Real Demands or False Propositions?
It has been more than a year since the NFT boom in 2021. According to NFTGO, the market cap of NFTs peaked at $36.8 billion in March 2022. As the market later cooled, the trading volume and market cap of NFTs started to shrink. This crypto novelty expanded its influence beyond the crypto community and fostered a huge market, which also gave rise to the combination of NFTs and DeFi. The market has witnessed the appearance of NFT lending platforms, NFT aggregators, and NFT derivatives markets, which constitutes the second debut of DeFi Lego enabled by NFTs. However, one wonders whether these products were built to meet real market demands and if they have created a false proposition that lacks any value for market participation. Today, we will dive into whether NFT-fi is a feasible trend and if it will earn market recognition.
Figure 1: Market Cap & Volume of NFTs | Source: nftgo.com | As of June 1, 2022
There are many NFT liquidity solutions and NFT structured products in today’s market:
1. NFT fragmentation: FT tokens (such as ERC20 tokens) that are issued by dividing the ownership of valuable NFTs. NFT fragmentation projects include Fractional.art, NFTX, etc.
2. NFT lending markets: Holders can borrow short-term loans by collateralizing their NFTs without selling them. Prominent NFT lending markets include BendDAO, NFTfi, and Drops DAO.
3. NFT leasing: Holders earn rents by leasing NFTs to users in need. NFT leasing projects include Double, reNFT, etc.
4. NFT aggregators: These aggregators, such as Gem.xyz, bring together the transaction data of multiple NFT exchanges, obtain the best NFT transaction price in one stop, and provide users with increased liquidity and more options.
5. NFT derivatives: NFT derivatives include NFT options like Putty, as well as NFT perpetual futures contracts such as NFTprep.
These projects are early attempts to bring together NFTs and DeFi. In particular, NFT fragmentation projects and NFT aggregators address the problems of poor NFT liquidity and high market threshold. NFT lending markets and NFT leasing projects also focus on improving NFT liquidity and capital utilization. Meanwhile, NFT derivatives are more complex structured products built to improve capital utilization. However, these projects have not been able to achieve large-scale adoption because they face limitations in terms of the underlying NFT logic and the development space. Next, we will explore the real demands and false propositions of NFTs.
Real Demands
1. The capital utilization of NFTs needs to be improved, allowing holders to collateralize their NFTs for partial liquidity when running out of cash.
2. The liquidity problem of NFTs should be addressed, enabling holders to quickly buy/sell the NFTs they own.
False Propositions
Did the capital utilization of NFTs go higher?
The problem of NFTs’ capital utilization can be seen in two aspects: 1) Users need to quickly buy and sell NFTs, and the transaction frequency should not be affected by the poor liquidity of NFTs; 2) Users should be able to quickly exchange their NFTs for liquidity and obtain cash for other purposes. When it comes to FT tokens, capital utilization can be improved through staking, leverage, etc. However, in the NFT market, there are only a few ways through which users can improve their capital utilization. In addition, combining finance with NFT significantly increases the learning cost. Right now, most NFT holders still rely on the “buy low and sell high” strategy. Moreover, most such holders are not the target user of NFT lending projects because only blue-chip NFTs with sound liquidity and value consensus are accepted.
In terms of the overall market scale, most users are absorbed by secondary markets and aggregators with low operating thresholds, and they have not achieved any major improvement in capital utilization. As shown in Figure 2, the number of new addresses of Genie and Gem, two NFT aggregators, has been on a steady rise, with increasingly frequent daily transactions. However, as the trading volume and transaction frequency of the two have been hit by the sluggish market conditions of NFTs, Genie and Gem have yet to reach their maximum potential for improving the capital utilization of NFTs.
Figure 2: New Addresses and Transactions of NFT Aggregators | Source: Dune @sohwak
Let’s turn to the capital utilization of mainstream lending projects. BendDAO is a lending market based on the liquidity pool model where holders can borrow ETH from the pool after collateralizing their blue-chip NFTs. Due to recent market fluctuations, a large amount of ETH deposit in BendDAO’s liquidity pool has been withdrawn, which resulted in decreased ETH supply. Yet, the ETH loans have remained at around 19,000 ETH, while the MA14 supply stands at 46,000. As such, we can make the rough estimate that BendDAO’s capital utilization is about 41%.
