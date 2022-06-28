Blockchain
What blockchain needs for mass adoption
In February 2022, the Ukrainian government ran a crypto donation campaign to support victims of the Russian invasion. When the nation tried to reward those who had contributed to the fundraiser by sending crypto wallet holders complimentary NFTs, a slew of scammers took advantage of the government’s generosity, causing the operation to cease.
Rug pull scams like this, where cyber criminals drain money from unsuspecting investors, aren’t uncommon in the crypto space, unfortunately. Shortly following the Ukraine rug pull, in March this year, hackers discovered a weakness in the Ronin blockchain used by popular play-to-earn platform Axie Infinity. In the security breach, the scammers ended up stealing $165 million from Axie’s parent company, Sky Mavis.
In addition to rug pull scams, cryptocurrency exchanges can be compromised through poor security or fraud. This is what happened in 2014 when the Mt. Gox exchange collapsed in a years-long attack by hackers. By the time the breach was detected, a loss of between $300 million and $480 million of users’ funds had occurred. Since the attack, it has been estimated that $1.5 billion in cryptocurrencies have been stolen from exchanges.
Blockchain’s utility isn’t limited to just cryptocurrency, though. The shared and immutable ledger’s ability to provide transparency and security allows it to be applied to numerous other sectors, including real estate, supply chains and gambling.
Although the technology has taken the world by storm over the last few years, issues like the inability to hold scammers accountable for rug pull scams have plagued the industry, preventing it from being adopted into the mainstream. Additionally, large demand on blockchains that slow their transaction speed requires improvements to the technology’s ability to scale, a problem that many blockchains have so far struggled to achieve.
Newcomer to the blockchain space, Zetrix, has found a solution to address issues relating to transparency and security in the blockchain. It can facilitate smart contracts and deliver privacy, plus its cryptographic infrastructure can be introduced to multiple industries, creating a more transparent and efficient process. Zetrix’s network also has incredible scaling ability, being able to withstand 10,000 transactions per second.
In addition, Zetrix uses DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) to secure the blockchain by ensuring representation of transactions within it. DPoS is designed for implementing tech-based democracy using elections and voting processes to protect from centralization. The Zetrix DPoS mechanism is implemented through smart contracts with a dynamic upgrade mechanism that adjusts to the difficulty level of validating node access as Zetrix’s network expands, which means no matter how vast the network grows, the privacy and security of its users will remain intact. As an added measure, the consensus mechanism allows transactions to be validated before being added to the blockchain, and all validators are voted in via a contract.
In a groundbreaking new report by the Institute of Industrial Internet & IoT, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), the blockchain confirmed that it can complete transactions using a significantly low amount of energy compared to other blockchains. Specifically, it only requires 21 super nodes and 100 common nodes to complete a transaction, compared to Bitcoin, which uses 2.2 million super nodes, and Ethereum’s Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain which uses 2.3 million super nodes.
Zetrix’s mission is to connect countries and their governments, businesses, and people to a global blockchain-based economy. The platform wants to make native blockchain and cross-chain solutions accessible and effortless by bringing rapid-deployment solutions to the market with meaningful benefits and real-world impact for countries, businesses, and users.
By building a future ecosystem of Ubiquitous Trust Networks, the next-generation layer-1 public blockchain infrastructure allows value to be transferred freely on and across blockchains, just as information moves freely across the internet. As a result, by harnessing digital assets, decentralised applications can be developed and deployed rapidly on its network.
Blockchain technology has been rapidly adopted by many industries over the past decade, but mainstream adoption still remains a challenge due to the prevalent issues faced including issues with security, transparency, and scalability. Newcomers to the space like Zetrix are proving that these issues can once and for all be addressed, providing a much-needed step forward for this revolutionary technology.
Blockchain
Taro Is Here! Lightning Labs Releases The Code’s Alpha Version
The controversial Taro protocol is ready for testing. The initial version of the code is available on GitHub, and it enables “developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the bitcoin blockchain.” Notice that the company isn’t talking about the Lightning Network yet. In a blog post announcing the Taro launch, Lightning Labs promised, “Once the on-chain functionality is complete, we’ll work towards integrating the Taro protocol into lnd, bringing Taro assets to the Lightning Network.”
