News
Dave Hyde: In death, former Dolphin Marlin Briscoe gets history’s due, after years of neglect
All through the years, right to his death of pneumonia, Marlin Briscoe was called, “The Quarterback,” by quarterback legend Joe Namath. They’d see each other at some NFL reunion or social get-together and Namath would greet him with something like, “Hey, how’s The Quarterback doing?”
“He remembers,’ Briscoe would say in relating the story. “He was there.”
Namath understood, too. He cared. So many didn’t. Briscoe always worried his history would be downsized into that of just a talented receiver, a champion on the 1972 Miami Dolphins. When I first talked to him 20 years ago, he said when he told people he was the first Black quarterback in pro football, people often looked at him blankly.
“I thought you were a receiver,’ they’d say.
That’s part of his raw and real story that ended with his recent death at 76 in Norwalk, California. Fortunately, the Dolphins are on the right side of history here, because when Briscoe arrived at training camp in 1972 after being traded from Buffalo he studied his new team and had one word.
“Finally,’ he said, like a great search was over.
Finally, he found a pro team where Black and white players, where coaches and team management — where everyone was pointed toward winning. And only winning. He wasn’t sure one did until that point.
His pro career started in 1968 with the AFL’s Denver Broncos moving him to cornerback. He said he’d play the position if coach Lou Saban gave him a three-day tryout at quarterback. Briscoe was a quarterback all his life. Youth football. High school.
At his hometown University of Omaha-Nebraska, Briscoe’s play earned the nickname, “The Magician.” He figured to win the pros over with his talent and dedication, too. He got the promised three practices at quarterback and immediately was moved to cornerback.
“I got no chance,’ he said. “They didn’t want a Black quarterback. No team did at that time.”
Denver’s offense didn’t score a touchdown its first three games that year. It was down two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the next game when its two quarterbacks were hurt. Briscoe was suddenly inserted at told quarterback. He threw a touchdown and led a field-goal drive that final quarter.
He started the rest of the year. His 14 touchdowns (against 13 interceptions) remain a Denver rookie record. Considering he had no training camp and a bad team, he considered it a decent start. He then got a call from a friend that offseason. Saban was meeting with the team’s other quarterbacks to develop them.
“I was blindsided,’ he said.
He drove to Denver, confronted Saban and was told he wasn’t a quarterback anymore. Was it talent? Race? Need? Briscoe lets you decide. He demanded his release and wrote every team to give him a chance a quarterback.
Buffalo wanted him as a receiver. With no other options, he studied Paul Warfield and Lance Alworth that first season in 1969. He led AFC receivers in 1970 in receptions and yards. The next jolt of his career came after leading Buffalo receivers in touchdowns for a second straight season in 1971.
Saban was named Buffalo’s coach.
“That was the end of the road for me there,’ he said.
Don Shula got him for a first-round pick. Briscoe played with his receiving mentor in Warfield. He fit in on a team that won two titles. He had a few productive years with the Dolphins and moved on to other teams before his career ended in 1977.
As he tells it, a piece of him was broken by football, though. He never got over not playing quarterback. He developed a drug problem and hawked his Super Bowl rings. His mocking nickname on the Los Angeles streets he lived those years was, “17-0″ for the undefeated season.
Briscoe rediscovered his way and counseled at the Boys & Girls Club in Los Angeles. Something good happened as he aged, too. More people remembered. Omaha honored him.
He became part of a non-profit group of black quarterbacks called Field Generals Inc. Nike put him in a television commercial at a fictitious Marlin Briscoe High School (Shula wore a school shirt reading, “Briscoe Night Hawks.”)
It was a long arc from being the first Black quarterback in pro football to actually being remembered as that. But Briscoe’s story wasn’t erased as he once feared. By the time of his death, it wasn’t just Namath calling him a quarterback. It was headlines across the country.
()
News
Zach Wilson shouldn’t try to do too much in first game back, says O-coordinator Mike LaFleur
Zach Wilson hasn’t seen live game action in about six weeks.
But Sunday could be a rude awakening for the second-year quarterback out of BYU against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense.
Wilson is expected to start Sunday after being cleared by doctors on Wednesday following his knee procedure last month.
So how has Wilson looked in his return?
“The thing that stuck out to me the most was just how free and how excited he is to be back out there with his teammates,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “He’s pumped and it’s going to take myself and the rest of the offensive unit, everyone. It’s not just him.