Figure 3: Bend ETH Utilization | Source: [email protected]
Note: MA14 refers to the moving average in 14 days, while MA7 indicates the moving average in 7 days
NFTfi is a lending market following the P2P model. The amount, interest rate, and duration of loans on NFTfi are jointly determined by liquidity providers and NFT lenders, which is more flexible in terms of the loan rate. The number of monthly loans offered via NFTfi increased from 21 in May 2020 to 2,000+ in May 2022, and the maximum monthly loan amount reached $27.52 million (March 2022), but this figure only accounted for 1% of the market cap of blue-chip NFTs (as reported by NSN-BlueCHIP 10).
Figure 4: NFTfi Monthly Loan Volume by Count/Value | Source: [email protected]
JPEG’d is also a P2P model lending protocol, and it now only provides collateralized lending for Cryptopunks, EtherRocks, BAYC, and MAYC. After staking NFT, holders will receive PUSD, a stablecoin, provided by the protocol from the pool. Additionally, JPEG’d also features a 32% capital utilization limit on lending.
Of course, there are also other early-stage NFT derivatives platforms, but they have not introduced any mature products, so we could not analyze their capital utilization. Despite that, it is foreseeable that such NFT derivatives will come with higher learning costs as they are products designed for professional traders with greater risk appetite. As such, their growth potential is limited in today’s NFT market.
Asset Pricing and Liquidation Risks？
The pricing of NFTs has been so frequently discussed that it has now become a cliché. People are concerned with the issue because the price swings of NFTs will expose NFT lending or derivatives to liquidation risks. As the NFT prices fell over the recent period, BendDAO has started several liquidation auctions.
Although most of the lending protocols out there have adopted over-collateralization, in the face of wild price swings, many NFTs would be liquidated and sold in marketplaces. This, coupled with the poor liquidity of NFTs, might lead to panic selling, which would create downward price spirals, ultimately turning the loans into bad debts.
The pricing of NFTs is subject to multiple factors. Plus, it is also easily manipulated. For example, big holders could maliciously raise the floor price and then liquidate the NFTs on purpose, and an NFT could take a price plunge due to hacking or smart contract loopholes. Moreover, NFT pricing could also be affected by many intangible factors. For instance, the price of an NFT could soar if a famous person suddenly buys it in large amounts or if it releases a new airdrop plan.
As most lenders cannot accurately estimate the intrinsic value of their NFTs, they are vulnerable to liquidation if they borrowed loans or applied leverage. This is also one of the reasons why NFT lending and derivatives have not gained mass adoption: Blue-chip NFT holders are worried that they might suffer losses in the above scenarios, which is why they are reluctant to collateralize their NFTs.
Do blue-chip NFT holders really need NFT loans?
All NFT lending markets focus on blue-chip NFTs, but most blue-chip NFT holders are not in great need of loans. To begin with, such holders care more about their ownership of the NFTs, just like billionaires would not use their collectibles as collateral for loans. Secondly, NFT loans come with unknown risks, and many blue-chip NFT holders refuse to apply for such loans after weighing the risks against the benefits. Thirdly, applying for NFT loans comes with high learning costs, and not every user can understand the principle behind such loans.
Let’s compare the user base of the major NFT lending projects. As of June 15, there are about 2.4 million holders in the NFT market, of which 27,833 hold blue-chip NFTs (a user will be regarded as a blue-chip NFT holder as long as he owns at least one such NFT), according to NFTGO. There are 771 borrowers on BendDAO, 1,038 on NFTfi, and 51 on Arcade. As users must first deposit/collateralize their NFTs before applying for a loan, we can regard all these borrowers as blue-chip NFT holders. It is therefore clear that most blue-chip NFT holders are not users of NFT lending markets.
Figure 5: Bend ETH Borrowers & Depositors | Source: [email protected]
Could NFT-fi projects retain users with the same old incentive?
Lending or derivatives projects also bear the task of improving the protocol’s liquidity. Most such projects offer native tokens as the incentive for recruiting NFT holders and depositors as they go live. In this regard, these projects resemble DeFi liquidity mining platforms that attract speculators with high APYs. However, the problem is that they would not be able to maintain such liquidity if the APYs went down. Attracting users with token incentives is still the same old approach. Though this strategy could create a large user base at the very beginning, no one knows whether the protocol could retain users.
