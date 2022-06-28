News
Twins supportive of Wes Johnson’s decision to leave
CLEVELAND — Joe Ryan found out via text message from a couple of former coaches. Tyler Duffey received messages from friends on other teams. Carlos Correa saw the news on Twitter and did a quick check to see if the source was verified before showing it to third baseman Gio Urshela, who was sitting next to him.
Quickly, whispers of pitching coach Wes Johnson’s departure became the buzz on the Twins’ team charter Sunday night as word passed throughout the plane. By the time the news broke, Johnson had only had a chance to speak with a few players and members of the coaching staff.
Some, like Correa, made their way back to where Johnson, 50, was sitting on the plane to confirm the shocking reports. This wasn’t how Johnson wanted the news of his departure — he will leave the Twins after Thursday’s game to take over the pitching coach job at Louisiana State University — to break. But shortly after the Twins arrived at their team hotel in Cleveland, Johnson and manager Rocco Baldelli addressed the team. There, the pitching coach was able to explain his decision, and he received plenty of support from those in the room.
“I don’t know if I’ve slept a whole lot in the last week,” Johnson said. “ … Toughest thing I’ve ever done.”
The primary motivation for the move, Johnson, who will receive a raise at LSU, said, is to spend more time with his family.
Johnson is married with three kids. The youngest, Ava, is 12 and because of the nature of his current job, Johnson said he was hardly seeing her. The new job, he said, will allow him to go to work and come home for dinner at night with his family.
“I have priorities in my life and I don’t hide those. I tell people my priorities. It’s my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, one. It’s my family, two. And it’s baseball, three. I’m never going to get those out of whack,” Johnson said. “ … It’s like, ‘OK, I’ve got a family.’ You don’t ever heard anybody on their deathbed going, ‘Man, I wish I’d have stuck it out to see if we’d won 101 and not done what’s right for my family.’ ”
Given that, players within the clubhouse, after getting over their initial shock, described his impending departure as bittersweet. While they’re sad to lose Johnson and his expertise, they talked of being understanding his decision and being happy for him and his new opportunity.
“Any time there’s change, there’s mixed emotions,” reliever Emilio Pagán said. “But it’d be selfish of us to be upset. It’s a great situation for his family. When you care about people, you want the best for them. I care about Wes Johnson, his family and want the best for him.”
Johnson came to the Twins from the college ranks — the Twins plucked him from the University of Arkansas — in 2019 and since he arrived in town, Twins pitchers have a 46.8 fWAR (Wins Above Replacement per FanGraphs), which is good for 10th in the majors in that time span.
Starter Chris Archer spoke glowingly of his impact, calling him the best pitching coach he’s ever had in every facet of the game — analytics, biomechanics, instilling confidence, game plan, you name it. Ryan talked about specific things they had worked on — how to attack a game, different ways of dissecting hitters, arm path analysis — and how he would carry Johnson’s notes along with him. And Duffey, who had the best season of career in 2019 upon Johnson’s arrival, called his impact “huge.”
“A lot of good has come since he’s been (here),” Duffey said. “A lot of guys have gotten right, guys with other teams now are still producing. He came in and we didn’t know what to expect and he’s left a lot of great things here.”
When the Twins hired Johnson straight from the college ranks, they made history. To see him go back to the college game, Baldelli said, is “not incredibly surprising.”
Johnson said he told Baldelli that there was only two or three schools in the country he would return to college for. LSU, a powerhouse program, was one of them. The university expressed interest in Johnson last year and he passed on their offer.
This time around, he knew that making the jump back to college was the right move for him and his family.
“No one wants to lose a valued member and friend in the middle of the season. That’s a fact,” Baldelli said. “But that being said, I think the vast majority of the guys are truly very happy because Wes is making the decision that is absolutely best for him and he feels very, very good about that and very confident about that despite the emotions and the sadness that go along with the change.”
Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of season, ties Roger Maris’ AL and Yankees single-season record
TORONTO — After seven games and eight days without a home run, Aaron Judge made history Wednesday.
The Yankees slugger hammered his 61st home run of the season off Blue Jays’ lefty Tim Mayza at the Rogers Centre to tie the American League single-season home run record.
Judge reached the plateau 61 years after Roger Maris’ record setting season with his mother Patty sitting next to Maris’ son right behind home plate. The two-run shot in the seventh inning came on a 3-2, 94-mile an hour sinker. Like Judge has been throughout this chase, he was understated in his celebration. His teammates came out of the dugout, there were hugs and then the game continued.
Judge’s two-run shot gave the lead back to Gerrit Cole after he had coughed up a three-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
That snapped the second longest home run drought of Judge’s season, second only to the 41 plate appearances he went without a homer in August.
He’s homered off 55 different pitchers following his shot off Wil Crowe in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ Sept. 20th walkoff win over the Pirates. Maris homered off 46 different pitchers in 1961 while facing 101 pitchers over the course of his historic season.
With seven games remaining in the Yankee season, he has time to build his own number in the AL record books. The MLB record of 73 set by Barry Bonds in 2001, which many consider tainted by the suspicion of performance enhancing drugs, may be out of reach. Judge has 19 more home runs than Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League.
No player other than Babe Ruth has out-homered the rest of the league by at least 20 homers in a season before. The largest gap was Babe Ruth’s 54 to George Sislers’ 19 in 1920. Ruth also had 59 in 1921 to Ken Williams’ 24 in 1921 and 54 to Hack Wilson and Jim Bottomly’s 31 in 1928.
Like Maris in 1961, Judge was consistent no matter where he was hitting. He split his first 60 homers of the season evenly between Yankees Stadium and the road.
Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris: Complete list of Yankee slugger’s 2022 home runs
Home Run No. 1: April 13; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jose Berrios (solo). — Final: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.
No. 2: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Eli Morgan (2-run).
No. 3: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 5th innings off Tanner Tully (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Guardians 1
No. 4: April 26; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Alex Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Orioles 8
No. 5: April 28; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Paul Fry (3-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Orioles 5
No. 6: April 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 7th inning off Dylan Coleman (3-run). — Final: Yankees 12, Royals 2
APRIL TOTAL: 6 home runs
* * *
No. 7: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 1st inning off Daniel Lynch (solo).
No. 8: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 9th inning off Josh Staumont (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Royals 4
No. 9: May 3; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 6th inning off Alex Manoah (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1
No. 10: May 10; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Jordan Romano (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5
No. 11: May 12; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 7th inning off Ryan Burr (solo). — Final: Yankees 15, White Sox 7
No. 12: May 13; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 4th inning off Vince Velasquez (solo). — Final: Yankees 10, White Sox 4
No. 13: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Spenser Watkins (solo).
No. 14: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Joey Krehbiel (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
No. 15: May 22; vs. Chicago White Sox; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Kendall Graveman (solo). — Final: White Sox 3, Yankees 1
No. 16: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Jordan Lyles (solo).
No. 17: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jordan Lyle (2-run). — Final: Orioles 6, Yankees 4
No. 18: May 29; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 8th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Rays 4, Yankees 2
MAY TOTAL: 12 home runs
* * *
No. 19: June 2; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Shohei Ohtani (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Angels 1
No. 20: June 3; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Elvin Rodriguez (solo). — Final: Yankees 13, Tigers 0
No. 21: June 4; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Beau Brieske (solo). — Final: Yankees 3, Tigers 0
No. 22: June 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Target Field; 1st inning off Cole Sands (2-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Twins 4
No. 23: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Matt Swarmer (solo).
No. 24: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Matt Swarmer (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Cubs 0
No. 25: June 15; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Shane McClanahan (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Rays 3
No. 26: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 4th inning off Shane Baz (solo).