“We can’t go into Sunday trying to get all six weeks that he missed all back in one play, one quarter, one half, one game. Just go play your game and make the most of each opportunity you get and handle each play as it is.”
Wilson hasn’t played a game since the preseason opener on Aug. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles where he suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee. Four days later, Wilson had arthroscopic surgery in Los Angeles.
Throughout training camp, coaches and players spoke about how improved Wilson was compared to his rookie campaign, where he threw 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions and struggled with consistency. With the setback because of his injury, Wilson has been working to return to the level coaches said he was at during training camp.
Before he was officially cleared, Wilson participated in practices on a limited basis. That would consist of working with trainers and some light throwing.
The Jets ramped up his practice regimen the last week.
“This is the most reps I’ve gotten with him,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “Back in camp, he stretched the play, you gotta stay live throughout the whole play.
“The scramble play is going to be huge for us with Zach back there. You’re never dead as the ball can go up as he has a cannon and he can put it anywhere on the field. We are all excited as receivers to play with Zach.”
Now that Wilson is back, he will face a Steelers defense that’s tied for eighth in the league in sacks, and Pittsburgh also has a plus-3 turnover ratio.
After sitting for six weeks, Wilson could be a bit rusty Sunday. Not only has he missed a lot of time due to injury, but he has also missed valuable reps with receivers like Wilson, Elijah Moore and others in the process.
The Steelers will be without reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt as he is out due to a pectoral injury. Although Watt won’t play, the Steelers defense still has a talented unit led by defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.
Pittsburgh is 12th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA defensive metrics and 12th in DVOA against the pass and has five interceptions in three games this season.
The Jets will hope that after missing a significant period, Wilson won’t try to do too much in his first game back under center.
“I don’t know, it’s like anything else. I’m not a golfer, I don’t golf very often,” LaFleur said. “But when I haven’t played in forever, my best game is sometimes the first time when I pick up a club.
“Obviously, it’s a way different analogy, there’s a lot of variables into. But he’s prepared both in the classroom and on the field and in the weight room doing everything that he can to make sure he is picking up where he picked off during training camp.”
()
News
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
By ADRIANA GOMEZ-LICON
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark.
The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. At least one man was confirmed dead.
Aerial photos from the Fort Myers area, a few miles west of where Ian struck land, showed homes ripped from their slabs and deposited in a jumble among shredded wreckage. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving just twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats, and fires smoldered on lots where houses once stood.
“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a news conference. “The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”
Though downgraded to a tropical storm by Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said storm surge and flooding rains remained a threat as Ian crept across the Florida peninsula and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean north of Cape Canaveral. Forecasters predicted Ian would regain some strength while turning northward.
A hurricane warning was issued for the South Carolina coast, where the storm was expected to again make landfall, having already hit Cuba and Florida.
Sheriffs in southwest Florida said 911 centers were inundated by thousands of stranded callers, some with life-threatening emergencies. The U.S. Coast Guard began rescue efforts hours before daybreak on barrier islands near where Ian struck, DeSantis said. More than 800 members of federal urban search-and-rescue teams were also in the area.
In the Orlando area, Orange County firefighters used boats to reach people in a flooded neighborhood. A photo the department posted on Twitter showed one firefighter carrying someone in his arms through knee-deep water. At an area nursing home, patients were carried on stretchers across floodwaters to a waiting bus.
Firefighters on boats and National Guard soldiers in a tall truck rescued Joseph Agboona and his neighbors after water rose to the windows in his Orlando home.
“We were happy to get out,” said Agboona, who grabbed two bags of possessions, not knowing what will be left when he eventually returns. “It was very, very bad.”
In Fort Myers, Valerie Bartley’s family spent desperate hours Wednesday holding a dining room table against their patio door, fearing the storm raging outside “was tearing our house apart.”
“I was terrified,” Bartley said. “What we heard was the shingles and debris from everything in the neighborhood hitting our house.”
She said her 4-year-old daughter grabbed her hand and said: “I’m scared too, but it’s going to be OK.” The girl was right. The storm ripped away patio screens and snapped a palm tree in the yard, Bartley said, but left the roof intact and her family unharmed.
