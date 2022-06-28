Business Process Outsourcing: A Way to Achieve One’s Career Path?

Pin 0 Shares

The software juggernaut rapidly participated in the 2000s by the IT Enabled Services or the most popularly called Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies. The main objective of these companies is to provide specialized talents to all types of industry all over the world at rock bottom prices. And to make it possible, they employ vast number of English speaking talent pool to service multinational clients.

Business process outsourcing companies entice people with fun working environment and attractive remuneration packages. This type of package is very attractive to entry level jobseekers like fresh graduates. It is very rare for local companies to provide above average compensation to someone who does not hold any record of experience in a given field. In business process outsourcing industry, it will only require a prospective applicant to have a basic degree and good communication skills. However, is it really a way to achieve your career path?

To finally enter the world of business process outsourcing, the company requires someone who seeks challenges as the job in itself is challenging. For team leaders or people in managerial positions, they are often required to manage a bigger team, consisting hundreds of team members. He or she must have a very powerful personality to motivate the subordinates and so for them to give their best as an individual and as a team player. Since these business process outsourcing companies need specialized skills, of course, they will require the positions they are looking forward to fill in with specialized knowledge. Most of the BPO companies provide training programmes as these are an essential ingredient to survive in the business process outsourcing industry. This helps an individual cope with the constant changes in a business process outsourcing environment.

Generally, business process outsourcing companies have a very good monitoring system. Most of the time, there would be quarter or half year performance reviews to recognize if an employee deserves a promotion or career growth. Some are reassigned to certain job roles while others are given with fresh training privileges. These attractive growth and monetary benefits based on individuals’ performance serve as a motivating factor, in which a lot of people decide to remain in business process outsourcing despite of the monotonous daily activities (according to people I’ve spoken with). On the other hand, people at the young generation find it convenient enough to have the company’s employee welfare facilities such as travel and meal allowance, health and fitness privileges, dental care and a lot more of freebies.

On the other hand, the bothering truth in business process outsourcing industry is its high attrition rates. To name one of the factors that cause of worry to the industry is the stiff competition from similar companies. Some of these BPO companies even offer a higher salary package and better growth opportunities. Comfortable working environment, performance based- career growth plus support from the company creates a rosy picture of the business process outsourcing industry for individuals.

But take note that there’s no such thing as purely perfect. It’s similar to; human has no contentment – at all. Employees of BPO companies like call centres have to deal with redundant daily assignments, long and shifting schedules, and to top it all, irate customers. Business process outsourcing industry is high with stress related problems because employees must maintain an outstanding performance for them to be able to survive.

Likewise, employees who join BPO companies who have an undergraduate education end up compromising their future career path. The best way to escape this trap is to go back and complete the degree course and never stop learning and re-inventing oneself. The latter is actually the very key for self-improvement and career growth.