No. 27: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 7th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Rays 4
No. 28: June 26; vs. Houston Astros; Yankee Stadium; 10th inning off Seth Martinez (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Astros 3 (10)
No. 29: June 29; vs. Oakland A’s; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Cole Irvin (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, A’s 3
JUNE TOTAL: 11 home runs
* * *
No. 30: July 6; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; PNC Park; 8th inning off Manny Banuelos (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 16, Pirates 0
No. 31: July 14; vs. Cincinnati Reds; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jeff Hoffman (solo). — Final: Reds 7, Yankees 6
No. 32: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 33: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Kaleb Or (2-run). — Final: Yankees 14, Red Sox 1
No. 34: July 21; vs. Houston Astros; Minute Maid Park; 9th inning off Brandon Bielak (3-run). — Final: Astros 7, Yankees 5
No. 35: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Tyler Wells (3-run).
No. 36: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Tyler Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 7, Orioles 6
No. 37: July 24; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Dean Kremer (2-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Orioles 0
No. 38: July 26; vs. Mets; Citi Field; 1st inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Mets 6, Yankees 3
No. 39: July 28; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Scott Barlow (solo). — Yankees 1, Royals 0
No. 40: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Kris Bubic (2-run).
No. 41: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jackson Kowar (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 11, Royals 5
No. 42: July 30; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Jonathan Heasley (2-run). — Final: Yankees 8, Royals 2
JULY TOTAL: 13 home runs
* * *
No. 43: Aug. 1; vs. Seattle Mariners; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Marco Gonzales (2-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Mariners 2
No. 44: Aug. 8; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 9th inning off Ryan Borucki (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Mariners 4
No. 45: Aug. 10; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 7th inning off Penn Murfe (solo). — Final: Mariners 4, Yankees 3
No. 46: Aug. 12; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 3rd inning off Nathan Eovaldi (solo). — Final: Red Sox 3, Yankees 2
No. 47: Aug. 22; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Max Scherzer (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 48: Aug. 23; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 49: Aug. 26; vs. Oakland A’s; RingCentral Coliseum; 5th inning off JP Sears (3-run). — Final: Yankees 3, A’s 2
No. 50: Aug. 29; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 8th inning off Ryan Tepera (solo). — Final: Angels 4, Yankees 3
No. 51: Aug. 30; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 4th inning off Mike Mayers (3-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Angels 4
AUGUST TOTAL: 9 home runs
* * *
No. 52: Sept. 3; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 9th inning off Jason Adam (solo). — Final: Rays 2, Yankees 1
No. 53: Sept. 4; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 1st inning off Shawn Armstrong (solo). — Final: Yankees 2, Rays 1
No. 54: Sept. 5; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Trevor Megill (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 2
No. 55: Sept. 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Louie Varland (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 4
No. 56: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 6th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 57: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 8th inning off Garrett Whitlock (solo.) — Final: Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10)
No. 58: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 3rd inning off Jason Alexander (solo).
No. 59: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 7th inning off Luis Perdomo (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Brewers 8.
No. 60: Sept. 20; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Will Crowe (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Pirates 8.
No. 61: Sept. 28; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 7th inning off Tim Mayza (2-run).
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm knocked out power to at least 1.8 million people in Florida, according to the Associated Press.
The National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph at 8 p.m., with its center located about 95 miles southwest of Orlando, Orange County.
“We have asked all of our residents to begin the shelter-in-place process,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at a press conference. “You shouldn’t be on the roads right now getting around the community.”
Orlando was under a hurricane warning and the National Weather Service said conditions were expected to “deteriorate tonight”. The agency said “TS to hurricane force winds are expected. The threat of significant to catastrophic flooding is expected to develop this evening.”
“There’s no question we’re feeling the effects of this hurricane now, and we haven’t seen the worst of it yet,” Demings said.
“Widespread and life-threatening catastrophic flash and urban flooding, with record major flooding along rivers, is expected to continue in central Florida,” the National Hurricane Center said in an update.
