News
Officials: Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
By YURAS KARMANAU and FRANCESCA EBEL
SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Scores of civilians were feared killed or wounded in a Russian missile strike Monday on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine’s central city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post that the number of victims was “unimaginable,” citing reports that more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack. Images from the scene showed giant plumes of black smoke from the shopping center engulfed in flames, as emergency crews rushed in and onlookers watched in distress.
At least 13 people were dead and more than 40 wounded, according to the regional governor, Dmytro Lunin, who said that rescuers were continuning to comb the smoldering debris for more victims.
The strike unfolded as Western leaders pledged continued support for Ukraine, and the world’s major economies got ready to pursue new sanctions on Russia, including a price cap on oil and higher tariffs on goods. Meanwhile, the U.S. appeared ready to respond to Zelenskyy’s call for more air defense systems, and NATO planned to increase the size of its rapid-reaction forces nearly eightfold — to 300,000 troops.
Zelenskyy said the mall presented “no threat to the Russian army” and had “no strategic value.” He accused Russia of sabotaging “people’s attempts to live a normal life, which make the occupiers so angry.”
The Ukrainian military said the shopping center was hit by missiles fired by Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the skies over Russia’s western Kursk region.
The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said that one missile hit the shopping center and another struck a sports arena in Kremenchuk.
The Russian strike carried echoes of attacks earlier in the war that caused large numbers of civilian casualties — such as one in March on a Mariupol theater where many civilians had holed up, killing an estimated 600, and another in April on a train station in eastern Kramatorsk that left at least 59 people dead.
“Russia continues to take out its impotence on ordinary civilians. It is useless to hope for decency and humanity on its part,” Zelenskyy said.
Mayor Vitaliy Maletskiy wrote on Facebook that the attack “hit a very crowded area, which is 100% certain not to have any links to the armed forces.”
The United Nations called the attack on the shopping center “deplorable,” stressing that civilian infrastructure “should never ever be targeted,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The attack happened as Russia was mounting an all-out assault on the last Ukrainian stronghold in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, “pouring fire” on the city of Lysychansk from the ground and air, according to the local governor.
At least eight people were killed and more than 20 wounded in Lysychansk when Russian rockets hit an area where a crowd of people gathered to get water from a tank, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said.
Russian forces appeared to step up an offensive centering on trying to wrest the eastern Donbas region from Ukraine after forcing government troops out of the neighboring city of Sievierodonetsk in recent days.
To the west of Lysychansk on Monday, the mayor of the city of Sloviansk — potentially the next major battleground — said Russian forces fired cluster munitions on the city after dawn, including one that hit a residential neighborhood.
Authorities said the number of dead and wounded had yet to be confirmed. The Associated Press saw one fatality: A man’s body lay hunched over a car door frame, his blood pooling onto the ground from chest and head wounds.
The blast blew out most windows in the surrounding apartment blocks and the cars parked below, littering the ground with broken glass.
“Everything is now destroyed. We are the only people left living in this part of the building. There is no power,” said local resident Valentina Vitkovska, in tears as she spoke about the blast. “I can’t even call to tell others what had happened to us.”
Overall, Zelenskyy’s office said at least six civilians were killed and 31 others wounded as part of intense Russian shelling against various Ukrainian cities over the past 24 hours — including Kyiv and major cities in the country’s south and east, but not counting the attack in Kremenchuk and the shelling of the eastern city of Kharkiv where at least five people were killed and another 15 were wounded.
It said Russian forces fired rockets that killed two people and wounded five overnight in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and continued to target the key southern port of Odesa. A missile attack destroyed residential buildings and wounded six people, including a child, it said.
In Lysychansk, at least five high-rise buildings in the city and the last road bridge were damaged over the past day, the regional governor said. A crucial highway linking the city to government-held territory to the south was rendered impassable by shelling.
The city had a prewar population of around 100,000, approximately one-tenth of whom remain.
