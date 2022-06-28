Types of Purses Every Woman Should Own

Pin 0 Shares

Purses, can’t get enough of them, can’t have too many of them. With each passing season, a new collection of designer purses come to the market through purse wholesalers and the options can be overwhelming sometimes. And just like you need different shoes for, you need different bags for different days. There’s a huge variety of handbags out there so looking at so many price tags, brands, and styles can be exhausting. From crossbody purses that make traveling easy, to shoulder bags and micro-minis, the choices are in abundance. Purses are such a craze for women that they are even willing to pay more to the purse wholesalers for the designer ones.



Instead of getting overwhelmed with so many purses available at the purse wholesaler, we bring you the key types of bags every woman should have in her wardrobe for this season and beyond.

• The shoulder purses



The classic shoulder purses have been in trend since the 90s and the most functional type of purses out of all. These purses are easy to hold, can go over your shoulder, and can be bought at any purse wholesaler. The crossbody purse is much classier than a backpack and still gives you great freedom of movement while keeping your things close. These purses are lightweight and hands-free and come handy when you are traveling or exploring the city with your girls. These usually come with a sturdy strap that’s adjustable with a front flap that’s easy to maneuver.

• The clutch purses



Even with so many different variations of clutch purses available in the market, the classic clutch purse is still the best and most bought. A classic clutch purse is rectangular and comes with detachable handles. They are ideal for an office party, a club, an evening snack, even a dinner date. If you want to carry yourself like a diva, add a bit of confidence in your eyes and to your walk by carrying a compact classic clutch purse in your hands.

• The micro-mini purses



A micro-mini purse is a rectangular shaped purse that is compact and functional. These are fun and quirky looking purses that are perfect for a coffee date or a day out with your girlfriends. These amazing statement purses are manufactured with a rigid material that helps keep their shape and are available in various colors, and sizes. Adding a stylish envelope pouch can convert any boring outfit into a chic and classy one.

• Wristlets



With their classy and astounding look along with the compact aspect, wristlets are not only useful, durable, but also reusable. Every woman needs to have a luxurious and trendy wristlet to add in their closet. The charismatic look and the grand size of these purses enhance the look of your outfits and make them look elegant and fashionable.

• Kiss-lock purses



Kiss-lock purses have a framed enclosure fastened by a kiss-lock clasp. The kiss-lock purse frame has been around for decades and is still being used today on some types of the more classic purses. The kiss-lock frame works well and it provides an easy opening while providing a secure closure.

• The satchel purses



Every woman needs to have a go-to bag that they can use every day and is essentially a workhorse that carries all your necessary items. A satchel purse in a neutral-color leather such as black or medium to dark brown is a perfect buy as the scuffs and stains won’t be noticeable and no matter what you’re wearing, your satchel purse will match.