Technicians monitor Hurricane Ian inside the National Response Coordination Center at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Hurricane Ian, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is approaching Category 5 status as it tracks toward Florida’s southwest coast.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The storm first hit near Cayo Costa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph, the center said on Twitter. It hit Punta Gorda, near Pirate Harbor, a few hours later.
Hurricane Ian intensified significantly as it approached land, reaching winds of 155 mph and approaching the most dangerous Category 5 rating Wednesday morning. Hurricane-force winds were 35 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds were 150 miles from the center, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s going to be a really bad day, two days,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday at a press conference. Officials in Florida and nationally are closely monitoring the storm’s movements.
A tree lying on the road after being knocked down by winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Florida, but legally no resident can be forced to leave their homes. DeSantis said the highest risk areas in the state are from Collier County to Sarasota County, and it’s no longer safe for residents of those counties to evacuate.
“Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where this storm is approaching, you are already in dangerous conditions. It will get worse very quickly. So please hang in there,” he said. -he declares.
Rainfall near the storm’s landfall could exceed more than 18 inches, and storm surges could push up to 18 feet of water to nearly 100 miles of coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Weather Service also issued the highest possible wind warning for several areas of Florida in anticipation of damage from the storm’s extreme wind. But meteorologists were mostly concerned about flooding.
Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida on September 28, 2022.
NOAA
“Water. We need to talk about water,” warned National Weather Service Director Ken Graham. “90% of deaths in these tropical systems are from water. It’s storm surge, it’s rain.”
Much of Florida’s west coast is already experiencing significant storm surge as high winds and feet of water blanketed streets in cities like Fort Myers. The city wrote on Twitter that it experiences wind gusts of up to 77mph and asked residents to “PLEASE stay indoors”. He warned that conditions will continue to worsen throughout the day.
For residents who can still evacuate, Gail McGovern, CEO of the American Red Cross, encouraged them to follow the evacuation instructions of their elected officials and bring with them medication, documents and other essential items like eyeglasses.
“Check your neighbors and please don’t wait out the storm if you’re told to evacuate – it’s dangerous,” she said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
Governor DeSantis said the state has 42,000 linemen, 7,000 National Guard troops from Florida and elsewhere and urban search and rescue teams ready to help when the storm is over.
Utility trucks are staged in rural terrain in the villages of Sumter County, Florida, Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP
The hurricane left all of Cuba without power after hitting the island on Tuesday, according to NBC News. At least two storm-related deaths were reported in Cuba on Wednesday.
As the storm continues to batter the Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center has issued new watches and warnings for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina.
Hurricane Ian is even visible from the International Space Station, with onboard cameras capturing footage of the storm as it hovers over Florida.
The view of Hurricane Ian from the cameras of the International Space Station, as the orbiting research laboratory passed by the storm around 3 p.m. ET on September 28, 2022.
NASA television
Even after the storm has passed, DeSantis said he might not be completely sure going out. He encouraged residents to watch out for downed power lines, standing water and fallen trees.
President Joe Biden told Florida residents on Wednesday that he would support them through the storm “every step of the way.”
“We’ll be here to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida restart,” he said.
Candy Powell, an east Orlando resident, has lived in Florida since 2016 and has seen the state deal with hurricanes like Irma, Dorian and Matthew. She said she felt like there was less time to prepare for Hurricane Ian, but she was trying to stay calm for the sake of her neighbors.
“I think a lot of people who just moved to Florida were really, really stressed,” she told CNBC. “I kind of try to be like the soothing factor. Even going to the store yesterday, I actually had to almost get groceries. The shelves were empty. There were hardly any canned things left.”
Powell can tell the storm is brewing, and she said she’s already noticing high winds and heavy rain.
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a probable Category 4 hurricane.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Flannery Dziedzic, who lives in Naples, said she also noticed the winds picking up in her area. She said her power came and went, and a piece of debris hit her window while she was on the phone with CNBC.