Analysts say that Lysychansk’s location high on the banks of the Siverskiy Donets River gives a major advantage to the city’s Ukrainian defenders.
“It’s a very hard nut to crack. The Russians could spend many months and much effort storming Lysychansk,” said military analyst Oleh Zhdanov.
In other developments, in Germany’s Bavarian Alps, leaders of the Group of Seven countries unveiled plans to seek new sanctions and pledged to continue supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”
In a joint statement on Monday after they held a session by video link with Zelenskyy, the leaders underlined their “unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine in their courageous defense of their country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Elsewhere, Washington was expected to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine.
In Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced the plans to greatly expand the alliance’s rapid-reaction forces as part of its response to an “era of strategic competition.” The NATO response force currently has about 40,000 soldiers.
NATO will agree to deliver further military support to Ukraine — including secure communication and anti-drone systems — when its leaders convene in Spain for a summit, Stoltenberg said.
Britian’s defense ministry said Russia is likely to rely increasingly on reserve forces in the coming weeks of the war.
Analysts have said a call-up of reservists by Russia could vastly alter the balance in the war but could also come with political consequences for President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Oleksandr Stashevskyi in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Victoria Beckham And David Beckham’s Marriage Probably Hitting The ROCKS Over Faded ‘DB’ Tattoo
Social media users are worried over a seemingly fading “DB” tattoo on Victoria Beckham‘s wrist. Rumors of a possible fallout went viral after the English fashion designer posted a tutorial video on Instagram talking about one of her signature lipsticks.
Fans of the 48-year-old immediately raised concerns over her husband David Beckham‘s initials DB which appeared to be fading on her wrist. According to her followers, this could be an alarm for a possible split between the couple.
However, it appears Victoria is just fading her tattoo but not her marriage or love for her husband. The “Spice Girls” used to be a tatts lover. She has several tattoos on her body including VII-VMMVI, an initial marking the couple’s wedding date. But now that old age is creeping in, she might just be turning a new leave hence removing her tatts.
Via TMZ:
Victoria Beckham has people worried her marriage with David Beckham might be on the rocks — and it all has to do with what appears to be a fading tattoo.
Fans took notice of VB’s wrist this week when she did a lipstick tutorial on IG, pointing out that some signature ink she normally rocks on her wrist seemed to be almost totally gone. It’s a cursive “DB” … obviously her husband’s initials, and one she’s had since their 10th anniversary.
From the video, it looks like the tattoo is in the process of being removed. You can still see traces of it — but the tat is certainly faded, and there’s no explanation thus far.
Of course, this is still a cause of concern for some — mostly because of Sylvester Stallone’s recent tattoo drama — but the public might be overreacting here.
Fact is, it appears Victoria is still wearing a wedding band on her left ring finger — plus, her and David were photographed last week holding hands in public. On the flip side, however, he did attend the Queen’s wake by himself a couple weeks ago.
UPDATE!!!
A source close to the couple has told TMZ that David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s marriage isn’t in a mess or hitting the rocks. Rather, Victoria had tattoos on her body removed which obviously affected the “DB” tat.
RIP to the ‘DB’ tat!
The post Victoria Beckham And David Beckham’s Marriage Probably Hitting The ROCKS Over Faded ‘DB’ Tattoo appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Justin Fields has to ‘learn from the mistakes’ as the Chicago Bears try to get their passing game in gear vs. the New York Giants
Maybe it will help Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields that he spent a week preparing for a Wink Martindale defense a year ago.
The outing was a short one for Fields. He was knocked out of a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 at Soldier Field with bruised ribs suffered at the start of the third quarter. Fields was 4 of 11 for 79 yards.
But at least Fields has some recall from studying a Martindale defense as he digs into the game plan this week. First-year New York Giants coach Brian Daboll hired Martindale after the longtime Ravens coordinator parted ways with John Harbaugh.
