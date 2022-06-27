Viabtc Capital | Reasons Behind Solana’s Frequent Downtime: Design Flaws In The Gas Economy

What is the gas fee? In the blockchain world, the gas fee is a fee that users have to pay to the blockchain network for each transaction. For example, when a user makes a transfer on Ethereum, miners must package his transaction and put it on the blockchain to complete the transaction. This process consumes the computing resources of the blockchain, and the fee paid to miners is called the gas fee.
Gas economy
Imagine that each public chain is a society or a city, and gas would be the currency that users need for various activities in the city, and the economic designs of gas have far-reaching impacts on the public chain’s future development. Today, we will illustrate the significance of the gas economy from the perspectives of performance and value capture.
Performance
– The frequent network congestion of Solana
In early May, Solana’s mainnet lost consensus, and block generation was suspended for 7 hours. The mainnet was down due to the NFT minting of a new NFT project. Users turned to bots for sending transactions as much as possible to increase their success rate of minting. This led to 6 million transactions per second on the Solana mainnet, which jammed the network. Moreover, as Solana transmits consensus messages as a special transaction message between validators, the heavily congested network also disabled the normal transmission of consensus messages, eventually leading to the loss of consensus.
This is not the first downtime of Solana. Last September, the public chain suffered a 17-hour downtime due to the massive trading volume created by on-chain bots during the launch of the hit project Raydium. A 30-hour Solana downtime incident happened at the end of January 2022 when the BTC price plunged from $44,000 to $33,000 during a market crash and created plenty of arbitrage opportunities. Meanwhile, the liquidation/arbitrage bots on Solana, which center on DeFi, kept creating massive transactions, which resulted in network downtime. When comparing Solana to a conventional IT system, we can tell that the downtime resembles a DDoS attack.
「A DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack refers to adding traffic from multiple sources to exceed the processing capacity of a network so that real users would not be able to acquire the resources or services they need. Attackers often launch a DDoS attack by sending more traffic to a network than it can handle or sending more requests to an application than it can manage.」
Instinctively, many people would think that Solana’s downtime is rooted in its public chain designs: the monolithic design of Solana inevitably leads to downtime.
At the moment, mainstream public chains use two kinds of designs: the modular and the monolithic. The modular architecture refers to a modularized deployment where consensus, storage, and execution are implemented separately so that the collapse of the execution layer will not compromise the security of the consensus layer. At the same time, mainstream designs adopted by Avalanche’s Subnet, ETH 2.0, and Celestia’s Rollup can all diverge massive transactions. On the other hand, although Solana as a whole is designed to enable fast transactions, scalability and security were sacrificed.
However, the modular design of a public chain is not the key because although the consensus stayed secure, the individual rollup could still suffer from downtime when facing overwhelming transactions in a very short period. In other words, the modular design just lowered the systemic risks (e.g., a certain rollup could halt but the rest can survive) for the public chain. The gas design is the real reason behind Solana’s downtime, and more network downtime is on the way if the design is not improved.
– The gas mechanisms of different chains
The figure below shows the gas designs of three mainstream public chains. On Solana, the gas fee is based on the number of signatures. The more signatures a transaction uses, the higher the gas fee. However, the maximum memory capacity of each transaction is fixed, and so is the maximum gas fee per transaction, which helps users easily calculate the cost of sending massive transaction requests. Moreover, transactions on Solana are not sequenced, which means that when the cost of sending massive requests is lower than the profit (arbitrage, NFT minting, etc.), users would use bots to send transactions on a large scale to increase the likelihood of the execution of their transactions. This is also the reason behind the downtime events that took place on Solana.
Ethereum and Avalanche share similar gas designs. Both feature the base fee and the priority fee, which creates an inherent sequencing issue because transactions with a higher priority fee would be first executed. As such, although users can still use bots to create massive transactions on Ethereum and Avalanche, their transactions will not be executed no matter how many requests are sent when the priority fee becomes insufficient, and they have to wait in line. Considering the cost of gas, such a design eliminates the possibility of network downtime arising from massive transactions at the economic level.
Source[1]
– Improvement by Solana
Economic isolation has always served its purpose better than methodological isolation. Solana has already started to build its own Fee Market by introducing a concept similar to the priority fee. Meanwhile, Metaplex, Solana’s NFT market, will also adopt a new concept called Invalid Transaction Penalty, which means that users will have to pay a fee for invalid transactions when minting NFTs.
Value capture
Value capture is the reflection of a gas economy via the market cap of the gas (the native crypto of the chain). The market cap of a native coin is roughly determined by two factors: cash flow and monetary premium.
