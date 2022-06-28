Outflows Rock Bitcoin As Institutional Investors Pull The Plug, More Downside Coming?

Outflows have been the order of the day since the price of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin had begun to crash. The same sentiment had spread through individual as well as institutional investors, leading to massive sell-offs in the space. Despite the price of bitcoin recovering in recent times, it seems that the sellers are not done just yet as outflows had ramped up over the last week.
$453 Million Leaves Bitcoin
Bitcoin had been seeing a reversal trend with inflows coming in for the prior week. However, this has only been short-lived as outflows have continued to rock the digital asset. For the last week, CoinShares reports that bitcoin had led the outflow trend and the net outflows had come out to $453 million for the digital asset. It is one of the largest outflows ever recorded for the digital asset and has wiped out the majority of inflows on a year-to-date basis.
Related Reading | Bitcoin May Not Reclaim All-Time High For Another Two Years, Binance CEO
This comes as bitcoin’s price had continued to fluctuate around $20,000 over the last week. It was expected that the low prices would trigger more inflows into the market for the past week but the opposite has been the case. The total assets under management (AuM) for bitcoin now sits at $24.5 billion, the lowest it has been in more than a year.
BTC recovres above $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Its short-bitcoin counterpart had gone a different path this week where inflows had been the order of the day. The $15 million that flowed into it is said to be a result of the first US-based short investment product which launched last week. Given that the older short-bitcoin investment products had recorded outflows for the same time frame, all fingers point towards the launch.
Ethereum also saw inflows, a first in three months. It came out to a total of $11 million flowing into the altcoin after suffering 11 weeks of outflows.
North American Outflows Grow Worse
The outflows have been localized to one specific region and that is the North American corner of the market. CoinShares notes that the majority of the outflows had come from Canadian exchanges. Specifically, one provider. Most of the outflows had been seen on 17th June but did not show up until last week. It shows that these sell-offs had been a trigger for bitcoin’s decline to $17,700.
Related Reading | Crypto Liquidations Settle As Bitcoin Recovers Above $21,000
Digital asset investment product outflows were just as large with $423 million flowing out of the market, a new record for the space. However, given the lag that led to the trades from the Canadian exchanges updating late, it is important to know that these outflows were not from last week alone. When these outflows are removed and marked to their correct time frames, it shows that inflows of $70 million had been recorded by other providers.
The last time record outflows were seen was at the start of the year when $198 million had left the market in a single week in January. The outflows recorded for last week have surpassed this by more than 100%, although the ratio to the assets under management remains low compared to the bear market outflows of 2018 where outflows had reached as high as 1.6% of total AuM.
Featured image from MARCA, chart from TradingView.com
The remarks come as the crypto sector confronts increased scrutiny abroad.
Given its limited resources, he said the CFTC has had to rely on tips, and complaints.
On Thursday, Rostin Behnam, chairman of the CFTC, predicted that Bitcoin’s value might “double in price” if it were sold in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman noted that the crypto market has “a massive opportunity for institutional inflows that will only occur if there’s a regulatory structure.”
The remarks come as the crypto sector confronts increased scrutiny abroad. From Brazil to Australia to Tether’s well-documented legal difficulties home.
More Regulation Better Trust For Investors
On the other hand, governments in places like Japan and the United Arab Emirates look eager to embrace crypto and Web3. Seeing them as a development opportunity. The chairman, however, argues that the next wave of regulation for cryptocurrencies may not be all negative.
Behnam stated:
“Non-bank [crypto] institutions thrive on regulation, they thrive on regulatory certainty, they thrive on a level playing field, […] because they are the smartest, the fastest and the most well-resourced.”
Furthermore, Behnam said the CFTC lacked the capacity to pursue more extensive crypto regulation. That may help root out bad players in the market. Given its limited resources, he said the CFTC has had to rely on tips, complaints, and whistleblowers for the vast bulk of its investigations.
A measure proposed by the Senate Agriculture Committee would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the primary regulator of the cryptocurrency sector. And the chairman said he was in favor of this. The CFTC and the SEC are both now involved in the regulation of the industry in the United States. Therefore a clear specialization is necessary.
Recommended For You:
CFTC Announces Settled Charges Against bZeroX Protocol
Bitcoin on-chain activity had been lit up like a Christmas tree over the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even though the upgrade was not taking place on the bitcoin network, it was still significant for the crypto space, which led to increased activity across various networks. However, now that the Merge has been done and dusted, the network activity has begun to retrace to ‘normal’ levels, leading to a decline in on-chain activity.
Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Drops
For the first time in two months, the bitcoin mining difficulty had adjusted downward. Due to this downward difficulty adjustment of 2.1%, the block production rate remained low at 5.94 blocks produced per hour. It coincided with the bitcoin hash rate hitting a new all-time high before a reversal was recorded.
Nevertheless, the difficultly adjustment has come as good news to bitcoin miners who have been watching their revenues plummet in the last week. The average transaction per block was down 1.55% in a 7-day period from 1,786 to 1,759.
BTC hash rate retraces from all-time high | Source: Arcane Research
Bitcoin’s mining hash rate has now returned to early September levels, showing a retracement back to pre-Merge levels. But this hash rate remains on the high side even through this, showing increased conviction from bitcoin miners during this time.
Revenues Take A Hit
Bitcoin miners are still feeling the heat since the bear market has refused to hit up. Daily miner revenues have now hit one of their lowest points in the last year, with a little above $17 million in daily revenues. This accounted for a 4.04% decline over a 7-day period.
Fees realized per day followed the same downward trend and dropped 19.49% to $254,199. This brought down the percentage of revenues made up by fees by another 0.28%, to come in at 1.48% of all revenues made up by fees.
BTC price trending at previous peak highs | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
However, the largest declines for last week were recorded in the average transaction values and the daily transaction volumes. The former had ended up with a 37.61% decline in the last week, bringing the average transaction value to $12,304. At the same time, daily transaction volumes dropped 38.57%, from $5.023 billion to $3.085 billion. This was the largest drop that was recorded for the last week. Transactions per day were also down from $254,696 to $250,755, a 1.55% decline.
Bitcoin’s price has also followed this trend and has been struggling in the market. It had been unable to reclaim $20,000, now trading firmly at the previous cycle peak. Understandably, this has turned into a major support level for the bulls.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
The news caused a 15 percent spike in the price of EthereumPoW (ETHW).
Binance Pool has announced that it would no longer charge any pool fees for a month.
The world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance in a press release on Thursday announced the start of the Ethereum proof-of-work (ETHW) mining pool. The news caused a 15 percent spike in the price of EthereumPoW (ETHW), which ended the day at a record $12.71.
With Ethereum mining no longer possible after the Merge, EthereumPoW hard fork was carried out to create ETHW tokens so that the Ethereum proof-of-work chain could be mined.
Zero Pool Fees
To further encourage ETHW mining on the Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining pool, Binance Pool has announced that it would no longer charge any pool fees. All users may mine ETHW tokens for $0 pool fees from September 29 to October 29 at 10:00 UTC.
Binance maintains that ETHW support on Binance Pool is not indicative of a listing of ETHW tokens. Similar to how Binance lists other tokens, EthereumPoW (ETHW) will be reviewed thoroughly before being added to the exchange’s platform. It provides investor protection and listing of tokens with better use cases.
Moreover, the crypto exchange support only withdrawals of ETHW. Due to institutional regulation, access to ETHW deposits is now unavailable. However, users may sell ETHW for BUSD or USDT using the Binance Convert service.
In the meanwhile, the value of ETHW has collapsed as well. The recent introduction of the Ethereum-supporting cross-chain ETHW Bridge caused a price increase of nearly 40%. The price of ETHW increased by close to 15 percent after Binance Pool was announced. At this time, one ETHW can be purchased for $12.47. The day’s low was $10.42, while the day’s high was $12.71.
Recommended For You:
Binance Begins Conversion of Rival Stablecoins to BUSD
The first largest PAN India blockchain-led hackathon, PLI Blockathon powered by XDC.DEV, concluded on a triumphant note, unifying a vibrant community of blockchain developers of the nation. The 36-hour blockchain hackathon began on September 22 at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, India.
Plugin, a Decentralized Oracle, a product of UAE based Suvik Group of Companies, built on the XDC Network, along with its IPR Partner, HumCen Global Private Ltd., and Institutional Partner, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (SIST), successfully organized the grand hackathon. Notably, Vinod Khurana, CEO of Suvik Group of Companies, and Kapil Khurana, Director of Suvik with Sasikumar Chandran, Founder, and CEO of HumCen Global Pvt. Ltd. alongwith Dr. T Sasipraba, Vice Chancellor, SIST & Dr. Sasikala Dean, SIST were honourable dignitaries, who were instrumental in organising the PLI Blockathon India’22.
Other prominent blockchain-led firms such as XinFin, LedgerFi, LedgerMail, Unmarshal, XDSea, Stasis, StorX, OPOLO, Metabloqs, Flovtec, Law Blocks, and ComTech Gold sponsored the event, and NC Global Media was the official media partner of this grand hackathon.