Authorities confirmed at least one Florida death — a 72-year-old man in Deltona who fell into a canal while using a hose to drain his pool in the heavy rain, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Two other storm deaths were reported in Cuba.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his office was scrambling to respond to thousands of 911 calls, but many roads and bridges in Fort Myers and the surrounding area were impassable.
“It crushed us,” Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “We still cannot access many of the people that are in need.”
Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach stranded people. Many in the hardest-hit areas were unable to call for help because of electrical and cellular outages.
“Portable towers are on the way for cell service. Chances are your loved ones do not have ability to contact you,” said the sheriff’s office in Collier County, which includes Naples. “We can tell you as daylight reveals the aftermath, it’s going to be a hard day.”
Christine Bomlitz was unable to reach her mother by phone after the storm made landfall south of Englewood, where the 84-year-old woman lives in a retirement community. Bomlitz said her mother was supposed to evacuate but was never picked up. So the anxious daughter from Las Vegas posted a plea for help on social media.
Some Good Samaritans replied and came to her aid Thursday, one of them wading in chest-deep floodwaters in her mother’s neighborhood to perform a welfare check. Relieved that her mother had weathered the storm, Bomlitz was working to arrange a boat rescue.
“I’m thankful for this stranger, a total stranger,” Bomlitz said. “People are amazing.”
A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. It was unknown how many heeded orders to evacuate, but Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller expressed cautious optimism that worst-case scenarios might not have been realized.
No deaths or injuries have been confirmed in the county, and flyovers of barrier islands show “the integrity of the homes is far better than we anticipated,” Fuller said.
South of Sanibel Island, the historic beachfront pier in Naples was destroyed, with even the pilings underneath torn out, as towering waves crashed over the structure. “Right now, there is no pier,” said Penny Taylor, a Collier County commissioner.
In Port Charlotte, a hospital’s emergency room flooded and fierce winds ripped away part of the roof, sending water gushing into the intensive care unit. The sickest patients — some on ventilators — were crowded into the middle two floors as the staff prepared for storm victims to arrive, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the Florida Turnpike in the Orlando area and said the main artery in the middle of the state will remain closed until water subsides.
Ian struck Florida as a monstrous Category 4 storm, with 150 mph (241 kph) winds that tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S.
Even after weakening, Ian’s tropical storm-force winds still reached 415 miles (667 kilometers) from its center. Forecasters predicted the Atlantic waters would strengthen it to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall Friday in South Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center warned storm surge of 6 feet (1.83 meters) or more was possible from Daytona Beach, Florida, to north of Charleston, South Carolina. Rainfall of up to 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) threatened flooding in the Carolinas and Virginia.
“It doesn’t matter what the intensity of the storm is. We’re still expecting quite a bit of rainfall,” Robbie Berg, senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people after a boat carrying Cuban migrants sank Wednesday in stormy weather east of Key West. It found three survivors, and four others swam to shore, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.
___
Associated Press contributors include Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; and Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio.
News
After Hurricane Ian rips through Fort Myers, Twins get all-safe news on personnel in Florida
The Twins watched helplessly from afar as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, causing mass destruction in the area often referred to as the “Southern Tip of Twins Territory.”
Days earlier, they made the decision to evacuate their facility, the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., sending players and personnel home, out of harm’s way. But still, plenty current and former employees were in Fort Myers and the surrounding areas when the hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. The storm caused widespread flooding and damage in the area.
The Twins held a moment of silence on Thursday afternoon at Target Field before their game against the Chicago White Sox, flashing photos of the wreckage on the scoreboard.
“Obviously the last several days have been gut-wrenching,” team president Dave St. Peter said. “… Our focus has been the safety of those folks, trying to care for those people, trying to provide a level of support. That will be ongoing. The good news is, as far as I know, everyone’s safe and accounted for.”
St. Peter said the Twins were “pretty forceful” in telling their employees to evacuate, and he believes people heard that and followed suit. The Twins flew their rehabbing major leaguers up to Minneapolis, and infielder/outfielder Alex Kirilloff, who lives in the area during the offseason and has been rehabbing after having season-ending wrist surgery, left with his young family to Pittsburgh, where he is from originally.
The Twins also got some good news, at least preliminarily, on their complex, which is inland.
St. Peter said an initial inspection revealed some moderate wind damage and limited water damage to the facility. A few dugouts and batters’ eye were damaged, in the storm, too.
The academy at the facility is currently being used as a staging area for first responders.
