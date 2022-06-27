Connect with us

Blockchain

Mark Zuckerberg Said Metaverse Will Generate Massive Revenue

  • According to McKinsey & Company Metaverse will create $5 trillion by 2030.
  • A metaverse standards center was formed last week by Meta, Microsoft, and 31 additional firms.

In a recent interview Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, explained the metaverse with Jim Cramer.

The co-founder of Meta (Facebook) stated that he believes the metaverse will grow significantly over the next ten years and play a significant role in the company’s operations.

Regarding Meta’s activities in the metaverse, Zuckerberg stated

 Our playbook over time has been build services, try to serve as many people as possible you know, get our services to a billion, two billion, three billion people, and then we basically scale the monetization after that.

Also he added that, In the metaverse, users could be buying digital stuff, digital content, or different things to express themselves and they basically expect to get to over a billion people doing hundreds of dollars of trade each.

Meta pay for cryptocurrencies

Last week, The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) received five trademark applications for “Meta Pay” from Meta Platforms Inc. The files contain a multitude of services related to cryptocurrencies and Meta Pay will be the same as Facebook Pay.

According to Meta’s applications, the firm intends to introduce a payment system called Meta Pay that will enable customers to convert traditional fiat currency into cryptocurrencies. Since 2009, they have provided reliable payment services, and now it helps people and companies in more than 160 countries to transact 55 different currencies.

Citi, an American multinational bank and financial service corporation expected that by 2030 there would be five billion users of the metaverse will create a $13 trillion opportunity. A metaverse standards center was formed last week by Meta, Microsoft, and more additional firms.

Blockchain

Do Kwon Refutes the Claims of Alleged BTC Transfer

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2022

By

Terra Founder Do Kwon Transferred $80 Million To Secret Wallets
google news
  • Do Kwon asserts he had no participation in the alleged transfer of 3,310 BTCs to KuCoin and OKX.
  • South Korean authorities recently asked Interpol to issue a red notice on Kwon.

Do Kwon, the founder, and CEO of Terraform Labs rejects controversies regarding the recent cashout allegations. In the latest tweet, Do Kwon claims that there is no involvement in the purported transfer of 3,310 Bitcoins (BTC) to the cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin and OKX, from a wallet owned by Luna Foundation Guard Ltd. 