Registrations for this event opened in late August and several blockchain developers, students, and research scholars from across the nation turned up with greater hype. On the final day of registration, September 10, more than 100 use cases from over 900 registrants entered the preliminary selection.
The participant teams were challenged to brainstorm and develop innovative prototypes of decentralized applications (dApps) on the XDC Network to leverage the decentralized oracle network, Plugin. Every team had to build a use case that fits into any of the following six categories – DeFi, Gaming apps, Web3, Apps for a good social cause, Ported dApps, and dApps to leverage PLI.
Out of all the entries, 35 use cases from over 100 registrants were shortlisted as the contenders for the PLI Blockathon India ’22. On Thursday, these teams were up for the 36-hour hackathon competing for the prime prize pool of INR 850,000.
Assembling the enthusiastic blockchain developers community on a single ground, the hackathon began with great momentum! Hours after hours the teams sped up their pace to accomplish their mission of uploading their projects’ open-source code as pull requests to Plugin Hackathon Repository on Github.
Finalist Teams of PLI Blockathon India’22 with the Dignitaries
To encourage and inspire the young community, significant blockchain mentors, web3 experts, and top Industry leaders were featured as guest speakers at the PLI Blockathon.
On the second day, 35 teams presented their prototypes for evaluation to the jury that included leading blockchain experts. Projects that introduced a unique idea, potential solution, seamless execution, and good software interaction with the XDC network qualified for the hackathon’s top 10 prototypes.
Winners -Team Eco Drive Receiving Their 1st Prize
Putting an end to the anticipation, the jury announced the winners of the PLI Blockathon India’22 at the end of the day. The winners’ team won INR 500,000 and the following runner-up teams won INR 250,000 and INR 100,000. Out of the 35 finalist teams, various teams will be offered 3 months all expenses paid International Internship in Dubai.
In addition to the top 3, another top 7 teams were rewarded INR 50,000 worth of XDC tokens each by the Organizers. For the purpose of fostering blockchain enthusiasm in this vibrant community, the innovations of the rest finalist each team was also rewarded INR 25,000 worth of XDC tokens.
NC Global Media Team with one of the Top 10 Teams
The hackathon’s intriguing tagline – “Fly Out of the Box” lived up to the hype throughout the event. PLI Blockathon India’22 had been a successful hunt for ambitious blockchain developers and their innovative projects. Hackathons are indeed the breeding grounds of revolutionary projects that could accelerate the growth of blockchain technology, web3, and other groundbreaking technologies. Notably, PLI Blockathon is the beginning of the mission to foster the hype and community’s curiosity toward this burgeoning industry.
About Plugin
Plugin (PLI) is a secure & scalable decentralized oracle platform that provides cost-effective answers for any smart contract that makes use of the XDC Network Ecosystem. The decentralized platform enables smart contracts to connect, in real-time, with data feed providers. While at it, the platform guarantees a high degree of security for the data, and with off-chain computation, the platform manages feeds from multiple providers and aggregates.
SUVIK Group of Companies is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, a Country which offers ample opportunities of growth in a stable and vibrant economy.
Since 2011, Suvik Group has been instrumental in providing expert assistance in the services such as Business incorporation, Business Process Redesign, IT & Software Services, Blockchain Technology, Corporate Advisory Services etc.
Suvik’s main objective is to deliver the highest level of quality services to their customers. The group drives by the motto of Let’s Grow Together!
HumCen Global Private Ltd. is a human-centered IP organization that seeks out fresh ideas and concepts and turns them into IP assets. Driven by a mission to evangelize the futuristic initiative of nurturing the culture of patenting, HumCem Global seeks to open up the patent space for different players to innovate, protect, and market IP assets.
HumCen is a prime mover in the industry supporting innovative businesses and clients to acquire strategic IP portfolios. The human-centric company expands into the blockchain industry through significant partnerships.
NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide. The firm’s mission is to organize the largest blockchain education drive for 1 million+ students in India through the program, NC BlockFiesta.
NC Global Media owns a Google-News-approved online news portal “TheNewsCrypto”, the one-stop portal for up-to-date blockchain news. TheNewsCrypto has visitors from across 150+ different countries around the globe, primarily in the US, Russia, Canada, India, and the UK. The platform provides current news on various sectors which includes blockchain news, bitcoin news, altcoin news, NFT news, crypto price prediction, and many more.
