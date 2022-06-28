Blockchain
Holograph Teams Up With LayerZero To Enable Holographic Omnichain NFTs
To deploy its proprietary “holographic” bridging solution, which smoothly beams tokens over blockchains with complete data integrity, including permanent smart contract addresses and token IDs, Holograph, the omnichain interoperability protocol for minting and bridging non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is teaming with LayerZero.
Old-fashioned bridging techniques for NFTs produce “multichain NFTs.” When an NFT is bridged from one chain to another, the token is locked on the origin chain, and a whole new NFT is produced on the destination chain. When the original NFT is “wrapped” in a separate contract address and token ID, it’s like a photocopy of the original artwork. Another synthetic NFT would be formed if the wrapped NFT was transported to a third blockchain via a different bridge. Because they breach their non-fungible features, these NFTs make it challenging to track who owns what and how it was made.
Jeff Gluck, CEO of Holograph said :
“Holograph’s omnichain NFT infrastructure brings exciting new use cases for creators, developers, and enterprises. We are excited to work with Layer Zero’s incredible team to launch our protocol and deliver a giant leap forward in blockchain interoperability.”
An innovative bridging mechanism that uses LayerZero’s lightweight cross-chain communications to allow “holographic” omnichain NFTs has been developed by Holograph, which is the first company to employ this technology. There is no need to encapsulate the original token when it is sent to a new chain since all of its data is kept intact. It is unnecessary to handle several gas tokens in order to conduct both origin chain and destination chain transactions using holographic bridging.
Bryan Pellegrino, CEO of LayerZero said:
“LayerZero is excited to support Holograph as its cross-chain messaging solution. Their Omnichain NFT infrastructure aims to unlock a frictionless NFT user experience, onboarding the next wave of crypto users.”
There are many new and fascinating applications for holographic bridges. Because of lower transaction costs, NFT might be minted on one network and then transferred to another chain with higher liquidity, making it simpler to sell. Dynamic NFT attributes may also change depending on the chain it is presently in. Cross-chain NFT arbitrage, on the other hand, may be used by traders to benefit from the difference in NFT prices across markets on different chains. It is now feasible to establish omnichain NFT markets where traders may gather NFTs from several chains without buying the native gas tokens for each one.
Blockchain
Prominent Exchanges Listed Radix’s (XRD) Token
- Radix XRD token listed prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, and WhiteBIT.
- The listing of XRD, follows the launch of Babylon Alphanet.
Radix announced that its native cryptocurrency token XRD is listed on prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, WhiteBIT, and LBANK. And soon, the HitBTC and KuCoin exchange would list XRD. The XRD token is available for trading with major token pairs including, XRD/BTC and XRD/USDT, that are already active.
Radix is a smart contract platform for DeFi-oriented assets. The listings are another significant turning point for Radix, the project that is working to power the future gen of decentralized applications which is using a fundamentally different strategy than the current DeFi.
Andy Jarrett, CEO of Radix Tokens Jersey, Limited said;
I’m thrilled to see how the project is accelerating, but I can’t say that I’m surprised. We spent the last 8 years building and refining a complete stack to support a $400 trillion economy, so it’s rewarding to see so many in the crypto community experience the Radix Revelation and join the movement.
Rapid Growth of Radix
The listing of XRD on major cryptocurrency exchanges follows the launch of Babylon Alphanet, the most recent significant step on the road to Babylon Mainnet when Scrypto-written smart contracts would be operational and in use.
The newly listed exchange partners anticipate a sharp increase in demand for XRD as Radix passes another significant breakpoint on the path to the Babylon mainnet, now that the Babylon Alphanet is live. Stage two of a staggered Babylon Alphanet is intended to get developers to engage with the new Babylon DeFi features.
Radix began in the midst of one of the worst cryptocurrency winters to date, but since then, the network has experienced a more than 7X surge in transaction volume, and the number of active wallets holding at least 2,000 XRD has increased by 52%. Additionally, compared to 11,600 at the beginning of the year, there are currently over 81,300 active wallets running on the network.
