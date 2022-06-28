Sports
A Beginners Guide to Betting on Basketball
Basketball is an internationally beloved sport. The number 23 is globally synonymous with the legendary Michael Jordan, and there are murals of the late Kobe Bryant painted on walls worldwide.
Though there are many leagues throughout the world – the National Basketball Association is considered the apex organization, which is unsurprising considering that in the last twenty Olympics – the USA has won the basketball gold medal sixteen times.
One of basketball’s most significant selling points is its straightforward point system and play structure – making it ideal for those interested in sports betting.
In a single NBA season, there are over 1200 games played, with the average points per game being 105-120. This means that there are hundreds of chances to practice betting and hone one’s strategies.
Below are some dos and don’ts of betting on basketball.
Betting Methods
Point Totals or Over/-Under
Point totals, also referred to as over/under, are one of the most accessible betting tactics and are as straightforward as they sound. To place a bet, a wager is made on how many total points will be scored in a game, and you only need to guess if the outcome will be above or below this number.
For example, in a game with the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls with an over/under of 160.5 points, you only need to predict if the total points will be more or less than 160.5 points.
If the total score is 163 and you have bet that they will exceed the over/under – you would successfully win the bet.
Point Spread Betting
Unlike other sports, where the points per game are pretty low, like soccer which averages between 1.22.8 goals per game, basketball is an incredibly high-scoring game. This means that point spreading is one of the most popular approaches for fans when betting on an NBA game, for instance.
In point spreading, you guess the difference in point totals between the two teams.
The volume of points also reduces the chances of randomness – ensuring an increased level of predictability if you are familiar with the teams playing.
Say the LA Lakers are playing the Utah Jazz, with a point spread of 7 in favor of the Lakers. Those who have bet on the Lakers need the game to end with the Lakers 7+ points ahead of the Jazz – to “cover the spread.”
Alternatively, those who bet on the Jazz would only need them to have won or lost by less than 7 points.
Money Line
Money line is the simplest of the betting strategies. When placing a bet – you only need to state whom you think is going to win a game.
Money lines are designed to consider the odds of a game – so to bet on a “sure thing” will result in fewer winnings than if you were to bet the same amount on the underdog.
Therefore, to win big, you either must take the long shot, like the Orlando Magic, or bet more money on the assumed winners, such as the Miami Heat.
Handicap Betting
To keep games more competitive and interesting to all parties, handicap betting is sometimes utilized in tandem with the above methods.
Before a game begins, the favorite starts with a negative balance of points, or the underdog begins with a surplus. The final score is then combined with the handicap. This new score is used to determine which wagers were successful.
This makes a more engaging game because even the biggest mismatches are still worthwhile.
Common Mistake to Avoid
Make Sure to Research Until Tip-off
In other sports, lineups are announced hours before play, enabling you to place wagers in advance. In football, for instance, the roster is released the morning of the game. However, up until tip-off, a basketball player can be cut from the game bench.
It is vital to avoid overconfidence and to keep a close eye on the lineup until the first whistle, because that star player, who was used in calculating the game’s odds, might not play.
Diversify the Statistics
Though a professional NBA team will play dozens of games in the regular season, their game totals do not even come close to the MLB, where each team plays about 162 games.
However, while there is not the same excess of raw data – there are basketball-specific metrics that can be used to place smart bets.
Many fans place wagers only on points per game, but those who are savvier will include rebounds, successful 3-pointers, and turnover rates in their calculations.
Forgetting Players are Humans
An often-overlooked metric is a simple fact that players are people who can suffer injuries, schedule exhaustion, and travel fatigue.
Yes, they are elite examples of athletic ability and potential – but, they still get joint pain and pulled muscles. It is crucial to be aware of strenuous travel schedules or the number of games a player has played that week.
These details seem negatable but can have a heavy impact on the performance of an athlete.
Media and Highlight Reels
One of the most common mistakes made by beginners, is believing everything they see in the media about a team or being entranced by highlight reels. However, because of the point totals and level of play – the margins are slim, and any edge needs to be monitored closely.