For example, when the project was first launched, BendDAO airdropped BEND tokens to users who had deposited blue-chip NFTs and ETH. It also uses BEND as a subsidy when paying interests. However, the interest rate went down when the BEND price dropped, which slowed down the growth rate of new users.
As such, attracting users with high APYs is only the first step. To retain new users, they must further explore the lending mechanisms, address the oracle pricing issue, and mitigate the liquidation risks. Projects should develop more flexible products while expanding the scope of NFT lending. Last but not least, they could also provide risk reviews, lower the learning cost, and offer more satisfying user experiences.
Conclusion
The evolution from NFT to NFT-fi is a process in which a market grows from its infancy to a more mature stage. However, it is also inevitably a process that’s full of doubts, traps, and problems. As NFT-fi projects seek to meet real demands, they will also have to face doubts that they are stating false propositions. Today’s NFT market is like a newborn child who needs to grow up and stick through challenges. Although NFT-fi might be a great attempt, there is still a long way to go, and NFT-fi projects have to keep exploring their underlying logic to earn market recognition.
Taro Is Here! Lightning Labs Releases The Code’s Alpha Version
The controversial Taro protocol is ready for testing. The initial version of the code is available on GitHub, and it enables “developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the bitcoin blockchain.” Notice that the company isn’t talking about the Lightning Network yet. In a blog post announcing the Taro launch, Lightning Labs promised, “Once the on-chain functionality is complete, we’ll work towards integrating the Taro protocol into lnd, bringing Taro assets to the Lightning Network.”
This is the first step of many and it’s mainly aimed at developers. According to Lightning Labs, “this initial release is only designed for testnet usage as a way for developers to start using the code.” That means, no real value is flowing through Taro at the moment. But… what is Taro anyway. The blog post defines it as a “Taproot-powered protocol for issuing assets that can be transferred over bitcoin and in the future, the Lightning Network for instant, high volume, low fee transactions.”
Taro Will Enable Stablecoins To Travel Through Lightning
This is a multifaceted protocol that allows many things, but the feature everyone is excited about is the fusion of stablecoins with the Lightning Network. It’s controversial because you have to trust the issuer of stablecoins, which means they come with counterparty risk. Bitcoin doesn’t have that problem. In any case, in the subsection titled “The First Step Towards Bitcoinizing the Dollar,” Lightning Labs tries to convince us that stablecoins over Lightning are a good idea:
“With Taro and the incredible developer community, we can build a world where users have USD-denominated balances and BTC-denominated balances (or other assets) in the same wallet, trivially sending value across the Lightning Network just as they do today. This leap forward will accelerate the path to bringing bitcoin to billions.”
If that sounds too much like Galoy’s stablesats, that’s because both implementations are trying to solve the same problem. They use vastly different methods, though. And place the counterparty risk in different places.
BTC price chart for 09/29/2022 on Fx | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
How Does Taro Work And What Else Does It Do?
Don’t worry, these brand-new protocols are hard to master, or even understand. Luckily for us, Lightning Labs gave us a technical-but-easy-to-understand explanation as a refresher:
“Taro assets are embedded within existing bitcoin outputs, or UTXOs. Think of these assets as “UTXOs within a UTXO.” A developer mints a new Taro asset by making an on-chain transaction that commits to special metadata in a Tapoot output. When minting a new asset, the Taro daemon will generate the relevant witness data, assign the asset to a private key held by the minter, and broadcast the newly created bitcoin UTXO to the bitcoin network. This new outpoint becomes the genesis point of the newly minted asset, acting as its unique identifier.”
When Lightning Speed first tackled the Taro subject, we explained what a Taro asset can be:
“What is a “Taro asset”? Whatever you want, your BTC can be “converted into different assets such as USD to EUR or USD to BTC.” Or, as Bitrefil’s Sergej Kotliar puts it, “Pay in currency of sender’s choice, receive in currency of recipient’s choice. This means that every wallet can now have native Strike-type “USD balance” functionality for example. With no need to trust the wallet, the only trust lies in the issuer of the token.”
How To Get Started With The Novel Protocol
As previously stated, this Alpha release is mainly for developers. If you’re one or know of one, here are the protocol’s coordinates:
“To get started exploring Taro, download the daemon, check out the API documentation, and read the getting started guide. And for a more extensive explanation on how Taro works, take a deep dive into the Taro BIPs and our documentation.”
