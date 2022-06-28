Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

The story changes a bit today and it is worth noting. It may be the end of the quarter, but it may be a change.

That change is that stocks are lower on the day, admittedly off the lows, but still down 1.3% to 2.72%. US yields are mixed with the 2yr up around 10bps, but the 10yr up around 2.4bps (yields were higher but are now near the day’s lows ). Meanwhile, the USD is moving lower.

Is the scenario:

The Fed Will Tighten to a Hard Landing and Wrong Again

Yields battle between Fed rate hike and slowing growth

Dollar suggests investors are shedding more US assets

Equities are reacting to higher rates, slowing global growth, falling earnings and falling valuations. It’s in the math now vs nothing else. If earnings per share are to be marked down and there is also a drop in the multiple for end-of-period earnings, the S&P will go down. The Fed intends to raise rates and keep them higher for some time.

Looking at the major currency pairs:

EURUSD

EUR/USD



EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.



Read this term: EURUSD is above its 200 hourly MA at 0.9778 and has also moved above the 50% downside move from the September 20 high. Sellers see buyers outperforming themselves a bit in the key technical area

GBPUSD

GBP/USD



GBP/USD

The GBP/USD is the currency pair comprising the currency of the United Kingdom, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP) and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many US dollars are needed to buy one British pound. For example, when GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means that 1 pound equals 1.5 dollars. GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair in the forex market, giving it abundant liquidity and a low spread. While currency pair spreads vary from broker to broker, generally speaking GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a good candidate for scalping. . GBP/USD, also known as the "cable" (due to the transatlantic cables used to telegraph its exchange rate in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with EUR/USD and a negative correlation with EUR/USD. 'USD/CHF. Trading GBP/USD While many traders and even brokers will argue that the best time to trade GBP/USD is during its busiest hours in London and New York, this can be a double edged sword due to the unpredictability of the couple. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what might be a profitable strategy one month, may not be as productive the following months. Additionally, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair (i.e. ignoring the fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the UK. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a soft resolution not expected in the foreseeable future, it is clear that GBP/USD will be influenced by any development and trading with the European Union.



Read this term: GBPUSD is above its 50% MA and 200 hours near 1.10455. Again, buyers outperform sellers at the key risk level and sellers are forced to buy.

USDJPY: USDJPY dipped below the 100 hour MA at 144.325. Yesterday, buyers looked. Earlier in the day, buyers took a closer look. Are Leaning Buyers Losing Now?

AUDUSD: AUDUSD traded above and below the 100 hour MA and is higher despite the stock’s sharp decline. HMMMM > The 100 hour MA comes in at 0.6474

NZDUSD: Like AUDUSD, NZDUSD is trading above its 100 hourly moving average despite the stock’s sharp decline. The pair is still slightly lower on the day, but the falling 100 hourly MA and the price above this MA are now offsetting this momentum.

The story is a little different. It may be the end of the month / the end of the quarter, so watch for failures in the techniques, but the movements and changes do not go unnoticed. You should also be careful.