Polkadot (Dot) Price Analysis: June 27

On June 27, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $9.30.
DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 27, 2022, is $7.30.
Polkadot’s MA shows an upward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 27, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on June 27, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.
In a cup and handle pattern, the price movement forms a U-shaped cup and then a subsequent price downward drift forms a handle. In general, this pattern is a characteristic of a bullish trend. If the price breakout and moves towards the uptrend, the bullish pattern is expected to continue.
Currently, the price of DOT is $8.11. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $9.30 and the buy level is $8.50. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $7.30 and the sell level of DOT is $7.75.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bullish state. Notably, the DOT price lies above 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The company has been granted authorization to sell Bitcoin it has mined.
Celsius Network was silent for weeks before filing for bankruptcy.
The CEO of the defunct crypto lender Celsius Network, Alex Mashinsky, has resigned, as reported by a New York law firm in a news release published on Tuesday.
Mashinky stated:
“I elected to resign my post as CEO of Celsius Network today. Nevertheless, I will continue to maintain my focus on working to help the community unite behind a plan that will provide the best outcome for all creditors – which is what I have been doing since the Company filed for bankruptcy.”
String of Bad Investments
In his resignation letter, Mashinsky expressed his remorse that he had become a “distraction” to the company’s operations.
It is speculated that a string of bad investments made by Mashinsky in early 2022 led to the demise of the crypto lender. When the cryptocurrency markets fell in mid-June, Celsius was one of the first large crypto lenders to halt withdrawals. The company was silent for weeks before filing for bankruptcy and disclosing a $1.2 billion loss.
Mashinky added:
“I am very sorry about the difficult financial circumstances members of our community are facing,”
On-chain data revealed that prior to the bankruptcy filing, Celsius hurriedly repaid money on its numerous DeFi loans to prevent the liquidation of approximately $440 million in collateralized Bitcoin. The company recouped all of the borrowed money by repaying the debt in full.
In order to fund its activities, the company has been granted authorization to sell Bitcoin it has mined. The company reported a loss for the month of July, but a court in New York ruled that the action would benefit shareholders in the long run.
Data shows the Bitcoin 90-day Coin Days Destroyed metric has hit an all-time low, here’s what it says about investors in the BTC market.
Bitcoin 90-Day CDD Has Recently Plunged To A New All-Time Low
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, old BTC supply is more dormant right now than it has ever been during the history of the crypto.
A “coin day” is defined as the amount accumulated by 1 BTC after sitting still for 1 day. The total coin days on the network, therefore, is a measure of how many days all the coins on the network combined have been stationary for, or more simply, how dormant the Bitcoin circulating supply has been.
When any of these coins with some accumulated coin days make some movement, their coin days naturally reset back to zero, and are said to have been “destroyed.”
The “Coin Days Destroyed” (CDD) indicator measures how many coin days are being destroyed in this way every day across the entire BTC network.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin CDD over the history of the crypto:
The value of the metric seems to have gone down in recent days | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 39, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the version of the Bitcoin CDD shown is actually the 90-day one, which measures the total amount of coin days that were destroyed during the last ninety days.
Since the long-term holders accumulate the most number of coin days in the market, spikes in the CDD can mean these older, and generally more resolute holders, have been spending their coins.
The report notes that the 90-day version of the indicator can help us know about periods of high and low selling pressure from these hodlers.
From the graph, it’s apparent that the Bitcoin CDD has recently set a new all-time low, suggesting that old supply is right now the most dormant it has ever been.
This implies that the latest investor behavior in the BTC market has been that of extreme hodling at levels not observed during any of the previous cycles.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.3k, up 7% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 1% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has surged up over the past twenty-four hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
It will help Japan to reduce crypto-related money laundering.
These grants authorities the power to make information requests to exchanges.
Japan has decided to revise an existing regulation on money laundering in an effort to reduce the prevalence of crypto money laundering. The worldwide threat of cryptocurrency money laundering and illicit funding persists.
The decision was made by the Japanese government and reported by Nikkei Asia on Tuesday. There will be new regulations established in Japan to assist reduce the prevalence of cryptocurrency-related money laundering, the report said.
The laws in Japan that deal with money laundering are well advanced. Even still, when it comes to virtual currencies, the Act on Prevention of Transfer of Criminal Proceeds falls short. To rectify this deficiency, the government will examine existing legislation.
Incompliant Exchanges to Face Action
When the regulations for sending money to Japan are updated, cryptocurrencies will be included. User data sharing across exchanges is also validated by the review.