Have a blast, developers. And please report back to us with your findings.
Featured Image by Jennyrang from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Surge, 100 SMA Holds The Key
Ethereum recovered losses and climbed above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350.
- Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level and recovered losses.
- The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above the $1,350 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Remains Strong
Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level after a strong decline. ETH traded as low as $1,253 and started a fresh increase. There was a steady increase and the price was able to clear the $1,300 resistance.
The bulls were active above the $1,300 level. There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,399 swing high to $1,253 low. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,350 and $1,355 levels.
The next major resistance is near $1,365 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,399 swing high to $1,253 low. A clear break above $1,365 might start a decent increase towards the $1,400 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,450 resistance, above which the bulls could aim a move to $1,500.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,355 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,340 level and the triangle lower trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,315 level. A downside break below the $1,315 level might send the price towards the $1,280 support in the near term. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,250.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,315
Major Resistance Level – $1,355
Litecoin Price Recovers But The Bears Might Drag The Altcoin To $51
Litecoin price had been staggering too, just like other major altcoins in the market. Over the last 24 hours, however, LTC moved up on its chart by 2.4%.
The bulls have yet to steady themselves on the one-day chart. Over the last week, LTC gained almost 3%. This indicated that the coin has not made any such considerable movement on its chart.
The bears were in charge of the altcoin, as indicated by the technical indicators. There is a significant immediate resistance for the Litecoin price to overcome.
The buyers were low in the market, and that has tired the bulls out consistently. At the moment, the coin has found support near the $51 price mark.
Because selling strength was greater than buyer strength in the market, the Litecoin price may not stay above that level for long.
On the other hand, if buying strength stabilises slightly, then there is a chance for LTC to move above $56. Broader market strength will be crucial for Litecoin over the next trading sessions.
Litecoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
LTC was trading at $53 at the time of writing. Litecoin price will witness tough resistance at the $56 price mark.
The bulls have moved closer to that price mark each time, but it has met with selling strength. Moving above the $56 price mark could help Litecoin price invalidate the bearish thesis.
The coin could experience a price ceiling at the $61 price mark. On the other hand, the support line rested at $51 and then at $43, respectively.
The amount of Litecoin traded in the last session declined, which indicated that buying strength remained low on the 24-hour chart.
Technical Analysis
LTC’s indicators continued to display that the coin was in a downtrend. The sellers remained in control of the charts, which could potentially bring the coin down to $51.
If buying strength doesn’t recover soon, LTC could move to $51 before it recovers on the chart again. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, which meant that sellers were more compared to buyers.
Litecoin price was below the half-line, which meant less demand for the coin. It also meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The altcoin continued to paint a bearish picture, with sellers taking over on the one-day chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and action.
MACD displayed red histograms, which were a sell signal for the coin. The Chaikin Money Flow measures the capital inflows and outflows in the market.
CMF was below the half-line, which meant that capital inflows were lower than outflows on the one-day chart.
MANA Price Gets 2.5% Weekly Boost As Bulls Charge For Reversal
This week, MANA showcased a slew of 2.5% gains. EMAs are also moving above Decentraland’s token’s price.
- MANA price tallies 2.5% gains
- MACD looks flat and not showing any bullish sign
- Decentraland market cap at $1.29 billion
At this point, MANA’s price is close to its lowest for 2022. The bears are eyeing a new low for the year while also trying to get on top of the costs below the range of $1.0.
Sometime in August, MANA’s price plunged which negatively impacted buyer expectations especially as the coin is still getting massive rejections resulting from the trend reversal.
MANA Price Down In Market Value
According to CoinMarktCap, MANA price has nosedived by 3.04% or trading at $0.6949 as of press time.
MANA price has depreciated in market value, prompting the bulls to wait for the next big wave or a confirmation of a trend reversal before moving to consolidate into long positions.
From July to August, MANA appeared to have allowed the bulls’ entry but has failed to offshoot above the $1.0 price level. With that being said, the key resistance level has been marked at $1.0 while the support zone is at $0.64. Evidently, MANA/BTC has also dropped by 2.9%.
After MANA’s price dipped below the 200-day EMA as seen on April 5, 2022, MANA has retreated further since then.
On the other hand, all the other EMAs such as 20, 50, 100, and 200 are doing great as they sprint above the current price. The buyers are trying to push the price near the 20-EMA.
