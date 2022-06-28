News
46 migrants abandoned in trailer in San Antonio found dead
By ERIC GAY and ELLIOT SPAGAT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio in the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children.
A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and discovered the gruesome scene, Police Chief William McManus said. Hours later, body bags lay spread on the ground near the trailer as a grim symbol of the calamity.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the 46 who died had “families who were likely trying to find a better life.”
“This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy,” Nirenberg said.
It’s among the deadliest tragedies to have claimed thousands of lives of people attempting to cross the U.S. border from Mexico in recent decades. Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of San Antonio.
The home countries of the immigrants and how long they were abandoned on the side of the road was not immediately known.
South Texas has long been the busiest area for illegal border crossings. Migrants ride in vehicles through Border Patrol checkpoints to San Antonio, the closest major city, from which point they disperse across the United States.
A city worker at the scene on a remote back road in southwest San Antonio was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Police Chief William McManus said. Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer, he said.
Hours later, body bags lay spread on the ground near the trailer as a grim symbol of the calamity. Bodies still remained inside.
Of the 16 taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, 12 were adults and four were children, said Fire Chief Charles Hood. The patients were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer, he said.
“They were suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion,” Hood said. “It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer, but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig.”
Those in the trailer were part of a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, and the investigation was being led by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, McManus said.
Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear if they were definitively connected with human trafficking, McManus said.
Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.
Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across a largely unguarded border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terror attacks in the U.S., migrants were led through more perilous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.
Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures can rise severely inside vehicles. Weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy Monday, but temperatures approached 100 degrees.
Some advocates drew a link to the Biden administration’s border policies. Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, wrote that he had been dreading such a tragedy for months.
“With the border shut as tightly as it is today for migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, people have been pushed into more and more dangerous routes. Truck smuggling is a way up,” he wrote on Twitter.
Stephen Miller, a chief architect of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, said, “Human smugglers and traffickers are wicked and evil” and that the administration’s approach to border security rewards their actions.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican running for reelection, was blunt in a tweet about the Democratic president: “These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies.”
Migrants — largely from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — have been expelled more than 2 million times under a pandemic-era rule in effect since March 2020 that denies them a chance to seek asylum but encourages repeat attempts because there are no legal consequences for getting caught. People from other countries, notably Cuba, Nicaragua and Colombia, are subject to Title 42 authority less frequently due to higher costs of sending them home, strained diplomatic relations and other considerations.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 557 deaths on the southwest border in the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, more than double the 247 deaths reported in the previous year and the highest since it began keeping track in 1998. Most are related to heat exposure.
CBP has not published a death tally for this year but said that the Border Patrol performed 14,278 “search-and-rescue missions” in a seven-month period through May, exceeding the 12,833 missions performed during the previous 12-month period and up from 5,071 the year before.
Spagat reported from San Diego. Reporter Terry Wallace contributed from Dallas.
Ken Griffin says Fed hasn’t done enough, must continue on course to reset inflation expectations
Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, believes the Federal Reserve still has work to do to bring inflation down, even after a series of big rate hikes.
“We need to continue on the path we’ve taken to make sure we re-anchor inflation expectations,” Griffin said at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York on Wednesday.
The billionaire investor said there is a psychological component to inflation and that Americans shouldn’t start assuming inflation above 5% is the norm.
“Once you expect it widely enough, it becomes reality, becomes the table stakes in salary negotiations, for example,” Griffin said. “It is therefore important that we do not allow inflation expectations to become unanchored.”
The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August year-over-year, near a 40-year high and beating consensus expectations. To rein in inflation, the Fed is tightening monetary policy at its most aggressive pace since the 1980s. Last week, the central bank raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row, promising to further increases to come.
Griffin said he thinks the Fed has a tough job of getting inflation under control without slowing the economy too much. He said there could be a chance for a recession next year.
“Everyone likes to predict recessions, and there will be one. It’s just a matter of when, and frankly, how bad. Is it possible that at the end of 23 we’ll have a hard landing? Absolutely,” Griffin said.
Citadel is having an exceptional year despite market turbulence and a difficult macroeconomic environment. Its flagship Wellington multi-strategy fund rebounded 3.74% last month, taking its 2022 performance to 25.75%, according to a person familiar with the returns.
