North Dakota AG: Fargo abortion clinic must close July 28
By DAVE KOLPACK
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general said Tuesday that the state’s sole abortion clinic will be forced to shut down at the end of July, at which time patients will likely head across the Red River to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota.
Attorney General Drew Wrigley told The Associated Press that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week that gives each state the right on whether to allow abortions means that the procedure will be outlawed in the state on July 28. He said he dropped off his certification letter at the secretary of state’s office Tuesday morning.
Wrigley said “there’s not any ambiguity” in the high court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion and the Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling that weakened Roe but said women still had the right to choose to have an abortion before viability.
Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the Red River Women’s Clinic, plans to move the clinic from Fargo to Moorhead. A GoFundMe page started by a pro-choice group last week meant to help with the move had raised more than $760,000 as of Tuesday morning.
Kromenaker did not immediately respond to a question Tuesday about whether the clinic would be open in Moorhead by July 28. On Monday, she said that the fundraising effort is “breaking down so many barriers” that will allow the transition to Moorhead become a reality.
“It’s humbling. We’re grateful,” Kromenaker said. “I think people feel powerless right now. Along with the GoFundMe we’ve had an inundation of people who want to escort and have offered all kinds of other resources. It has been an ongoing outpouring of tremendous support.”
Planned Parenthood has said it would offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead if the Red River Women’s Clinic has not relocated by the time North Dakota’s ban takes effect.
The North Dakota Legislature passed a so-called trigger law in 2007 that makes abortion illegal in the state. It passed 68-24 in the House and 29-16 in the Senate and was signed into law by Republican Gov. John Hoeven. The list of 21 Democrats who approved it included a congressional candidate, two gubernatorial candidates, two lieutenant governor candidates, a state treasurer candidate and others who achieved leadership positions.
Worker who died at downtown St. Paul construction site identified as 61-year-old from Stillwater
Police identified a man Thursday who died at a downtown St. Paul construction site as a 61-year-old from Stillwater.
The driver of a work truck struck Peter M. Davis at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Wabasha and Seventh streets, according to police. Davis was working at a roadwork construction site.
Officers working a traffic safety detail nearby were redirected to the incident and paramedics pronounced Davis dead at the scene.
“The department and the city mourn this tragic loss of life in St. Paul,” said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman, on Thursday. “The investigation into this incident continues.”
Planned Parenthood shooting suspect Robert Dear will not be forcibly medicated at this time
A mental patient accused of killing three people in 2015 at a Colorado family planning clinic because it offered abortion services will not be forcibly medicated as he appeals a federal judge’s order authorizing involuntary processing.
Earlier this month, US District Judge Robert Blackburn ruled that involuntary medication was the only realistic approach with a substantial chance of rendering 64-year-old Robert Dear fit to stand trial and was also in the best interests of his overall health, both mental and physical.
Dear’s attorneys appealed the order to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and on Monday Blackburn ruled that Dear would not be medicated against her will while the appeal is considered, which could take several months . Federal prosecutors did not object to the order being stayed, according to court records.
Dear’s federal public defenders challenged the involuntary medication order in part because it also permits the use of force to cause Dear to take medication or undergo monitoring for any potential side effects to her physical health.
Dear’s lawyers argued that forcing Dear to be treated for her delusional disorder could worsen conditions such as untreated high blood pressure and high cholesterol. However, in the appeal, they say Blackburn’s decision to grant prison doctors the right to coerce the treatment or monitoring of other ailments is “miles away” from the limited uses of coercive medication authorized by the Supreme Court of the United States.
The appeal noted that the last forced drug order reviewed by the 10th Circuit took three months to resolve.
Lawsuits against Dear have stalled, first in state court and then in federal court, as he has been repeatedly declared mentally incapable to stand trial since his arrest and has refused to take medication. .
During a three-day hearing this summer on whether he should be forcibly medicated, prosecutors argued that the drugs had a substantial likelihood, based on the research and experience of government experts, to make Dear well enough to meet the legal standard of mental capacity – to be able to understand the proceedings and to assist in his defence.
Gophers football vs. Purdue: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
PURDUE AT MINNESOTA
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 61 degrees, partly sunny, 6 mph northwest wind
Betting favorite: Minnesota, minus-12.6
Records: Minnesota is 4-0 and 1-0 in Big Ten after a dominating 34-7 win at Michigan State last Saturday. The U has outscored all opponents 183-24 and climbed into the AP poll at No. 21 this week. Purdue is 2-2, 0-1 Big Ten. They lost the season opener to now-No. 11 Penn State, 35-31, and fell 32-29 at Syracuse in Week 3. They beat Indiana State and Florida Atlantic.