– Cash flow
When it comes to charging the gas fee, most public chains follow the same approach: lower the gas fee as much as possible to attract users from Ethereum. From the perspective of cash flow, such an approach is unsustainable. Of the three mainstream public chains, only Ethereum stands with a considerable net cash inflow, although the network is still issuing more Ethers. If we consider additional issuance as a type of subsidy, then the net expenditure of Ethereum per day would be about $25.7 million if the annual issuance rate stands at 3.21%. Solana and Avalanche, on the other hand, have an income of $6,250 and $42,000 a day on average, with a daily net expenditure of $4.6 million and $1.86 million and a yearly issuance rate of 6.93% and 5.22%. The high net expenditure & high issuance rate significantly dilute the market cap of the public chain coins.
Source[2]
Let’s turn to the destinations of cash flows. Under Ethereum’s current mechanism, the base fee is burned, while the priority fee is offered to miners. Compared with the gas burning and distribution mechanisms of Solana and Avalanche that offer the gas fee to validators, the miner reward is a design that compromises value capture. Ethereum uses the PoW design for block generation, and most of the miners adopt a business model under which tokens that have been mined are sold to cover the mining cost (such as electricity fees and maintenance costs). Therefore, the part of the gas fee paid to miners will most likely go out from the ecosystem. It would be better to give the gas fee to validators because the cost of running a node is not as high as operating a mining factory. Since there are not significant ongoing operating cost, validators are more likely to invest the rewards they’ve received in the nodes, which makes the ecosystem safer without diluting the value of the native coin. Burning fees might be the most direct and effective way to capture valuee and benefits both node stakers and token holders. In addition, MEV constitutes another major source of revenue for public chains. According to statistics from Flashbots, from 2020 to now, $600 million worth of MEV has been paid to miners, which is a conservative estimate.
Source[3]
– Monetary premium
Monetary premium refers to the appreciation of a public chain coin in terms of its practical value and value storage. Most existing public chain coins are carrying out massive issuance, which makes them poor value storage, and the practical value forms the backbone of their market cap. The growth of the ecosystem of a public chain coin will create scenarios where it can be used as a payment method. For instance, most NFT transactions are settled with public chain coins. Meanwhile, most emerging public chains also consider the practical value as the primary means of appreciation, which is why they have set negligible gas fees to attract traffic and new users. Meanwhile, some public chains have built foundations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to encourage more developers to build DApps in their ecosystem. The logic behind such an approach is to make big investments to attract users in the initial stage and try to recover the cost later.
Conclusion
To sum up, the gas design of a public chain will have profound impacts on the future development of a public chain, and a poor design could lead to poor value capture and even performance bottlenecks. When evaluating a public chain project, we can also get a rough picture of its development strategy and future growth through its gas designs.
The marketplace currently supports six other networks, including Ethereum.
The platform offers creators a 10% cut of any sales made of their works.
On Tuesday, NFT marketplace OpenSea made the announcement that it will now support projects based on Ethereum’s layer-2 scaling solution Optimism. Further, the marketplace currently supports six other networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Klatyn, and most recently Arbitrum, yet another Ethereum scaler.
Since introducing interoperability with the blockchain earlier today, OpenSea has had over a hundred Optimism-native NFT collections listed on its marketplace. OpenSea announced a relationship with Optimism and emphasized the incorporation of many Optimism-backed projects in its announcement.
Leverage For Optimism
The firm has revealed that in order to create a unique creator fee for sales on the marketplace, each collection’s author must access their project on OpenSea. The site offers creators a 10% cut of any sales made of their works.
Until this past Tuesday, the Optimism NFT marketplace Quix had the biggest chunk of trade traffic. Quix’s daily trading volume is far less than that of OpenSea, the premier NFT marketplace across all blockchains. For comparison, Dune Analytics reports that OpenSea transacted over $9.9 million in value on Monday, whereas Quix only witnessed around $26,000 in transactions.
Early Optimists, Apetimism, OptiChads, OptiPunks, and Optimism Quests are the five Optimism NFT initiatives with the highest trade volumes to date. With just $1,450 in sales today, Early Optimists is at the top of the leaderboard; throughout the course of its lifespan, the project has earned about $700,000. This is more than double the total volume of any other Optimism NFT project yet. The crypto market including the NFT sector has been sluggish over the past few months now.
QNT price holds strong above 50 and 200 EMA on a higher timeframe.
QNT rallies as price eyes $160 despite the crypto experiencing a bloodbath across the market.
The price faces resistance at $144 in the weekly timeframe.