This essentially grants authorities the power to make information requests to exchanges on clients. User data including name and address, as well as transaction details, might be included. To learn more about how criminals use cryptocurrency to launder money, Japan is taking this step.
All forms of digital currency, including stablecoins, will be subject to the law. The appropriate authorities will next present the proposed change during the October 3 special Diet session. The revised law, if passed, would go into force in May of 2023. Incompliant exchanges will be issued mandatory remedial actions. Any disregard for the directives will, however, result in legal consequences.
Many crypto-related crimes have occurred in Japan, causing authorities to treat the sector seriously. Since this is the case, authorities have resolved to step up their monitoring of the crypto market. As a result, businesses and investors in the cryptocurrency market may anticipate harsher regulations in the future.
ENS price ranges break above 50 EMA on the daily timeframe.
ENS price gets rejected as price attempts to break out of an asymmetric triangle.
The price holds above daily support and could retest daily resistance for a possible break.
Ethereum Names Service (ENS) price showed bullish strength recently, but the price has struggled to break above key resistance against tether (USDT). With Ethereum Name Service (ENS) facing resistance to breaking above $16, acting as a tough resistance area, the price of ENS continues to trade above daily support as the price aims to break key resistance. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
After bouncing from its weekly low of $9 as a price rally to a high of $17 before facing a stip rejection, the price of ENS has recently declined, and the price has continued to struggle to rejuvenate its bullish trend.
The price of ENS remains above a critical support level of $14, acting as a good demand zone for buy orders. For ENS to have a chance to trend higher, the price must break through its weekly resistance of $16.
To restore a relief bounce, the price of ENS must break and hold above the $16-$17 resistance level that is preventing the price of ENS from trending higher. If the price of ENS continues to reject $16, we may see a retest of $14 and possibly a lower support area of $10 on the weekly chart.
If the price of ENS breaks and holds above $17, it could spark a major rally, as this has proven to be a difficult area for the ENS price to break out of.
Weekly resistance for the price of ENS – $16-$17.
Weekly support for the price of ENS – $14.
Price Analysis Of ENS On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ENS continued to show strength as it faced rejection in an attempt to break out of its range following the formation of an asymmetric triangle with good volume and a bullish continuation pattern.
The price of ENS is $14.8 higher than the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but lower than the 200 EMA. The 50 EMA acts as a support for the ENS price, while the 200 EMA acts as resistance. Prices at 50 and 200 EMA for ENS are $14 and $17, respectively.
A break and close above $16 could see the price of ENS retest a high of $20.
Daily resistance for the ENS price – $16.
Daily support for the ENS price – $14.
Onchain Analysis Of ENS
The price of ENS from the on-chain analysis looks more decent despite having a fall of over 70%. ENS produced a reasonable return on investment (ROI) of 105% over the past five months compared to other crypto assets that have struggled for the past months.
Charts From Tradingview and Messari
Nubank has almost 1.8 million users after only a few months of existence.
Nubank grew to become Brazil’s fifth largest financial institution this year.
Nubank, a Brazilian digital bank, said in a press release on Monday that it had over 70 million users. Of particular note is that more than 1.8 million individuals utilize their cryptocurrency exchange, which was launched only a few months ago.
The majority of whom are native Brazilians. Aside from the more than 66 million Brazilian users, the digital bank has a strong presence in Mexico, with over 3 million members, and Colombia, with over half a million. Nubank grew to become Brazil’s fifth largest financial institution this year.
David Vélez, CEO and founder of Nubank said that
“Our accelerated growth is driven by a constant search for efficiency, which balances expansion, new products, and increased revenue per customer. Nubank is a project for the next decades and we remain firm in our purpose of freeing all people from any complexity in financial services in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia”
Brazil Advances Crypto Adoption
While various South American countries have been pursuing crypto-friendly regulations for years, Brazil is now the region’s number one and the world’s number seven in terms of crypto adoption, according to new research. Already in 2020, the country experience tremendous FinTech development, and according to Nubank’s most recent research, the rate of digital asset use is anticipated to rise.
Brazil also saw the launch of the region’s first security token (STO). Liquia Digital Assets introduced the “BR11” STO in 2018. The coin gets its name from the fact that it was launch with the support of 11 high-profile Brazilian tech startups.
Brazil, however, is far from the only South American country attempting to increase cryptocurrency adoption. For example, in 2021, El Salvador mandated that all companies in the country accept Bitcoin. Recently, the government of Argentina’s important wine-producing Mendoza province began accepting bitcoin tax payments.