“We’ll assess the facility in the days to come,” St. Peter said. “There are other priorities for the complex right now that are pretty obvious. … I think the big unknown from a complex perspective is whether we have sustained anything structural. We’re not going to know that for a while.”
As for when offseason activity will pick up again in Florida, St. Peter said that’s far from their priority right now. They will first get through the next few days and weeks before making a determination about when to resume normal operations.
And now that they know everybody is safe and accounted for, the focus has turned on how to help and offer support.
“It’s been a big part of Twins territory for more than 30 years, and we’ll lean into efforts to help people there in the days and weeks to come,” St. Peter said. “So that will be our focus here going forward. More to come on that soon.”
News
Ravens DT Michael Pierce has season-ending surgery on torn biceps
Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce underwent season-ending arm surgery Thursday, four days after he tore his biceps in the team’s Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.
Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Pierce was still uncertain whether he would undergo surgery or play through the injury this season. But on Thursday, Pierce shared on Instagram that he’d decided to have his arm repaired. He missed 11 games last season with the Minnesota Vikings, mostly with elbow and triceps injuries.
Pierce is the fourth Raven to suffer a season-ending injury in the season’s first three weeks. The defense also lost cornerback Kyle Fuller (torn ACL) in Week 1 and outside linebacker Steven Means (torn Achilles tendon) in Week 2. Left tackle Ja’Wuan James (torn Achilles tendon) was sidelined in the season opener.
Pierce, who started his career in Baltimore and returned this offseason on a three-year, $16.5 million contract, was expected to anchor the middle of the Ravens’ run defense. His injury deals another blow to an underperforming unit; the Ravens are allowing 5 yards per carry (tied for sixth worst in the NFL) and rank 23rd in run defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.
With Pierce unavailable, the Ravens will have to lean more on tackles Broderick Washington and Travis Jones, a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Practice squad player Isaiah Mack could also join the line’s rotation.
This story may be updated.
()
News
Rare sedition charge at center of Jan. 6 trial. Here’s a look at what the charge means.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers and four associates are on trial in the Capitol attack on charges that include seditious conspiracy — a rarely used Civil War-era accusation that strikes to the heart of what prosecutors say happened that day.
Stewart Rhodes and his followers are the first Jan. 6 defendants to stand trial on such a charge for what prosecutors say was not a suddenly ignited riot but a coordinated plot to stop the transfer of presidential power.
The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which hasn’t tried a seditious conspiracy case in a decade and hasn’t won a guilty verdict since the 1995 prosecution of Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks.
Prosecutors say Rhodes and his far-right extremist group spent weeks preparing to use violence to stop Biden from becoming president. Rhodes, a Texan, recruited members to come to Washington, amassed weapons and organized armed teams to be on standby outside the city in case they were needed, authorities say.
The plot came to a head, prosecutors say, on Jan. 6 when Oath Keepers were captured on camera shouldering their way through the mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters and storming the Capitol in military-style stack formation.
The Oath Keepers, for their part, have said their preparations, training, gear and weapons were to protect themselves against potential attacks from left-wing antifa activists, or to be ready if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act to call up a militia to support his bid to stay in power. Rhodes has said there was no plan to attack the Capitol and the members who went inside went rogue.
Jury selection started on Tuesday for the trial that is expected to last several weeks.
Here’s a look at the charge of seditious conspiracy and its history:
___
WHAT IS SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY?
The law was enacted after the Civil War to arrest Southerners who might keep fighting the U.S. government.
In order to win a seditious conspiracy case, prosecutors have to prove that two or more people conspired to “overthrow, put down or to destroy by force” the U.S. government or bring war against it, or that they plotted to use force to oppose the authority of the government or to block the execution of a law.
Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell aren’t charged with conspiring to overthrow the government or levy war.
Instead, prosecutors charge that they conspired to forcibly oppose the authority of the federal government and forcibly block the execution of laws governing the transfer of presidential power.
Specifically, the Oath Keepers are accused of conspiring to forcibly obstruct the execution of the Electoral Count Act and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution, which address the counting of electoral votes.
Seditious conspiracy calls for up to up to 20 years behind bars, if convicted. Rhodes and his associates also face several other serious charges.
WHY CAN IT BE DIFFICULT TO PROVE?
The charge has rarely been brought in recent memory, and with mixed results.