Perhaps that will give Fields a head start in understanding the challenges coming for the Bears protection schemes. The Giants defense, which uses a wide variety of pressures, could have some unscouted looks for the Bears when the teams meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium (noon, Fox-32).
Fields said Wednesday he’s maintaining the same daily schedule he switched to last week, when he began arriving at Halas Hall earlier after a poor performance in Week 2 in Green Bay. In Sunday’s battle of 2-1 teams, the Bears don’t necessarily need Fields to win the game, but they can’t afford another two-turnover game like he had in the 23-20 Week 3 victory over the Houston Texans.
Fields has attempted the fewest passes by a starting quarterback each week this season, and it’s difficult to imagine the offense will be opened up anytime soon. According to the league’s Next Gen statistics, none of his 45 pass attempts this season has been into a tight window, reflective of his hesitancy to cut it loose.
He said he was locked on to Darnell Mooney on the play that turned into a 29-yard scramble against the Texans. That was the explanation for not throwing to an open Equanimeous St. Brown.
“Not really,” Fields said when asked if he was hesitating. “You’ve just got to listen to your feet and throw the ball on time.”
That’s one of the pressing issues for Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the rest of the offense. There aren’t enough plays in which the ball is coming out on time. That throws off the rhythm of plays that might work well on the practice field.
Fields was 8 of 17 for 106 yards in Week 3 with two interceptions by Texans safety Jalen Pitre. He described his performance as “trash” afterward. A case can be made his first three weeks are the worst three-game stretch for a Bears quarterback since Caleb Hanie passed for 359 yards in Weeks 13-15 of the 2011 season. Hanie was the backup, not a quarterback the Bears traded up to select in Round 1.
“It was frustrating for sure but got to learn from the mistakes,” Fields said of the win over the Texans, noting corrections are easier for everyone coming off a victory.
The Giants have allowed 100-yard rushers the last two weeks and rank 25th in the league in run defense, allowing 138.3 yards per game. They’re 28th in yards allowed per carry at 5.25, so it stands to reason Getsy will craft a run-heavy game plan with the Bears excelling in run blocking no matter who is in the backfield.
The offense has to be more proficient throwing the ball, and even modest success would go a long way toward balancing things out. The Giants have only three sacks and no interceptions.
So Fields keeps grinding away as the coaches look for a breakthrough.
“They’re really positive,” Fields said. “Just try to keep everybody on a positive page, learning from our mistakes.
“It’s life. It’s football. You’re going to make mistakes, you’re not going to be perfect. Just learning from your mistakes and making sure it doesn’t happen again.”
News
Finding playing time for Knicks fan favorite Obi Toppin will again be a challenge
For the fans, the appeal of Obi Toppin is understandable.
He’s the homegrown draft pick from New York City who grew up a Knicks fan, who lights up the Garden with his under-the-legs dunks and positive energy.
Toppin’s play last season suggested vast improvement and plus impact, while the player eating up minutes above him in the rotation — Julius Randle — was frustrated and sulking.
Still, there’s no assurance Toppin’s playing time will increase dramatically in this upcoming third year. The issue is multi-layered and probably starts with defense.
When a reporter Wednesday pointed out that Toppin’s speed and athleticism doesn’t translate equally to both sides of the ball, Thibodeau smiled and provided context.
“Innately, he’s much more comfortable playing offense. Because that’s what his strength is,” Thibodeau said. “I think defensively, I think he can get there. The NBA game is a lot different than the college game. So you’ve got to not only learn how the game’s different, you’ve got to learn the personnel, you’ve got to learn the schemes so that it becomes instinctive to you. But I see where you’re going with that, and it’s something he should strive for. I think he’s gotten better and he’s still not where he probably should be, or could be.”
Toppin, the eighth overall pick in 2020, was a disappointing rookie. His understanding of the defense was scattered. His shot was way off. It was more discouraging considering Toppin was an older draft pick and supposedly NBA-ready after winning College Player of the Year.
