds.

Group Slammed Kwon For Arrogant Tactics

To discover more about Do Kwon’s background in cryptography, Anonymous is digging deep into his past, including his time before he joined the industry. Also, the hacking group slammed Kwon for his “arrogant tactics” and “acting like he would never fail” when it came to mocking rivals and critics.

Anonymous is a decentralized multinational activist group renowned for conducting cyberattacks against government institutions, agencies, private organizations, and even the Church of Scientology since its inception on 4chan in 2003.

According to the same YouTube channel, in June 2021, Elon Musk is accused of “destroying lives” by exploiting Twitter’s power to manipulate the cryptocurrency market. As of Monday, the video has been seen around 3.4 million times.

Recommended For You:

Terra Founder Do Kwon Facing Investigation on Tax Fraudulent