Regarding the Bank of England’s intervention in the bond market, Griffin expressed concern about the ramifications of declining investor confidence. The central bank said it would buy long-term government bonds in whatever quantities necessary to end the chaos caused by the government’s plans to cut taxes.
“I worry about what the loss of confidence in the UK represents. This is the first time we’ve seen a large, developed market in a very long time lose investor confidence,” Griffin said.
Goran Dragić can joke about his place in Chicago Bulls lore: ‘This is my nightmare.’ Now 36, he’s motivated to ‘be their spark.’
Goran Dragić was already famous in Chicago long before he signed a contract with the Bulls.
Infamous might be more accurate.
Dragić co-starred in one of Derrick Rose’s top highlights of the 2009-10 season. It was one of those vicious, acrobatic, clutch-your-pearls dunks that raised both the hopes and blood pressure of fans throughout Chicago.
Rose caught a pass in transition, racing toward the basket. Dragić — then a second-year guard trying to find his place with the Phoenix Suns — threw himself in the way, but it was already too late. Rose floated toward the rim, pulled the ball behind his head with both hands and posterized Dragić, then 23.
“What are you doing, Dragić?” Bulls commentator Stacey King bellowed as Rose’s teammates watched the replay in awe on the sideline. “Did you not get the memo? Derrick Rose can go upstairs.”
That highlight has followed Dragić through the past 12 years of his career — and now to his new home in Chicago.
“This is my nightmare,” Dragić joked during Bulls media day Monday.
Dragić pointed out in his defense that Rose is the only NBA player to dunk on him throughout his 14-year career. But that dunk is everlasting, crystallized in Bulls history.
Dragić has kept his humor about the play more than a decade later.
“I was young — that was my second year in the league — so I had to go for that play,” Dragić said. “Of course, if I knew I would never go, but it is what it is. At least I’m on TV all the time.”
Plenty has changed in the 12-plus years since that play. Now Dragić, 36, is embracing his role as the most experienced player on the Bulls roster while acclimating to his new team in training camp.
Coach Billy Donovan noted Dragić’s 14 seasons of NBA experience as a strength for the Bulls. The 6-foot-3 guard adds ballhandling and playmaking to the rotations, helping offset Lonzo Ball’s absence from the backcourt.
“I’ve got a lot of experience being (the) vocal guy in the locker room,” Dragić said. “If they need me, I can come from the bench and be their spark. I’m at that point of my career where whatever is needed from me, I’m glad to do it.”
Dragić isn’t likely to start this season. Donovan acknowledged the challenges of playing starter’s minutes at Dragić’s age, envisioning him instead as a complementary player off the bench. But Dragić proved this summer he still can carry a sizable load when he came out of a five-year international retirement to represent Slovenia in the Eurobasket tournament.
Dragić cited Luka Dončić and Rasho Nesterović as the driving forces in pulling him out of retirement from international play. The pair persuaded Dragić to participate in the tournament, in which he averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in seven games.
Eurobasket is known for its grueling physicality, often striking fear in NBA fans and coaches as players compete aggressively only weeks before training camps open. But Dragić said the Bulls encouraged him to represent his country.
“As an international player, when you don’t play for your national team, it’s really tough to go back home,” Dragić joked. “When you walk on the street and the fans are yelling at you … it’s tough.”
Despite the disappointment of an upset loss in the quarterfinals to Poland, Dragić said Eurobasket prepared him for the physical challenge of the 2022-23 season. Donovan didn’t feel the need to put Dragić on a minutes limit for training camp, although the team will monitor the veteran guard for any needed rest throughout the preseason.
After facing Dragić in the 2020 NBA Finals, new teammate Alex Caruso said he’s well-versed with the physical endurance of the Bulls’ newest guard.
“You don’t have to worry about toughness with him,” said Caruso, whose Los Angeles Lakers beat Dragić’s Miami Heat in six games. “I know Goran’s tough. He’s not afraid of moments. I’m excited to be his teammate and not play against him.”
The 2020 Finals still weigh heavily on Dragić, fueling his desire to compete in his 15th season. He tore the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the series but returned in Game 6 in a desperate attempt to help keep the Heat alive.
After being two wins from a trophy, Dragić said he feels as motivated as ever with his new team.