Bitcoin has been unable to break above or below its current rage, and price action remains undecided. During yesterday’s trading session, the cryptocurrency saw upside volatility, but gains were surrounded once more today as macroeconomic forces took over BTC.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,200 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and 4% profits in the last 7 days. While large cryptocurrencies have been able to preserve some of their gains from the past week, most are following the general sentiment in the market.
U.S. Economy Report Tumbles Bitcoin Price
As Bitcoin was moving into its upcoming resistance level at around $20,500, the U.S. published its recent economic report on the job sector. The initial jobless claims for September’s last job came in at 193,000, the lowest level since April 2022, according to a report from CNBC.
This represents a 16,000 decline from the previous week when the jobless claims stood at 215,000. This data indicates that the U.S. economy has continued to see a spike in its job force, with fewer people reporting unemployment.
The Jobless continuing claims also saw a decline of 29,000 for a total of 1.3 million. This data has relevance as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is set at stopping inflation from rising, as measured by the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The latter metric is currently at a multi-decade high which forced the financial institution to hike their interest rates. However, the Fed’s monetary policy seems to be having no impact on U.S. economic growth. The report stated:
The strong labor numbers come amid Fed efforts to cool the economy and bring down inflation, which is running near its highest levels since the early 1980s. Central bank officials specifically have pointed to the tight labor market and its upward pressure on salaries as a target of the policy tightening.
Bitcoin Far From Seeing A Price Bottom?
As a result of this data, the legacy financial markets and Bitcoin traded to the downside. Market participants must be pricing in further interest rate hikes and more aggressive measures from the Fed as it attempts to cool down inflation.
As the data went public, President of the Cleveland Federal Reserve Lorretta Mester spoke about doing “what we must do to get back to price stability”. Other members of the financial institution are likely to adopt a similar stand. This will translate into more pain for Bitcoin and risk-on assets.
Commenting on the data, an analyst for Material Indicators said the following, while sharing the chart below showing the crypto market’s reaction to the jobless report:
FireCharts shows how BTC traders responded to the economic news. Strong economic report means FED tightening hasn’t had much if any impact yet. Translation: More aggressive rate hikes through Q4 and into 2023. Macro Analysis: THE BOTTOM is not in.
As NewsBTC reported yesterday, Bitcoin must stay above $18,700 to $18,600 to sustain any potential bullish momentum. If bulls can defend these levels, the cryptocurrency could see a relief that will push its price north of $20,000 ahead of more economic announcements from the Fed.
The first Swiss-based metaverse Metabloqs launched its successful beta testing for the first 5,000 registered users in September 2022. MetaParis, the first metacity, is presented as the perfect blend of the awe-inspiring landscape of Paris, the City of Light & Art on the metaverse.
The reality-inspired metaverse was soft-launched by Megha Shrestha, CEO, and Co-founder of Metabloqs, during the MetaWeek 2022, a prominent metaverse conference, in Dubai. Now, the beta-launch has fueled the hype of the Metabloqs community to immerse in the metaverse. Through the beta version, the first 5k users have become the pioneer metacitizens of Metabloqs to explore MetaParis. They get to experience the richness of the city’s culture, lights, and elegant fashion.
Metacitizens wandered in the streets around the 7th arrondissement that encompasses the Eiffel Tower and Champs de Mars. What is more noteworthy is that the users got to have a fun experience riding luxury cars and even take up an adventure on the water bodies. Currently, this version of the metaverse is compatible with Windows PC and the compatibility will expand to other device configurations sooner in the future. The team feeds in every significant update to the community via their social handles.
Adding to this, Megha Shrestha, CEO and Co-founder of Metabloqs stated:
“The prime purpose of the beta testing is to receive feedback from our users to enhance the platform features. We are grateful for the comments from our community, and it’ll be counted during the conclusion phase. Following the culmination of beta testing, our platform will be accessible to 300,000 users of the community.”
Moreover, Metabloqs, a metaverse built on the XDC Network, is aimed to create magnificent “Metacities”, the virtual twins of the world’s most iconic cities. The project is all set to immerse its users in a virtual world that incorporates the finest touch of reality.
With realistic graphics, real-world cities, and true identities, Metabloqs is positioned to become the trusted metaverse of choice for business, finance, education, and entertainment.
The platform will be based in real-world locations, beginning with one of the most iconic cities of all: Paris. Participants are encouraged to use their real identities, while an efficient KYC process and clear code of conduct will ensure a safe and compliant environment for everyone.
Metabloqs enables collaboration, learning, interaction, and networking in an environment of trust for users. For brands, businesses, and educational bodies, it offers a one-stop solution to build a presence in the metaverse.