Quant (QNT) price has recently shown bullish strength against tether (USDT) as price trends higher above expectations. The price of Quant (QNT) has shown its strength despite Bitcoin (BTC) pulling most altcoins down after a rally from $19,000 to a region of $20,400, with the price rejected instantly from that region. (Data from Binance)
Quant (QNT) Shines Despite Bloodbath
Despite the huge decline in price across the crypto market with what seems to be a bloodbath, the price of QNT continues to shine above the chart, as many expect this coin to perform extremely well when the market becomes stable.
The price of QNT on the high and low timeframe continues to trend with swing highs and lows as the price eyes a potential $160 reclaim.
Quant (QNT) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of QNT has recently bounced from a low of $46 in the weekly timeframe rallying to a high of $130 before rejecting to a region of $87, where the price has formed good support for price sell-off on the weekly timeframe.
QNT price moved from that region breaking higher to $140, where the price is currently facing resistance to breaking higher to a region of $150-$160.
The price of QNT needs to break the $140 resistance with good volume for the price to have an opportunity to trend to a higher region; if the price of QNT is rejected, we would expect the price to retest the support area of $87 where demand for the price of QNT has been created.
Weekly resistance for the price of QNT – $140.
Weekly support for the price of QNT – $87.
Price Analysis Of QNT On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of QNT continued to show strength as the price faced rejection in an attempt to break $150, with the price holding strong and continuing to maintain its bullish structure.
If the price of QNT continues to hold above the trendline support it has formed on the daily timeframe, we could expect the price of QNT to break above $150.
The price of QNT trades at $137 above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The 50 EMA acts as a support for QNT price at $106.
A break and close below $106 could see the price of QNT retest lower regions as this invalidates the bullish setup of $20.
Daily resistance for the QNT price – $150-$160.
Daily support for the QNT price – $106.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Coin360
The round was spearheaded by the bitcoin-focused investing group Ten31.
The funds will be used to branch out and form new alliances.
According to a press release, Strike, a major payment provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network has secured $80 million in a series B fundraising round spearheaded by the bitcoin-focused investing group Ten31.
Grant Gilliam, co-founder and managing partner of Ten31 stated:
“We believe Strike is poised to disrupt the financial services and payments landscape, enabling a more efficient, innovative, and inclusive financial experience for everyone.”
Wide Spread Crypto Payments
The University of Wyoming and Washington University in St. Louis also made contributions to the fund, which will be used to further Strike’s drive to change payments for businesses, online marketplaces, and traditional financial institutions.
Jack Mallers, founder and CEO of Strike stated:
“We’re moving full speed ahead not just to integrate Strike’s revolutionary payments with leading merchants, but globally, with a variety of businesses and partners to innovate and deliver on more financial inclusion.”
Strike’s open API was first disclosed at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, where the investment was also announced. Companies like BlackHawk, the biggest worldwide payment provider, may use the API to make it easier for their customers to send and receive both bitcoin and fiat currency over the Lightning Network.
In addition, Shopify, a worldwide e-commerce platform, and the National Cash Register have both begun using Strike’s application programming interface. The money will not be only invested in existing alliances, but also branch out and form new ones.
Mallers added:
“Every company that’s in the business of moving money is interested in superior payments, and we’re in talks with many of them. It doesn’t get any bigger and more exciting than innovating in payments for the betterment of the world.”
KuCoin’s 5th Anniversary, KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) together with KuCoin Wallet and Windvane jointly hold KCC Beowulf campaign.
KCC Beowulf is a 7-week interacting campaign. More than 20 projects and protocols that have been deployed on KCC participated in the event, including decentralized exchanges (DEX), lending protocols, wallets, cross-chain bridges, etc. Users will be considered as challengers and mint one initial character NFT. Then, they will go through a 4-round of web3 project interaction tasks. In the final part, challengers need to craft one final profile picture (PFP) NFTs and choose a side of two parties. Besides, during KuCoin’s 5th Anniversary, KuCoin users who participate in the KCC Beowulf campaign will obtain limited NFT airdrops, and also the new users who have not interacted on KCC will enjoy newbies benefits.
Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, said in the 5th anniversary open letter, “KuCoin is actively going decentralization.” As the Web3 major campaign of KuCoin’s 5th Anniversary, the KCC Beowulf event is not only a manifestation of the “The Change is Happening” theme but also a demonstration of KuCoin’s commitment to the continued development of the web3 ecosystem led by KCC.
The launch of Wonderland, KuCoin Wallet, Windvane, and other products enrich the Web3 ecosystem of KuCoin. KCC, as an indispensable infrastructure for KuCoin to explore web3, has also accumulated a lot of resources with steady and organic growth. For example, the total value locked (TVL) of KCC has exceeded $50 million and the accumulated number of transactions is more than 16 million; So far more than 80 projects have been successfully deployed on KCC.
