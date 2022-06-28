Common Internet Marketing Mistake Can Devastate Your Business

Pin 0 Shares

One of the most interesting sales people I ever talked to was this network marketing and direct sales master named Glenn Turner.

Not necessarily because he gave a lot of good advice on selling, ethics and dealing with people (he is a true pro at these things), but because one thing he said is probably going to be saving me, my family and my Internet marketing business from putting up with a lot of grief later on down the line.

In fact, this secret he told me is something I believe every single Internet marketer should take to heart and consider from here on out.

And that is, not messing around when it comes to refunding people’s money.

Even if you know you’re in the right and they didn’t follow their end of the agreement, and even if you know you are following the law to the letter.

Why?

Because you simply never know who you’re dealing with.

Especially if you are selling to people on the Internet.

For example, Glenn told me about how one of his business opportunity companies he had back in 1967 was accused of being a “lottery” and shut down.

Now, Glenn was doing everything by the book and legally he had everything in line.

But what happened was a couple of people had gotten into his business, and it didn’t work for them, and they wanted their money back, even though they didn’t qualify for a refund and Glenn had done nothing wrong.

And so, doing what most people would do, he didn’t give it back to them.

Only problem was, these two guys were both Attorney Generals and so it wasn’t hard for them to use their influence and power to have Glenn shut down.

The point of the story?

You never know who you’re selling to.

The obnoxious guy with the “hotmail” email address and phony name who is demanding his money back could be connected in ways that can have a very negative impact on you, your business and your life.

And so I now almost always give refunds. Even when I know I’m right.

Yes, there are exceptions to this (I’m not a pushover by any means), but for the most part, I believe in giving fast and immediate refunds.

Not only does it build a good image for you as a trusted, honest person, but it can save you a lot of grief later on if someone really wants to take their anger out on you by trying to sue you or report you to some “alphabet” federal regulatory agency.