It’s not enough to merely show the defendants advocated the use of force — prosecutors must show they conspired to use force. Seditious conspiracy cases are legally complex, and prosecutors are sometimes reluctant to file the charges because they can be difficult for juries to grasp.
“Juries don’t understand them, then when you want to communicate that idea to a larger audience, the public doesn’t really understand,” said Jeffrey Ian Ross, a criminologist at the University of Baltimore.
While seditious conspiracy has a broad definition, “sometimes juries want more than simple use of force against the government, because the term ‘sedition’ conjures an image of overthrowing the government,” said Barbara McQuade, who was U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan when a judge there cleared militia members of the charge in 2012.
“In the case of Jan. 6, however, because the attack against the government took place at the U.S. Capitol, while it was certifying a presidential election, even these high expectations can be met,” McQuade, now a University of Michigan Law School professor, said in an email.
Alan Rozenshtein, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, also said prosecutors shouldn’t have a difficult time proving seditious conspiracy in the Oath Keepers’ case.
“If this is not sedition, I don’t know what is,” he said.
WHO HAS FACED THE CHARGE BEFORE?
The last time the Justice Department tried a seditious conspiracy case was in 2010 in an alleged Michigan plot by members of the Hutaree militia to incite an uprising against the government.
A judge ordered acquittals of the sedition conspiracy charges at a 2012 trial, saying prosecutors relied too much on hateful diatribes protected by the First Amendment and didn’t, as required, prove the accused ever had detailed plans for a rebellion.
Lawyer William Swor, who represented Hutaree militia leader David Stone, has said that prosecutors in the case failed to prove that group members were “more than just talking” and were “actively planning to oppose the government.”
Stone’s “diatribes evince nothing more than his own hatred for — perhaps even desire to fight or kill — law enforcement; this is not the same as seditious conspiracy,” the judge said.
The last successful seditious conspiracy trial was in the 1995, when Egyptian cleric Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman and nine followers were convicted in plot to blow up the United Nations, an FBI building, and two tunnels and a bridge linking New York and New Jersey.
Abdel-Rahman, known as the “Blind Sheikh,” argued on appeal that he was never involved in planning actual attacks and his hostile rhetoric was protected free speech. He died in federal prison in 2017.
Prosecutors also secured seditious conspiracy convictions in another, now largely forgotten storming of the Capitol building in 1954. Four pro-independence Puerto Rican activists rushed the building and opened fire on the House floor, wounding several representatives.
Also, Oscar Lopez Rivera, a former leader of a Puerto Rican independence group that orchestrated a bombing campaign that left dozens of people dead or maimed in New York, Chicago, Washington and Puerto Rico in the 1970s and early 1980s, spent 35 years in prison for seditious conspiracy before President Barack Obama commuted his sentence in 2017.
And in 1988, jurors in Fort Smith, Arkansas, acquitted white supremacists charged with seditious conspiracy. The defendants were accused of plotting to overthrow the federal government and establish an all-white nation in the Pacific Northwest, and conspiring to kill a federal judge and FBI agent.
WHO FACES SIMILAR CHARGES IN THE JAN. 6 ATTACK?
A total of nine members or associates of the Oath Keepers are fighting seditious conspiracy charges. A second trial for the other Oath Keepers charged in the case is to begin at the end of November.
Three other Oath Keepers have already pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy, are cooperating with investigators and could testify against Rhodes at trial. Rhodes’ lawyers have claimed in court documents that those Oath Keepers are lying and pleaded guilty only because they were pressured by the government and hoped to get lighter sentences.
Several members of another far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys, have also been charged with the crime, including former chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. They are scheduled to stand trial in December.
____
Richer reported from Boston.
News
The outlook for Magic guard Markelle Fultz’s toe, plus other injury updates
If it were up to Markelle Fultz, he’d been a more active participant in the Orlando Magic’s training camp despite recently fracturing his big left toe.
“If it was up to me, I’d play,” Fultz said during the team’s media day on Monday. “That’s me. I’m kind of crazy.”
With president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman saying Fultz will be sidelined for training camp, Fultz will have to wait at least a few more weeks before he can be back on the floor with his teammates.
Weltman and Fultz declined to publicly establish a timeline for Fultz’s return after fracturing the bone earlier in the month, but there’s optimism he won’t be sidelined for long — especially since the injury didn’t require surgery.