It is easier to just follow big names, listen to the distilled talking points of sports news shows, or watch the highlights.
However, it is far more prudent to do your research and independently review statistics and player data. The only way to truly succeed is to watch the games and do the work.
Conclusion
Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the United States, and with good reason. Between the legendary players and the game itself, we are all indebted to James Naismith, who invented the sport in 1891.
If you utilize the above betting methods and avoid the common mistakes – betting on basketball will quickly become your new favorite pastime.
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
The greatest advantage of wagering in an online casino is the availability of a wide variety of engaging and entertaining games. Whether you like playing games based purely on luck or more competitive titles that require strategy and skills, you can find hundreds of games to sample. The advancement of gaming technology is ensuring that players can play these games on a verity of Legit Gambling Sites.These three top-ranking online casino games have become quite popular over the years, with millions of players choosing them for various reasons.
Online Pokies/ slots
Slots have existed for over a century, originally played on physical machines. In Australia, these games are also known as online pokies, and they’re purely based on luck without requiring any complex betting strategies.
On online pokies, the players get three or more reels, which have symbols on them to indicate when a player wins after spinning the lever. The biggest part of the game’s appeal is its ease to play, wide availability and fast pace, with almost every casino site featuring many pokies.
With online pokies, the wagering amount is generally reduced than in other casino games, and the price amounts are rewarding. However, casino players will normally play many games in a single sitting.
Roulette
Roulette traces its origin to Europe hundreds of years ago and has spread throughout the globe. In this game, a ball is thrown into the spinning wheel with several numbered pockets. Players can wager on whether the ball will land in an odd/even number or whether it will end up in a red or black space.
Like other casino games that feature different variants, roulette has two variations – American and European roulette. American roulette comes with 38 numbers, with 0 and 00, while the European version has 37 numbers and only a single zero.
Many online casinos offer live-streamed roulette games, which gives the players an enhanced gaming experience that’s quite exciting to enjoy. The experience is comparable to playing the games in person, from the convenience and comfort of your home.
Poker
Poker is among the most well-known and popular online and offline casino games. It’s a game of skill and chance, and mastering it requires a certain amount of experience and patience.
This multiplayer card game involves players competing to see who has the best hand according to the rules. It also comes in several variations, with Texas Hold ’em being the most popular. Other variations include 5-Card Omaha, Omaha-Hi, Chinese Poker, 7-card stud, Omaha-Low, 7 Card Stud, and others.
All these variations are available online, and some casinos even offer live poker games streamed from a physical location. You can interact with the dealer in these games just like in a traditional casino. Some of the best poker players compete professionally in events such as the World Series of Poker or the World Poker Tour.
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Online gambling is a very exciting activity associated with vivid emotions and euphoria during victories. But, at the same time, users should adhere to the basic rules to avoid losing money and not worry about missed opportunities. The fact is that long gambling sessions are like a roller coaster, which means you need to be on alert to make the right decisions in time. But how to stop on time and not lose your winning when gambling online? Here’s what you need to know to win more often and reduce your gambling risks.
Make a Good Game Choice
First, you should choose good online slots that will allow you to win more often. Look for games with high volatility and a good RTP rate. Such a strategy will allow you to avoid long gambling sessions and rash actions. You will unlikely want your money to disappear because you decide not to stop and play longer. Pick a good game, and you won’t have to experiment with time slots.
Set a Budget and Stick to It
Here is another way to stop in time and not lose money, even if emotions prevent you from seeing the whole picture objectively. Let’s say you have a certain amount and are determined to win. For starters, use no more than 5% of the deposit for each spin. You should also set a limit you are not willing to risk. As a rule, experienced gamblers are ready to lose no more than 30% of the initial deposit at a time.
Imagine that today is not your day, and you are faced with an unsuccessful gambling session. Stop when the number of losses comes close to your daily limit. Such a strategy will allow you to stop even when you want to play more and cannot objectively assess the situation. As a rule, following pre-set rules helps gamblers save money.