Despite the bear dominance, global cryptocurrency adoption remains on the rise. This growth fuels the influx of new entrepreneurs coming to the crypto industry and looking for opportunities to launch their own innovative product. We asked those who already succeeded in the cryptocurrency-related businesses what newbies in the crypto market should keep in mind when starting their entrepreneurial path in this fast-evolving world.
Love on your product and focus your efforts
In technology, IT, and crypto, as in any other business, it’s essential to love what you do because it’s the only possibility to go all the way. Remember that the concept of digital money was created dozens of years before Bitcoin’s birth. However, only Bitcoin achieved public attention and adoption.
“What matters is to create a product you would use yourself and be proud to recommend it to your friends without hesitation. You have to believe in yourself — don’t be afraid or to pay attention to haters, the environment, the weather, or any other turmoil,” Co-founder of TTM Group Vladislav Utushkin believes. He recalls the history of Ethereum creation when everyone in the crypto entourage said it was complicated, even impossible to implement, and that the project would not take off. Today, Ether is the world’s second most important and capitalized cryptocurrency.
“Use a step-by-step strategy on your personal path, go forward in small steps, and in the end, you will surely reach your goal. It’s imperative to set a goal, most people usually have a problem with that — and just jump into the abyss. Remember Forest Gump? “Never, ever take your eye off the ball”! That’s, basically, all you need to know about ping-pong — excellent advice, in my opinion.”
Be open-minded
Even if an entrepreneur has experience in business, the crypto market is able to nullify everything that he knew before. Therefore, it is vital not to harden in your convictions, to be flexible, adaptive and ready to learn from someone else’s experience.
“Crypto is a very new market, where many business models are not seen in the traditional field. To a large extent, the successful experience of other industries is invalid for the crypto industry, so it is especially important to acquire knowledge and a large amount of information about the industry,” Founder and CEO of Star Consulting Jenny Yang underlines.
Jenny Yang, Founder and CEO of Star Consulting
Her advice is to do a lot of market research and communicate more with pioneers with rich industry experience and players who had a lot of successful projects, so they can get first-hand information about the industry.
“Thus, they would know where the market pain points are, what problems need to be solved, how to efficiently obtain financing, how to formulate a GMT strategy that is in line with the field, and so on. This can help you avoid many traps, save a lot of time and improve your chances of success.”
Build a strong team
The first and one of the biggest challenges an entrepreneur faces is recruiting a team. The goal of every leader is to create a friendly, professional and involved team that will work as a single organism.
If the founder and his deputies have different management approaches, they face problems when making decisions. In this case, all the team and the business processes suffer from an atmosphere of disagreement.
The first thing to start with is to hire professional department leaders with experience in certain areas. The second step is to find other employees with the help of the expertise of those department leaders.
“Challenge number one is to find an appropriate candidate. There are a lot of candidates on the market who think that they deserve huge salaries and enormous bonuses but they actually cannot deliver properly, so there are overexpectations on their own skills,” Max Kei, CEO Debifi, believes.
Pay more attention to regulatory landscape
It’s no secret that the crypto market is not yet as regulated as the financial or banking sector. But it is also no secret that global regulators are paying more and more attention to cryptocurrencies and their regulation. In the crypto industry, legislative initiatives appear almost every month. And companies associated with cryptocurrencies have to constantly keep their finger on the pulse and monitor the regulatory landscape. Otherwise, they run the risk of being overboard in a legal sense.
Michael Christine, Chief Executive Officer at MNNT
“The biggest piece of advice that I give every single company right now trying to break into the crypto space is to hire a lawyer early. I have seen so many companies in just the past two years launch projects that will likely find them in legal hot water in the future. Specifically, with the ever-changing financial regulatory laws being applied to the space. So, my advice to anyone trying to break into the crypto space is to do it right the first time so you’re not burning resources in the future to fix past mistakes,” Michael Christine, Chief Executive Officer at MNNT, recommends.
Money is not the goal
The ultimate goal of any corporation is to make money. But money should be considered as the main goal when launching the business.
Making money is a side bonus on a long way to success. It should not be the main goal.
“My main advice is “Do not fall for easy money” without proper understanding of what you should do. Always be humble, you need to always remember your main goal. If your goal is just to make easy money, then it means that you actually don’t care about your product, users. You just care about yourself,” Max Kei, CEO Debifi, believes.
Image: Vladislav Utushkin, Co-founder of TTM Group