The storm looks bigger and more intense than hurricanes it has faced in the past, she said, but being six miles from the coast it feels “pretty safe”.
“I feel like Floridians are really resilient,” she said.
NBC News contributed to this report
This story is growing, please check back for updates.
Luis Robert reflects on a ‘difficult and challenging’ 2022 season. Can the Chicago White Sox CF stay healthy next year?
Luis Robert was a rookie during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He missed three months last season with a torn right hip flexor.
One of his goals entering spring training this year was to experience a full season. But the Chicago White Sox center fielder had more bumps along the way, and his 2022 season ended Saturday when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist.
“It definitely was a difficult and challenging season,” Robert said through an interpreter before Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. “Even though we didn’t start very well, I was feeling good. And then in Cleveland (in late April), I had a little injury in my leg (suffering a a groin strain).
“I came back and I was doing good again, and then I got COVID (in late May) and had to stop again. And then after that, I came back and started feeling good again, and then all of these things started happening (with the wrist).”
Robert also missed time in July because of blurred vision.
“It was frustrating, especially because I was feeling good and I was counting on this to be a very good season,” Robert said. “I wanted to play the whole season because I haven’t had that chance. I thought this would be that.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go that way. Those are things you have to deal with. Just have to get ready for the future and be healthy. That’s going to be the main focus now, staying healthy.”
When healthy, Robert made an impact in the Sox lineup. He slashed .284/.319/.426 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 97 games.
“He’s one of the horses on this team,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said Wednesday. “When he goes, we go. He and (Tim Anderson), one of the other horses. When those two go, the rest of the team goes.”
Anderson won’t return in 2022, Cairo said Tuesday, as the All-Star shortstop recovers from a sagittal band tear in his left middle finger suffered in August.
“We miss them both, but that’s part of the game, you get injuries,” Cairo said. “But hopefully they will come next season ready to be part of something good.”
Robert exited an Aug. 12 game against the Detroit Tigers with the wrist sprain after attempting to steal second base. He returned to the lineup Aug. 20.
He swung one-handed during a couple of at-bats Aug. 25 in Baltimore and didn’t make another start until Sept. 5 in Seattle.
The next night, he got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat against the Mariners and left the game after a fifth-inning at-bat.
Before the IL stint was announced, Robert had started just six of 26 games since Aug. 26 because of a bruised left hand, left wrist soreness and a Sept. 2-3 stint on the paternity list.
“I think it was the best decision that we could make, especially after you saw how I tried to help the team during those games,” Robert said. “The team realized that even with my best effort, it wasn’t enough to help them in a good way.”
Robert tried to play when possible but went 1-for-28 (.036) after Aug. 25. He had slashed .407/.462/.627 in his previous 17 games.
“I asked them to let me try to play,” Robert said. “I did, but I also think it was my mistake because I didn’t realize at that moment that trying to do that, I wasn’t helping them. I wanted to play because the team was in a very good position. We were making a push to make the playoff and I wanted to be part of that and help the team.
“Unfortunately I couldn’t do it. Throughout that process, I was making some bad habits that wasn’t helping me. It wasn’t helping the team. I was picking up bad habits with my swing and that kind of backfired on what I was trying to do. … I learned from that.”
There has been a lot of learning for the Sox, who entered Wednesday two games under .500 at 76-78.
“Just try to be consistent and learn from all the things that happened this year and try to come back next year and do better,” Robert said. “That’s the only thing we can do.”
Giants’ Daniel Jones evaluation still complicated by roster deficiencies that ‘screw this kid up’
The premise of Daniel Jones’ prove-it year was that the Giants would give their quarterback a better supporting cast to help them make a cleaner, fairer evaluation of his ability.
“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up,” co-owner John Mara famously said in January. “Let’s bring in the right group of coaches now and give him some continuity and try to rebuild the offensive line and then be able to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not.”
But anyone who watched Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys saw Jones running for his life and losing a game due to no fault of his own.