But Toppin came back last season with an improved corner 3-pointer and fastbreak efficiency impossible to keep on the bench. When Randle was injured or resting at the end of last season, Toppin averaged 20 points in the final 10 games while the Knicks went 7-3.
The breakout suggested a shakeup in the summer to either get Toppin more minutes or send him elsewhere, but the frontcourt rotation remained largely the same after the Knicks failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell.
It’s unreasonable to think the Knicks will bench Randle, who is only a year removed from being an All-NBA selection, just as his $106 million extension kicks in.
One option would be to go small with a Randle-Toppin frontcourt, but Thibodeau has resisted such a configuration. He said they’ve looked at it in practice and will experiment in preseason, but wasn’t encouraged by the results last season.
“The numbers will tell you it wasn’t very effective,” said Thibodeau, adding that it was a small sample size.
Toppin and Randle only played 209 possessions together last season and they were strong offensively (112.9 points per 100 possessions) but poor defensively (112.5 points allowed per 100 possessions), according to Cleaning the Glass.
“We don’t have to just see it in a game. We can see it in practice as well,” Thibodeau said. “So sometimes, I think people say, ‘Well, this works. Why wouldn’t you do that?’ Well, maybe we’ve looked at it. We’ve studied the numbers. We’ve watched it in practice and how does it impact the group? You have to ask those questions. But you always want to get a look at things, particularly in the preseason, so we’ll take a look at there.”
Thibodeau prefers the rim protection from a natural center and the front office gave him three this summer for a combined $82 million (Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims). Toppin’s opportunities have been unpredictable but he never complained.
“Not a lot of people in this position, so that’s all we can do is have fun,” Toppin said Wednesday. “Coach controls all that, and we’re here. I’m ready whenever my name is called, just like every other player. So, whenever my name is called, I’m gonna try to give it 110 every day.”
News
St. Paul homeowners face 15% tax increases as values outpace other property types
The average St. Paul homeowner can expect to pay $3,924 in property taxes next year, a one-year increase of $506 or 14.8 percent, according to new projections from Ramsey County’s budget office.
Those figures apply to the median home in the city, which last year was valued at $228,700 but today is worth $266,300.
Home values have risen faster than other property types. That means “taxes will shift somewhat,” with homeowners paying more, said Corey Erickson, interim deputy county assessor.
Tax bills will go up an average of 6.5 percent for apartments and just 1.3 percent for commercial buildings.
2023 PROPERTY TAXES
Here’s what the average St. Paul homeowner can expect to see on their property tax notices for 2023:
- $117 more for Ramsey County. The county plans to take a total of $339 million through its property tax levy, which is 4.5 percent more than last year.
- $281 more for the City of St. Paul. The city’s $202 million levy represents an increase of 15.3 percent, although about half of that jump will be offset by the elimination of fees that paid for street sweeping, lighting and seal coating.
- $76 more for St. Paul Public Schools. The district’s levy likely is going down by .9 percent, to $201 million, according to numbers released Wednesday. However, “The value of homes has increased enough that people still may see an increase in their property taxes,” while other property types pay less, said Lisa Rider, a controller for the district.
- $8 more for the Regional Rail Authority, whose levy is set by county commissioners and pays for public transit projects; it’s going up 2.7 percent, to $30.4 million.
- $24 more for other taxing districts. The county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority will collect $11.4 million, up 2.9 percent, and the city’s HRA will collect $5.7 million, up 9.7 percent.
The tax impact won’t hit all homeowners evenly. Home values – and corresponding taxes – are up the most in the lower-value parts of the city, while values actually are down in the downtown area.
DEBT WORRIES
That fact had members of a joint tax planning body wringing their hands Wednesday over affordability and debt.
“These are huge increases” in property values and taxes in most neighborhoods, city councilmember Rebecca Noecker said during a meeting of the Joint Property Tax Advisory Committee.