Blockchain
ApeCoin Performance Could Attract The Whales – How About The Bulls?
ApeCoin has recently made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume from over 100 of the largest ETH whales as seen in the past 24 hours.
- APE made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume
- ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth
- APE price up by 1.46%
The Bored Ape Yacht Club isn’t running out of cards to play with the integration of a new staking rewards program that caught the attention of many ETH whales. The developments surrounding the BAYC token could be the main culprit for its recent popularity.
The buoyancy experienced with the increase in whale interest is just one of the many impressive developments happening for APE.
ApeCoin Bullish Technical Indicators
For one, ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth and doing tremendously well over the past month. With all of these positive indicators flashing, investors will see this as a bullish streak for APE.
Additionally, APE’s market capitalization has also surged from $1.46 billion to as much as $1.65 billion as of this writing.
According to CoinMarketCap, the APE price has skyrocketed by 1.46% or trading at $5.40 as of this writing.
However, APE’s trading volume has seen a massive reduction from 590.45 million to 141.08 million. ApeCoin also registered a drop in terms of activity which shows the limited wallet transactions.
Based on this scenario, the APE price could sink below the $5.135 key support line in the coming days. Moreover, the altcoin’s RSI at 39.64 and CMF at -0.03 also demonstrate a bearish movement.
Based on the APE chart, there really isn’t much traction noted since its launch in March. Notably, APE has plunged by as much as 80% from its ATH with NFT demand going down; the demand for APE also dwindled down.
There is really so much going on in the NFT market that is causing the sideways motion of ApeCoin.
BAYC Innovates With Rewards Staking Program
If there’s one thing really impressive about the BAYC, it is the creators who continuously reinvent themselves and innovate their brand to be more relevant to their target market. Its staking rewards program is one of its huge developments so far.
With a rewards staking program, the crypto is locked up for a certain period at which you’re not allowed to trade it but it generates passive income for you as the owner. By letting someone gain access to your crypto for a prescribed time, you earn rewards.
Staking rewards are extremely popular with investors because you gain more revenue by staking your altcoin especially if it’s relatively going up in value.
The sneak peeks of the ApeCoin rewards staking program were rolled out on September 3. Recently, on September 22, Apecoin revealed that the rewards staking program will go live on October 31.
APE total market cap at $1.65 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from MakeUseOf, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
What are AI and Web3 Valuation, Tokenization, and Monetization as a Service (VTMaaS)?
Valuing and monetizing tokenized assets requires tremendous skill and expertise. Thus, rendering asset management as a tool to raise growth capital and liquidity inaccessible to many.
The global tokenization market sized at $1.92 billion in 2021 is expected to grow to $2.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.09%. Tokenization increases liquidity, lowers costs, and enhances risk management.
AI and web3 valuation, tokenization, and monetization can all sound like overhyped buzzwords. But when put together and packaged neatly into a service, they help organizations of all sizes and shapes realize the value of their tangible and intangible assets. This paves the way for unlocking new revenue streams, driving greater user adoption, and raising growth capital.
At its core, Valuation, Tokenization, and Monetization as a Service (VTMaaS) is the ability to take something of value — like a company or asset — and break it down into small pieces that can be traded on a blockchain. This makes it easier for people to invest in things they might not have been able to before and opens up new opportunities for monetizing assets.
With state-of-the-art AI and blockchain-enabled valuation and portfolio management engines, companies like Ovenue are striving to transform the asset management industry by empowering enterprises of all sizes to unlock the value of off-chain assets through their technology that are backed by AI and Web3.
Ovenue builds and licenses AI and Web3 technologies for asset valuation, tokenization, and monetization. Asset owners or businesses can turn their real-world assets into asset-backed digital products (such as asset-backed tokens, a type of non-fungible tokens) that can be licensed, sold, and collateralized using Ovenue’s end-to-end software and platform, powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. These software products can be used by small and medium-sized enterprises or financial institutions for asset management, digital transformation, and financing.
Identifying and Evaluating Assets for Tokenization
The first step in the tokenization process is to identify which assets are best suited for tokenization. Once potential assets have been identified, they must be valued and evaluated in terms of their risk/return profile, liquidity needs, and other factors.
After conducting a thorough analysis of the asset, a report is generated that outlines the feasibility of tokenizing the asset in question.
In some cases, asset owners and businesses can choose their off-chain tangible and intangible assets they intend to onboard on to a platform like Ovenue. Intellectual property, commodities, natural resources, and real estate are a few examples of real-world assets that can be tokenized.
The process of asset valuation is one that requires reliable valuation software, predictive analysis, and asset management expertise to generate a fair market value for real-world assets. Expert skill and knowledge of market conditions are required to meticulously calculate the value of an off-chain asset. Ovenue is adept at this.
The valuation process structured by the team at Ovenue combined with predictive and historical metrics adds precision and trust to asset valuation and tokenization thanks to AI and Distributed Ledger Technology’s (DLT) immutability. The legitimacy and enforceability of smart contracts render a new class of highly valuable and transparent assets.
Tokenization and Monetization of Assets
The tokenization of an asset is the process of converting it into a digital token that can be traded on a blockchain. This makes it possible to transfer ownership in the asset and make it more liquid. Once an asset has been tokenized, it can be traded on secondary markets or used as collateral for loans.
The assets, however, need to be isolated due to their inherent risks. This is particularly true in the case of intangible assets.
To isolate the risk associated with the process, Ovenue offers asset owners the option to separate their assets into a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to legalize the asset ownership.
Asset-Backed Tokens (ABTs) are also key to creating new asset-backed products like asset sales, TradFi, and DeFi debts. This simplifies the financing and monetizing efforts as they cannot be replicated or subdivided.
ABTs require a market where they can be traded or transacted to further financing efforts. Asset owners should be equipped to securely exchange digital money, leading to new growth opportunities and financial freedom.
After valuation and tokenization, ABTs are listed to be sold, collateralized for future financing, licensed for royalty, or inventorized on the platform.
Summary
The AI and blockchain-enabled platform and finance protocols that Ovenue has developed significantly simplify raising growth capital.
Asset tokenization brings highly valued assets into the platform and offers a new marketplace where investors can attain financial freedom by buying and selling their holdings. It also ushers in a higher return on investments.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Climbs Upward With Trading Volume At A 3-Month High
Just in the past 24 hours, the crypto market was practically in green, with several assets reclaiming some values, including Bitcoin. But the trend has suddenly reversed to a negative direction. As a result, the majority of the crypto assets in the market have declined drastically.
Bitcoin has crashed from its height of over $20,000 in today’s trading hours. The token lacked the necessary support to remain at its higher level. After crossing the $20K boundary, BTC later fell to around $18,770 in the early trading hours of today. This was through a decline of over 6% in its value.
Recall that Bitcoin recorded a massive growth of more than 5% yesterday. This drove its market cap to sit above $386 billion. Also, its dominance over the altcoin almost hit 40%.
Other crypto assets were not left out during the bullish trend of last Tuesday. Most of the tokens swell bigger in the green. This growth spiked the overall market cap to almost $1 trillion through a massive gain of over 40 billion in one day.
Price Decline For Bitcoin And Broader Crypto Market
In the early hours of trading today, Ethereum went below the $1,300 level after losing about 7%. Other significant altcoins also dipped in their values but are now trending upwards.
At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $19,362, indicating a minor over the past 24 hours. Subsequently, its market cap dropped to $365.8 billion. As a result, Bitcoin’s dominance over the altcoins decreased by 0.38% in the past 24 hours to 39.46%.
But despite its price fall, BTC trading volume has surged. Currently, its 24-hour trading volume sits at over $57.8 billion. This marked a 3-month high for the primary crypto asset.
An on-chain data firm, Santiment, explained the pump and dump situation. It stated that the market is experiencing an increase in trading volumes, especially Bitcoin, amid price decline. The spike in trading volume has been gradual within the year following its lowest in late January. Also, it cited that the BTC price peaked on Tuesday, which came since June 14.