History: At Minnesota, P.J. Fleck is 4-1 against Purdue and a win Saturday would be the first time he’s beaten an opponent five times in his head-coaching career. The U has won eight of nine games to take a 41-33-3 lead in the all-time series against the Boilermakers.
Key matchup: Gophers secondary vs. Purdue receiver Charlie Jones. Minnesota might have faced the best receiver corps of the season last week with the Spartans, but Jones is the best No. 1 option. The Iowa transfer leads the nation with 41 receptions and seven touchdowns, along with 533 yards. He will, of course, be the focal point for U defensive backs.
Who has the edge?
Gophers offense vs. Purdue defense: Tanner Morgan has been rolling and Purdue’s pass D gave up 308 yards through air in the loss to Penn Sate. Morgan won Big Ten co-offensive player of the week for completing 88 percent of his passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns vs. Spartans. Morgan feasted on Purdue in 2019 the same way he did Michigan State last week. He currently is the highest-graded QB in the nation (95.2), according to Pro Football Focus College. … The remade Gophers offensive line hasn’t had an issue integrating four new starters. Minnesota has allowed Morgan to be sacked only once in 79 passing attempts this season. Purdue lost top pass rusher George Karlaftis to the NFL and don’t have a player with more than one sack through four games. RT Quinn Carroll has allowed a team-high four pressures in four games. … LB Jalen Graham, all-Big Ten honorable mention last season, hasn’t played in the last three games. … Without Chris Autman-Bell (season-ending knee injury), the Gophers’ by-committee approach had 10 pass catchers, including six with two receptions and four with at least three grabs. … Back from an ankle injury, WR Daniel Jackson had his first career two TD game, and backup TE Nick Kallerup had his first career TD. EDGE: Gophers
Gophers defense vs. Purdue offense: QB Aidan O’Connell did not play in the 28-26 win over FAU last week with a reported rib injury suffered in the Syracuse loss. Head coach Jeff Brohm said Monday it was too early to discuss O’Connell’s status for Saturday. Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi pegged O’Connell as a “top five quarterback in the country.” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has him in the top 10 in the 2023 draft class. If O’Connell doesn’t play, Austin Burton is most likely to step in. He completed 72 percent of passes for 166 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Conference USA opponent last week. … Brohm is credited with vast offensive creativity, but hasn’t gotten much out of the ground game. Boilers were dead last in nation in rushing efficiency last season. Before Dylan Downing rushed for 113 yards against FAU, the Boilers hadn’t had a 100-yard rusher since massive RB Zander Horvath in 2020. No. 1 RB King Doerue has missed last two games.… The Gophers starting defense has yet to give up a touchdown this season and forced a season-high three takeaways against Michigan State. … LB Mariano Sori-Marin leads team with 25 total tackles. CB Terell Smith (84.1) and Thomas Rush (82.0) are the two highest-graded defensive players, per PFF. Eight defensive lineman have played at least 40 of the 192 snaps this season; this keeps them fresher longer. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: Charlie Jones is also a fearless kick and punt returner, but Minnesota has been stingy in both areas this season. Mitchell Fineran is 2 for 4 on field goals with two misses in the 40-50-yard range. K Matthew Trickett is 5 for 5, with a long of 46. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: Brohm called the Gophers the “best team we’ve played to date,” and that includes a Penn State squad now in the top 15 in the nation. Minnesota’s is well-oiled machine and will continue to grind opponents to dust. Gophers, 31-13
Meta officials cite security concerns for not publishing comprehensive study on hate speech in India
frames to Metaplatforms privately told rights groups that security concerns prevented them from releasing details of his hate speech investigation of his services in India, according to audio recordings heard by The Wall Street Journal.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, in July published a four-page summary of a human rights impact assessment in India, its largest user market, where it was accused of failing to failed to properly monitor hate speech against religious minorities. India’s summary was part of the company’s first global human rights report. The 83-page global report presents the detailed results of some previous surveys; it only included general descriptions of its assessment of India, which disappointed some rights advocates.
wsj
New five-year MassHealth deal will improve homeless insurance coverage and hospital funding
Health
Governor Charlie Baker noted that the waiver would also support the state’s behavioral health reform initiative, expanding treatment services for substance use disorders and other behavioral health services.