She asked that the members meet to discuss what they can do to bring taxes down.
“It’s a frustration on our part, as well,” County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt said, noting that the median cost of living in Ramsey County exceeds the median income. “Affordability is such a huge issue.”
Commissioners Reinhardt and Trista MatasCastillo persuaded committee members to spend time digging into growing debt loads among the city, county and school district before they determine their respective 2024 tax levies a year from now.
The school district’s debt load has been growing fast over the last five years as it’s dramatically increased spending on building maintenance and renovations.
The portion of the district’s levy that pays for facilities is going up by $6.7 million next year, to $81 million. But that will be more than offset by levy reductions that deal with retired employee benefits and categories affected by decreased student enrollment and a reduction in the district’s community programming during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many residents will be eligible to apply for partial refunds on the property taxes they pay next year.
One type of the Homestead Credit Refund is for anyone whose property taxes go up by at least 12 percent in one year; the other is for those with household incomes under a certain dollar amount, which this year was around $120,000.
News
“I’m Fighting Over D** Too” – Cardi B Says As She Throws Her Bum Out There
Cardi B and Akbar have been involved in a heated social media beef that may end up in court. The drama between the two rappers always seeks to prove who is better. And ooh! Cardi went all in as always!
The rapper is ready to let the internet know who rules the internet as she posted a steamy picture of herself and her cheating husband Offset with the caption;
I fight for my b**ches and I’m fighting over d** too”. The erotic picture which has the rapper wearing a backless dress has most of her butt exposed. Showing a huge tattoo stretching through the singer’s back onto her bum.
According to Page Six:
The Grammy winner gave Kim Kardashian a run for her money on Monday, baring her butt in a plunging backless dress for a series of steamy Instagram photos with husband Offset.
The cheeky black gown dipped so low, it put almost her entire derrière on display — along with the colorful tattoo that runs from the top of Cardi’s back all the way down her left thigh.
Featuring bright flowers, butterflies and a hummingbird, the massive artwork was created by Jamie Schene of Union3Tattoo over the course of “several months,” as Cardi told fans upon revealing the piece in 2020.
The “WAP” hitmaker, 29, rocked tousled curls, a glamorous red lip and diamond rings along with the scandalous strappy style.
“I fight for my bitches and I’m fighting over d—k too,” she captioned the shots.
“I think your dress ripped,” one comedian quipped, with another commenter calling it “easy access.”
Others weren’t fans of the look, with their comments including, “Ladies, let’s not make this a trend please,” and, “Cardi pull your dress up.”
The raunchy pics arrive amid the star’s feud with fellow rapper Akbar V, who seemed to subtweet Cardi’s “Tomorrow 2” music video after it received more than six million views on YouTube.
Cardi responded, “I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!” and, “I don’t gotta @ I can change a bi— life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don’t do the internet!!”
Here are the pictures of Cardi B throwing her bum out there:
The post “I’m Fighting Over D** Too” – Cardi B Says As She Throws Her Bum Out There appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable at Bengals, along with six other Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially questionable to play through his back and ankle injuries in Thursday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa is one of seven Dolphins with a questionable designation heading into Thursday, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report. The others were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)
Tagovailoa was originally deemed questionable by Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins coach spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Tagovailoa said “the plan” was for him to play.
Miami’s quarterback left Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills at the first half’s two-minute warning after falling onto his back and having the back of his head hit the ground in a whiplash effect due to a late push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano after Tagovailoa threw a pass.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled after getting up from the hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He was checked on the field, went into the locker room and got cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He finished the 21-19 win 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, both Tagovailoa and McDaniel said it was actually a back injury that caused the quarterback to go down and later stumble — not head injury, as was originally announced by the team. Nonetheless, the NFL Players Association is still investigating Tagovailoa’s concussion check. On Monday, McDaniel revealed there was also an ankle issue for Tagovailoa, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back was the bigger issue.
This story will be updated.