“Every athlete, every basketball player wants to win a championship,” he said. “It’s the same thing with me. I’ve already been close with Miami. Unfortunately I got hurt in the Finals, and still to this day I cannot sleep well because I want to be back.
“I still have that hunger and I feel good, I feel healthy. I’m not the youngest anymore, but I still have that passion and that is the most important.”
Michelle Goldberg: Trump’s heartless QAnon embrace
The title of the Reddit post this month seemed almost too shocking to be true: “My Qdad snapped and killed my family this morning.”
The post — by Rebecca Lanis, a 21-year-old from Michigan — was on a forum dedicated to people who’ve lost loved ones to QAnon, the sprawling conspiracy cult that imagines that Donald Trump is waging a secret war against blood-drinking pedophiles who run Hollywood and the Democratic Party. As The Detroit News would soon report, Lanis’ father, 53-year-old Igor Lanis, had indeed gone on a murderous rampage.
Lanis described how her father had fallen down the QAnon rabbit hole after the 2020 election. He wasn’t violent, however, until the morning of Sept. 11, when he shot her mother, her sister and their dog, and was then killed in a shootout with the police. Lanis’ sister, despite being shot in the back and legs, survived. Her mother and the dog did not.
The killings weren’t the first to be linked to QAnon radicalization. Last year, a 40-year-old California man confessed to killing his two young children; in an affidavit, an FBI agent said he “explained that he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories” and had come to believe that his children had serpent DNA. In 2019, a QAnon devotee stabbed his brother to death after being convinced that he was a lizard. However bizarre, the idea that the ruling elite are really lizards or reptiles seeking to enslave the human race is an old conspiracy theory that has been subsumed into QAnon’s paranoid omnibus mythology.
All these men appear to have been mentally ill, but QAnon played a role in shaping and reinforcing their delusions, as it has for many committing lesser crimes. On Friday, an Iowa man named Doug Jensen became the latest QAnon follower to be convicted in connection to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The existence of the Reddit forum where Lanis posted, QAnon Casualties, is itself a testament to the way QAnon destroys lives.
Which is why Trump’s embrace of the movement is not just dangerous, but cruel.
Trump has long played footsie with QAnon, whose adherents prophesy an apotheosis, or “storm,” in which Trump is returned to power and his enemies rounded up and executed. “I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate,” Trump said in 2020. When he was still on Twitter, he regularly retweeted QAnon followers.
But in recent weeks, as Trump’s legal troubles have mounted, his endorsement of QAnon has become more forthright. On Sept. 12, he reposted an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin and the words “The Storm Is Coming” on his social media platform, Truth Social. An Associated Press analysis, published Sept. 16, found that of nearly 75 accounts Trump has reposted on Truth Social in the past month, more than one-third have promoted QAnon.
“What he’s doing on Truth Social is a massive escalation,” said Mike Rothschild, author of “The Storm Is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and Conspiracy Theory of Everything.”
At a rally on Sept. 17, Trump spoke over mournful music that was, as The New York Times reported, “all but identical” to a QAnon theme song; many in the audience raised a pointed finger in the air, a QAnon salute. On Friday, the former president reposted a video full of QAnon memes on Truth Social. (Some around Trump may believe it’s unhelpful for him to openly court an apocalyptic cult; at a rally Friday, staff reportedly made people giving the QAnon salute lower their arms.)
Many have speculated about why Trump is moving closer to QAnon. My own guess is that he’s deepening his connection with his most fanatical fans to more easily whip up a vigilante mob if he’s indicted on any of the many charges he appears to be facing. What’s clear, though, is how little he thinks of those fans, whom he is blithely encouraging down a ruinous path.
“We tend to see the danger that these movements represent, but we don’t talk about the people who are in them,” Rothschild told me. It’s easy to write off QAnon followers, he said, many of whom have reprehensible beliefs. But “this movement, and this philosophy, it finds an audience because it tells people things that they want to hear, and it creates a world for them that is much safer and makes a lot more sense than the world that we’re in now.”
It is deeply comforting for people to feel that they’re part of an epochal battle between good and evil in which good is destined to triumph. The world of QAnon, said Rothschild, “becomes the only meaningful thing to them.”
Trump is making it much harder for people to leave that world, because the man they admire most is endorsing all their wild, violently millenarian fantasies. “It blows away the doubt,” said Rothschild. Much was made in 2016 of Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters “deplorables.” But few have demonstrated as much contempt for the people who love Trump as Trump has himself.