If Jones plays the whole season against such long odds, it’s unclear exactly how Mara will get the clean and fair evaluation he seeks.
Maybe it ultimately will come down to the bottom lines of points, wins and losses regardless of how Jones plays. It just still seems the deck is stacked against him.
“It’s not really my concern how I’m evaluated by external people,” Jones said on a Zoom call Wednesday. “I’m obviously looking for feedback and criticism from the coaches and from teammates in ways I can improve. But as far as an evaluation, I think that’s dependent on if we win or lose. That’s how this team’s evaluated and we’re thinking about it collectively as a group.”
Jones faced 24 pressures on 42 dropbacks Monday, the most ever for a Giants QB since ESPN Stats & Info began tracking that statistic in 2009. He was hit 12 times and sacked five. The Cowboys pressured Jones 10 times with a four-man rush.
The average NFL QB has been pressured on 26.8% of his dropbacks, per NFL NextGenStats. Jones leads the league at an absurd 46.7%.
Jones also lost top receiver Sterling Shepard for the season to a torn left ACL and other receivers were dropping passes in the clutch during Monday’s fourth quarter.
And yet — and this is the most intriguing part — Jones might have played the most impressive game of his NFL career considering what he was up against.
Saquon Barkley said Jones’ 16-yard completion to Richie James to jumpstart a fourth quarter field goal drive was “one of the best throws I’ve seen” in his five-year career.
Another NFL player told the News “there are about five quarterbacks in the league who can make a throw like that, off their back foot, while backing up as the pocket collapses, on target. Daniel is one of them.”
Most of Jones’ 79 rushing yards were not designed runs, which head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Wednesday. He improvised and in Daboll’s words, “gave us a chance.”
The truth is, there aren’t many starting NFL quarterbacks who have the mobility and instincts and toughness to keep their team in a game like that.
But then on the flip side, it was impossible to ignore when Daboll tried to run the clock down at the end of Monday’s first half rather than attacking with Jones’ offense.
The Giants got the ball back with 2:30 remaining in the second quarter. Jones scrambled and ran out of bounds for a 1-yard gain with 2:22 remaining. And Daboll let the clock run all the way to the two-minute warning despite holding all three timeouts.
Daboll was clearly trying to avoid giving Dallas the ball back, but the lack of urgency that continued after the two-minute warning certainly was different from Daboll’s Week 1 win-or-go-home two-point conversion call in Tennessee.
Dallas actually began calling the timeouts, not the Giants, with 42 seconds left.
Jones still made plays before a fourth-down turnover on downs near midfield. But it was odd seeing the offense managed that way by a coaching staff that has failed to engineer a touchdown in a first half yet this season.
It’s also noteworthy because, as Mara said, he wants GM Joe Schoen and Daboll to make the evaluation of Jones. He hired them to help Jones earn the job and to find Jones’ successor if he fails.
“I want Joe and the new head coach to make that evaluation,” Mara said in January. “We do feel that Daniel can play.”
Schoen opted not to decline Jones’ fifth-year option in the spring and he refused to set expectations for the QB’s big season. The GM wouldn’t set a barometer for the team’s performance. And this regime’s rhetoric on Jones can best be described as lukewarm.
Daboll mentioned Tuesday that Jones’ past is part of the evaluation, too.
“What we try to do each week is just see where we’re at for that week: evaluate the performance,” Daboll said. “Again, we evaluate the performances on past, but I thought he made good strides. Obviously not scoring enough points and we left some plays out there on the field. But … I [think] he’s making improvement.”
Schoen did add three new starting offensive linemen and supporting pieces like James to the skill position rooms. Still, Monday’s performance spoke for itself: Jones needs more help.
This has always felt like it was likely headed one way: toward Schoen drafting a new quarterback next April. And that might end up being what is best for the franchise — although early wins over the Titans and Panthers didn’t improve the Giants’ positioning on the 2023 NFL Draft board.
The question, if Jones keeps playing at this level, is whether he’ll be able to convince Mara, Schoen and Daboll that he’s the guy when their evaluation is still muddied by the absence of a sufficient supporting cast and consistent wins.
INJURIES REQUIRE MOVES
The Giants signed corner Fabian Moreau to their active roster off their practice squad. They re-signed corner Olaijah Griffin to their practice squad. They signed rookie receiver Makai Polk to their practice squad. And they placed receiver Shepard on injured reserve.
Rookie corner Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and edge Jihad Ward (right knee) were additions to Wednesday’s projected injury report after a walkthrough. The “did not participate” group included defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), Ward, wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hammy), and corner Nick McCloud (hammy).
Corners Aaron Robinson (appendix) and Justin Layne (concussion) were limited. The walkthrough practice was closed to the media. Interviews were on Zoom.
India’s military ties with Russia will last for decades: analyst
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders’ summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. ‘Today’s era is not an era of war , and I spoke to you on the phone about this,” Modi told Putin in a televised meeting.
Alexander Demyanchuk | AFP | Getty Images
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have publicly chastised Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine, but the long-standing friendship between the two countries is not going away, analysts have said.
“Today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi told Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting at the United Nations Cooperation Organization. Shanghai (OCS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, two weeks ago.
It marked a change in tone from the early days of the war, when India was seen as unwilling to criticize Russia, given its abstention in a UN vote censuring the country for the invasion. , among others.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia and India were “friends” a month after the invasion of Ukraine.
But despite India’s apparent shift in stance on the war, India still needs Russia, analysts told CNBC.
Countering China
“India is in a unique position where it needs Russia in the short term to manage China,” said Harsh V. Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation, a Delhi-based think tank.
Pant added that India needs the West for the long term to manage its relations with China, citing the latter as “the most important strategic challenger for India”.
China and India are locked in a two-year border dispute in the Himalayas, although troops from both sides have recently started to disengage from the western side. But both still had thousands of troops lined up along the de facto border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The future of China-India relations is going to be difficult, said Raymond Vickery, senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
At a regular Indian Foreign Ministry press briefing in August, the spokesperson claimed that India’s policies are “consistent” and “do not need to be reiterated”, when asked him about Delhi’s approach to the “One China” policy.
“Additionally, there’s a whole Belt and Road initiative, which is designed to eventually give China control of the Indo-Pacific,” Vickery said.
The BRI is China’s ambitious program to build physical and digital infrastructure to connect hundreds of countries from Asia to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Critics consider it to be Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy to expand his country’s global influence.
At the recent SCO meeting, India refrained from reaffirming its support for China’s BRI.
military supplies
Russia is a key military partner and India’s main arms supplier, analysts said.
“Most of India’s conventional weapons come from Russia,” said Sameer Lalwani, senior expert at the US Institute for Peace. “[This] means it is heavily dependent on Russia for sustaining the force, including spares, maintenance and upgrades for years to come.
According to data firm Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India was the top importer of Russian arms from 2017 to 2021, and Russian equipment accounted for 46% of India’s arms imports.
While that’s a far cry from the 80% figure during the Cold War, it still reflects India’s “great dependence” on Russia, Pant said, especially as tensions between the India and China on LAC are still “very active”.
“Russia remains India’s most important country [military] partner,” he added.
India also increased its purchases of Russian oil following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, benefiting from reduced rates.
Ties ‘will last for decades’
India’s longstanding friendship with Russia isn’t going away – and that’s thanks to its military reliance, according to Lalwani.
“Even as India seeks greater indigenization of its defense capabilities, absent a stunning and financially exorbitant overhaul of its force structure, it will continue to depend on Russian arms, ammunition and sub-components for decades to come. decades,” Lalwani said.
He added that Indian cruise missile exports to Southeast Asian states cannot work without Russian propulsion systems.
“Even if the Indo-Russian military relationship is in decline, it will still last for decades.”
cnbc
