8 ECommerce Website Design Tips and Practices That Help You Sell More

Increasingly businesses are shifting towards the digital world everyday. Both the seller and the consumer are online now. With increasing demand for Ecommerce Web Development, there are few things you must keep in mind before starting!

1. Responsiveness

People want convenience, they won’t waste time in figuring out a complex situation when there are literally lakhs of easy solutions available on the internet. The main thing to keep in mind while developing your ecommerce site is to make it responsive. People are on their phone always, it is important to make your website in a way it is convenient for them to operate on a mobile screen.

2. Cleanliness and Easy

Your website should be eye-catching and aesthetic to grab your target audience but don’t make it too complex for the sake of beauty. If it is too complex, the user might get annoyed and leave your site before even seeing your product. Your site should be beautiful but easy to navigate and operate.

To make it easy, your visitor should be able to get a clear and concise idea of your business and product as soon as they visit your page. Your products should be easy to find. Avoid jargons and complex words.

3. Call to Action

Your call to action buttons should be easy to use and find, so your visitor does not feel like they have wasted their time searching for products they can’t even buy. Avoid unnecessary advertisements and false call to action buttons. Help your visitors further by a live chat option or defined place to file their query.

4. Visual Images

As it is said, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Now, this is something you will have to religiously follow. Use HD and clear pictures of your products, a visitor needs to know what they are spending their money on. Use various techniques such as 360-degree view to make it more attractive and clear. If possible, use product videos to enhance your sales chance.

5. Product Information

This is the most important point that newbies generally ignore. No one is going to spend their money on something they have no idea about. Try to answer all the necessary queries, provide clear description including product material, quality and all other factors that could influence the purchase decision. Advertise your product but don’t go astray. You can also provide relevant blogs or videos for the product. Add “things you may like” or “similar products” to show you have a wide range to offer and serve consumer wants.

6. Ratings and Reviews

It is very rare for a customer to go on a site and blindly buy something without a proper research. To increase your sales chance and ease your visitors’ experience, include a rating and reviews section. It gives your visitors a reassurance and confidence that they otherwise lack while visiting a new site. It becomes a reliable source for your customers and drastically increases your sales chance.

7. Efficient and Fast Check Out

Customers absolutely hate clicking through a series of pages while checking out. If it is unnecessarily lengthy and complex there is 99 percent of chance that the customer might change their mind mid-way. Add easy options to log in or check out as a guest, add easy payment, and check out options.

8. Personalization

Thousands of vendors are selling the same products as you. It is now up to you to give customers that one key factor that will make them choose you. Personalizing your website, and giving it a unique look. Give your visitors personalized experience, add your custom features, make them feel special. Curate personalized list and preference items according to their previous actions for example “customer also bought this” or something along the lines.

To conclude, everyone is online but not all of them are successful. There is a pool of people trying to make it out successful but only a handful can do so. Make sure to keep these points in mind while creating your website to ensure maximum success.