Michelle Goldberg writes a column for the New York Times.
Mike Preston: Ravens offensive line needs stability, and Ronnie Stanley could provide it
As the Ravens continue to tinker and revamp their team, the offensive line remains perhaps the biggest question mark.
Right now, the unit is a revolving door, although it seemed to find some rhythm in Sunday’s 37-26 win over the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills will be a much bigger challenge as they have the NFL’s No. 2 ranked running defense led by Von Miller, Gregory Rousseau, Boogie Basham and Jordan Phillips.
The Ravens will counter with guards Ben Powers and Kevin Zeitler, rookie center Tyler Linderbaum and right tackle Morgan Moses, but the left tackle remains a mystery. It could be Patrick Mekari, rookie Daniel Faalele or maybe the All Pro himself, Ronnie Stanley, who has only played one game in the past two seasons due to injury. at the ankle. Stanley dressed in shorts and shoulder pads on Wednesday, but Faalele took rehearsals with the first team.
The constant shuffling is a big reason the Ravens are ranked No. 15 in rushing offense, well below their top five in previous seasons. Offensive line play is all about chemistry and timing, and the Ravens lacked consistency at left tackle, the most important position on the line.
“We strive to achieve that,” coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s a position we want to be in, that’s for sure. There’s value in having backup guys, a backup plan, with guys who can play in different positions because things happen. Ideally you want to have a group there, just like in defense, just like in the secondary, where you have a group there as much as you can.
Starting left tackle Ja’Wuan James ruptured his Achilles tendon in Week 1 and is out for the season. Mekari sprained his ankle against New England and did not practice Wednesday. Faalele replaced Mekari against the Patriots and played reasonably well after a slow start, but he will struggle against the Bills defensive line.
This situation was somewhat predictable. James was struggling to make it through training camp after missing all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons and Mekari has been struggling with back pain for years. It was only a matter of time before they missed a lot of playing time due to injuries.
The Ravens need Stanley to play. He’s had nearly two years to heal, and Harbaugh basically said a week ago that Stanley has to decide for himself when he can return.
It is now.
“It’s what he sees, it’s what he feels, those two things have to be considered,” Harbaugh said. “Ronnie doesn’t want to go and we don’t ask him to go if he doesn’t feel ready to go. It is a priority for him to be at his best on his return. At some point, he’s going to have to jump in there. It could be this week.
In his first five seasons in Baltimore after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2016 draft, Stanley became one of the NFL’s top left tackles. Coming out of Notre Dame, however, he was criticized for his work ethic and there were times earlier in his professional career when Stanley decided against training when he should have been on the job. ground.
There are whispers of the same criticism again from Ravens fans and some in the organization, but it takes patience. When a player that big (6-foot-6 and 315 pounds) injures his ankle and has multiple surgeries, it will take time for him to heal.
But let’s be honest. Stanley will never be mentioned in the same breath as tough guys like Orlando Brown Sr. (nicknamed Zeus), guard Jeff Blackshear or nose tackle Tony Siragusa.
His return, however, could mark a turning point. In the past, the Ravens have bragged about gaining possession time, but this year opponents have held the ball nearly five minutes longer per game.
The Ravens have given up the most passes and total yards in the league this season, which doesn’t bode well against Buffalo. If you want to keep players like Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs off the field, the best way to do that is to control the tempo.
There’s nothing more demoralizing in a game of football than attacking with a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter while effectively chasing the ball. It’s almost as good as any defense.
This Ravens offense still has that potential, especially with the return of JK Dobbins as the starting running back and Judge Hill emerging as his primary backup. But the key is for all five starters on the offensive line to play consistently.
Against the Patriots, quarterback Lamar Jackson powered the rushing game with 107 yards on 11 carries. It worked on Sunday, but a quarterback shouldn’t be so exposed to penalties, especially against Buffalo.
The idea is to be balanced enough to run or pass depending on the opponent’s weaknesses, down and distance. Buffalo could be without top guards Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer and cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Christian Benford on Sunday, giving the Ravens some breathing room.