MANA’s RSI shows a spike from the lower regions. This climb validates the optimistic outlook for the token. Meanwhile, the MACD is looking flat into the negative range as seen in the daily price chart.
MACD Shows No Trace Of Bullish Momentum
The MACD is not demonstrating any bullish momentum as both the trendlines are moving over the neutral range.
RSI is looking bullish as the MANA bulls shoot for a slight bounce above the 20 EMAs. On the other hand, the key support level is near the current levels which means the bears can attempt to short-cover at the earliest possible time.
Decentraland is said to be one of the few cryptos that buyers and traders should have on their active wallets, with its huge market cap of over $1.29 billion as of this writing and circulating supply that surpasses that of Bitcoin by at most 100 times.
Many blockchain-based or NFT games have aspired for decentralization but it seems Decentraland remains to be one of the few that are ambitious enough to make it happen.
BTCUSD pair breaks past $19K border, trading at $19,445 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Smart Valor, Chart: TradingView.com
TA: Bitcoin Price Resilience Suggests A Fresh Rally is Imminent: Here’s Why
Bitcoin found a strong buying interest near $18,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering and there could be a fresh increase above the $20,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin remained stable and the bulls again protected the $18,500 support zone.
- The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term channel forming with support near $19,280 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh rally if there is a clear move above the $19,650 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support
Bitcoin price declined heavily from well above the $20,000 pivot level. BTC dropped below the $19,000 level, but the bulls were active near the $18,500 support zone.
It seems like the price is well supported near the $18,500 zone and there are multiple rejections visible around the same area. The price is now rising and there was a move above the $19,000 resistance zone. The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,383 swing high to $18,487 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a short-term channel forming with support near $19,280 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,600 level. The next major resistance sits near the $19,650 zone. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,383 swing high to $18,487 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $19,650 level might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $20,000. Any more gains might lead the price higher towards the $20,500 resistance zone.
Another Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $19,650 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,280 zone and the channel trend line.
The next major support is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. The main support is near $19,000. Any more losses might call for a drop towards the $18,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,200, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,650, $20,000 and $20,500.
Solana Price Reverses Its Green Start, What’s The Next Target?
Solana price was off to a good start this week despite choppy market conditions. The bulls have tired out over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the altcoin fell by 3%. Solana prices have risen by nearly 6% in the last week.
The technical indicator continued to demonstrate that the bears were in control at press time. If buying strength continues to head in the same direction, then most of the coin’s weekly gains would be nullified.
The technical outlook for the coin was negative as the sellers took over at the time of writing.
The current support zone for the coin is between $33 and $26. If SOL falls below its current price level, then the bears will gain momentum on the chart.
With Bitcoin consistently wavering near the $19,000 mark, most altcoins also started to wobble on their respective charts and moved closer to their immediate support levels.
For Solana price to reach its next price ceiling, the demand for the coin has to increase on its chart.
Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart
SOL was trading at $33 at the time of writing. The coin had registered recent gains over the past few days, but the bulls faced resistance and it fell on its chart.
The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $38 and then another price ceiling was at $41. If Solana price decides to move above the $41 level, then bulls could come around on the chart.
On the other hand, the closest support line was at $29, and a fall from that level would cause the altcoin to trade at $26.
The volume of altcoin traded decreased in the previous session, indicating that buying strength has decreased on the chart.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin showed more selling strength on its one-day chart. Solana, despite gains in the last few days, has not witnessed a surge of buyers.
This also meant that demand was present at the lower levels. The Relative Strength Index displayed an uptick and the indicator was on the half-line, which meant that there was an even number of buyers and sellers.
Other indicators, however, aligned with the selling strength on the chart.
The Solana price was below the 20-SMA line, which also indicated that the sellers were driving the price momentum in the market. With a slight appreciation in demand, SOL could travel above the 20-SMA line.
SOL’s other technical indicators were yet to turn entirely bearish, although the indicators depicted the onset of bearish pressure.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and overall price direction.
The MACD continued to display green histograms, which were buy signal for the coin.
The green signal bars were declining, which also meant that the positive price momentum was on a decline.
The Directional Movement Index showed the price momentum and it was positive as the +DI line was above the -DI line.
Average Directional Index was below the 20-mark, showing that the current market action had less strength.
