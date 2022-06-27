Holy Communion and Ancient Cannibalism Rituals

Pin 0 Shares

How many times do Christians partake of Holy Communion without realising its connected to the past practice of eating human flesh. It is not obvious because so much of the past is hidden and overridden by modern interpretations. After my reincarnation experience my drive for answers took me back to examine the rituals that were developed in relation to creating gods to which men could be likened.

What turned up in my research is both frightening and disgusting. It is even more so when one realises how much of modern faith emulates it. Nothing has changed except the way it is performed.

The first inkling of cannibalising the sacrificed male came unexpectedly from a missionary’s record of crucifixion among the North American Plains Indians. While it is gross to imagine and worse to recall the records speak for themselves. Tracing the same ritual right to the Roman Catholic Church was easier than expected.

The monk wrote of the capture and retaining of a man for the sole purpose of making him into a god. He was confined to a type of prison where he was looked after as if he already had that status. Kept in luxury and given women to mate with he was fed the best and by the time of his sacrifice had come to love his captors and was ready to die for them.

The Ides of March in Roman times was for the same purpose. Taken on the 15th men were kept in great luxury and were executed on the 22nd, the time of the Equinox. The dates are important as they bear witness to the arrival of the Mother God, to whom they mated.

On that day they were crucified and their flesh and blood was consumed in the belief that as they attained their divinity they could impart it to others through their body. Similar beliefs are found throughout most indigenous cultures and the act of crucifixion was retained by the Church, after it was established by Constantine in 325 AD.

The Emperor banned all other forms of the sacrifice when he put forward his creation of Jesus Christ. The people would only accept this if the ritual was retained in some form. He moved the date of ‘Easter’, the time of the ‘Eye-Star’, the mating of the sun with man, to the phase of the moon instead of the sun.

With this in mind, how many Christians wonder about why they are partaking of a pseudo feast of the dead man’s body and blood? Because of the clever cover-up and brain-washing that turns people’s attention away from the facts probably not many.