Faalele isn’t the best response to left tackle, but at least he’ll have more playing time to develop. Another option the team could consider is moving Moses to the left side due to his athleticism. If Mekari returns, the Ravens should insert him as a left guard because he’s technically stronger than Powers, but Harbaugh prefers to have bigger bodies on the line. Mekari weighs 305 pounds compared to Powers’ 338.
The Ravens have plenty of options, including David Sharpe, who could be brought up from the practice squad in an emergency. Versatility is good, but the best offensive lines are consistent because they’ve played together consistently.
The Ravens need to find that kind of rhythm.
Dejan Kulusevski in major doubt for North London derby against Arsenal as Tottenham star returns from international duty with muscle injury
Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski is doubtful for the North London derby against Arsenal after returning from international duty with an injury.
Kulusevski started both of Sweden’s Nations League matches against Serbia and Slovenia, playing the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw.
However, he picked up a suspected muscle injury and underwent a hamstring scan when he returned to London on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old is now a doubt for Saturday’s North London derby at the Emirates Stadium, which is LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on talkSPORT.
Antonio Conte is expected to give an update during his press conference on Thursday.
The loss of the Juventus winger on loan will be a huge blow for Tottenham, given his form for the club.
He has one goal and three assists in the Premier League so far this season and has formed a solid partnership with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.
If he was unavailable, Brazilian ace Richarlison – who scored for his country during the international break – would likely replace him.
Letters: Gov. Walz, stop digging and apologize
Stop digging and apologize
Gov. Walz has wrongly besmirched a Ramsey County District Court Judge, John Guthmann, in a desperate attempt to cover up the poor performance of Walz’s own administration and attorneys in a lawsuit in which the government fired its litigation guns in 2021 at the fraudsters at Feeding our Future, and missed the target completely. The government attorneys forgot the cardinal rule for an infantryman or a litigation attorney — it is the rule of “ready, aim, fire.” They fired first and didn’t get ready or aim. Failure was bitter for all of us, since Walz’s administration unnecessarily lost more government funds to the fraudster army.
To practicing attorneys who actually go to court in Ramsey County, Judge Guthmann is regarded as an evenhanded judge of sound judgment, intellect, integrity, a balanced judicial temperament, qualities lacking in a governor who obviously has been misinformed when making a political hack attack that is unbelievably missing its target again.
Only one thing to do governor. Apologize now and stopping digging the hole you are in.
Ferdinand Peters, St. Paul
This scenic drive? Better do it this year
The trees are turning and it’s time for a scenic drive.
Take Highway 34 northeast of Detroit Lakes and drive towards Park Rapids. You’ll pass through the stunning Smoky Hills State Forest. Do it this year, however, for there is a proposal to log off many of the trees along the roadway this winter. “Safety” is the justification, but is there a better way?
Here’s the challenge for our engineers and technology companies: Enhance safety while preserving these very special places. Don’t our companies like 3M and Cargill have ideas on better road materials and chemicals?
The outcry of opposition from residents, the county and travelers should be more than enough to spark action.
Gov. Walz, as Minnesota’s leader, can you help stop this project and turn it into a prototype for the future before it’s too late?
Vern Whitten, Fargo
Deal breaker?
The voting season has begun in Minnesota. Some may need a few more weeks to determine for whom to vote, but based on many factors, my decision has been made.
As a veteran, one of my priorities is national defense, and our current administration has made the U.S. and the world more dangerous because of a poorly executed pullout from Afghanistan.
Illegal immigration over our southern border has been at an obscene level, seemingly allowing anyone who can make it through, entry into our country.
Inflation is at such a level that many aren’t able to afford the price of groceries. Gasoline, heating fuel and other petroleum product prices are hurting middle class Americans.
Crime has increased in major cities, to the point that citizens are afraid to go out, even in daylight hours.
The question is, how can anyone who is affected vote for the Democratic Party majority based on their performance over the past two years?
We will find out whether, in the year 2022, in the United States of America, that protecting the lives of babies in the womb was the “deal breaker.”
Jerry Wynn, St. Paul
Non-ideological?
The Sept. 21 Letter to the Editor referring to “the respected Woodbury/Cottage Grove League of Women Voters” is misleading. The League of Women Voters is not a non-ideological group. They support a broad, pro-Democratic Party agenda. Why would someone opposed to a broad Democratic Party agenda participate in a debate run by those who do support that agenda? Why bother?
Tom Acheson, Maplewood