“The bone healing typically [takes] 3-6 weeks,” said David Lee, MD, orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon and chair of the orthopedics department at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “And kind of depending on that, obviously there’s going to be a little bit of rehab to get him up to speed. The range, maybe, for returning to play would be somewhere between 4-8 weeks.”
Based on when Fultz’s injury first happened, a 4-8 week timeframe for his return would be mid-October through mid-November.
The Magic opener their season against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19, playing seven games in October and eight games by Nov. 16 — including a seven-game homestead from Nov. 3-16.
Fultz doesn’t expect to miss a significant amount of time. An important step for his recovery will be no longer having to wear a walking boot on his left foot.
“The boot allows him to still bear weight on it and get around, which helps him not fall too far behind in terms of his muscle atrophy,” Lee said. “Even that short period of time in the boot will still definitely, especially an elite athlete at that level, it’ll still cause some muscle atrophy that’ll require some work to get back to speed.”
After the bone fully heals, the rehab will focus on building the muscles in and around his foot back up.
“The challenge would be finding the balance of trying to move and push forward with the rehab aggressively versus doing it a little too soon,” Lee said, “and as a result having a minor setback in the sense, the toe starts to hurts, gets swollen again and then he has to pull back from the rehab process.
“The big toe, there’s a more significant role than the smaller toes in terms of balance and push-off. For an elite athlete playing the sport he does, it’s something you don’t want to underestimate or take lightly. The good news is if it didn’t meet the indications that’d lead to a recommendation for surgery, there’s still a very good prognosis in terms of his ability to heal it and return back to 100%.”
Fultz, who’s missed most of the last two seasons because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered in January 2021, used the offseason to build off the playing time he was able to get in 2021-22.
After a 14-month absence, he returned to the floor last season in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28 and averaged 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes (18 games).
“I feel great,” Fultz said. “My body still feels amazing. All the work I put in this summer to come into the season and give myself the best chance, I still feel like that’s very effective. A minor setback. We don’t have a timeline on when I’ll be back, but, again, I can say I feel really, really good just physically and mentally with where I’m at.
“I feel like I won’t miss a beat. My goal right now is to do everything that I can and get back on the court as soon as I can, but also, just be here for my teammates and myself. As you all know, it’s not my first time sitting out so I know how to use this time wisely and effectively.”
Other injury updates
Harris will also be sidelined during training camp while he works his way back from having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Aug. 31 after tearing his meniscus.
Multiple orthopedic surgeons told the Orlando Sentinel that most players who opted for an arthroscopic meniscectomy, like Harris, return in 6-8 weeks — a timeframe for mid-to-late October.
Harris was seen during Tuesday’s practice going through catch-and-shoot drills with his teammates and individual dribbling and shooting drills.
“He’s moving through his progressions nicely and he’s worked hard,” Weltman said. “He came in in great shape and what I’ve been told is that’s actually going to allow him to move through this at a good level.”
The Magic haven’t publicly disclosed a timeline for Harris’ return.
“Rehab is going great right now,” Harris said. “Just keep taking it one day at a time.”
Bol Bol, who had right foot surgery on Jan. 18 and was officially ruled out for the 2021-22 season by the Magic in mid-March, is fully participating in training camp.
Moe Wagner, who was sidelined for World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022 while with the German men’s national basketball team because of an ankle injury, is also a full participant.
The Magic opened training camp with two sessions on Tuesday but haven’t been able to practice since because of Hurricane Ian.
As of Thursday afternoon, it wasn’t known if they’d practice Friday — three days before playing their first preseason game against the Grizzlies in Memphis Monday.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
KaJ Labs To Burn 2.5 Trillion Terra Classic (LUNC)
Zach Wilson shouldn’t try to do too much in first game back, says O-coordinator Mike LaFleur
Why VeChain Is Attractive At $0.02, Is VET Aiming For A Big Move?
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
After Hurricane Ian rips through Fort Myers, Twins get all-safe news on personnel in Florida
Legendary Artist Yoshitaka Amano Partners With Astar Network For His New NFT Collection
Ravens DT Michael Pierce has season-ending surgery on torn biceps
Polygon (MATIC) Held By A String, Will Bears Cut The Rope?
Rare sedition charge at center of Jan. 6 trial. Here’s a look at what the charge means.
4 Best Instruments to Learn for Adults and Children
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How to manage your online business remotely?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed