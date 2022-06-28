How To Get More Likes And Shares For Your Content

Pin 0 Shares

So you’ve been writing all this high quality content and you’ve provided so much value to the point that you’re either getting some traffic and probably even some comments. But you want your stuff to go viral – why don’t people like your page or share it around? Why doesn’t your stuff get syndicated by others no matter how much value you give them? Naturally, if your content has had a benefit to someone then they will automatically recommend it to their peers right? Usually this is enough but there are ways in order to really capitalize on this and get the most out of your social media traffic.

One of the most basic things to do in your posts is of course, ask the readers to do what you want them to do. If you want them to click a link from your article – simply tell them to do so. It’s rather simple. Have a strong call to action. Be specific as well. Tell them to ‘Like’ the post or ask them to ‘share’ it by clicking the appropriate icon. A lot of people, including myself sometimes, are lazy and will skim through an article and won’t bother looking for what icons or buttons to press. But if you clearly direct them to where they should go next and guide them to the process then there is a better chance that they will do it. Some people want things to be as convenient and easy for them as possible, even when it comes to simply clicking something. You don’t just have to ask them what to do – you will also sometimes need to tell them how.

Another useful tip is to set up a mastermind group for syndication purposes. You’re pretty much scratching each others’ back in this instance. Every time someone posts something, they notify you and you share some love by commenting and sharing. And every time you post something, then the members of the group can do the same. This avenue though needs strong commitment from each member of the group in order for momentum to gain. I’ve had instances where groups were not very responsive and they don’t share your stuff even if you do it for them while they’re just spamming and coming along for the ride. You must pick your members wisely and have them commit to their parts.

This alone may not be enough, however. Thankfully, there is a solution that ties this all together that is probably underutilized and underrated within this industry. Try giving people an incentive to like and share your posts. Give them a bribe. Make them an offer. Give them some sort of incentive or bonus for them for simply liking and/or sharing your posts. For example, the ten people out of all those who comment on your post will be selected for a free hour of coaching or everybody who shares your post will get an exclusive e-book showing you how to do this or that. It’s up to you. Give value for each and every step that your reader does. Reward them for every action. A lot of people like the feeling of being rewarded. Even if it’s for something simple such as liking and sharing a post. Give away something for free, whatever it is that you can think of for getting people to do what you want them to do.

Practicing these things regularly can help you build tribes really fast. Do not expect to see overnight results though – but it can happen. So you don’t have to be a guru after all to get your content shared all over the place. You don’t have to be a guru to get ‘Likes’ and ‘Fans’ across your social media networks. Just add value and reward people who take action.