Impact Of Macro Factors On Crypto Assets
With the rising inflation rate, macro factors have been pulling the crypto assets down. This situation turned negative for the US equities, with bonds, stocks, and commodities battling volatility.
For some period, Bitcoin and the entire crypto wade off the pressure from their correlation with the US equities. But they couldn’t sustain it. Hence, the global macro factors, through high-interest rates and other influences, are currently affecting Bitcoin and other crypto assets.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs through Few and Far Partnership
Los Angeles, United States, 29th September, 2022, Chainwire
Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a healthier planet by incentivizing people to move more through crypto, has partnered with Few and Far to launch its first-ever NFTs – laying the groundwork for a new incentive structure for move-to-earn.
What is Sweat Economy?
Sweat Economy is an ecosystem of Web2 (Sweatcoin) and Web3 (Sweat Wallet) products with over 120M users. Sweatcoin is the most downloaded Health & Fitness app of 2022, while the Sweat Wallet was the most used DApp in the world in its first week of launch. Sweat Economy is a vision to create a unit of value out of movement with SWEAT, a new cryptocurrency, which can help power an open economy of movement.
How will the NFTs work?
Created on the app Few and Far, a next-generation NFT marketplace built on NEAR, the exclusive collection of 10,000 scarce NFTs will only be available in the Sweat Wallet NFT Gallery – with a prize draw to users who pass the required SWEAT staking threshold. Winners of the reward will receive 1 NFT, and 5 lucky winners will also win a reward of $300 worth of $FAR, Few and Far’s native platform token.
“We’re excited to partner with Few and Far to further the integration of digital assets and crypto collectibles into our Sweat Wallet. It adds a new dimension to our rewards program – allowing users to easily, and with no risk, acquire a unique collectible NFT,” says Sarim Rahim, Project Lead at Sweat Economy.
Over the course of the week, the newly launched Sweat Wallet app reached the No.1 Finance app spot in 51 countries and was a top 5 Finance app in 115 countries (plus the most downloaded app across all categories in 8 countries). The NFT Gallery in the Sweat Wallet will allow users to bring their favorite NFTs to the wallet – and this collaboration with Few and Far is the very first NFT made available on the platform.
The Future of NFTs on Sweat Economy
2 million Sweat Wallet users have already seen the Few and Far NFT offering, and 200k have applied for the reward. This marks a new era of opportunity for NFT marketplaces – something the Sweat Wallet is designed to leverage. Very soon, the Sweat Wallet will introduce its own NFTs used to play an in-app game.
To enter the reward prize draw, download the Sweat Wallet on Apple or Google Play now.
Contact
Head of Business Development
- JT Huskins
- Few and Far
- [email protected]
Blockchain
UAE Ministry of Economy Unveiled New Headquarters in the Metaverse
- The Ministry of Economy’s third office would be the metaverse headquarters.
- The ministry’s two existing offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be supplemented by the new headquarters.
The Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a new headquarters in the Metaverse, which anyone in the world can visit. The announcement was made on Wednesday during the Dubai Metaverse Assembly by UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.
The headquarters will be a multi-story structure, with each floor serving a different purpose. Visitors will be able to purchase a ticket, which will cause a customer happiness center employee to enter the metaverse and interact with them.
The Ministry of Economy’s third office would be the metaverse headquarters, providing an immersive experience for governments, global corporations, and the general public to connect and collaborate. According to certain sources, the new headquarters will supplement the ministry’s two existing offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, allowing it to make digital services a larger part of its operations in response to UAE leadership directives.
Aims to Create Virtual Jobs
Visitors to the virtual headquarters will be able to sign legally binding documents, eliminating the need for signatories to travel to one of their physical locations. The headquarters also includes an auditorium for virtual conferences and other events, as well as meeting rooms where users can share a screen.
The announcement comes on the heels of the Dubai government’s July 18 announcement of its Metaverse strategy, which aims to create 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 and support the government’s vision of increasing the number of blockchain companies to five times the current number.