Know You Won’t Win Every Time
Imagine that you have chosen the “wolf gold slot,” and you are lucky. You earn a good amount within 10-20 minutes, and the euphoria keeps you going no matter what happens. At this stage, you should stop, and there is one simple reason for this. Any gambler is not a magician. You will not be able to receive winnings by playing for a long time. At some stage, you will start to lose, and your carelessness will lead you to the loss of winnings. You should stop if your gambling activity has led to a good win. Lock in your income and enjoy the results.
Know When to Take a Break
Now let’s look at a life hack that will help you save your winnings from unexpected incidents. What if you had a two-hour gambling session and were able to earn money? You are probably happy with your results. But continuous extreme concentration greatly affects the ability of the brain to make quick decisions. That is why you are better off taking breaks every 30-40 minutes. Drink coffee or tea or take a walk outside. You need to switch your attention to third-party activities that are in no way related to gambling. Such a strategy will give you a good chance of keeping your winnings.
Do Not Double Up
Surely you have ever found yourself in a situation where Fortune smiles at you. What if you win a good amount and can now double down? Many slots provide this option, but it comes with many risks. For example, you can lose everything you won during the previous gambling session. That is why you should not be greedy and try to win all the money in the world! Limit your max bet, and do not double up.
There’s No Need to Chase Losses
Sometimes minimizing losses is comparable to winning. That is why you should adhere to the basic principles of money management. There is nothing wrong with wanting to win every day. The problem is that your desire is difficult to implement since the algorithms of the slot machines are unknown. That is why sometimes you can lose. What if a couple of your bets turned out wrong, and you lost ten dollars?
You should not take twenty bucks and try to play further. By chasing your losses, you risk exacerbating your financial situation. Say no to the Martingale or Fibonacci method. All such tricks have nothing to do with responsible gambling and are only aimed at quickly losing money. So you should fix the loss and pause if something goes wrong. This strategy is the only correct one for gamblers.
Final Words
As you can see, keeping what you have won is not difficult. However, you need to stick to the basic strategy and not do anything rash. All the above tips will let you enjoy the victories and minimize the risks. So, get ready for a new gambling session and enjoy your success. Smart gambling will allow you to avoid force majeure.
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Traditional currencies are slowly losing their hold amongst many Canadian traders. Today, the world is moving towards a more cashless and diverse payment means. Therefore, this field has seen significant superiority over fiat currency transactions, and hard currencies’ ownership drops quickly.
Cryptocurrencies have been the ruling power among the various means of processing transactions and making payments. For this reason, crypto gambling has become a dominant force in the Canadian gambling industry. Furthermore, cryptocurrency’s ability to fit into any sector that requires daily and consistent cash usage has further increased crypto gambling’s importance.
This article is for punters who have wondered why crypto gambling is preferred amongst crypto gamblers. Nevertheless, we will discuss in detail the top reasons for its dominance. In addition, we will also explain a few of the most popular coins bettors can use for gambling.
The Effect of Digital Currency on the Various Means of Betting.
Cryptocurrencies can not still be regarded as relatively new, with some coins being around for quite some time. However, its popularity amongst bettors for usage in betting came to the limelight recently. Therefore, there is now a massive scurry amongst Canadians to use the different digital currencies for gambling.
Crypto gambling has touched all betting sectors, whether sports gambling or casino gambling. Also, it has gone as far as to include lotteries and horse betting. In addition, these betting sectors have witnessed positive changes that have helped increase their reach to all gamblers.
Sports betting has been ridiculed with various transaction issues or payment delays, which has hurt its stance among many Canadian gamblers. However, with digital currency, this issue has dramatically reduced, prompting a more effortless and stress-free means of gambling. Furthermore, it has also helped propagate sports gambling to a broader audience due to its worldwide popularity.
Also, in the case of casino gaming, cryptocurrencies have helped lessen the stigma attached to placing bets on casinos. In addition, it has also promoted a more inclusive and legal means of gambling, with various countries modifying their laws about casino betting, including Canada.
Five Most Sought-After Coins For Use In Crypto Gambling
The crypto market is flooded with different types of coins, all available to Canadian bettors. Today, Canada can be regarded as a significant force in advancing cryptocurrency-based transactions. In addition, with so many coins in the market to choose from, the decision to select a coin should not be made on a whim but rather carefully. Therefore, discussed below are five coins every Canadian bettor interested in Bitcoin gambling should know.
1. Bitcoin
The Bitcoin currency is now a household name among many old and new bettors. It is the first-ever digital currency making its usage for Bitcoin gambling ever more significant. In addition, it has a reasonably stable value in the crypto market, meaning it is less susceptible to sharp declines and fluctuations in the market. However, the only downside of bitcoin is its high value making it very difficult for some bettors to use.
2. Ethereum
The Ethereum currency is the second coin to enter the crypto market. The most important aspect of Bitcoin gambling is its speed, which Ethereum brings to the table. Therefore, it is believed to possess a faster transaction time than bitcoins. So if the main thing you need from a Bitcoin gambling platform is speed, then ethereum might be a great try.
3. Litecoin
Litecoin is one of the most preferred coins used for gambling among many bettors in Canada and worldwide. This value is because it provides nearly all the characteristics the major cryptocurrencies offer their owners. For example, its speed and low market value make it a reasonable option for many Bitcoin gambling establishments.
4. Tether(USDT)
Tether has made a name for itself, especially in the casino gambling scene. It is built on an open blockchain, offering its owners transparency.
5. Dogecoin
Many Canadians are aware of Dogecoin due to the rounds it keeps making on various social media platforms. However, despite its popularity, many Canadians are not aware it is a perfect coin for betting.
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Since the involvement of cryptocurrency in the gambling industry, it was inevitable that Bitcoin gambling would take center stage in the industry. Some of the reasons behind this dominance are listed below.
● The issue of the Wagering limit is Non-existent.
Many bettors who have been gambling on fiat currency platforms are quite aware there is a limit to the amount of money you can deposit. Therefore, this condition dramatically limits the chances for gamblers who believe in staking high amounts.
These bookies usually put this criterion to control their customer’s bets. However, for crypto gambling, there is typically no limit to how much you can wager. So, Canadians who love staking high can take advantage of this opportunity.
● Cryptocurrency-based Bonuses and Rewards
If you were to compare the bonuses you get with fiat currency to that of digital currency, the difference would be enormous. Cryptocurrency bonuses like that of bitcoin and ethereum are worth more to bettors than traditional currencies. Therefore, these high-value rewards associated with crypto gambling have further increased their importance in the Canadian gambling industry.
● Zero or Minimal Commissions Attached to Winnings.
There is a saying amongst many gambling institutions that the house is always entitled to a percentage of your winnings. Although this may be true many traditional currency bookies always take advantage of this opportunity.
They usually incur high charges on your transactions, whether when making deposits or withdrawing your winnings. Therefore, for crypto gambling platforms, these exorbitant commissions are low and, in some cases, non-existent.
● Crypto Gambling Platforms Are Secure And Hacker-Proof.
Bitcoin gambling dominance in the Canadian gambling scene can be attached to the anonymity and security it offers its customers. Their platforms are resistant to hacking, ensuring their registered customers’ safety. Furthermore, since Bitcoin gambling is a decentralized form of betting, bettors can benefit from a high degree of anonymity.
Conclusion
The dominance of Bitcoin gambling in the Canadian gambling scene is not unexpected. Also, with the introduction of new coins and the improvement of various gambling means, this dominant stint is expected to go on for a long time. However, punters have solid reasons to choose crypto websites as their preferable gambling option.
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
There were always going to be some talking points to come out of Week 1, but a number of people will be discussing the performance of Joe Burrow in the season opener. What happened to him? We don’t want to encourage a pile-on, of course, but the fact that Burrow looked far from himself could be a worry for Bengals fans.
The start of the NFL season is exciting for people attending games, or waiting to see if the Free NFL Picks they have followed might come off and win them some money. From gambling to attending the games or watching the highlights on ESPN, the whole day is a bit of a ceremony. For Joe Burrow, it might be one to forget.
First-game rust?
He could be just a little rusty around the edges after the offseason, right? Maybe he spent too much time on the golf course?
When Burrow started the game poorly, a lot of people just thought he was a little bit shaky after having some time off. However, the rust didn’t disappear as the game went on.
Burrow made some poor decisions and was inaccurate for pretty much the whole game. Burrow’s team won the game but it is still enough for fans to be pretty concerned about the Bengals and the season ahead.
Joe Burrow has a huge weight of expectation on him. Being a first-round overall draft pick is always a bit of a concern, as it can weigh heavily on a player.
Early in the game, the problems were clear to see. Burrow made a bad decision and waited too long to release the ball. With Steelers in Cover 2, SR Tyler Boyd ran a corner route, and Fitzpatrick barely moved from the position at the snap. He was waiting for him to throw in the hole, and Boyd ran straight for him.
The defender being positioned in this way means Burrow should have garnered the information that the safety jumping this route was coming, but Burrow released the ball late and didn’t see it. Fitzpatrick made a simple pick.
He didn’t spot Fitzpatrick lurking and the opportunity this gave to deliver the throw earlier. Maybe that’s asking a lot, but this guy is going to have to deal with a lot of expectations.
Things didn’t get much easier for him, either.
A little later, an easy pitch and catch opportunity was thwarted by Cameron Sutton, whose leverage let him get a peek of Burrow preparing to take a throw. Again, he wasn’t fast enough, and Sutton had a path to the ball.
In general, Burrow’s performance was found to be lacking. In fact, he was sacked a total of seven times in the match.
His final sack was once again due to a late throw. Burrow isn’t really a rocket-arm, so he needs to rely on anticipating and creating the plays this way, and this is one of the reasons why he has been a first-round pick and one of the key figures in football in recent years. So, what went wrong?
In this sack, with his team fourth-and-6, Burrow tried to find Boyd again on an 8-yard stop route. Corner Arthur Maulet saw the move first and followed Boyd. He wasn’t quick enough, and the performance we’re used to seeing from Joe Burrow just wasn’t there.
What next for Burrow?
We aren’t going to join in with what some of the game’s personnel are saying and pretend this is a sign of a decline for Burrow. He’s a young QB and he’s still learning, and this is still one of his first seasons.
Whether the Bengals will go on to have a great season or not remains to be seen, but it is definitely the case that Burrow will just be looking to put this behind him and move on. Worries about this following him around for the whole season are premature. Burrow had an awful game – he wouldn’t be the first QB to do so, and he won’t be the last, either. There’s no real need to worry about this just yet.
Burrow is one of the bright young talents in the game and if the summarizers of the game start to criticize too much after one poor performance, this could have an impact on his career. As it stands, we’re backing Burrow to come back fighting, and this could even be his best season so far, as soon as he starts firing.
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Gambling rules and regulations are strict in Singapore, yet the bettors do not stop placing their wagers. It is because the craze for gambling is as high here as it is in other countries. But due to the limited knowledge of gambling, the punters are often not able to place profitable bets. They do not know much about how sports betting works in Singapore, and their less knowledge on the subject makes them weaker in the gambling section. However, if you are also facing a lot of confusion about how to proceed with betting on your favorite sports, we are here!
Tim Harrison knows everything about the sports betting market in Singapore, and that is why he is the right person to guide you. We have added many of his suggestions that he shared with the RecentlyHeard team in a recent interview in this blog. So, are you excited to learn more about sports betting in Singapore? If yes, keep reading!
Welcome Offers You Can Win in Singapore Sports Betting Sites
Welcome offers are provided by almost every sports betting casino in Singapore. Unlike in other countries, free bets are not that common in Singapore. They are more into bonuses like Deposit Match and Bet and Get. Have a look! We have explained these deals in detail.
Deposit Match
In almost every betting site, a deposit match is the most common type of deal you will be offered. Well, that’s good news because these bonuses are indeed the best! A match bonus is a percentage of rewards 100 free credits if you deposit $100. Similarly, if the site offers a 200% match bonus, you will get 400 free credits for depositing $200.
Even though there is no major drawback to deposit match bonuses, one thing that the players do not really like is the high wagering requirement. Often, the wagering requirement is five times the bonus, which is troublesome. However, meeting the rollover requirement won’t take much time if you are a skilled gambler.
Bet and Get
Bet and Get bonuses are not standard in Singapore betting sites, but they are still found, unlike many other bonuses listed on other countries’ betting platforms. As the name suggests, you need to BET a certain amount of money to GET a certain reward. Therefore, these deals are pretty easy to use. Moreover, even beginners can use this bonus to grab profitable betting opportunities. To help you understand this bonus even better, here’s an example – if you bet $20, you get $60. Tim loves this deal, and we believe so will you!
Sports Betting Options Available in Singapore Betting Sites
If you enjoy Singapore sports betting, you will be more than happy to know that you can place your bets on several renowned sports. Here is the list:
- Football: This sport is popular on every betting site irrespective of which country you play in. Therefore, in Singapore, too, there is a craze for football betting. In Singapore gambling sites, you will find many wagering opportunities on national and international football tournaments.
- Horse racing: A few bookies allow you to bet on horse racing. The number of sites offering this option is less because they often cannot get a proper license for hosting horse race tournaments on their site.
- Basketball: Are you a fan of the NBA and other basketball tournaments? If yes, Singapore betting sites will eagerly welcome you. They have the best collection of basketball betting opportunities for bettors who love this game.
- Golf: Another popular sport you will find on these sites is golf. Many golf tournaments happen in Singapore and worldwide. These sites allow their bettors to wager on such events without any hassle.
RecentlyHeard Team Explains Mobile Sports Betting Opportunities
The RecentlyHeard team is glad to announce that several mobile apps are present for Singapore betting. These apps have excellent features like an easy user interface, smooth layout, perfect functions, mobile-optimized display, etc. So if you are a mobile gambler looking for a new world of betting on your smartphone from Singapore, here is your chance!
Betting Sites to Join in Singapore
So which betting sites in Singapore are worth joining? Here’s the list:
- 1XBETSportsBet.io
- FEZbet
- Redbet
- MELBET
- ivip9
- BK8
- 22BET
- BetWinner
- ComeOn
FAQ
How Do We Pick the Best Sports Betting Sites in Singapore?
One question that most gamblers ask is how we pick the best Singapore betting sites. Well, here are a few things we check:
- We check if the site has a proper gambling license. If there are any suspicious activities on the site, we never recommend them.
- We also read the platform’s reviews on sites like Trustpilot, AskGamblers, Reddit, etc. Here, the customer reviews help us understand whether or not a platform is worth it.
- Besides that, we go through the sports offered. The site must have a versatile collection of sports.
- Another important thing we note is the availability of bonuses. If there are plenty of bonuses available, we suggest they help the bettors earn huge profits.
- Lastly, we connect with the customer support team to see how they behave and react to our queries.
What Payment Options can We Find on the Singapore Sports Betting Sites?
There are several secure payment methods that the Singapore sports betting sites have recently added to their deposit and withdrawal page. Some include PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, MasterCard, Visa, etc. All of these payment methods are quick and safe.
How to Know that a Singapore Betting Site Is Safe?
To check the safety of a Singapore betting site, read its terms and conditions first. After that, also go through the security policies. Lastly, check the customer reviews. Join the site only if everything looks right; otherwise, skip to the next! Make sure you take it slow because you might miss some vital points if you hurry.
Final Word
Tim Harrison and the RecentlyHeard team tried to cover all the major points related to Singapore sports betting. We hope this blog helps you learn new things about the gambling market in your country. Even though you have read this guide until the end, we recommend you study more before joining a site. Also, learn all about the sports that you bet on. Many gamblers do not know the sports they are putting their wagers on; they follow the standard betting trends. But this brings them nothing but losses. So, we recommend you become a wiser bettor. Learn about the field and then decide your bets.