This is the first step of many and it’s mainly aimed at developers. According to Lightning Labs, “this initial release is only designed for testnet usage as a way for developers to start using the code.” That means, no real value is flowing through Taro at the moment. But… what is Taro anyway. The blog post defines it as a “Taproot-powered protocol for issuing assets that can be transferred over bitcoin and in the future, the Lightning Network for instant, high volume, low fee transactions.”
Taro Will Enable Stablecoins To Travel Through Lightning
This is a multifaceted protocol that allows many things, but the feature everyone is excited about is the fusion of stablecoins with the Lightning Network. It’s controversial because you have to trust the issuer of stablecoins, which means they come with counterparty risk. Bitcoin doesn’t have that problem. In any case, in the subsection titled “The First Step Towards Bitcoinizing the Dollar,” Lightning Labs tries to convince us that stablecoins over Lightning are a good idea:
“With Taro and the incredible developer community, we can build a world where users have USD-denominated balances and BTC-denominated balances (or other assets) in the same wallet, trivially sending value across the Lightning Network just as they do today. This leap forward will accelerate the path to bringing bitcoin to billions.”
If that sounds too much like Galoy’s stablesats, that’s because both implementations are trying to solve the same problem. They use vastly different methods, though. And place the counterparty risk in different places.
BTC price chart for 09/29/2022 on Fx | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
How Does Taro Work And What Else Does It Do?
Don’t worry, these brand-new protocols are hard to master, or even understand. Luckily for us, Lightning Labs gave us a technical-but-easy-to-understand explanation as a refresher:
“Taro assets are embedded within existing bitcoin outputs, or UTXOs. Think of these assets as “UTXOs within a UTXO.” A developer mints a new Taro asset by making an on-chain transaction that commits to special metadata in a Tapoot output. When minting a new asset, the Taro daemon will generate the relevant witness data, assign the asset to a private key held by the minter, and broadcast the newly created bitcoin UTXO to the bitcoin network. This new outpoint becomes the genesis point of the newly minted asset, acting as its unique identifier.”
When Lightning Speed first tackled the Taro subject, we explained what a Taro asset can be:
“What is a “Taro asset”? Whatever you want, your BTC can be “converted into different assets such as USD to EUR or USD to BTC.” Or, as Bitrefil’s Sergej Kotliar puts it, “Pay in currency of sender’s choice, receive in currency of recipient’s choice. This means that every wallet can now have native Strike-type “USD balance” functionality for example. With no need to trust the wallet, the only trust lies in the issuer of the token.”
How To Get Started With The Novel Protocol
As previously stated, this Alpha release is mainly for developers. If you’re one or know of one, here are the protocol’s coordinates:
“To get started exploring Taro, download the daemon, check out the API documentation, and read the getting started guide. And for a more extensive explanation on how Taro works, take a deep dive into the Taro BIPs and our documentation.”
Have a blast, developers. And please report back to us with your findings.
Featured Image by Jennyrang from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Surge, 100 SMA Holds The Key
Ethereum recovered losses and climbed above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350.
- Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level and recovered losses.
- The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above the $1,350 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Remains Strong
Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level after a strong decline. ETH traded as low as $1,253 and started a fresh increase. There was a steady increase and the price was able to clear the $1,300 resistance.
The bulls were active above the $1,300 level. There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,399 swing high to $1,253 low. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with support at $1,340 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,350 and $1,355 levels.
The next major resistance is near $1,365 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,399 swing high to $1,253 low. A clear break above $1,365 might start a decent increase towards the $1,400 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,450 resistance, above which the bulls could aim a move to $1,500.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,355 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,340 level and the triangle lower trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,315 level. A downside break below the $1,315 level might send the price towards the $1,280 support in the near term. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,250.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,315
Major Resistance Level – $1,355
Blockchain
Litecoin Price Recovers But The Bears Might Drag The Altcoin To $51
Litecoin price had been staggering too, just like other major altcoins in the market. Over the last 24 hours, however, LTC moved up on its chart by 2.4%.