Leandre, the core member of KCC GoDAO Foundation, said, “Taking KuCoin’s 5th anniversary as an opportunity, KCC Beowulf campaign as the bridge between the CEX (centralized exchange) and the DEX (decentralized exchange), which can help Dapps on KCC to precisely capture potential users. Also, CEX users can experience web3 projects at one stop. With the CEX and the DEX developing together, we hope to provide users with more crypto investment options.”
Now, the KCC Beowulf campaign has begun, and users can visit the KuCoin 5th Anniversary official website to participate. By participating in KCC Beowulf, the user will not only have a chance to mint an exclusive PFP (Profile Picture) NFT and win $100,000 token rewards from the web3 campaign but also share the KuCoin 5th Anniversary million-dollar prize pools.
About KCC
KCC is a public chain project initiated and built by the developer community of KCS and KuCoin, aiming to solve the network latency and high gas fees of the Ethereum network. KCC is Ethereum-based and compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine and smart contracts to provide community users and developers with a higher-speed, more convenient, and lower-cost blockchain experience.
BNB price (Binance Coin) has been in the green lane for quite some time and on top of that, it also leads the crypto market scene in terms of market cap. More so, BNB has also registered a weekly gain of 6%.
Binance Coin registered a weekly gain of 6%
BNB development improved investor interest
BNB shows stunted social metrics
BNB is also tagged as one of the top five cryptocurrencies as far as search volume is concerned. While the coin was also to beat other cryptos, BNB has plummeted in price by 1.6% compared to its data on September 25, trading at roughly $275.42.
Evidently, BNB was able to make it to the cut of the top cryptocurrencies that made a bull run when paired with BTC. Binance Coin developments have stirred investor interest which also positively impacted the on-chain metrics of BNB.
BNB Price Up By Nearly 3%
According toCoinMarketCap, BNB price has soared by 2.98% or trading at $275 as of this writing. Total market capitalization is currently at $43.5 billion, data from TradingView show.
BNB’s volume looks stabilized which dampens any possibility of price drops. The MVRV ratio of BNB is said to have increased in comparison to last week’s figures which hints at the probability of an uptrend in the coming days.
On the other hand, some of BNB’s on-chain metrics hint at negative sentiment such as the decrease of unique active wallet addresses which hints at the reduced user activity on the Binance Coin Network.
In addition, BNB’s social volume also dropped which shows a significant decline in investor interest.
Binance Coin’s volatility level has also plunged which is derailing the coin from going further up. BNB’s daily chart is showing a bullish streak with various market indicators validating the potential of an uptrend.
BNB’s RSI, CMF Show Likelihood Of Uptrend
Chart: TradingView.com
More so, Bollinger Bands show that the Binance Coin price is in an overbought zone thus increasing the potential of a breach. RSI and CMF for Binance Coin have shown the possibility of having an uptick in the coming days.
So far, the MACD stats show that after a rigorous tug of war, the bulls are coming through stronger than ever.
Many crypto experts and analysts are optimistic about the future of BNB. Joseph Raczynski, a technologist, believes in the propensity of BNB to soar.
The futurist is bullish on BNB mainly due to the fact that Binance is getting bigger each day. In general, the crypto market is remarkably optimistic about BNB so much so that the SEC feud cannot hurt its price traction.
BNB total market cap at $43.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from AAX Academy, Chart: TradingView.com
The DeFi space was one of the main areas of growth as per Avalanche Labs.
AVAX’s NFT volume has also increased in the last month.
Avalanche Labs tweeted on September 27th about its latest collaboration with Chainlink [LINK]. Chainlink, according to the post, aided AVAX’s growth in the NFT, GameFI, and DeFi sectors. Avalanche labs claimed that the Avalanche network grew dramatically as a result of the integrations of Chainlink’s price feed, VRF, and Keepers into their mainnet. Furthermore, the blockchain secured approximately $550 million in value.
Growth Of DeFi Space
According to Avalanche Labs, one of the main areas of growth was the DeFi space. The Avalanche team could improve their DeFI growth in terms of liquid staking and DEXs with the help of Chainlink’s price feed. In addition, projects like Aave, BenqiFinance, and Trader Joe used the Chainlink systems to improve the Avalanche protocol. This development, however, had little effect on their TVL.
AAVE’s TVL had remained flat throughout September, standing at $1.1 billion. AVAX has performed well in the NFT space. Chainlink’s VRF tools had been used by the NFT community to help them grow. AVAX’s NFT volume has also increased in the last month.