So when are you planning to take part in Singapore sports betting? We cannot wait to know!
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Blackjack is one of the most popular casino games and apart from being very exciting to play one of the most interesting aspects of the game is the math involved with the probability of certain outcomes.
Now blackjack might look like a simple game to play, but once you start to dig deeper into finding the probability of a certain outcome, it evolves into one of the most complicated games. In most cases, analyzing the probability isn’t an option for the average player since it is easier for computer programs to analyze it by running billions of simulated hands for every possible outcome.
With that said, the probability of certain outcomes in the game can help you make better decisions and eventually help you make some profits. So, whether you are playing online blackjack or going to the local casino, getting familiar with blackjack’s probability is a great way to increase your winning chances.
What is the Probability of Blackjack?
In simple terms, probability in blackjack is a branch of mathematical equations that analyzes the likelihood of certain outcomes. Probabilities are everywhere around us. For example, a weather forecast, when the meteorologist estimates that there is a 20% chance of rain, is also based on math.
Probability is also a math branch that the entire gambling industry is based on. Since games like blackjack have many different outcomes based on the cards on the table, every outcome comes with a different probability, which means that some events will happen more than others over a long period of time.
How to Calculate Probability in Blackjack?
Even though involving math to predict certain outcomes in the game might be too overwhelming for some players, the probability formula is quite simple to understand. Basically, you need to divide the number of ways something can happen, by the total possible number of events.
For example, if we take a coin flip and calculate the probability, we can see that there are two possible outcomes (heads or tails) and one way of getting each outcome. So, the probability will be ½ or 50%.
The probability is always a number from 0-1, and getting 1 is a probability that will always happen.
Since we are talking about a fairly complex game with many different outcomes, the calculated probability used data cannot be used to predict the exact outcome. The number will eventually show how many times will a certain outcome happen over the long term.
Understanding Probabilities in Blackjack
There is a common misconception about odds and probabilities as two interchangeable terms, but there is a big difference between the two. Probability is a separate branch of mathematics that involves calculating the likelihood of different events.
There are two different ways of calculating probability and they depend on which case it is calculated. For example, there are independent and dependent trials. An independent event has no impact on another event’s probability of occurring.
However, unlike other casino games like Roulette or Dice, blackjack is a game of dependent trials, where each cart dealt on the table changes the composition of the remaining deck. This means that the action influenced the likelihood of specific hands on the next round.
Calculating the probability of blackjack’s certain events is very difficult just because there are many different combinations that need to be analyzed. That is why in most cases, it is best to use computer software that runs millions of trials to find the probability of every event.
Let’s calculate the probability of obtaining a Blackjack for example, which is the strongest hand you can have in the game.
The first thing that you need to know to calculate the probability is the number of decks used in the process. Every casino uses a different number of decks for blackjack which makes it difficult to calculate the probability of certain events.
In order to calculate getting a Blackjack (21), we need to multiply the probability of pulling an Ace by the probability of pulling ten-valued cards like J, Q, K, and 10. It is also crucial to multiply the result by two just because there are two possible permutations of cards in a hand.
Drawing an Ace from a single deck of cards is 4/52, and drawing a ten-valued card is 16/51. This comes down to a 4.82% chance of getting a blackjack in a single-deck blackjack game. The probability of getting certain cards will be the same if there are more decks in the process just because there will be more cards divided by the total number of cards, which eventually is the same.
Final Words
Calculating blackjack probabilities is a very difficult thing to do just because of the nature and complexity of the game. With so many different outcomes, it is almost impossible for an average human being to calculate the probability of certain events based on their hand.With that said, knowing your chances is always a good way to improve your blackjack skills and develop a blackjack strategy based on the chances for each hand.. You can always use a blackjack calculator or try to do the math on your own. Remember, probabilities will only give you the chance of certain events happening, and will not guarantee an outcome.