The bulls have yet to steady themselves on the one-day chart. Over the last week, LTC gained almost 3%. This indicated that the coin has not made any such considerable movement on its chart.
The bears were in charge of the altcoin, as indicated by the technical indicators. There is a significant immediate resistance for the Litecoin price to overcome.
The buyers were low in the market, and that has tired the bulls out consistently. At the moment, the coin has found support near the $51 price mark.
Because selling strength was greater than buyer strength in the market, the Litecoin price may not stay above that level for long.
On the other hand, if buying strength stabilises slightly, then there is a chance for LTC to move above $56. Broader market strength will be crucial for Litecoin over the next trading sessions.
Litecoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
LTC was trading at $53 at the time of writing. Litecoin price will witness tough resistance at the $56 price mark.
The bulls have moved closer to that price mark each time, but it has met with selling strength. Moving above the $56 price mark could help Litecoin price invalidate the bearish thesis.
The coin could experience a price ceiling at the $61 price mark. On the other hand, the support line rested at $51 and then at $43, respectively.
The amount of Litecoin traded in the last session declined, which indicated that buying strength remained low on the 24-hour chart.
Technical Analysis
LTC’s indicators continued to display that the coin was in a downtrend. The sellers remained in control of the charts, which could potentially bring the coin down to $51.
If buying strength doesn’t recover soon, LTC could move to $51 before it recovers on the chart again. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, which meant that sellers were more compared to buyers.
Litecoin price was below the half-line, which meant less demand for the coin. It also meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The altcoin continued to paint a bearish picture, with sellers taking over on the one-day chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and action.
MACD displayed red histograms, which were a sell signal for the coin. The Chaikin Money Flow measures the capital inflows and outflows in the market.
CMF was below the half-line, which meant that capital inflows were lower than outflows on the one-day chart.
Blockchain
MANA Price Gets 2.5% Weekly Boost As Bulls Charge For Reversal
This week, MANA showcased a slew of 2.5% gains. EMAs are also moving above Decentraland’s token’s price.
- MANA price tallies 2.5% gains
- MACD looks flat and not showing any bullish sign
- Decentraland market cap at $1.29 billion
At this point, MANA’s price is close to its lowest for 2022. The bears are eyeing a new low for the year while also trying to get on top of the costs below the range of $1.0.
Sometime in August, MANA’s price plunged which negatively impacted buyer expectations especially as the coin is still getting massive rejections resulting from the trend reversal.
MANA Price Down In Market Value
According to CoinMarktCap, MANA price has nosedived by 3.04% or trading at $0.6949 as of press time.
MANA price has depreciated in market value, prompting the bulls to wait for the next big wave or a confirmation of a trend reversal before moving to consolidate into long positions.
From July to August, MANA appeared to have allowed the bulls’ entry but has failed to offshoot above the $1.0 price level. With that being said, the key resistance level has been marked at $1.0 while the support zone is at $0.64. Evidently, MANA/BTC has also dropped by 2.9%.
After MANA’s price dipped below the 200-day EMA as seen on April 5, 2022, MANA has retreated further since then.
On the other hand, all the other EMAs such as 20, 50, 100, and 200 are doing great as they sprint above the current price. The buyers are trying to push the price near the 20-EMA.
MANA’s RSI shows a spike from the lower regions. This climb validates the optimistic outlook for the token. Meanwhile, the MACD is looking flat into the negative range as seen in the daily price chart.
MACD Shows No Trace Of Bullish Momentum
The MACD is not demonstrating any bullish momentum as both the trendlines are moving over the neutral range.
RSI is looking bullish as the MANA bulls shoot for a slight bounce above the 20 EMAs. On the other hand, the key support level is near the current levels which means the bears can attempt to short-cover at the earliest possible time.
Decentraland is said to be one of the few cryptos that buyers and traders should have on their active wallets, with its huge market cap of over $1.29 billion as of this writing and circulating supply that surpasses that of Bitcoin by at most 100 times.
Many blockchain-based or NFT games have aspired for decentralization but it seems Decentraland remains to be one of the few that are ambitious enough to make it happen.