The state signed a new five-year, $67 billion agreement with the federal government on a number of reforms for Medicaid, an approval that will increase federal funds for Massachusetts hospitals and fuel changes in how the Medicaid program of the state insures the homeless. The agreement allows the state to make changes to its Medicaid program, known as MassHealth, outside of certain federal standards. The agreement has been continuously renewed and updated since its initial approval in 1995.
Among the updates for Massachusetts, the plan will provide at least 12 months of continued eligibility for those recently released from a correctional facility and members experiencing homelessness.
“We know that many people who are eligible for Medicaid lose their coverage on a full month’s renewal, not because they aren’t eligible, but because they didn’t get paperwork in the mail,” said Daniel Tsai, deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services. Tsai, who previously oversaw Massachusetts’ Medicaid program, spoke about the approval at a press conference Wednesday. The waiver will also provide additional federal funding to hospitals by agreeing to match dollars raised by increased assessment of state hospitals. Ultimately, the hospital funding program will generate more than $600 million in profits for hospitals annually over the next five years, state officials said.
Complete the story on BostonGlobe.com.
As Heat’s Tyler Herro awaits extension, he notes, ‘got to be the right number’
Tyler Herro arrived at the Miami Heat’s media day on Monday prepared for the question.
So when asked about the Oct. 17 deadline to reach an agreement on a rookie-scale extension, the fourth-year guard offered a safe, milquetoast response.
“I’m just focused on the season and basketball,” he said from the podium at FTX Arena. “I’m going to let my agent take care of that.”
But during a moment of candor at the Heat’s ongoing training camp at the Baha Mar resort, away from the glare of cameras, there was greater candor.
He is involved – or at least had been involved.
And, yes, the money matters.
“I was active early in the summer,” he told the Sun Sentinel of the extension window that opened in July. “Then I realized it wasn’t going to get done, if it does get done, until later. So I just told my agent to call me when it’s ready.
“So we haven’t really spoken much about the contract. Obviously, I tell him to call me when it’s ready. If it’s not ready, I continue to play my game and figure it out next summer.”
That would be the next step in the absence of an agreement over these next three weeks, with the defending NBA Sixth Man of the Year otherwise to become a restricted free agent July 1.
To Herro, it is a relatively basic equation.
“We both know my worth,” he said of himself and the Heat. “I want to be in Miami, but it’s got to make sense for my family.”
Only it’s not so simple.
Once extended, Herro essentially cannot be traded until next offseason, because of an arcane “poison-pill” rule that would hinder almost all trade permutations under the NBA salary cap.
Herro acknowledged he was not fully familiar with that aspect, but said he also believed it best to avoid such deep dives.
What he does appreciate is his market value.
“There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than. So it’s got to be the right number,” he said, with the Heat continuing camp on makeshift courts at the resort’s convention center.
Among recent extensions that have been used as means of comparison have been the four-year, $107 million, incentive-laden contract signed this summer by the New York Knicks’ R.J. Barrett, the four-year, $90 million extension signed last October by the Phoenix Suns’ Mikal Bridges, the four-year $107 million extension previously signed by the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, as well as four-year deals in the $75 million range signed by the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris, the Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr., the Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon and the Knicks’ Evan Fournier.
“I don’t want to go anywhere,” Herro said. “But, like I said, it’s got to make sense for my family. I’m not rushing to get anything done. I’m still on my rookie contract and the money doesn’t kick in until next summer. So at the end of the day, it’s got to make sense for me.
“So, like I said, I’m not in a rush.”
Still, there is that clock that continues to tick. Once the season opens, neither the Heat nor Herro can talk contract.
And while the Heat would have right the match outside offers for Herro as a restricted free agent, there also should be ample outside money, with the salary cap poised to make a major jump in 2023-24.
Of course free agency would take Herro, 22, back to his days at Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wis., where he received recruiting pitches from Marquette, DePaul, Oregon State and Arizona State before backing out of a commitment to Wisconsin to instead play at Kentucky. He was drafted out of Kentucky as a freshman at No. 13 by the Heat in 2019.
So Recruiting 2.0 as a free agent?
“I mean, I think that’d be cool,” he said of being at the center of attention like so many previous NBA free agents. “But it’s nothing I want to do. My home is Miami. I want to be here. Since I’ve gotten here, we went to the [NBA] Finals and the Eastern Conference finals in three years.”