BTCUSD pair breaks past $19K border, trading at $19,445 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Smart Valor, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
TA: Bitcoin Price Resilience Suggests A Fresh Rally is Imminent: Here’s Why
Bitcoin found a strong buying interest near $18,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering and there could be a fresh increase above the $20,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin remained stable and the bulls again protected the $18,500 support zone.
- The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term channel forming with support near $19,280 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh rally if there is a clear move above the $19,650 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support
Bitcoin price declined heavily from well above the $20,000 pivot level. BTC dropped below the $19,000 level, but the bulls were active near the $18,500 support zone.
It seems like the price is well supported near the $18,500 zone and there are multiple rejections visible around the same area. The price is now rising and there was a move above the $19,000 resistance zone. The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,383 swing high to $18,487 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a short-term channel forming with support near $19,280 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,600 level. The next major resistance sits near the $19,650 zone. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,383 swing high to $18,487 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $19,650 level might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $20,000. Any more gains might lead the price higher towards the $20,500 resistance zone.
Another Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $19,650 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,280 zone and the channel trend line.
The next major support is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. The main support is near $19,000. Any more losses might call for a drop towards the $18,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,200, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,650, $20,000 and $20,500.
Blockchain
Solana Price Reverses Its Green Start, What’s The Next Target?
Solana price was off to a good start this week despite choppy market conditions. The bulls have tired out over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the altcoin fell by 3%. Solana prices have risen by nearly 6% in the last week.
The technical indicator continued to demonstrate that the bears were in control at press time. If buying strength continues to head in the same direction, then most of the coin’s weekly gains would be nullified.
The technical outlook for the coin was negative as the sellers took over at the time of writing.
The current support zone for the coin is between $33 and $26. If SOL falls below its current price level, then the bears will gain momentum on the chart.
With Bitcoin consistently wavering near the $19,000 mark, most altcoins also started to wobble on their respective charts and moved closer to their immediate support levels.
For Solana price to reach its next price ceiling, the demand for the coin has to increase on its chart.
Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart
SOL was trading at $33 at the time of writing. The coin had registered recent gains over the past few days, but the bulls faced resistance and it fell on its chart.
The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $38 and then another price ceiling was at $41. If Solana price decides to move above the $41 level, then bulls could come around on the chart.
On the other hand, the closest support line was at $29, and a fall from that level would cause the altcoin to trade at $26.
The volume of altcoin traded decreased in the previous session, indicating that buying strength has decreased on the chart.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin showed more selling strength on its one-day chart. Solana, despite gains in the last few days, has not witnessed a surge of buyers.
This also meant that demand was present at the lower levels. The Relative Strength Index displayed an uptick and the indicator was on the half-line, which meant that there was an even number of buyers and sellers.
Other indicators, however, aligned with the selling strength on the chart.
The Solana price was below the 20-SMA line, which also indicated that the sellers were driving the price momentum in the market. With a slight appreciation in demand, SOL could travel above the 20-SMA line.
SOL’s other technical indicators were yet to turn entirely bearish, although the indicators depicted the onset of bearish pressure.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and overall price direction.
The MACD continued to display green histograms, which were buy signal for the coin.
The green signal bars were declining, which also meant that the positive price momentum was on a decline.
The Directional Movement Index showed the price momentum and it was positive as the +DI line was above the -DI line.
Average Directional Index was below the 20-mark, showing that the current market action had less strength.
Amazon sheds light on your potential intruders with Blink Floodlight • TechCrunch
Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore hit by a tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian
Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney criticizes Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘partial budget’
Taro Is Here! Lightning Labs Releases The Code’s Alpha Version
‘Incurable’ STI linked to infertility due to ‘silent spread’
Ian hits Florida with deadly storm surge, winds and flooding – NBC Chicago
Gerrit Cole ties Ron Guidry’s Yankees all-time batting record in 8-3 win over Blue Jays on historic night – The Denver Post
Gerrit Cole ties Ron Guidry’s all-time Yankees strikeout record in 8-3 win over Blue Jays on historic night
Democrat Ryan heads to Tinseltown to raise funds
The difference between a hurricane, cyclone, typhoon and more – NBC Chicago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes